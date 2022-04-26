News
‘Indiana Jones’ star makes comeback — but last 20 years were ‘tough’
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44B and will privatize company
TOM KRISHER and MATT O’BRIEN
Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on Monday, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the platform where he promotes his interests, attacks critics and opines on social and economic issues to more than 83 million followers.
The outspoken Tesla CEO, who is also the world’s wealthiest person, has said he wanted to own and privatize Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.
Musk said in a joint statement with Twitter that he wants to make the service “better than ever” with new features, such as getting rid of automated “spam bots” and making its algorithms open to the public to increase trust.
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said, adding hearts, stars and rocket emojis in a tweet that highlighted the statement.
A more hands-off approach to content moderation has many people concerned the platform will become more of a haven for disinformation and hate speech, something it has worked hard on in recent years to mitigate.
The deal was cemented roughly two weeks after the billionaire first revealed a 9 percent stake in the platform. Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal.
Twitter said the transaction was unanimously approved by its board of directors and is expected to close in 2022.
Shares of Twitter Inc. rose 6% Monday to $52 per share. On April 14, Musk announced an offer to buy the social media platform for $54.20 per share. While the stock is up sharply since Musk made his offer, it is well below the high of $77 per share it reached in February 2021.
Musk has described himself as a “free-speech absolutist” but is also known for blocking or disparaging other Twitter users who question or disagree with him.
In recent weeks, he has voiced a number of proposed changes for the company, from relaxing its content restrictions — such as the rules that suspended former President Donald Trump’s account — to ridding the platform of fake and automated accounts, and shifting away from its advertising-based revenue model. Musk believes he can increase revenue through subscriptions that give paying customers a better experience, perhaps even an ad-free version of Twitter.
Asked during a recent TED talk if there are any limits to his notion of “free speech,” Musk said Twitter or any forum is “obviously bound by the laws of the country that it operates in. So obviously there are some limitations on free speech in the US, and, of course, Twitter would have to abide by those rules.”
Beyond that, though, he said he’d be “very reluctant” to delete things and in general be cautious about permanent bans.
It won’t be perfect, Musk added, “but I think we want it to really have the perception and reality that speech is as free as reasonably possible.”
After the deal was announced, the NAACP released a statement that urged Musk not to allow former President Trump, the 45th president, back onto the platform.
“Disinformation, misinformation and hate speech have NO PLACE on Twitter,” the civil rights organization said in a statement. “Do not allow 45 to return to the platform. Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech, or falsehoods that subvert our democracy.”
Efforts to “deregulate” Twitter could thwart the company’s current commitment to making the platform as safe as possible for all users, said Brooke Erin Duffy, professor of communication at Cornell University and an expert on social media. ”
“Marginalized communities of users are especially vulnerable to the forms of hate and harassment that so often circulate in unregulated online spaces,” she said.
Some users said Monday that they were planning to quit the platform if Musk took it over. To which he responded on Twitter: “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”
Musk has battled with the Securities and Exchange Commission on multiple occasions, as he has used Twitter to taunt the regulators.
The SEC has been investigating Musk’s August 2018 tweets in which he asserted that he’d secured funding to take Tesla private for $420 a share, though he had not. Musk is fighting an SEC subpoena in the case in federal court. More recently, Musk appeared to have violated SEC rules by failing to disclose at the point he reached a 5% stake in Twitter, waiting until he had more than 9%.
Noteworthy as they are, the SEC matters have no bearing on Musk’s fitness to buy a company, according to St. John’s University business professor Anthony Sabino, making it unlikely that they would represent roadblocks to the takeover.
With initial concerns of its own about the deal, Twitter had enacted an anti-takeover measure known as a poison pill that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive. But the board decided to negotiate after Musk updated his proposal last week to show he had secured financing, according to The Wall Street Journal.
While Twitter’s user base of more than 200 million remains much smaller than those of rivals such as Facebook and TikTok, the service is popular with celebrities, world leaders, journalists and intellectuals. Musk himself is a prolific tweeter with a following that rivals several pop stars in the ranks of the most popular accounts.
Last week, he said in documents filed with U.S. securities regulators that the money would come from Morgan Stanley and other banks, some of it secured by his huge stake in Tesla.
Musk is the world’s wealthiest person, according to Forbes, with a nearly $279 billion fortune. But much of his money is tied up in Tesla stock — he owns about 17% of the electric car company, according to FactSet, which is valued at more than $1 trillion — and SpaceX, his privately held space company. It’s unclear how much cash Musk has.
Musk began making his fortune in 1999 when he sold Zip2, an online mapping and business directory, to Compaq for $307 million. He used his share to create what would become PayPal, an internet service that bypassed banks and allowed consumers to pay businesses directly. It was sold to eBay for $1.5 billion in 2002.
That same year, Musk founded Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, after finding that cost constraints were limiting NASA’s interplanetary travel. The company eventually developed cost-effective reusable rockets.
In 2004, Musk was courted to invest in Tesla, then a startup trying to build an electric car. Eventually he became CEO and led the company to astronomical success as the world’s most valuable automaker and largest seller of electric vehicles.
Musk’s pledge to make Twitter a haven for free speech could dim the appeal of Donald Trump’s troubled Truth Social app, which the former president has touted as a competitor to Twitter that would cater to conservatives. Truth Social is part of Trump’s new media company, which has agreed to be taken public by Digital World Acquisition Corp. Shares of DWAC dropped 16.2% Monday and are down 46% since Musk revealed his stake in Twitter.
Krisher reported from Detroit. O’Brien reported from Providence, R.I. AP Business Writer Kelvin Chan reported from London.
Disney in St. Louis? Reviewing the blueprints amid the DeSantis feud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A very public feud between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company has one Texas judge asking the company to relocate to the Lone Star state. The company may want to reconsider its original plan to build a theme park in the middle of the United States.
Disney World would have been built in St. Louis in the 1960s instead of Orlando if there had not been a dispute between city leaders, Anheuser Busch, and the company. Legend was that the plan in St. Louis fizzled because Anheuser-Busch beer baron August A. Busch Jr. insisted that the theme park sell beer, and Disney refused to do so.
Florida Gov. DeSantis signed a bill into law to dissolve a private government controlled by Disney that provides municipal-like services for its 27,000 acres in the Sunshine State. The new law is largely seen as retribution for Disney’s criticism of a new state law that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay,” which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
St. Louis may have had the same sort of private government controlled by Disney if efforts to build “Walt Disney’s Riverfront Square” succeeded. The Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the Disney government is known, was created in 1967 to support economic development and tourism. The unique mix of government and business was able to transform nearly 40 square miles of remote swamp land into a world-class tourist destination.
Walt Disney was born in Chicago in 1901 and his family moved to a farm in Marceline, Missouri when he was just a kid. That is where he developed a fondness for drawing before they moved to Kansas City where he started to learn about how to make movies.
Disneyland’s iconic “Main Street USA” is inspired by Walt’s time growing up in the small town. With the success of the theme park in Anaheim, California, Disney sought to develop other unique parks around the country. In 1963, he proposed a five-story, all-indoor theme park covering two city blocks to be constructed in downtown St. Louis.
“Riverfront Square,” was to feature rides and attractions inspired by the city itself, as well as the Mississippi River, and the City of New Orleans. According to a 10-part history on the project, August Busch Jr. and Walt Disney engaged in—but quickly settled—a quarrel over alcohol sales at the park. The theme park would be housed in a giant dome.
When the time came to figure out construction spending, Disney insisted the city cover the cost of building the dome itself, while he would pay for the rides and other attractions within. The Civic Center Redevelopment Corporation, the city’s “economic development arm,” was not keen on spending millions of dollars for Disney’s theme park.
An article from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch speculates Disney may have been reluctant to spend more money on the Riverfront Square project when he was investing large amounts of capital on land and development of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
The only known existing blueprints for the failed Riverfront Square development were auctioned off in December 2015 for $27,000.
Robert Street Bridge in St. Paul over I-94/35E closed until late May
The Robert Street bridge over Interstate 94 and 35E in downtown St. Paul closed for scheduled repairs and resurfacing on Monday and will not reopen until late May.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced signed detours onto Jackson, 12th and Cedar streets.
The two-year I-94 repair project began last summer, with resurfacing work proceeding from west to east in three stages along I-94 between Western Avenue and Mounds Boulevard, and along I-35E between I-94 and University Avenue in St. Paul.
The first stage, from Western Avenue to Marion Street, was completed last fall.
In addition to highway resurfacing, the project includes repairing drainage and upgrading storm sewer systems, resurfacing ramps and frontage roads along I-94, and repairing bridges and rehabbing sidewalks to standards laid out in the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Select lane closures began April 18 in both directions of I-94 between Marion Street and I-35E. Ramp closures through mid-May include the ramps from 12th Street to southbound I-35E and westbound I-94. Through early June, ramps from westbound I-94 to Marion Street and from southbound I-35E to westbound I-94 will also be closed.
Work is expected to wrap up this fall.
Real time traffic information is available at 511mn.org or download the Minnesota 511 app. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/94352022.
