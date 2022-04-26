Finance
Insurance Quote – Quick Tips For Cutting Your Car Insurance Cost
Forget who has the most striking commercial. If you want the best deal on your car insurance, shop around. Don’t get an insurance quote quick; get it smart. Insurance companies regularly charge varying rates for the same coverage. Insane?
The truth is, rates vary by as much as $450. We’re talking about the same vehicle here, the same driver, and the same coverage terms. So if you’re in the market for both a car insurance and a car, know that your insurance premiums go down or up depending on the vehicle you buy, the equipment it has, and the driver you are. Other factors come into play as well, such as your occupation, age, and credit score.
There are two ways to get an insurance quote quick. Under the old school method, you sit down with a notepad and a telephone on hand. Then, you call agents and companies, ask questions, and write the figures you’re given.
A better and more efficient method of getting an insurance quote quick is by visiting websites that can generate a quote for you within seconds. Naturally, these quotes are as up-to-date and accurate as the information you give when you ask for a quote.
But what if you already have car insurance? I still say, shop around! Insurance companies do not offer the same rate and level of service. Don’t be complacent just because your car is already covered. Shop for a quote before the policy you currently have is up for renewal. Your present insurer may not be the best one there is but you won’t know this unless you do a comparison quote.
Here’s a quick way to shave hundreds off your premium: it’s quite likely an insurance company will give you much lower rates once you switch to them. Trust me on this one. I’ve switched insurers four times in the last five years. What did this earn me aside from added paperwork? Much lower insurance rates. So go ahead and go over as many quotes as you can. The payoff is worth it.
Finance
Worry Levels Rise With Floods Risking Home Insurance
It is thought that those who live in areas that suffer from high winds or flooding, there is a good chance that they will be paying more for their home insurance in 2008. Due to re-occurring floods, in some parts of the UK, it has resulted in claims running into the billions; therefore many insurers have already announced that the premiums will begin to increase as a consequence. For the moment, those premiums are set to rise all over Britain, but they could change.
The insurance industry have released a current report, which claims that 61% believe that price competition will force the industry to end its current practice of subsidising those in flood prone areas, by charging higher premiums to everyone. That means a reduction in premiums for those who live in areas with average risk may not be likely.
The insurance industry has criticised the Government stating that they have let millions of homeowners and businesses down, as they failed to commit enough resources to flood improvements and defences.
This has increased flood worries as homeowners living in areas with high risk flooding may be unable to insure their homes in the future if the Government all together stops investing in flood defences. Concerns were raised when the Environment Agency’s budget for maintaining flood defences were cut by nearly £15million this year. The insurance industry is therefore threatening to withdraw cover from the two million homes in high-risk areas, if spending on preventative measures is not increased.
The current budget for flood defence is £540 million per year, but this should be increased to nearly £750million the Association of British Insurers (ABI) believes. A spokesperson from ABI claimed: “If we get a situation where vastly more properties are vulnerable to flooding, at the very least they’ll become more expensive to insure, at worst cover for flood risk as a standard part of household policies will come under pressure.”
The cover for damage to homes and buildings due to flooding is a standard part of home contents policies. Claims following the flood are very expensive, reaching £40,000 on average to fix.
There are already 570,000 British homes at risk from flooding. With sea levels expected to rise along the East Coast, twice as many houses from Ramsgate to Hull could be in severe danger in the future.
The Environment Agency has flood maps which specify those homes that are at risk. Two insurers, have more detailed maps which enable them to identify which homes are at most risks. They argue that their information allows them to offer insurance to homeowners that might otherwise struggle to buy cover at a reasonable price. It can cost up to five times more to insure a home that is in a high – risk flood area.
Ian Crowder of broker’s AA insurance stated that: “If you’re buying a new home in a flood risk area, ask the owners who they are insured by. They know the property and understand the risks. It’s best to have the same firm for building and contents cover insurance, otherwise claims can become complicated.”
Finance
Charging Patients For Deductibles, Copays, and Coinsurance Amounts
Many offices lose money by not collecting all of the money that is due to them from patient responsibilities. Some do it by choice, and others because they do not have a system for their patient billing. They do not even realize that the patients are not paying the portion they owe.
In any case, it is important to know that you could get into trouble. With Medicare, it is illegal to not bill the patient for their portion, whether it is the deductible or the coinsurance. It is also illegal to bill for more than Medicare allows you to, so you must make sure you understand what the patient’s portion is. If Medicare finds out that you are billing Medicare for services, but not billing the patients for the patient responsibility, you can be investigated for Medicare fraud.
Of course there are exceptions. If a patient has a financial hardship you can waive the patient responsibility, but you must document this in the patient’s chart. And you can not claim that every Medicare patient that you treat has a financial hardship. There are also other ways around this. You must bill the patient for their responsibility, but there is no law on how far you have to go to collect it. So if you send them a patient statement and they do not pay the bill, there is nothing that says you have to send a second one. As long as you can show that you billed them.
With commercial insurances, there is usually a clause in the contract that you sign that states you will bill patients for all copays and/or any other patient responsibility. If the insurance carrier finds that you are not charging the patients, they can consider it a violation of your contract with them and terminate your participation. They do not usually go any further than that, such as investigate for fraud, unless there are other violations going on as well.
If you have a couple of patients, friends, relatives or people with true financial difficulties that you are not charging that will probably not hurt you. But if you pretty much across the board do not charge your patients, you could get into some trouble. Some people have a difficult time charging their patients. These laws are a good excuse for them. “I do not want to have to charge you, but if I get caught I could be removed from the insurance carrier’s panel or investigated.”
If you have not been charging your patients, you will be surprised how much your receivables can go up when you do. It doesn’t seem like much, but it really adds up.
Copyright 2008 – Michele Redmond
Finance
Five Ways to Effectively Tackle Insurance Fraud
Insurance Fraud is one of the top challenges that insurers are facing worldwide. While there are pricing pressures owing to slow economic environment, cutting back the Claims payout is one of the best means to increase efficiency and cut cost. From a strategic perspective also, carriers overall success to a large extent depends on the manner they treat their Claims function; for many insurers Claim processing efficiency is often their unique selling proposition. Reducing Claim leakages by effectively fighting against insurance Fraud and having a larger focus on recovery management can help insurers reduce their Claim cost.
This article is an effort to highlight five key areas that should be considered when building an effective Fraud management strategy.
1. Underwriting Prudence
Claims and Fraud management begin much before the Claim incident is reported. There are several indicators that can raise suspicion during the underwriting process. After the Claims are settled, the Claims data can positively impact the underwriting and rating functions. There is a need to incorporate more information into the underwriting decision-making process. The responsible use of data and information during the underwriting analysis is one of the most powerful weapons against Fraud.
The organization should know its prospective customers well to find fraudulent intentions beginning the review of sales proposal. An attempt should be made to dig deeper to verify identity and every application must be individually scrutinized. The goal of reducing Claim leakages should be kept in mind from the very beginning and the Fraud fighting mechanism should be activated from that moment.
2. FNOL Management
From a Fraud perspective, effective management of First Notice of Loss (FNOL) process is crucial for the insurance company. Through improved workflow, streamlining the processes and use of automation, insurers can identify the Fraud triggers and recovery possibilities early in the Claims cycle. The insurers should make use of early warning systems like, Voice Analytics for timely identification of Fraud. There are key factors for example, who reports the Claim (Claimant vs. Attorney Vs. anyone else); the time when the Claim is reported (Immediate vs. Delayed reporting); and the manner in which Claim is reported that can raise suspicion on the genuineness of the loss.
Any delay in identifying the Fraud triggers can have serious consequences later. If the decision to make an SIU appointment is late, the insurers can lose important eyewitness that can affect the Fraud analysis and the recovery possibilities. Any time lost during this stage will cause more than four times efforts, time and cost in the future. To fight the Fraud in an efficient manner, insurers have to be wiser and faster in comparison to Fraudsters. The use Data Analytics to narrow the possible number of Claims to be investigated for Fraud is vital. The insurers can then pay attention to those Claims, where high probability of Fraud exists.
3. Developing an Effective Claims Team
Effective deployment of resources is an important part of the overall Fraud management. Any organization that wants to effectually handle Fraud, must rebuild the Fraud investigative skills and capabilities. It should hire people with solid investigative skills to build a strong SIU unit for Fraud handling. By virtue of their experience, investigators who have worked for the FBI, Police and other investigative agencies can bring more value to the table.
The employees should be equipped with the necessary resources and a well-defined training program should exist. There should be online education and awareness programs through an Online Claims monitor on recent Fraud to the Claim handlers and investigators. Claims people should encourage feedback from the Claimants as a quality improvement tool. There should be a seamless link between Claims personnel and underwriters to make sure the overall business perspective is maintained and followed.
The aging of the baby boomers and the lack of skillful resources is resulting in heavy reliance on automation and investment in IT. Management should have a well-defined strategy to retain employees with key skills through the workload and work-life balancing. The goal of containing Claim leakages and rebuilding investigation skills and capabilities cannot be met unless the organization has a well laid out and forward-looking re-sourcing strategy.
4. Use of Technology
One of the problems being faced by Claims Organizations these days is the increased use of manual processes with limited use of tools and technology to manage processes. It is often found that the Claims Division in an insurance organization is one of the departments that are working with less-than optimal systems with huge maintenance cost. The need of Advanced Technology and Analytics in the Fraud handling cannot be over emphasized. The insurers should develop an integrated Fraud program with full policy life cycle consideration having clear defined Fraud management goals that are aligned to the business model.
With the number of people using social media sites, increasing day by day, the insurers should even consider social network analysis. The integration of Claims systems with social networking sites can prove to be an effective tool for Fraud detection. For insurers where the fraud leakage is on the higher side, it can even consider integration of IT systems with outside law enforcement agencies’ like the FBI, Interpol and DMV. The automation of the decision-making process based on business rules can also help in streamlining and standardizing the Claims process.
5. Information Sharing
Often it is found that different functional areas within an insurance organization do not talk well with each other. Thus, there is a greater need to strengthen data sharing between various departments specially, Underwriting, Claims and Finance. There might be similar Fraud patterns and issues across other lines of business, like Workers’ Comp, Commercial Auto and Crime. Having access to look across different coverage types for common behavior will be critical to success when combating Fraud. Besides, the companies should collectively work towards the maintenance of Fraud databases to have all the information in one place. This can aid in the analysis of Fraudulent Claim by comparing with old Frauds and grow the institutional knowledge and capabilities of the Fraud management.
There should be a centralized Fraud module where the findings and reports from Claim handlers and investigators are documented and available for anytime review. With Fraudsters becoming more sophisticated in their approach, there is a greater need for increasing industry collaboration and sharing of leading practices among insurers to combat Fraud.
