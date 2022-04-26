Jefferson County agency turns off public Facebook comments over bullying

There were certainly reasons to question how the Timberwolves would look and feel in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday in Minneapolis. Minnesota was just 48 hours removed from a gut-wrenching defeat in Game 3.

Sure, the Wolves have shown resilience in difficult times all season, but blowing a 25-point lead with 15 minutes to play in a playoff game is a different kind of low.

It was only fair to wonder if the Wolves had it in them to respond and approach their next game with the proper mindset.

And then Anthony Edwards emerged for his post-shootaround media availability the morning of the game, and such concerns dissipated.

How is the team feeling, Ant?

“We’re feeling great,” said the 20-year-old guard, who was beaming with confidence and had his signature smile glued to his face. “Yeah, better than ever. … I think we’re going to bring it tonight.”

Sure enough, they did.

The general reaction to those words from fans on social media was “Well, if Anthony Edwards is confident, then so am I.” A downtrodden fan base that knows nothing but disappointment can’t help but be lifted up by the second-year standout wing. His eternal confidence and aura changes moods just as swiftly as he impacts games.

Edwards seems to have the same impact on his teammates. The swagger with which he carries himself has unlocked another level of confidence for many of his teammates, and the organization at large.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has spoken all year of the team’s collective “spirit.” The Wolves simply don’t get down on themselves and one another, even in difficult times — and No. 1 plays a large role in that.

“He’s just pretty unfazed from play to play, game to game,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said. “Stays extremely confident regardless of what’s going on or what just happened. Whether it’s a mistake in a certain possession or bad quarter, bad half, bad game, it doesn’t matter. He bounces back with the same attitude every single time.”

Jordan McLaughlin said every player adds his own “pinch of sugar” into the team spirit pot. But Edwards’ mojo is certainly felt.

“Him and his loud self … you know how charismatic he is,” McLaughlin said.

That was on full display during his postgame press conference late Saturday night, as Edwards was joined at the podium by McLaughlin. Edwards leapt onto the stage once Karl-Anthony Towns was done fielding questions, shouting for McLaughlin to “hurry your (butt) on” and join him up there.

“Yeah, J-Mac in the media!” Edwards shouted. “J-Mac! Yeah, man.”

Edwards grabbed a box score and immediately touted McLaughlin’s plus-minus of plus-six — the highest number on the team. He then proceeded to essentially only field questions about McLaughlin, ensuing the reserve point guard received maximum shine after his 16-point performance that ultimate swung Game 4 in Minnesota’s favor.

Edwards’ impact on team morale extends well beyond the energy. There is a certain genuineness and care that reverberates through his messages. McLaughlin was asked after his Game 4 heroics if he was upset he was left on the bench for Game 3. Then there was a follow-up asking if McLaughlin is someone who gets angry in the midst of adversity.

“I got this,” Edwards interjected. “No, he don’t get angry. Jordan McLaughlin and Josh Okogie are the best teammates I’ve ever played with in my life. For them to like go from playing this many minutes to three four games not getting in the game and still have the same energy as if they played is out of this world. I can’t compare anybody else to them two people.”

Messages like that from star players carry a ton of weight.

“It’s huge,” McLaughlin said. “For a guy his age to have that type of leadership and that presence and know the guys that aren’t the so-called stars of the team, but to notice the little things that, one through 15 on our roster, the little things that everybody does, it’s good to see.”

That’s not to say he won’t get on guys. He was the one imploring Towns to be more aggressive and decisive throughout the season — traits Towns displayed in spades in the team’s Game 4 victory.

And you’ll also see his dismay whenever the all-star center knocks a rebound away from a teammate or anyone blows a defensive assignment, something the guard is prone to doing himself. Edwards was the one who vocalized his displeasure with the inability of the top scorers — himself, Towns and D’Angelo Russell — to share the ball early in the season, which bogged down the entire offense.

Yet any criticism is meant to be constructive. At the end of the day, Edwards is everyone’s biggest cheerleader.

The sound of the wing shouting “Yeah, KAT! Yeah, KAT!” from any one of the big man’s stellar performances this season is still reverberating through the Target Center corridors.

Could anyone really stay down long when Edwards is strutting around the facility, oozing his vivaciousness and positivity?

“Probably not,” Finch admitted with a smile.