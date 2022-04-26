News
Jefferson County agency turns off public Facebook comments over bullying
HILLSBORO, Mo. — Personal attacks, threats, and harassment were all aimed at the Jefferson County Health Department during the COVID pandemic. The department has since made big changes to its Facebook page.
The administrative staff has decided to stop displaying public comments on its Facebook page.
“We’ve seen bullying on there, between individuals as well as towards our staff and the community in general,” said Brianne Zwiener, public communications officer for the Jefferson County Health Department.
The department used its Facebook page to make the announcement. The agency said dissemination of health updates over the past two years during the COVID pandemic has come at a cost, both educationally and mentally, for the staff and members of the public.
“Obviously, some folks are going to look at things with a different filter,” Zwiener said. “Some are going to view things as toxic. Others will say, ‘Hey, this is just somebody voicing an opinion when it comes down to it. What we saw was a shift from our mission.”
Department administrators got legal counsel before moving ahead with the decision. The action did not require approval by the board of trustees, some of whom have opposed the department’s mask mandate.
The controversy led to the public outside the department and in front of the home of the department director. A spokesperson said many online posts had misinformation about COVID.
“By taking out that comment section, where we could maybe stop misinformation or different types of posts and reaction. This way, it helps us keep that information to the public on what we want them to know. This wasn’t a brash thing where we said, ‘Hey this is enough. We’re done.’ This has been a talking point for probably about a year,” said Zwiener.
The Jefferson County Health Department said the public is welcome to communicate through direct messaging on Facebook and emails and phone calls.
Anthony Edwards is the flame that ignites Timberwolves’ spirit
There were certainly reasons to question how the Timberwolves would look and feel in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday in Minneapolis. Minnesota was just 48 hours removed from a gut-wrenching defeat in Game 3.
Sure, the Wolves have shown resilience in difficult times all season, but blowing a 25-point lead with 15 minutes to play in a playoff game is a different kind of low.
It was only fair to wonder if the Wolves had it in them to respond and approach their next game with the proper mindset.
And then Anthony Edwards emerged for his post-shootaround media availability the morning of the game, and such concerns dissipated.
How is the team feeling, Ant?
“We’re feeling great,” said the 20-year-old guard, who was beaming with confidence and had his signature smile glued to his face. “Yeah, better than ever. … I think we’re going to bring it tonight.”
Sure enough, they did.
The general reaction to those words from fans on social media was “Well, if Anthony Edwards is confident, then so am I.” A downtrodden fan base that knows nothing but disappointment can’t help but be lifted up by the second-year standout wing. His eternal confidence and aura changes moods just as swiftly as he impacts games.
Edwards seems to have the same impact on his teammates. The swagger with which he carries himself has unlocked another level of confidence for many of his teammates, and the organization at large.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has spoken all year of the team’s collective “spirit.” The Wolves simply don’t get down on themselves and one another, even in difficult times — and No. 1 plays a large role in that.
“He’s just pretty unfazed from play to play, game to game,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said. “Stays extremely confident regardless of what’s going on or what just happened. Whether it’s a mistake in a certain possession or bad quarter, bad half, bad game, it doesn’t matter. He bounces back with the same attitude every single time.”
Jordan McLaughlin said every player adds his own “pinch of sugar” into the team spirit pot. But Edwards’ mojo is certainly felt.
“Him and his loud self … you know how charismatic he is,” McLaughlin said.
That was on full display during his postgame press conference late Saturday night, as Edwards was joined at the podium by McLaughlin. Edwards leapt onto the stage once Karl-Anthony Towns was done fielding questions, shouting for McLaughlin to “hurry your (butt) on” and join him up there.
“Yeah, J-Mac in the media!” Edwards shouted. “J-Mac! Yeah, man.”
Edwards grabbed a box score and immediately touted McLaughlin’s plus-minus of plus-six — the highest number on the team. He then proceeded to essentially only field questions about McLaughlin, ensuing the reserve point guard received maximum shine after his 16-point performance that ultimate swung Game 4 in Minnesota’s favor.
Edwards’ impact on team morale extends well beyond the energy. There is a certain genuineness and care that reverberates through his messages. McLaughlin was asked after his Game 4 heroics if he was upset he was left on the bench for Game 3. Then there was a follow-up asking if McLaughlin is someone who gets angry in the midst of adversity.
“I got this,” Edwards interjected. “No, he don’t get angry. Jordan McLaughlin and Josh Okogie are the best teammates I’ve ever played with in my life. For them to like go from playing this many minutes to three four games not getting in the game and still have the same energy as if they played is out of this world. I can’t compare anybody else to them two people.”
Messages like that from star players carry a ton of weight.
“It’s huge,” McLaughlin said. “For a guy his age to have that type of leadership and that presence and know the guys that aren’t the so-called stars of the team, but to notice the little things that, one through 15 on our roster, the little things that everybody does, it’s good to see.”
That’s not to say he won’t get on guys. He was the one imploring Towns to be more aggressive and decisive throughout the season — traits Towns displayed in spades in the team’s Game 4 victory.
And you’ll also see his dismay whenever the all-star center knocks a rebound away from a teammate or anyone blows a defensive assignment, something the guard is prone to doing himself. Edwards was the one who vocalized his displeasure with the inability of the top scorers — himself, Towns and D’Angelo Russell — to share the ball early in the season, which bogged down the entire offense.
Yet any criticism is meant to be constructive. At the end of the day, Edwards is everyone’s biggest cheerleader.
The sound of the wing shouting “Yeah, KAT! Yeah, KAT!” from any one of the big man’s stellar performances this season is still reverberating through the Target Center corridors.
Could anyone really stay down long when Edwards is strutting around the facility, oozing his vivaciousness and positivity?
“Probably not,” Finch admitted with a smile.
Mets not resting on laurels after another hot start
ST. LOUIS — The Mets are the first team in MLB to reach 12 wins. They entered Monday leading the National League East by a four-game advantage. They’ve won each of their first five series to begin the season, matching a franchise record. This week in the Midwest, the Mets will look to win their sixth straight series to open the year for the first time in team history.
Yet, despite their winning ways, the Mets are trying not to get carried away with that momentum. Instead, players are keeping their heads down and approaching their strong start to the year with a still-hungry mindset. After all, it’s only April. No one understands that better than veteran players, like Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco, Starling Marte, Chris Bassitt, and other established players on the roster.
The first-place Mets are looking for ways they can improve.
“It’s easier for us to focus on getting better and improving and not trying to focus on the highs right now,” said Dominic Smith on Monday at Busch Stadium. “And that starts with Buck.”
Smith is certainly not the first player to attribute the Amazin’s revamped attitude to their manager, Buck Showalter. The veteran skipper has instilled a work ethic in the Mets that both new and experienced players find refreshing. Showalter ensures the Mets focus on the basics, the foundation of the game, rather than becoming enamored with statistics, leaderboards, or just going through the motions.
While fans may take pleasure in the club leading the majors in hits (146), being second in on-base percentage (.343), third in runs (81), fourth in batting average (.256) and ranking in the Top 10 in several other offensive categories, that minutiae is exactly what Showalter does not want his players concentrating on.
Smith said Showalter just wants the Mets to display good fundamentals and have an excellent understanding of the ground rules; then the wins will follow. In that way, Smith said, the Mets will not become stagnant. The team would like to avoid a repeat of previous seasons, including last year, when they had control of first place for over 100 games only to spiral, miss the playoffs, and finish third in the division.
“We have been winning ballgames, but we still focus on ways we could improve,” Smith said. “Whether it be defensively, it could be hitting with runners in scoring position, it could be anything. It could be ground rules, it could be baserunning. The little things. It’s always something that happens in a game that Buck kind of brings to our attention that we could take advantage of in the future, or we could learn from the mistake as well.”
WALKER’S RETURN
The Mets rotation will look a little more complete as early as this weekend.
Taijuan Walker (right shoulder bursitis) is expected to come off the injured list and pitch against the Phillies on Saturday, according to manager Buck Showalter. Walker said he felt good after he threw four innings and 64 pitches in a simulated game on Monday at Busch Stadium. Showalter indicated the team believes he is stretched out enough to rejoin the rotation for his next outing, rather than pitching another rehab start.
“It definitely could’ve been a lot worse,” Walker said. “Just missing two starts was very ideal.”
Walker said he expects to go “at least five innings” and throw somewhere around 80-85 pitches against the Phillies this weekend. He has been on the injured list since he felt pain in his right shoulder during his season debut on April 11 in Philly.
MAX-NIDO BATTERY
On Monday’s series opener against the Cardinals, Tomas Nido caught Max Scherzer for his fourth straight start with the Mets. Showalter stopped short from saying that battery is a personal-catcher situation, but the skipper said Nido catching Scherzer for each of his starts isn’t a coincidence, either.
Nido made an effort to begin catching Scherzer as early as the offseason, during the owners’ lockout. Both players spent the winter in Florida, so Nido met up with Scherzer at the Cressey Sports Performance Complex in West Palm Beach to get to know the way the three-time Cy Young winner throws. It led to a quick and successful relationship between the pitcher and catcher, being at least a part of the reason Nido has been behind the plate for all of Scherzer’s starts so far.
The other reason being starting catcher James McCann’s minor back soreness during spring training, which caused him to miss some time catching Scherzer. Both Scherzer and Showalter have indicated the right-hander could throw to anybody, but it is becoming apparent that he at least prefers throwing to Nido right now. Showalter said the Mets may try to get McCann in a game with Scherzer at some point soon so that the battery becomes more familiar with one another.
()
19 dogs, including puppies, rescued from unlicensed Missouri breeder
URBANA, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri and its Animal Cruelty Task Force spent the weekend rescuing 19 dogs from an unlicensed breeder.
Two female adult dogs and 17 puppies, all mastiff breeds, were pulled from an Urbana, Missouri, location.
“They’re safe and have a safe place to nurse and grow up and get ready for adoption, and they’re not in the breeding cycle anymore,” said Ella Frank, director of the Animal Cruelty Task Force. “These mommas are never going to have to be forced to breed again. They were underweight — and to be underweight and forced to breed, that’s tough. They’re going to get all the nutrition, care, and vet needs, and they’re going to be healthy.”
Frank said the breeder was a “repeat offender,” formerly licensed as Critter Creek Kennel and then Little Miracles Kennel. It was found in violation of the Animal Care Facilities Act in January 2021 and currently has a permanent ban on acquiring a license to breed animals.
Back in 2021, the task force rescued 100 dogs from the property.
“It’s frustrating to see these animals in these substandard conditions be forced to just repeatedly be bred,” said Frank after the most recent rescue. “These puppies and these mommas, it’s heartbreaking.”
Those interested in helping cover the cost of the rescue or interested in adopting these puppies should visit hsmo.org/hickory to donate or learn more.
