Jelurida Becomes A Gold Member of Lugano’s Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association
Lugano, Switzerland, 26th April, 2022,
Jelurida, the team behind the Nxt, Ardor, and IGNIS blockchain ecosystem is pleased to announce its partnership with the Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association. The think tank, located in Lugano, Switzerland, will bring Jelurida’s technology and expertise to local crypto organizations and universities.
Jelurida continues to turn heads in the field of blockchain and cryptocurrency. The heavy-hitting team of blockchain, smart contract, and decentralization experts will team up with Lugano-based Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association [TBTA]. The TBTA combines blockchain and crypto organizations based in Lugano, Switzerland, and connects them to universities as a resource hub for private and public projects.
Jelurida has become a gold member of TBTA, joining other entities like MOOV Airways AG, Interchain Stiftung, EventBoost SA, Elly, Bitcoin.com, Poseidon Group, etc. Jelurida’s developments and expertise will be used by a new audience of future builders, individuals pursuing industry careers, and innovators. Moreover, the knowledge will expand the Swiss education system as a whole.
TBTA President Giacomo Poretti comments:
“It’s good to see how innovative our partners are in supporting and scaling blockchain projects. Thank you Jelurida for your insightful presentation at our first Think Tank of 2022. We look forward to the next developments and project collaborations between you and our partners.”
The Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association focuses on three crucial pillars:
- Establishing a concentration of heterogeneous entities, including universities, students, enterprises, investment funds, etc.
- Uniting partners through a joint industry approach and engaging them to produce economic value
- Fostering better cooperation between partners, even when competing with one another.
These facets align with the long-term vision Jelurida has for the blockchain industry. Its core technologies and products – Nxt, Ardor, and IGNIS – are designed to fuel ongoing blockchain industry growth and help establish new use cases, cooperation, research, and brainstorming.
Tomislav Gountchev, Jelurida Lead Software Architect & Director:
“Jelurida is happy to join the TBTA and contribute to the success of Lugano Plan B. We are excited about being able to establish Ticino as the blockchain innovation hub in Switzerland in collaboration with the local universities, research centers, and other enterprises.”
The Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association organized the first face-to-face Think Tank event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The event took place on April 1, 2022, at Hotel Dante and was attended by various blockchain and crypto firms, including Jelurida.
Lugano is quickly turning into a hub for blockchain and cryptocurrency. The city will introduce Bitcoin, Tether’s USDT, and the LVGA token as legal tender as part of the Lugano Plan B, following the example set by El Salvador several months ago. In addition, all businesses in Lugano will receive aid to use cryptocurrency for everyday transactions. Residents of Switzerland’s eighth-largest city will also be able to pay their taxes with these three currencies.
About Jelurida
Founded in 2017, Jelurida Swiss SA is a software company that develops and maintains the Ardor and Nxt blockchains. Now a multinational organization with offices on three continents, Jelurida is focused on helping enterprises capitalize on the benefits of blockchain through making it easier to deploy applications connected to the open Ardor and Nxt networks. For more information please visit www.jelurida.com.
About Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association
The association acts as an aggregator of all new and existing initiatives within a unique innovation cluster based in Ticino / Switzerland, fostering the advancement of economic progress: more competitive products for companies, more prosperous careers for individuals, and growth of the swiss education system.
Contacts
Marketing & SM Manager
YGG SEA Secures $15 Million from Marquee Investors to Boost Play-to-Earn Gaming in Southeast Asia
Taipei, Taiwan, 26th April, 2022, Chainwire
Yield Guild Games Southeast Asia (YGG SEA), a sub-decentralized autonomous organization (subDAO) of the Philippines-based blockchain gaming startup Yield Guild Games (YGG), has secured $15 million across two different private funding rounds. It will use the proceeds to boost the adoption of play-to-earn gaming in Southeast Asian countries.
While the initial round was led by YGG and Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC), the follow-up round saw participation from Crypto.com Capital, Animoca Brands, MindWorks Ventures, Poloniex, Jump Capital, Sembrani Kiqani (a fund by BRI Ventures), Circle, Digital Currency Group, Hashed, Polygon, Bukalapak, United Overseas Bank (UOB) Venture Management, Arca Funds, Evernew Capital, OKEx Blockdream Ventures, Yolo Ventures, SevenX Ventures, LongHash Ventures, Hashkey Group, Morningstar Ventures, Rise Capital, Dialectic, SweeperDAO, PetRock Capital, DNC Ventures, FBG Capital and Emfarsis.
Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung commented, “As an investor in YGG, Animoca Brands is a supporter of the YGG SEA team, its business model, and its regional focus. We believe YGG SEA will strongly contribute to onboarding players to blockchain across South East Asia.”
YGG SEA is the first regional subDAO of Yield Guild Games, focusing on players from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. The subDAOs like YGG SEA are at the core of YGG’s expansion strategy across the world as they have the local knowledge and networks. To expand quickly and deeply, having regional subDAOs is key to the community development of the overall YGG ecosystem.
In YGG Ecosystem, the goal is not just to onboard players as scholars; but also to be the bridge that brings the Web2 community into Web3 space through GameFi. YGG SEA has been aggressively onboarding and creating a safe space for scholars to enter Web3 through heavy localization and a grassroots level approach in each country.
Other than community development, YGG SEA is committed to supporting locally developed play-to-earn games within the region and acquiring NFTs that are uniquely suited to the needs and interests of SEA’s player base. It is also helping locally developed play-to-earn games go global.
“Crypto.com Capital is pleased to support the launch of YGG’s first ever subDAO — YGG SEA — in its private funding round. We believe that Southeast Asia will continue to be the largest market globally for play-to-earn operators, and that YGG SEA — with its operational expertise spanning from YGG and its in-country teams — will continue to hold the lion’s share of high-quality scholars in the region,” said Crypto.com Capital Managing Director Bobby Bao.
Its parent DAO, YGG, is a community of play-to-earn gamers. YGG operates like a guild, acquiring yield-generating virtual assets across several play-to-earn games, and lending those assets to players who can’t afford them. Players, in turn, share a fraction of the in-game rewards with YGG.
About YGG SEA
YGG SEA, the first subDAO of Yield Guild Games, is a decentralized autonomous organization for acquiring and managing NFTs used in the metaverse. Its mission is to create the biggest and most sustainable play-to-earn virtual economy in Southeast Asia. YGG SEA is a founding member of the Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance.
Contacts
Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Volume Plunges
With a bearish market, the canine-themed meme coin Dogecoin suffered a major decline in trading volume. Investor interest also dramatically waned starting December 2021.
Further, there was a huge 66% slump in trading volume from January to March of 2021. Things got even worse in February when Russia invaded Ukraine.
Suggested Reading | Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 30% After Elon Musk Buys Twitter
DOGE Slumps from 2021
In January this year, Dogecoin’s trading volume was at $33.51 billion. Comparatively, the trading volume in February 2022 dropped further to $22.44 billion.
The trading price of Dogecoin started at $0.1705 on January 1 and this closed Q1 at $0.1378. That is a nearly 20% drop between DOGE’s opening and closing price in the first quarter. Today, the DOGE price has dropped by 3.1% with a trading volume of $0.13569.
DOGE is now ranked 11th among the top 20 cryptocurrencies, with a market cap of $18 billion. (Image credit: The Scotsman)
When the Bitcoin price declines (BTC is down at 4.4% today), its peers or other altcoins also suffer a major drop. Call it a domino effect of sorts. Bitcoin along with other crypto tokens are down for quite some time as investors are feeling the agitation with the tightening plans by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Dogecoin – The Strongest Meme Coin
Dogecoin was one of the strongest cryptocurrencies last year recording an all-time high and shooting up at $0.7376 in May 2021. DOGE is on the top 20 cryptocurrencies to date or at the 11th spot with a market cap ticking at $18 billion.
With the support of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Dogecoin is definitely not running out of gas in terms of popularity, market cap, and supply. However, DOGE’s unlimited supply also happens to be its Achilles’ heel because of inflation issues.
DOGE total market cap at $20.10 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
The bearish pressure has pressed on the DOGE price putting it way below the critical level or at $0.12. This price behavior happens when it moves fast as it runs on empty. This could trigger a flash crash that could go below the $0.09 level.
DOGE’s Bullish Reversal
However, this disequilibrium or great disruption can mean one thing. DOGE could be up to a higher reversion. And Musk becoming the new owner of Twitter could turn things around for the most popular meme-inspired coin.
Not everyone feels bullish, especially with a meme coin but if it’s a DOGE then you are betting on one of the most robust digital tokens around. With a bullish reversal, people should definitely get ready for DOGE to soar.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Below $40,000 Over Ukraine And Possibility Of Fed Rate Hike
Featured image from Coingape, chart from TradingView.com
A New Era of E-commerce -Bringing Crypto to the Masses
Cryptocurrency may be a hard-to-grasp concept for many, but as e-commerce develops, crypto may become the mainstream option for consumers. This makes an opportunity for businesses to come up with sustainable, user-friendly models to make widespread adoption easier.
Over the last 3 years, the term “cryptocurrency” has lodged itself firmly in the minds of people, regardless of whether they invest in it. The technical aspects of it, however, remain less understood, and for much of the public, this knowledge feels inaccessible.
This is understandable, given how crypto is still in its early stages and not widely used. However, that’s all about to change as the race to establish cryptocurrency as the top alternative to traditional banking intensifies, making cryptocurrency a norm. This transition will give rise to “c-commerce” or crypto-commerce.
The rise & evolution of e-commerce
The Covid-19 pandemic caused a massive shift to digital retail in 2021, marking a new era in retail and e-commerce. The global e-commerce market went from $3.354 trillion in 2019 to $4.981 trillion in 2021 and is now expected to total $5.55 trillion by the end of 2022.
Where 2 years ago, people were frantically attempting to catch up and adopt new technology, in 2022, it has become a lifestyle. Over the next 5 years, innovation and growth in digital activities will enable the e-commerce market to evolve too. In fact, it has already begun.
E-commerce giant Amazon, for example, has incorporated early Metaverse technology into its marketplace with its newest AR shopping tool, Room Decorator. Users may use their phones to see what furniture will look like in their home and view multiple products together to get a feel of the decor.
The growing popularity of AR in shopping allows shoppers to feel more confident about the fit and feel of their purchase. Between the Metaverse, which allows users to view and buy real estate and NFTs, and cryptocurrency, which is a safer and faster mode of payment, consumer habits aren’t bound to change anytime soon.
The current role of cryptocurrency in e-commerce
Cryptocurrencies have unlocked a new, more convenient way for consumers to transfer funds and make payments, so it’s no wonder that major brands, marketplaces, and payment processors are now accepting crypto as payment. Among them is PayPal, with their new “Checkout with Crypto” feature launched in March 2021. All cryptocurrencies can be stored within PayPal’s digital wallet and can easily be converted to fiat currency during checkout at no additional fee. Expedia, Shopify, Etsy, and Whole Foods have also made the switch, allowing the use of over 20 different cryptocurrencies on their platforms.
It is also the better option. Switching to crypto payments has a host of benefits for consumers, including low fees, speed and ease of transactions, and more security. Users also don’t need to reveal their identity by filling in a registration form or giving their phone numbers when using cryptocurrency for payments.
Because of this, there is a slow but sure rise of ‘c-commerce’ or ‘crypto-commerce’ in the digital sphere today. The only issue is not enough people have adopted cryptocurrencies because it can be rather intimidating for those new to this world.
For such cases, platforms like exeno are making it easier for users to transition from traditional online shopping methods to using a safer, more secure mode of transaction. With their wide array of branded physical goods that users can purchase using cryptocurrencies. exeno is much more than just another store that accepts cryptocurrency. They are on the verge of creating a fully-fledged crypto commerce ecosystem where customers can leverage the upcoming EXN Coin to redeem benefits such as stake-back incentives (like cash-back programs offered by traditional e-commerce platforms) & low-cost transaction fees, just to name a couple.
Conclusion
Using cryptocurrencies may be daunting for those who are not familiar with their workings. There is a fair amount of suspicion and ambiguity surrounding cryptocurrencies, but it is ultimately the more secure form of making payments and conducting online transactions.
To take this fear out of cryptocurrencies, exeno is attempting to make them mainstream by incorporating them into their user-friendly c-commerce platform, encouraging more and more people to make the switch and be part of the movement that will revolutionize shopping habits.
