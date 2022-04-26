Jelurida Becomes A Gold Member of Lugano’s Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association

Lugano, Switzerland, 26th April, 2022,

Jelurida, the team behind the Nxt, Ardor, and IGNIS blockchain ecosystem is pleased to announce its partnership with the Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association. The think tank, located in Lugano, Switzerland, will bring Jelurida’s technology and expertise to local crypto organizations and universities.

Jelurida continues to turn heads in the field of blockchain and cryptocurrency. The heavy-hitting team of blockchain, smart contract, and decentralization experts will team up with Lugano-based Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association [TBTA]. The TBTA combines blockchain and crypto organizations based in Lugano, Switzerland, and connects them to universities as a resource hub for private and public projects.

Jelurida has become a gold member of TBTA, joining other entities like MOOV Airways AG, Interchain Stiftung, EventBoost SA, Elly, Bitcoin.com, Poseidon Group, etc. Jelurida’s developments and expertise will be used by a new audience of future builders, individuals pursuing industry careers, and innovators. Moreover, the knowledge will expand the Swiss education system as a whole.

TBTA President Giacomo Poretti comments:

“It’s good to see how innovative our partners are in supporting and scaling blockchain projects. Thank you Jelurida for your insightful presentation at our first Think Tank of 2022. We look forward to the next developments and project collaborations between you and our partners.”

The Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association focuses on three crucial pillars:

Establishing a concentration of heterogeneous entities, including universities, students, enterprises, investment funds, etc.

Uniting partners through a joint industry approach and engaging them to produce economic value

Fostering better cooperation between partners, even when competing with one another.

These facets align with the long-term vision Jelurida has for the blockchain industry. Its core technologies and products – Nxt, Ardor, and IGNIS – are designed to fuel ongoing blockchain industry growth and help establish new use cases, cooperation, research, and brainstorming.

Tomislav Gountchev, Jelurida Lead Software Architect & Director:

“Jelurida is happy to join the TBTA and contribute to the success of Lugano Plan B. We are excited about being able to establish Ticino as the blockchain innovation hub in Switzerland in collaboration with the local universities, research centers, and other enterprises.”

The Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association organized the first face-to-face Think Tank event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The event took place on April 1, 2022, at Hotel Dante and was attended by various blockchain and crypto firms, including Jelurida.

Lugano is quickly turning into a hub for blockchain and cryptocurrency. The city will introduce Bitcoin, Tether’s USDT, and the LVGA token as legal tender as part of the Lugano Plan B, following the example set by El Salvador several months ago. In addition, all businesses in Lugano will receive aid to use cryptocurrency for everyday transactions. Residents of Switzerland’s eighth-largest city will also be able to pay their taxes with these three currencies.

About Jelurida

Founded in 2017, Jelurida Swiss SA is a software company that develops and maintains the Ardor and Nxt blockchains. Now a multinational organization with offices on three continents, Jelurida is focused on helping enterprises capitalize on the benefits of blockchain through making it easier to deploy applications connected to the open Ardor and Nxt networks. For more information please visit www.jelurida.com.

About Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association

The association acts as an aggregator of all new and existing initiatives within a unique innovation cluster based in Ticino / Switzerland, fostering the advancement of economic progress: more competitive products for companies, more prosperous careers for individuals, and growth of the swiss education system.

