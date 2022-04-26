News
Jets GM Joe Douglas unlikely to pass on NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu at No. 4: sources
The buzz around the league is that Joe Douglas loves North Carolina State’s offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu.
And according to league sources, the Jets GM wouldn’t pass on the 6-4, 320-pounder if he is available with the No. 4 overall pick on Thursday night, even though Douglas already has George Fant and Mekhi Becton as his tackles.
Gang Green already has the fourth-most expensive offensive line in the NFL at $50,752,741; the league average is $35.7 million. And the Jets used two-first rounders (Alijah Vera-Tucker last year, Becton in 2020) the last two years on the offensive line.
Drafting Ekwonu would probably spell the end for Fant or Becton since it doesn’t make sense to make either one a swing tackle.
Fant’s cap hit is $11.1 million and Becton is a former first round pick (11th overall). Only $1M of Fant’s cap hit is guaranteed so the Jets could move on from him and free up $10 million. Becton still has guaranteed money after 2022 and Fant is a free agent in 2023.
But the coaching staff loves Fant and Robert Saleh proclaimed at the Senior Bowl, “He has earned the right to be part of that discussion at left tackle. I’ve told George he’s got a chance to maintain that position.”
Becton’s status is more tenuous after he dealt with conditioning issues leading up to his second season and then suffered an MCL sprain and a dislocated kneecap in Week 1 that kept him out the rest of the way.
Despite public rumblings that the Jets coaching staff is done with the former Louisville star, multiple team sources say that’s not true. The only true concern the team has is Becton’s conditioning.
If Ekwonu is gone, then the focus centers around FSU’s Jermaine Johnson and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux at the edge spot and Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.
The fan favorite is Thibodeaux but he’s not a lock at No. 4 for the Jets.
The talent is evident with Thibodeaux — he’s an explosive athlete who can rush the passer, something the Jets need. He finished his Oregon career with 35.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks.
There have been silly narratives about his personality but the Jets coaching staff isn’t bothered by it. However, the front office is split, some aren’t bothered, some are.
So that’s playing a factor in Gang Green’s evaluation of Thibodeaux.
Johnson’s train is picking up steam after the ACC Defensive Player of the Year dominated the Senior Bowl. The 6-5, 260-pounder finished with 17.5 tackles for loss with 11.5 sacks in 2021. Johnson would be a good fit for this defense since he excelled at stopping the run and rushing the passer.
Multiple scouts the Daily News spoke to rated Johnson higher than Thibodeaux.
The buzz in the Jets building is Johnson has a slight edge on Thibodeaux also.
The Jets would prefer him at No. 10 but there’s a great chance Johnson doesn’t make it to 10 since the Falcons, Giants and Seahawks need pass rushers.
Gardner is another option. He is physical, long and fast. He possesses all the traits to be a great cornerback. Adding him would drastically improve the cornerback room that already features D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols, Bryce Hall and Isaiah Dunn.
It’s unlikely but don’t rule it out. But if Ekwonu is available at No. 4 it will really complicate things.
With the No. 10 pick, the buzz continues to be around USC wide receiver Drake London.
Multiple sources didn’t fret over London not running the 40 at his Pro Day. The film already showed he wasn’t a burner, but the Jets hold the 6-4, 220 pounder in high regard.
London paired with Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios could give Zach Wilson a diverse receiving corp.
Moore and Berrios can be the quick underneath explosive options. Davis would be the all-around weapon and London could be the big body target the Jets sorely missed last year. And London is more than just a big body target. He can create plays after the catch, and he can run routes very well for a player of his size.
News
‘I don’t wish that on any parent’ – Tyre Sampson’s mother explains why she filed wrongful death lawsuit
ST. LOUIS – The mother of a St. Louis teen who fell to his death from a drop-tower ride at a Florida amusement park last month said she filed a wrongful death lawsuit and will take the matter to trial to ensure no family has to experience her anguish and pain ever again.
Attorneys for Tyre Sampson’s mother and father filed the 65-page wrongful death and product liability lawsuit against the amusement park, as well as the ride manufacturer and company that staffed the attraction. Sampson’s mother, Nekia Dodd, said her son’s death could have been prevented with better safety protocols and restrictions.
“I don’t wish that on any parent,” Dodd said.
Sampson, 14, visited Icon Park in Orlando on March 24 with another family over spring break when he fell off the free-fall drop tower ride. Last week, authorities said Tyre was improperly secured in his harness on the ride, leading to the deadly fall.
Tyre attended City Garden Montessori School in St. Louis, was a lineman in the Badboyz Youth Football program, and had planned to play football this fall for East St. Louis High School.
The lawsuit alleges ride operators failed to safely operate the ride and warn Tyre of the proper height and weight safety restrictions. Attorney Michael Haggard said the manufacturer’s manual prohibits riders over 287 pounds. The suit also claims the operators failed to properly train employees. Tyre was about 6-foot-2-inches, and weighed approximately 380 pounds.
“Nobody weighed him. There were no signs, anything like that. So it was just a series of awful mistakes. At any point in time in that timeline, if someone would have been reasonable and done the right thing, this tragedy would have never occurred,” Haggard said.
A report from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services revealed that the ride operator made manual adjustments to the ride, resulting in it being unsafe.
“They designed one of the most dangerous rides in the world — 430 feet high, traveling 75 miles per hour. At the top, a rare design is to tip riders to a 30-degree angle and have them face the ground, then 75 miles to an abrupt stop,” the report reads. “What they knew and they failed to tell anyone about is that the secondary restraint system should be in place.”
At Tuesday’s news conference, Haggard said a $22 seatbelt would have saved Sampson’s life. The total cost of properly securing all seats on the ride would be around $660.
The attorney for the ride operator has said that they followed all safety measures provided by the manufacturer.
Haggard said in many cases of this nature, companies will pay out a quick settlement in order to avoid long-term negative publicity and move along. However, Haggard said Sampson’s parents opted to file this suit and take things to trial to ensure something like this never happens again.
Jane Seymour: I ‘fell madly in love’ with Christopher Reeve, but then he broke my heart
Why was death row inmate Melissa Lucio’s execution delayed?
By JUAN A. LOZANO
HOUSTON (AP) — The execution of Melissa Lucio is off. At least for now.
Lucio, 52, had been set to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in Texas’ southern tip.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals intervened Monday, granting Lucio’s lawyers’ request for a stay of execution so a lower court can review claims that new evidence would show Mariah’s injuries, including a blow to the head, were caused by a fall down a steep staircase.
Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced her to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children had called for her execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial. Many lawmakers and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, an advocate for criminal justice reform, and Amanda Knox — an American whose murder conviction in the death of a British student in Italy was overturned — have rallied to Lucio’s cause. Prosecutors, though, maintain that the girl was the victim of child abuse.
Lucio’s lawyers had filed various legal appeals seeking to stop her execution. She also had a clemency application before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, which had been set to consider her case Monday. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could have also played a role this week in deciding Lucio’s fate. If ultimately put to death, Lucio would be the first Latina executed by Texas since 1863, and the first woman the state has put to death since 2014.
Here’s what to know about the case:
WHAT ISSUES ARE BEING DEBATED?
Lucio’s attorneys say her capital murder conviction was based on an unreliable and coerced confession that was the result of relentless questioning and her long history of sexual, physical and emotional abuse. They say Lucio wasn’t allowed to present evidence questioning the validity of her confession.
Her lawyers also contend that unscientific and false evidence misled jurors into believing Mariah’s injuries only could have been caused by physical abuse and not by medical complications from a severe fall.
“I knew that what I was accused of doing was not true. My children have always been my world and although my choices in life were not good I would have never hurt any of my children in such a way,” Lucio wrote in a letter to Texas lawmakers.
Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz, whose office prosecuted the case, has said he disagrees with Lucio’s lawyers’ claims that new evidence would exonerate her. Prosecutors say Lucio had a history of drug abuse and at times had lost custody of some of her 14 children.
During a sometimes contentious Texas House committee hearing on Lucio’s case this month, Saenz initially pushed back on requests to use his power to stop the execution, before later saying he would intervene if the courts didn’t act.
“I don’t disagree with all the scrutiny this case is getting. I welcome that,” Saenz said.
Armando Villalobos was the county’s district attorney when Lucio was convicted in 2008, and Lucio’s lawyers allege that he pushed for a conviction to help his reelection bid. In 2014, Villalobos was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a bribery scheme related to offering favorable prosecutorial decisions.
WHO IS CALLING FOR LUCIO’S EXECUTION TO BE STOPPED?
More than half the members of the Texas Legislature have asked that her execution be halted. A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers traveled this month to Gatesville, where the state houses female death row inmates, and prayed with Lucio.
Five of the 12 jurors who sentenced Lucio and one alternate juror have questioned their decision and asked she get a new trial.
Lucio’s cause also has the backing of faith leaders and was featured on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
Lucio’s family and supporters have been traveling throughout Texas and holding rallies and screenings of a 2020 documentary about her case, “The State of Texas vs. Melissa.”
Before the court decision Monday, Lucio’s supporters held a prayer vigil inside the state Capitol in Austin as they waited for word from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on her clemency application. On Saturday, supporters held rallies in 16 U.S. cities, including Houston, Boston, and Columbus, Ohio.
WHERE DO EFFORTS TO HALT HER EXECUTION STAND?
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles had been set Monday to consider a request to either commute her death sentence to life imprisonment or grant her a 120-day execution reprieve, but that hearing was put off by the appeals court’s order. Lucio also had an appeal pending in federal court to stop her execution. The federal appeal and the clemency petition are now put aside as the case returns to the trial judge in Brownsville.
It was not immediately known when the lower court would begin reviewing her case. Tivon Schardl, one of Lucio’s lawyers, said they hope to convince the trial judge to recommend that the appeals court grant her a new trial.
If the board had taken up her case and decided to recommend commutation of her sentence or a reprieve, that would have needed Abbott’s approval. The governor has granted clemency to only one death row inmate since taking office in 2015. Abbott commuted a death sentence to life without parole for Thomas “Bart” Whitaker, who was convicted of fatally shooting his mother and brother. Whitaker’s father was also shot but survived and led the effort to spare his son’s life.
HOW FREQUENTLY ARE WOMEN EXECUTED?
It’s rare in the U.S., according to the Washington-based Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit that takes no position on capital punishment but has criticized the way states carry out executions. Women have accounted for only 3.6% of the more than 16,000 confirmed executions in the U.S. dating back to the colonial period in the 1600s, according to the group’s data.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, 17 women have been executed throughout the nation, according to the data. Texas has put more women to death — six — than any other state. Oklahoma is next, with three, and Florida has executed two.
The federal government has executed one woman since 1976. Lisa Montgomery, of Kansas, received a lethal injection in January 2021 after the Trump administration resumed executions in the federal system following a 17-year hiatus. The Justice Department has halted executions again under the Biden administration.
Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter:
