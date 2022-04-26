Blockchain
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 25th April 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on25thApril.
For a more complete list please follow our twitter@LBank_Exchange
Project:ASWC
Listing date:25th Apr.
Key words:Application token, Initial listing,ERC20
Official Website: https://aswc.io/
About:
ASSA stands for Autonomous Social Smartlife Association and is a cooperative for autonomous, social and smart life. If participants want a transaction, they can make a transaction, if they want to provide a service, they can make a request, and if they want to supply a service, they do so. The ASSA platform allows autonomy for anyone to participate and use. We will create a platform, guaranteed by virtual assets and operated according to a set protocol, where participants can directly change the protocol and have the right to propose and make a reasonable lifestyle.
Project:NTO
Listing date:25th Apr.
Key words:Initial listing, ERC20
Official Website:https://www.neton.kr/
About:
Neton is Mission and Vision We build and operate a blockchain-based Biz-matching platform to expand business infrastructure through collaboration with domestic and external companies, and build a customized business cooperation system between companies based on this. All contents in the Neton Biz Matching Platform can be traded with the cryptocurrency issued by Neton, and you can receive rewards based on your activities, event participation and contribution within the Biz-Matching Platform. The Neton Biz-Matching Platform combines technologies such as big data, AI, and OCR to provide a more expanded experience within the blockchain ecosystem such as technology, products, and marketing that companies need.
Project:MISA
Listing date:25th Apr.
Key words:Listed on Probit,BSC
Official Website:https://www.misatoken.com/en
About:
From the beginning, MSA (Mitra Sangkara Abadi) has proclaimed itself as the first token in Indonesia that has underlying assets. In addition, MSA itself is a legal entity and is recognized in the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia. Until now, there is no token, which is widely known as Crypto currency, in Indonesia having assets in the real world which serve as a security for the token buyers. By having a fixed asset underlying its token, the value of the token will be protected from the possibility of having ZERO worth or becoming worthless. In addition, the decision of $MISA for initial listing on CEX (Centralized Exchanger) will certainly be a strong reason that will make this token liquid and can be traded anywhere.
Project:TRCL
Listing date:27th Apr.
Key words:NFT, Listed on Coinone, Uniswap, KLAY
Official Website:https://www.treecle.io/
About:
Treecle is a platform Dapp that provides a variety of vehicle services including used car sales and rental, and provides convenient and transparent electric vehicle (EV) and plugin hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) related services through blockchain technology.Treecle, a compound word of Tree and Vehicle, started the business to share its abundance of leaves (Information) and good fruit (Service) with all users, originated from a strong tree that absorbed good nutrients (Data) from its roots.
Project:ELITE
Listing date:27th Apr.
Key words:DEFI, NFT, TELCO, Listed on quickswap, polygon
Official Website:https://elite-token.com
About:
ELITE is the official token of Eli Mobile, the first and only telco to integrate blockchain technology.Customers of this mobile service are part of Elysium, an exclusive community with access to a social network whose content is created by celebrities: this content can be purchased in the form of NFTs, thus enabling the owners to make a profit out of the interactions between the content and the community.
Project:BURN
Listing date:27th Apr.
Key words:Meme, Listed on Uniswap, ERC20
Official Website:https://burn.realshibadoge.com/
About:
The $BURN token is an extremely hyper-deflationary currency that is built to become more scarce with each transaction that takes place within the $BURN economy.
Project:CVC
Listing date:28th Apr.
Key words:Listed on Uniswap,ERC20
Official Website:https://www.cvcofficial.com/
About:
CoinViewCap (CVC) use a static reward system, which means that any transactions involving these tokens will incur fees. A percentage will go into the liquidity pool for every transaction and another percentage will be allocated among the holders.CoinViewCap (CVC) has an intrinsic value and are designed to encourage a ‘hold and earn’ approach, thereby reducing selling pressure. A reflection mechanism is executed through smart contracts, automating distribution across holders and liquidity pool.
Project:TSG
Listing date:28th Apr.
Key words:NFT, Initial listing, KLAY
Official Website:https://soldierscoin.com/
About:
The Soldiers NFT was issued based on Klaytn and is a military concept project with a total of 10,000 NFTs issued. The Soldiers NFT’s work is a 3D art work of artists currently active at Opensea, and is not only a work of art with aesthetic value, but also a work that can be expanded to future metaverse ecosystems and games. In addition, The Soldiers NFT is a project that allows you to enjoy various uses and premium membership benefits by building a coin ecosystem that can be used in real life.
Project:COINGHOST
Listing date:28th Apr.
Key words:Initail listing, ERC20
Official Website:https://www.coinghost.com/
About:
Coinghost, a portal specialized in blockchain, provides a space for users to interact, share and communicate diverse information related to the industry. By implementing a reward system that gives GST to users who have contributed to the creation and spread of useful content, it induces users’ voluntary participation and expands ecosystem of Coinghost platform.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings –Apr.18th to Apr.24th, 2022
Name:WHOZCOIN
Weekly gain: 567%
Official Website:https://whozcoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/whozcoin/usdt/#alts
Name:CAW
Weekly gain: 347%
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/caw/usdt/#usd
Name:SPACEPI
Weekly gain: 186%
Official Website:https://space-pi.com/#/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/spacepi/usdt/#usd
Name:MTRG
Weekly gain: 149%
Official Website:https://meter.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mtrg/usdt/#alts
Name:HAWK
Weekly gain: 61%
Official Website:https://hawksight.co/#/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hawk/usdt/#usd
Name:LOTT
Weekly gain: 34%
Official Website:http://www.beautybakery.org/#main
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lott/usdt/#usd
Name:VMS
Weekly gain: 2%
Official Website:https://www.vmscoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/vms/usdt/#usd
Name:IHC
Weekly gain: 0.3%
Official Website:https://ihcoin.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ihc/usdt/#usd
Name:SHR
Official Website:https://sharering.network/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/shr/usdt/#alts
Name:KOO
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/koo/usdt/#alts
Name:NEAR
Weekly gain: 83%
Official Website:https://near.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/near/usdt/#usd
Name:CTP
Weekly gain: 3%
Official Website:https://ctomorrow.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ctp/usdt/#usd
Name:EXA
Weekly gain: 145%
Official Website:http://exadao.net/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/exa/usdt/#usd
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now:
lbank.info
Visit Our Social Media：
Join Our Community:
Telegram
Contact Details:
For business cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
For marketing cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Ethereum Reclaims $3K, Can The Bulls Clear This Key Hurdle
Ethereum started a strong recovery from $2,800 against the US Dollar. ETH is back above $3,000 and eyes a major increase above the $3,035 resistance.
- Ethereum started a major recovery wave above $2,900 and $2,950.
- The price is now trading above $2,950 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $2,950 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must stay above the $2,980 support to accelerate further higher above $3,035.
Ethereum Price Dives
Ethereum extended decline below the $2,850 support zone. However, ETH found a strong buying interest near the $2,800 level. A low was formed near $2,800 and the price started a strong upward move.
There was a clear move above the $2,880 and $2,920 resistance levels. Ether price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $3,179 swing high to $2,800 low. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $2,950 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
The price is now trading above $2,950 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is also consolidating near the $3,000 level. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $3,035 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $3,179 swing high to $2,800 low is also near the $3,035 level. A clear move above the $3,035 resistance might start another increase. The next major resistance is near the $3,090 level. Any more gains may perhaps send the price towards the $3,180 resistance. If there is a move above $3,180, the price could rise towards $3,250.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $3,035 level, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,980 zone.
The first major support is near the $2,950 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. If there is a downside break below the $2,950 support, the price could start a major decline. The next key support is near the $2,915 zone, below which there is a risk of a move towards $2,850.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,980
Major Resistance Level – $3,035
Blockchain
Bitcoin Overcomes Hurdles, Why BTC Could Regain Momentum
Bitcoin extended decline and tested the $38,200 zone against the US Dollar. BTC started a major recovery wave and climbed above the $40,000 resistance.
- Bitcoin extended decline, but it remained stable above the $38,000 level.
- The price is now back above below $40,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $39,550 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair is eyeing more upsides above the $40,500 and $40,950 resistance levels.
Bitcoin Price Recovers Sharply
Bitcoin price remained in a bearish zone after it broke the $39,200 support. BTC extended decline below the $38,500 level, but the bulls were active near the $38,200 level.
A low was formed near $38,200 and the price started a major increase. The price climbed higher above the $39,200 and $39,500 resistance levels. There was a move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $42,950 swing high to $38,200 low.
Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $39,550 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin is now back above below $40,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $40,550 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $42,950 swing high to $38,200 low. The next key resistance could be $40,950. If there is a clear move above the $40,950 and $41,000 levels, the price could continue to rise.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $41,200 resistance. The next major resistance may perhaps be near the $41,800 zone.
Dips Supported in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $41,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $40,000 level.
The next major support is seen near the $39,800 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A close below the $39,800 support zone might start another decline. In the stated case, the price might decline to $39,000.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $40,000, followed by $39,800.
Major Resistance Levels – $40,550, $40,950 and $41,800.
Blockchain
Market Nosedive Sends Cardano (ADA) Deeper Into Bear Territory
The crypto market has not been in the best of places recently and Cardano (ADA) has been feeling the heat especially hot lately. The digital asset which remains one of the popular and largest by market cap has had a hard run of it lately, pushing it further into the bear territory. As ADA continues on this trend of low momentum, hot on the heels of the market decline, indicators have proven to not be in the favor of the token’s value.
Market Declines By $80 Billion
During the weekend, the market had suffered consistent dips. Following the price of the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin, most altcoins had taken a nosedive during this time. One of those was Cardano which had already been trading below $1 going into the weekend. The dip had pushed it further into the bear territory alongside others. By the time the weekend had come to an end, the crypto market had lost north of $80 billion from its market cap at the time of this writing.
Related Reading | Can Dogecoin Slide Further? Key Technical Levels To Keep An Eye On
This decline had been one that has been in the making. With the low momentum that had rocked crypto last week, prospects for the weekend had been increasingly bearish. This had come to a head as bitcoin had declined below $40,000, now trading at the $38,000 territory at the time of this writing.
As different altcoins have taken a hit following this decline, ADA’s outlook at this point has turned for the worse. This is evidenced by the indicators given that the digital asset has declined below every important one, causing a bearish short and long term.
Cardano (ADA) Not Looking Good
Going into the new week, Cardano looks to have it worse than other digital assets in the market. It is currently trading at one-month lows after a decline to the $0.83 level. A strong contender in the DeFi space, this has not seemed to have translated to the price of the digital asset yet.
The cryptocurrency is currently trading below the 50-day moving average at the time of this writing. The average which currently sits at $0.966 is a strong one that helps determine the short-term outlook for a digital asset and for ADA, this indicator points to a very bearish short term for it.
ADA trading at $0.856 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
This means that the current decline could not be the end for Cardano. If it is unable to recover and climb back above the $0.86 support level, then the digital asset’s price could revisit $0.7 sooner than investors expect.
Related Reading | Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Below $40,000 Over Ukraine And Possibility Of Fed Rate Hike
It is also a seller’s market meaning that all of the indicators point toward 100% sell pressure for the digital asset, especially for the long term. The next significant resistance point lies at $0.92 but with the price falling below major support levels, this area is out of reach for now.
ADA is trading at $0.839 at the time of this writing. Despite the decline, it remains the 9th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $28.36 billion.
Featured image from Investing.com, chart from TradingView.com
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 25th April 2022
The ‘Leaked Text’ Between Elon Musk & Bill Gates Reveals That Money Is All That Matters
7 Steps To Success In Your Home Based Information Marketing Business
Mayor Jones ready to invest $150M in Road to Economic Justice, speaks on Cora Walker
Jacob deGrom cleared to begin ‘loading and strengthening’ shoulder, no timeline on throwing yet
Is Life in Canada Hard for foreigners?
JKP SI Result 2022 – jkssb.nic.in Merit List & Cut Off Download Link
Get Quality Traffic With Search Engine Marketing Services
Dale Steyn Gives The Best Reply To A Fan’s Tweet Who Said ‘Bumrah Better Than You’
Francis Howell School Board sued for allegedly censoring group
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Blockchain5 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm