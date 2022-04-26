LBank Weekly Listing Report, 25th April 2022

As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on25thApril.

Project:ASWC

Listing date:25th Apr.

Key words:Application token, Initial listing,ERC20

Official Website: https://aswc.io/

About:

ASSA stands for Autonomous Social Smartlife Association and is a cooperative for autonomous, social and smart life. If participants want a transaction, they can make a transaction, if they want to provide a service, they can make a request, and if they want to supply a service, they do so. The ASSA platform allows autonomy for anyone to participate and use. We will create a platform, guaranteed by virtual assets and operated according to a set protocol, where participants can directly change the protocol and have the right to propose and make a reasonable lifestyle.

Project:NTO

Listing date:25th Apr.

Key words:Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website:https://www.neton.kr/

About:

Neton is Mission and Vision We build and operate a blockchain-based Biz-matching platform to expand business infrastructure through collaboration with domestic and external companies, and build a customized business cooperation system between companies based on this. All contents in the Neton Biz Matching Platform can be traded with the cryptocurrency issued by Neton, and you can receive rewards based on your activities, event participation and contribution within the Biz-Matching Platform. The Neton Biz-Matching Platform combines technologies such as big data, AI, and OCR to provide a more expanded experience within the blockchain ecosystem such as technology, products, and marketing that companies need.

Project:MISA

Listing date:25th Apr.

Key words:Listed on Probit,BSC

Official Website:https://www.misatoken.com/en

About:

From the beginning, MSA (Mitra Sangkara Abadi) has proclaimed itself as the first token in Indonesia that has underlying assets. In addition, MSA itself is a legal entity and is recognized in the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia. Until now, there is no token, which is widely known as Crypto currency, in Indonesia having assets in the real world which serve as a security for the token buyers. By having a fixed asset underlying its token, the value of the token will be protected from the possibility of having ZERO worth or becoming worthless. In addition, the decision of $MISA for initial listing on CEX (Centralized Exchanger) will certainly be a strong reason that will make this token liquid and can be traded anywhere.

Project:TRCL

Listing date:27th Apr.

Key words:NFT, Listed on Coinone, Uniswap, KLAY

Official Website:https://www.treecle.io/

About:

Treecle is a platform Dapp that provides a variety of vehicle services including used car sales and rental, and provides convenient and transparent electric vehicle (EV) and plugin hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) related services through blockchain technology.Treecle, a compound word of Tree and Vehicle, started the business to share its abundance of leaves (Information) and good fruit (Service) with all users, originated from a strong tree that absorbed good nutrients (Data) from its roots.

Project:ELITE

Listing date:27th Apr.

Key words:DEFI, NFT, TELCO, Listed on quickswap, polygon

Official Website:https://elite-token.com

About:

ELITE is the official token of Eli Mobile, the first and only telco to integrate blockchain technology.Customers of this mobile service are part of Elysium, an exclusive community with access to a social network whose content is created by celebrities: this content can be purchased in the form of NFTs, thus enabling the owners to make a profit out of the interactions between the content and the community.

Project:BURN

Listing date:27th Apr.

Key words:Meme, Listed on Uniswap, ERC20

Official Website:https://burn.realshibadoge.com/

About:

The $BURN token is an extremely hyper-deflationary currency that is built to become more scarce with each transaction that takes place within the $BURN economy.

Project:CVC

Listing date:28th Apr.

Key words:Listed on Uniswap,ERC20

Official Website:https://www.cvcofficial.com/

About:

CoinViewCap (CVC) use a static reward system, which means that any transactions involving these tokens will incur fees. A percentage will go into the liquidity pool for every transaction and another percentage will be allocated among the holders.CoinViewCap (CVC) has an intrinsic value and are designed to encourage a ‘hold and earn’ approach, thereby reducing selling pressure. A reflection mechanism is executed through smart contracts, automating distribution across holders and liquidity pool.

Project:TSG

Listing date:28th Apr.

Key words:NFT, Initial listing, KLAY

Official Website:https://soldierscoin.com/

About:

The Soldiers NFT was issued based on Klaytn and is a military concept project with a total of 10,000 NFTs issued. The Soldiers NFT’s work is a 3D art work of artists currently active at Opensea, and is not only a work of art with aesthetic value, but also a work that can be expanded to future metaverse ecosystems and games. In addition, The Soldiers NFT is a project that allows you to enjoy various uses and premium membership benefits by building a coin ecosystem that can be used in real life.

Project:COINGHOST

Listing date:28th Apr.

Key words:Initail listing, ERC20

Official Website:https://www.coinghost.com/

About:

Coinghost, a portal specialized in blockchain, provides a space for users to interact, share and communicate diverse information related to the industry. By implementing a reward system that gives GST to users who have contributed to the creation and spread of useful content, it induces users’ voluntary participation and expands ecosystem of Coinghost platform.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings –Apr.18th to Apr.24th, 2022

Name:WHOZCOIN

Weekly gain: 567%

Official Website:https://whozcoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/whozcoin/usdt/#alts

Name:CAW

Weekly gain: 347%

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/caw/usdt/#usd

Name:SPACEPI

Weekly gain: 186%

Official Website:https://space-pi.com/#/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/spacepi/usdt/#usd

Name:MTRG

Weekly gain: 149%

Official Website:https://meter.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mtrg/usdt/#alts

Name:HAWK

Weekly gain: 61%

Official Website:https://hawksight.co/#/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hawk/usdt/#usd

Name:LOTT

Weekly gain: 34%

Official Website:http://www.beautybakery.org/#main

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lott/usdt/#usd

Name:VMS

Weekly gain: 2%

Official Website:https://www.vmscoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/vms/usdt/#usd

Name:IHC

Weekly gain: 0.3%

Official Website:https://ihcoin.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ihc/usdt/#usd

Name:SHR

Official Website:https://sharering.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/shr/usdt/#alts

Name:KOO

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/koo/usdt/#alts

Name:NEAR

Weekly gain: 83%

Official Website:https://near.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/near/usdt/#usd

Name:CTP

Weekly gain: 3%

Official Website:https://ctomorrow.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ctp/usdt/#usd

Name:EXA

Weekly gain: 145%

Official Website:http://exadao.net/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/exa/usdt/#usd

