Life Insurance Agents Jokes – Insurance Jokes and Retirement Humor
Wipe that frown off your face. With insurance selling you must constantly use motivation for yourself and for talking with clients. Give yourself a shot of some humor medications to get your day started on the right track. Kick back and enjoy some insurance jokes. After a tough day, a little chuckle or even a grin can help make your sometimes difficult career a little happier.
1. Three Wishes A life insurance financial advisor walking along the beach finds a unique odd shaped bottle. He rubs it trying to read the label. Instantly a honest-to-goodness Genie appears. The Genie puzzles him by announcing, “I will grant you three wishes, but because I fear Satan, every wish I grant you, your biggest competitor will get double.” Before speaking, and being a financial advisor, he pondered how this could work in his favor.
First wish was for $20,000,000 cash. “Granted” said the genie and your rival has $40,000,000 in cash The 2nd wish was for the highest quality Ferrari. Instantly a new Ferrari drives up next to this huge stack of cash. The Genie replies, “2 new Ferraris will be arriving at your competitors business within minutes”. Now the insurance financial takes a long pause, not wanting his rival to end up ahead of him. He finally tells the Genie that he is ready for his last wish.
“What is your last which?” the Genie asks him, then reminds him the request will be double for his rival. The insurance financial advisor answers. “I want to donate one of my kidneys for transplant.”
2. KEEP IN SHAPE Life insurance agents always tell you to keep in shape “You have to stay in shape. My grandmother, she started walking five miles a day when she was 60. She’s 97 today and we don’t know where the hell she is”. by Ellen DeGeneres
3. LEARNING INSURANCE TRICKS A new life insurance salesperson needing a boost turns to his successful vacuum salesperson friend. His buddy says, “Selling is easy, you don’t even need leads, you just have to get their attention first.” He tells the life insurance salesperson to come along with him.
Both salesman appear at an elderly lady’s old home. Before allowing the woman to speak, the vacuum salesperson rushes into the living room and throws a huge bag of nasty dirt all over her clean carpet. He confidently says, “If this new vacuum doesn’t pick up every bit, then I’ll eat all the dirt.” The woman, loses her patience, saying, “Sir, if I had enough money to buy that thing, I would have paid my electricity bill before they cut it off. Now, what would you prefer, a spoon or a knife and fork?”
4. SURVIVAL AWARD An insurance agent was completing an application and got to the part on health history. He asked his client how his grandfather died. This was his client’s startling answer. “I want to die in my sleep like my grandfather…Not screaming and yelling like the passengers in his car.”
5. PREMIUM PAYMENTS A life insurance in its mail bin receives a peculiar note along with a blank premium payment slip. In the note the lady mentions that unfortunately it is necessary to cancel her husband’s life insurance policy. She writes, “we have always paid it in time. But since my husband’s sudden death, due to financial hardship, she will not be able to pay it anymore.
6. RETIRED INSURANCE AGENT A retired insurance agent, now in his mid 70’s, is on the operating table awaiting anesthesia before heart surgery. He insists that only his son, a surgeon perform the operation. He signals to his son. His son asks, “Yes Dad what is it?”. The retired agent responds, “Don’t be jittery, just perform your best, if something fails remember your mother will live with you and your wife the rest of her days.”
7. PERSISTENT AGENT The business owner turns to the life insurance agent and says, “You ought to feel very honored about getting the chance to speak with me.” He continues, “So far today I had my secretary turn away seven insurance agents!” The agent replies, “I know, I’m them.”
8. THREE ELDERLY MEN Three retired men were talking, one a former insurance executive, another a minister, and the third a retired hairstylist. The subject came up on what their grandchildren might say about them 40 years from now. The insurance executive declared, “I would like to remember how successful he was at selling insurance.” Next the minister said, “I want them to say he was a loyal family man.” The hairstylist then replied, “Me?, I want them all to say he certainly looks good for his age.”
9. LATE PROPOSAL Good ole Charlie, now aged 86, was content living in a nursing home in Miami, Florida. After meeting, Martha Jean, aged 78, he became happier by the day. Eventually he fell in love with her. Finally he got enough courage, plopped down on his knees, and told her there were two things we needed to ask her.
Martha Jean smiles and replied, “Alright, ask me.”. Charlie, almost sounding like he was in pain , said “Will you marry me?” Very delighted, Martha Jean hollered out, “Yes!” The she asked Charlie what his second question was. Charlie managed to squeak out, “Martha Jean, will you please help get me up?”
10. EARLY RETIREMENT After sampling the habits of 1,000 insurance sales people that retired while still in their fifties, these founding were announced. They spent 10% of their time doing some form of work, another 10% eating, drinking, or snacking, 35% sleeping or napping, and 45% of their time looking for things that they just had a minute ago.
11. When it the best time to start thinking about your retirement? Answer: Before your boss does.
12. What does a government retiree miss most about no longer having a job? Answer: Not being able to call in sick six or seven times a month.
13. How many retirees does it take to change a light bulb? Answer: Only one, but allow him two or three days to complete the job.
14. “The question isn’t at what age I want to retire, it’s at what income.” George Foreman
15. “There is an enormous of number of managers who have retired on the job.” Peter F Drucker
You can find more in a previous article on top laughter insurance jokes. Additional material is contained in another article on clean insurance agent jokes.
Growth of Social Networking Sites
Social networking is the latest fad among the young and old. Social network sites have become a great platform for people of different walks of like to express their views and ideas and meet people with similar interests. There are hundreds of social networking sites on the internet these which have attracted millions of web browsers.
This trend of social networking is quite new. It all began in 1995, when some early networking sites started. One of the first of such sites was Classmates.com. This site was meant to connect old classmates. Another site called SixDegrees.com became very popular in 1997. This site focused on indirect ties among people. This site allowed users to create their profile and they could send messages to other user on their “friends list”. Users were able to interact with members who had similar interests as theirs.
But the real boom in the social networking came after 2004. Many networking sites were launched in this time. One of the today’s most popular networking sites Facebook was launched in February 2004 and it completely changed the face of social networking. The CEO of Facebook Mr. Mark Zuckerberg hit a complete jackpot. He became the youngest self-made billionaire ever at the age of 23. Another couple Michael and Xochi created a website called an extremely successful website called Bebo and sold it AOL for $850 million out of which they got $600 million. n.
The success of Facebook inspired other companies to launch their own social networking sites. In March 2005, Yahoo’s network called Yahoo 360º was launched. In the same year, one of the most successful social networking sites called MySpace was launched.
By the year 2005, MySpace had become extremely popular and it was getting more hits than Facebook which was also growing very fast. The popularity of Facebook increased in 2007 when it allowed add-ons on its website to be used by the members. Other then these, another networking site called Orkut which was launched in 2004 has also become very popular. Right now, there are about 200 networking sites on the net.
The success of social networking lies in the simplicity and convenience they provide for the users. These sites have given the world a whole new way to communicate and share their views, ideas and information. Millions of web surfers log on to these websites everyday and it has almost become a part of their life.
Social networking websites not only give us a window to express our views but they are also being used in the business world to expand the trade. Websites like LinkedIn.com help different professional to connect and interact with each other. LinkedIn.com has approximately 20 million users and the number is growing. These websites also give the entrepreneurs and traders a great place to meet and interact. Many sites are introducing the corporate model in their portals in order to give the companies a place to meet each other.
These websites also help businesses by making individuals interact with each other. You can meet and interact with the experts of different fields and share your ideas and views with them. You can also get their expert advice on various things. You can discuss ideas, projects, share pictures and documents with each other. If you are looking for a new job or an opportunity to get ahead in your career then these sites can make you meet some very important people and companies. This can help you in your career a lot.
Many people these days are earning from these websites also. Most of the networking sites do not charge any fee to sign up. This is because of the fierce competition in the field of social networking and also because it being a new phenomena, most people will not find it essential enough to pay for it. But these sites still earn millions of dollars each year by selling advertising space on the website. This also serves as another reasons to not to charge the members as the website owners want as much traffic on their websites as they can. Increased traffic will mean increased revenue from the advertisement sales.
Many sites have also other means to earn money; for example creating a marketplace on the website where they sell different products or merchandise related to the website. Many professional, goal-oriented website also earn money by selling information about different topics and social connections. One such website is the LinkedIn.com
Another way of earning money through these websites is by selling virtual products like music, skins, avatars etc. Some websites have also linked with some other gaming websites and sell games on their behalf to earn revenue.
But as always, something bad is always attached to something good. Social networking has brought the world closer. It has allowed us to interact with people we don’t even know. It has brought the world closer. And that is where its problem starts. Many frauds, criminals, pedophiles have used these sites as an accomplice in their crimes. There have been many instances when underage kids have fallen pray to the kidnappers and pedophiles through these sites. As we have never met the people we interact on these sites, it is very easy to get fooled by them. It is especially dangerous for small children.
Many a times, people get a little to friendly with their network friend and give away a lot of personal information about their life. This is also very dangerous as there have been instances of identity thefts on the basis of information given on the networking sites. No, we are not saying that all the social networking sites are bad and all the members are there to cheat you. All we are saying is that these websites have a potential danger. You must be aware of them.
But if we measure the benefits and disadvantages of social networking websites, then we will find them to be much more beneficial to the society. These website allow us to express our feelings. They help a community to get united in the face of a threat or problem. Whenever there is a problem in the world, these sites have performed a great role of informing the world about it.
These websites are for the people and by the people. Therefore, there is no scope of whitewashing over some burning issue. This helps the society in more than one way. It not only informs the citizens about the real situation in their country but also encourages them to unite and take action to solve the problems.
Many networking websites encourage their members to use it for the social good. They even help them in collecting charities and give out charity badges to the people who work for a cause. Hence, social network sites are here to stay and will flourish more in the coming years.
Relocation Business in Africa Poised For Growth
According to the OECD, there are over 7 millions expatriates in Africa. The top countries of origin include: France (2.8 millions) the US (988,000), the UK 833,000, the US, Spain (423,000) and Portugal (439,000). Overall, international migrants represent close to 1.9 Percent of the total population in Africa. While exact expat numbers per country is still hard to come by, the top receiving countries include Algeria, Egypt, Botswana, South Africa,, Kenya, Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritius, the Seychelles,, Senegal and Ghana.
In spite of this large number for expatriates and international migrants, there is still very little relocation support on the continent, an even more critical shortcoming in countries where the tourism sector is not developed. And very few companies have a physical presence on the continent. Where it exists, in places such as South Africa, Kenya, Morocco and Tunisia and Nigeria, the market for relocation is much segmented and it is still hard to find a relocation vendor that has the capacity to deliver full comprehensive destination services to outbound and inbound assignees.
One area of relocation services that has seen growth is real estate – as construction is booming on the continent, to the point of becoming one of the most profitable business sectors – easily reaching 20 percent rate of return in unsuspected cities such as Dakar, Rwanda and Accra. Even then, it is in most cases loosely organized and operated by individual agents with no formal listing in the majority of the cities on the continent.
And yet, there is no other place where having support is more crucial to new expatriates given the nascent destination service sector coupled with language and cultural challenges which can definitely affect an assignee’s ability to settle in and be productive.
Part of what is at play is the belief that Africa is largely undeveloped with no modern amenities and that those expatriates who go to Africa are rugged adventurers who need little help and can fence for themselves. After all, why would they choose to go to Africa? There is also the (largely incorrect- since movers tend to markup shipment to the continent raking in huge profit margins) business view that there is little money to be made in the relocation and move business. These misconceptions put a brake on potential business expansions and make assignee leery of moving to the continent. Worse, in the international development arena, these misconceptions actually keep Africa from benefitting from the best minds that, instead, choose to offer their eservices to developing countries in Latin America and Europe.
Africa’s story needs to constantly be retold to balance the views that westerners and even African have of her (I will always remember black South Africans referring to a friend and I as “Africans” after a soccer practice- which drew a strong rebuke and a cultural lesson from us!). To begin with, it is good to remember that it is a continent with 53 countries with an incredible diversity- often within the same country- Cameroon being one such good example with over 200 distinct languages and is a full scale representation of the different fauna including a desert, a savannah and a rain forest! And while there is plenty that should be fixed the good story about Africa include the following facts:
• Several African countries (e.g. Ghana, Tanzania, Tunisia, and Rwanda) are rated higher than BRIC countries in ease of doing business and corporate governance
• Africa has 36% of the world’s emerging market countries, 30% of the mineral resources, and will have 20% of the global population by 2050 yet receives only 4% of foreign direct investment (FDI).
• Africa on a relative basis was more resilient than most other Emerging countries (not to mention developing countries) in the recent global downturn.
• Africa has had the highest rate in growth of private FDI to emerging markets since 2004 and this is expected to increase by 22% in 2010
• Africa has $980bn in infrastructure requirements over the next 10 years (including power and telecom).
• The profitability of foreign companies in Africa has been consistently higher than in most other regions of the world, reports the UNCTAD study.
Since 1990, the rate of return on foreign direct investment (FDI) in Africa has averaged 29 per cent, and since 1991 it has been higher than in all other regions, in many years by a factor of two.
All of this prompted Jens Schleuniger, manager of the Deutsche Bank DWS Invest Africa LC fund, to say in a Reuter’s interview. that Africa’s potential is so great that investors should actually prefer it to China because its stocks are significantly undervalued. According to him, “Few know that Africa is the second-most dynamic growth region behind Asia,” he said. Though, as many he admits that, there is a lack of trust as many investors attach too much importance to political risks. I believe this is partly exaggerated.”
As the senior adviser in Africa for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), David Nellor, noted in a report last September, sub-Saharan Africa today resembles Asia in the 1980s. “The private sector is the key driver,” wrote Nellor, “and financial markets are opening up.” War is down. Democracy is up. Inflation and interest rates are in single digits. Terms of trade have improved.
For those who still doubt my sense of optimism about the continent they should have tea with the Chinese and find out what is driving their enthusiasm about the continent. While the old superpowers still agonize over Africa’s poverty, China is captivated by its riches. Trade between Africa and China has grown an average of 30% in the past decade, topping $106 billion last year. Chinese engineers are at work across the continent, mining copper in Zambia and cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo and tapping oil in Angola. “We will continue to have a vigorous aid program here, and Chinese companies will continue to invest as much as possible,” Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi said in South Africa in January. “It is a win-win solution.”
Overall, Africa’s wealth, the current economic growth coupled with its economic potential portend well for an increased need for move and relocation information, support and services required for a smooth relocation and effectiveness at work.
Tax Administration Revolutionary – General Proposals and Personal Perspective
Structural disproportions on manufacturing and trade was an urgent need for continued investment, high profit rates on many consumer goods and services; a negative balance of foreign trade, public debt is still high, unemployment as a significant unresolved problem still; and a small amount of incomplete structuring of savings and investments in general show a lack of economic balance in many segments of the Albanian economy.
Sustainable economic growth and economic balance in Albania can be achieved only if macroeconomic policies will be aimed from one side to limit the supply of money in circulation and a real increase in the level of interest (which generally is attempted to realize). On the other hand reducing the fiscal burden, or rather its equal distribution, increased circulation of capital in the country, as well as growth in exports of goods and services must be guided by a policy that reflects the commitment of people and specific purposes within its national.
Eventually, some administrative decisions of successful monetary and fiscal policies have been intended to affect the minimization of negative consequences of economic imbalances. But these measures cannot be made separately to improve the economic situation, who knows what. International experience suggests that it is difficult to encourage economic growth and creating an economic balance without real economic liberalization and fiscal.
Seen in this context in a free market economy, which is being built in our country, taxes and fees, as well as directly influential in the distribution of income and resources play an important role in stabilizing the economy. Forms of taxation and the amount of fiscal burden have a direct effect on the amount and structure of consumption and savings of citizens, on the amount and structure of foreign and domestic investment, but also on the production and trade. Meanwhile, the negative impact of taxation depends on the size distribution and structure of fiscal burden and causes economic phenomena such as industrial disproportions between cities and areas in the production of goods and services and limits the amount of foreign investment and simultaneously encouraging the informal economy instead.
Real tax reform and its effects
In the last decade many other countries have been forced to launch fiscal reform. Dominant objective for these fiscal reforms has been the minimization of disproportions, improve efficiency and stimulate economic growth. The effect that these reforms would have thought for tax neutrality and intervention was much less in the factors that act in the market.
Tax reform that is part of the fiscal reform should also aim at eliminating the budget misbalance, right reallocation of fiscal burden, facilitation of assessment practices and tax collection and improving income distribution. In our country the tax administration is oriented to move in these directions exactly as targets in a) expanding the base of taxpayers to pay tax on personal income and application of the lowest rates from the countries of the region, b) expanding the base taxpayers who pay tax on profits and the application of the lowest percentage among the countries around us; c) adjustment to the VAT law given the changes in the structure of tax revenues; d) perfection of tax administration by negative elements to combat corruption and inefficiency in managing its employees.
Particularly, for the new fiscal year, the Albanian tax reform should focus on the implementation of transparent rules and efficient assessment and collection of personal income tax, social taxes, VAT and profit tax, given the fact that these taxes generate imbalances numerous economic: increased economic activities that are not registered and barter transactions, increase tax evasion, capital flow, massive use of foreign currencies, reduction of bank deposits. However, the lack of a tradition of relations between government and business institutions and limited administrative resources to tax authorities and financial handling of these resources as a force to be understood and the difficulties facing should constitute the main concern in implementing a revolutionary policy in taxes from the current Albanian government.
Changed relationship between tax administration and governance management
Failure to tax administration as one of the key administration throughout the public administration will increase the cost of implementing part of its main operations and the loss of a part of the revenue provided due to the non administering all business front (at fair or not), it has the duty to administer. In the framework of the implementation of a tax reform must fight to achieve transparency. This transparency is related to the purposes of tax administration rules established and declared at the beginning of implementation of practices through newsletters. Announcement for each sub-branch of the economy and each area’s objectives for tax revenue collection will reduce the extent subjective and personal trials will increase the form of voluntary tax payment.
For tax administration is necessary that the tradition of negotiation and agreements on taxation instead of law implementation have to be closed. Tax reform requires a reconceptation of the coordination of relations between the center and branch tax offices in terms of conducting the preparatory works and reforming itself. This reform should be extended to increase its administrative authority argued that it falls in front of various international monitoring missions. Now, after over a decade of guidelines and monitoring and comes a time that these missions should provide a summary of fiscal experiment that they performed in former socialist countries. It is the Albanian government, together with tax administration, which has maintained a very difficult burden of reform in the first place the mentality of the Albanian people, at least since the time of the Ottomans. It is precisely these applications to change the formulas authentic international fiscal policy was modified to orient a suffocating fiscal burden that Albania has a performance in certain segments of the economy, as there are shortcomings mentioned in the beginning of this article.
However, all that, to succeed depends on the demands of the taxpayers, will the policy, serious preparation in the form of draft preliminary legal research, visionary and effective package, the appropriate moment, the speed and persistence. You must turn priority for government, that tax administration be put in the center of reform, as is an administrative segment which is only take from and not given as much it deserve. Each of initiatory of revolutionary reform must above all take into account that any tax reform requires an Albanian accordance with the rules as the general social and economic conditions in areas of the country. For this, we may have reached some point of compromise between political parties, businessmen and the population, or between theory and actual economic and social environment.
New trend of relations with taxpayers’ administration
Among the conclusions reached by industrial lobbies is that tax rates are better established. These rates applied in this way will better serve redistribution of revenue, which is the task state of setting fiscal system really progressive. Since carrying out the mentality of the past is that the state should ensure as many services is not possible to achieve without the fiscal contribution of everyone in the state budget. We change this mentality will serve reorientation of fiscal policy to personal income. To reduce distortions in the personal income tax, reform on this point must determine that the annual amount of personal welfare in achieving any of its appearance in every form of this Welfare (active or movable property) will be part of their tax. In order to budget revenues, personal income tax should be set with the most important after the VAT, given the propagation of the forms of creation and personal income taxes non application of broad based so far on these income.
Personal income are an accurate measure of personal capacity to consume and save. Tax on personal income following aims to increase fiscal revenue for the state and the fiscal burden distribution has the dipolar effects into Albanian society. Although measurement of the real potential of personal income is a difficult task to be implemented in this direction can be found for narrowing the standard point of hiding his opportunities. State of the goods, depreciation between legitimate and proportionate business and personal consumption expenditures usually play a primary role in the accurate measurement of personal income.
But, given the income tax and the VAT is to say that and in this regard have a distinct approach to their management. Given the close relationship that they have the types of taxes with each other to see the withdrawal and momentum that they have between them. The pursuit of these revenues at the right time when they created would lead to meeting their relatively low cost and the delegation of cooperation and self control functions directly to the taxpayer.
