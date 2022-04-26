News
Magic’s Markelle Fultz finished season healthy, comfortable with new teammates
Entering the 2021-22 season, the Orlando Magic had two priorities when it came to Markelle Fultz, both of which were going to take time and patience.
The first was helping him become healthy enough to play again after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in January 2021. Fultz’s 14-month-long journey back on the floor ended when he returned in a home win over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 28.
“He’s done a phenomenal job of getting his body in that position,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said at the season’s end. “Our performance staff has done a great job with him. Our coaching staff has done a fantastic job of trusting the timeframe of when he was coming back.”
The second priority was putting him in a position where he could be comfortable on the floor.
With a new coaching staff led by Mosley and several new teammates he hadn’t played with before the season, Fultz was essentially returning to a new team.
Among the 15 players Fultz played alongside in 2021-22, only four (Terrence Ross, Mo Bamba, Chuma Okeke and Cole Anthony) shared the floor with him before the season. And in the cases of Okeke (46 minutes) and Anthony (15), who were rookies in 2020-21, the playing time with Fultz was minimal last season.
Despite the changes, Fultz’s impact was immediately felt when he returned.
Fultz averaged 10.8 points (47.4% shooting), 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20 minutes (18 games).
He recorded 10 potential assists — passes to teammates who shoot within 1 dribble of receiving the ball — per game, which was the most among players who averaged fewer than 27 minutes.
Fultz consistently created open looks for teammates in a variety of ways: off drive and kick outs to the perimeter, hit-ahead passes or connecting with cutters.
He also scored efficiently despite attempting 0.9 3-pointers per game.
Fultz made 50.3% of his 2-pointers, 72% of his shots at the rim and 40% of his long midrange shots — all of which were above-average marks for a guard, according to Cleaning The Glass, and were similar to his numbers in the 2019-20 season.
“Markelle just breathes life into the team,” Jeff Weltman, Magic president of basketball operations, said during a recent appearance on FM 96.9 The Game’s Open Mike with the Orlando Sentinel’s Mike Bianchi. “What we saw was a guy who’s exquisitely talented in creating offense for others, who has a high IQ, who has a crazy physical package of size and skills and vision.
“He actually performed at a level that I probably would have not expected right out of the gate. There was a lot of rust there. He’s got a lot of growth and he knows it. But he’s on a track to [being] a high-level player for our team. Very quickly, we played better with him on the court, which isn’t a surprise.”
Fultz can use this offseason to solely focus on further improving his skillset instead of having to also worry about rehab.
As good as he’s become scoring inside the arc, his limited volume of 3s and percentage (4 of 14 on non-heaves) are areas that could improve.
Fultz’s 75.6% free throw percentage, which is a significant improvement from his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, suggests there’s more room for him to grow as a shooter.
“I’m honestly the most excited I’ve ever been just to have a summer where I’m not really focused on rehab or recovery and I can really attack my summer head-on,” Fultz said. “I know I have a few goals I want to hit, but this is the summer I can really focus on my summer and enjoy the process.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Melissa Lucio’s execution was delayed. What to know about it
By JUAN A. LOZANO
HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children called for her execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial before the state’s top criminal court delayed her lethal injection.
Melissa Lucio, 52, was set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in Texas’ southern tip.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday intervened, granting Lucio’s lawyers’ request for a stay of execution so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence would exonerate her. It was not immediately known when the lower court would begin reviewing her case.
Her lawyers say the new evidence shows that Mariah’s injuries, including a blow to the head, were caused by a fall down a steep staircase, and many lawmakers and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, an advocate for criminal justice reform, and Amanda Knox — an American whose murder conviction in the death of a British student in Italy was overturned — have rallied to Lucio’s cause. Prosecutors, though, maintain that the girl was the victim of child abuse.
Lucio’s lawyers have filed various legal appeals seeking to stop her execution. She also has a clemency application before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, which had been set to consider her case Monday. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could play a role in deciding Lucio’s fate. If ultimately put to death, Lucio would be the first Latina ever executed by Texas and the first woman the state has put to death since 2014.
WHAT ISSUES ARE BEING DEBATED?
Lucio’s attorneys say her capital murder conviction was based on an unreliable and coerced confession that was the result of relentless questioning and her long history of sexual, physical and emotional abuse. They say Lucio wasn’t allowed to present evidence questioning the validity of her confession.
Her lawyers also contend that unscientific and false evidence misled jurors into believing Mariah’s injuries only could have been caused by physical abuse and not by medical complications from a severe fall.
“I knew that what I was accused of doing was not true. My children have always been my world and although my choices in life were not good I would have never hurt any of my children in such a way,” Lucio wrote in a letter to Texas lawmakers.
Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz, whose office prosecuted the case, has said he disagrees with Lucio’s lawyers’ claims that new evidence would exonerate her. Prosecutors say Lucio had a history of drug abuse and at times had lost custody of some of her 14 children.
During a sometimes contentious Texas House committee hearing on Lucio’s case this month, Saenz initially pushed back on requests to use his power to stop the execution, before later saying he would intervene if the courts didn’t act.
“I don’t disagree with all the scrutiny this case is getting. I welcome that,” Saenz said.
Armando Villalobos was the county’s district attorney when Lucio was convicted in 2008, and Lucio’s lawyers allege that he pushed for a conviction to help his reelection bid. In 2014, Villalobos was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a bribery scheme related to offering favorable prosecutorial decisions.
WHO IS CALLING FOR LUCIO’S EXECUTION TO BE STOPPED?
More than half the members of the Texas Legislature have asked that her execution be halted. A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers traveled this month to Gatesville, where the state houses female death row inmates, and prayed with Lucio.
Five of the 12 jurors who sentenced Lucio and one alternate juror have questioned their decision and asked she get a new trial.
Lucio’s cause also has the backing of faith leaders and was featured on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
Lucio’s family and supporters have been traveling throughout Texas and holding rallies and screenings of a 2020 documentary about her case, “The State of Texas vs. Melissa.”
Before the court decision Monday, Lucio’s supporters held a prayer vigil inside the state Capitol in Austin as they waited for word from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on her clemency application. On Saturday, supporters held rallies in 16 U.S. cities, including Houston, Boston, and Columbus, Ohio.
WHERE DO EFFORTS TO HALT HER EXECUTION STAND?
Another appeal seeking to stop Lucio’s execution is pending in federal court.
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles had been set Monday to consider a request to either commute her death sentence to life imprisonment or grant her a 120-day execution reprieve, but that hearing was put off by the appeals court’s order.
Any decision by the board to commute her sentence or grant the reprieve would have needed Abbott’s approval. The governor has granted clemency to only one death row inmate since taking office in 2015. Abbott commuted a death sentence to life without parole for Thomas “Bart” Whitaker, who was convicted of fatally shooting his mother and brother. Whitaker’s father was also shot but survived and led the effort to spare his son’s life.
HOW FREQUENTLY ARE WOMEN EXECUTED?
It’s rare in the U.S., according to the Washington-based Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit that takes no position on capital punishment but has criticized the way states carry out executions. Women have accounted for only 3.6% of the more than 16,000 confirmed executions in the U.S. dating back to the colonial period in the 1600s, according to the group’s data.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, 17 women have been executed throughout the nation, according to the data. Texas has put more women to death — six — than any other state. Oklahoma is next, with three, and Florida has executed two.
The federal government has executed one woman since 1976. Lisa Montgomery, of Kansas, received a lethal injection in January 2021 after the Trump administration resumed executions in the federal system following a 17-year hiatus. The Justice Department has halted executions again under the Biden administration.
As Tesla Shares Fall, Twitter Is Getting More Expensive for Elon Musk
Tesla shares dipped 2 percent today (April 25) after its CEO Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter became official. If Tesla stock price continues to fall, it will make the takeover a lot more costly for Musk.
Tesla fell from $1003 to $984 following Twitter’s announcement it had agreed to be bought by Elon Musk for $54.20 per share, with the electric carmaker’s investors selling in anticipation that Musk will sell a large chunk of his Tesla stake to fund the deal.
Musk has said he will contribute $21 billion in cash and borrow the rest from investment banks to pay for the acquisition. Assuming the Tesla CEO has no other quick source of cash, he will have to sell about 21.34 million Tesla shares—or 340,000 shares more than before the deal was announced. He currently owns a total of 172 million shares, or 17 percent of the electric vehicle company. Cashing out $21 billion would leave him with around 150 million shares, or 15 percent of the company.
Musk, the world’s richest man valued at $265 billion, famously keeps very little cash on hand. His most recent withdrawal took place in December after selling 10 percent of his Tesla stake as part of exercising a huge block of soon-to-expire stock options.
He then spent $2.6 billion buying 9.2 percent of Twitter between January and March. As of April 14, the day he declared his bid to buy the rest of Twitter, he had $3 billion in cash or other liquid assets, according to Bloomberg’s calculations. That means he still needs to find $18 billion by selling Tesla shares or other assets.
One-time large transactions of a certain stock usually trigger swings in its share price. When Musk initiated his 10 percent Tesla sell-off in November 2021, Tesla stock fell 2 percent the same day he unloaded $1 billion worth of shares.
Tesla share price recovered slightly in afternoon sessions today and closed at $998 per share. The stock is down 16.8 percent this year so far.
Orioles reset: Buck Britton, Kyle Moore went through education process to become managers of Baltimore’s top affiliates
Buck Britton doesn’t consider himself a reader, and the nine books he went through last year while managing the Orioles’ Double-A affiliate did little to change that self-perception.
But each one provided him with something he believed will benefit him through this year as Triple-A Norfolk’s manager. At the recommendation of Ryan Fuller, then his hitting coach with Bowie and now one of two in the majors with Baltimore, Britton read several books on leadership from Jocko Willink, a former Navy SEAL. Simon Sinek’s “The Infinite Game” discussed how life, unlike baseball, does not have winners and losers, but simply ahead and behind. “The Coach’s Guide to Teaching” by Doug Lemov, a favorite of Fuller’s, further emphasized the importance of Britton’s role shaping players and how to go about doing so.
“Just kind of getting new tools in my toolbox, if you will, to be able to help these guys and hopefully guide these guys along in their career,” Britton said.
In Britton and Kyle Moore, who moved up from High-A Aberdeen to replace Britton at Bowie, the managers of Baltimore’s two highest minor league affiliates played, coached and managed under previous Orioles front office groups. Although the organization has seen plenty of change since Mike Elias became executive vice president and general manager in November 2018, Britton, 35, and Moore, 36, have only seen their roles within it grow.
“Obviously, the Orioles are in a rebuild, and you see a lot of turnover among staff,” Moore said. “So when the front office says that they trust me and believe in me enough to let me go lead their Double-A team, I think that it speaks volumes. That’s just sort of a little bit of a tip of the cap or a vote of confidence in me that really gives me some fire to go embrace this opportunity.”
Those opportunities have come by showing a consistent willingness to grow and desire to learn from those around them who perhaps had a better understanding of the organization’s methodologies.
Like Britton, Moore prepared to teach by going through an education process himself. He managed Aberdeen when it was the Orioles’ short-season affiliate in 2018, but as he got set to lead Low-A Delmarva in 2019 under the new front office, Moore realized that as he looked at analytics material from the organization, he didn’t understand some of the numbers or even their associated abbreviations.
With help from assistant general manager for analytics Sig Mejdal and Delmarva technology coordinator David Barry — who now serves as a player development analyst for hitting — Moore worked to understand the new information so he could properly disseminate it to players.
“I think it was a lot of just taking those first few steps to put yourself out there and say, ‘Look, I know I’m behind the curve, and I know that I don’t really understand a lot of this stuff, but I would love for you to just explain it to me as many times as you have to before I can understand it,’” Moore said. “Fortunately for me, there are people around that were able to do that.
” I like to think that I’ve become just far more educated on a modern school of baseball and how technology and data is used to teach. I’ve always considered myself a teacher ever since day one. My parents were teachers. I’m a teacher; I just happen to be teaching baseball.”
That viewpoint, along with the organizational prerequisites of humility, collaboration and growth mindset, defines what the Orioles are looking for in their minor league managers, director of player development Matt Blood said. He noted how both Britton and Moore have consistently shown an openness to the changes in approach this front office has brought with it.
“They aren’t just wishy-washy, just do anything and everything that you just throw against the wall,” Blood said. “They still very much have a backbone, but they have the ability to listen and to consider new ideas that they see as, ‘OK, this might help me. Let me learn about it.’
“They’ve both adopted many of the new ideas that this group has brought to them, and they’ve also been willing, to their credit, to work closely with their staffs to learn from the people that are around them and just continually get better.”
Blood pointed to the organization’s philosophy on swing decisions as an example, where hitters are trained to emphasize pitches they can do damage on, even if it leads to an increase in takes on borderline offerings that might be called strikes. Entering Sunday, both Norfolk and Bowie ranked second in their respective leagues in walks, a partial byproduct of not chasing pitches that won’t lead to productive results anyway.
Britton and Moore are leading those teams at a time they’re vital to the Orioles’ plans for success. Britton is looking forward to getting to tell players they’ve been promoted to the majors, and the hope is he’ll get to do so with top 10 prospects Adley Rutschman, Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Stowers, Kyle Bradish and others in the coming months. Moore has to balance playing time among infielders Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Joey Ortiz, any of whom could be Baltimore’s shortstop of the future.
That they’re in the positions to have those responsibilities is a credit to how they’ve handled, and embraced, change over the past three years.
“There’s been so much more information thrown at me, learning a lot of the data, learning different ways to coach and teach, maybe a different language to help players understand things,” Britton said. “I think the fundamental ideas are still the same, but it’s just opened the door for so many different ways to attack different problems, looking at the game through a different lens, getting some of these other coaches’ perspectives with the guys that this organization has brought in. Just a lot of information.
“You get people from different backgrounds that have been exposed to different things and different ideas, and through conversation, it leads you to more conversation, to deeper conversation.”
What’s to come?
After their week in California, the Orioles get a fortnight in the Eastern time zone, visiting the New York Yankees for three games before hosting the Boston Red Sox to start a 10-game homestand.
With the Orioles having won a home series against the Yankees on April 15-17, Baltimore is going for consecutive series victories over New York for the first time since claiming their final matchup of 2016 and first of 2017. The Orioles also won the series in their most recent visit to the Bronx in September, meaning they’ll have the chance to win back-to-back series at Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2014.
Baltimore has also won the series in its first meeting with Boston the previous two seasons, though both of those came at Fenway Park.
What was good?
By closing out the Orioles’ three victories last week in impressive fashion, right-hander Jorge López became the first Baltimore pitcher in almost five years to record three saves in a four-game span, with Brad Brach the most recent to do so in May 2017.
Across those three appearances, López struck out more than half the batters he faced, allowing two hits and no runs. In the Orioles’ lone victory in Oakland, he entered with runners on the corners, one out and Baltimore clinging to a 1-0 lead, then retired the next five batters with three strikeouts.
After consistently running into trouble in the middle innings as a starter in 2021, López has found a home in the back end of the Orioles’ bullpen. His sinker is averaging nearly 98 mph, and against his secondary pitches — each of which has also seen an uptick in velocity — hitters are a combined 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts, according to Statcast.
What wasn’t?
Ever since the Orioles said John Means left his April 13 start with left forearm tightness, the news that came Saturday that he will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery felt like a possibility, with any peek at search engine results for the original diagnosis showing a connection with the procedure. It’s a brutal blow to Means and to the Orioles, but also to their fan base.
The left-hander’s starts have become known as “John Means Day,” a moniker associating their occurrences with a holiday. It’s not an uncommon practice for a team’s top starter, but in the Orioles’ case over the past few seasons, it was often the one turn through their rotation where it felt guaranteed they would at least be competitive.
The pitching staff left in the wake of Means’ exit has largely thrived, though Chris Ellis exited his second start as Means’ replacement Sunday with right shoulder discomfort while not recording an out. The Orioles are only 16 games into their season, and the last 90% will have to come without any more John Means Days to celebrate.
On the farm
With Rutschman set to join High-A Aberdeen on a rehab assignment this week, as much as two-thirds of the IronBirds’ lineup could be composed of players who rank in the Orioles’ top 25 prospects. Among them are a pair of infielders not known for their power but who showed it off last week. César Prieto homered in three straight games with a two-homer game Friday, his first since signing as part of the Orioles’ international class this winter. Second baseman Connor Norby, Baltimore’s second-round pick in 2021, hit a pair over the fence a day later, with his four total home runs coming in 20 fewer games than the three he hit last year between the Florida Complex League and Low-A Delmarva. The pair have combined for 10 of Aberdeen’s 18 home runs thus far.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
