Man dies after he’s found shot in street in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff
Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff.
Just after midnight Tuesday, officers were called to the 200 block of Bates Avenue on a report of a person lying in the street. They found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police believe he was in his 30s.
No one was under arrest as of early Tuesday and police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 651-266-5650.
Investigators were looking for possible witnesses and police department staff was collecting evidence.
The police department plans to release the name of the man who was killed after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms his identity.
The homicide was the 14th of the year in St. Paul.
Firefighters forced to evacuate as they battle vacant house fire
ST. LOUIS – Intense flames forced St. Louis firefighters to evacuate while battling a house fire early Tuesday morning.
The fire started at about 2 a.m. in a vacant home along Minnesota Avenue at Marceau Street in south St. Louis. All firefighters made it out safely.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
ASK IRA: Has Victor Oladipo reshuffled the Heat’s playoff rotation?
Q: Victor Oladipo’s defense, playmaking and ability to break down a defense prove him more valuable than Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin. That proved true the second he came into Game 4, when Miami went on a run. Scoring will come, but like Erik Spoelstra always preaches, it’s not what’s always in the box score. Sometimes it’s about common sense. I hope he gets regular minutes going forward. — Marc, Arlington, Texas.
A: Actually, it will come down to common sense, the common-sense element of what is available and how a game is trending. Yes, with Kyle Lowry out, the opportunity was there for Victor Oladipo on Sunday night and was seized. Had Kyle been available, the game arguably could have set up differently. As stated since the lineup change to Max Strus with the first unit, I believe the only two givens off the Heat bench are Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon. Beyond that, it all becomes mix and match, with Victor certainly a component of that mix. Even with Duncan Robinson, the opportunities have been brief at times recently. So for Gabe Vincent, Duncan, Caleb and, now, Vic, it very well could prove situational, with the opposing rotation and roster factoring considerable into that equation.
Q: What has happened to Tyler Herro? — David.
A: Winning? Look, the numbers, with the exception of one game, have not been there for Tyler Herro during this series. But what has been there are victories in three of the first four games. So if a player is going to slump, better that it comes while winning. Tyler has been too consistent for too long for his game to simply disappear. And he is too valuable for the Heat to simply turn in another direction.
Q: Hope the Heat already have been scouting Philly. — Ang.
A: Of course they have. One component of the playoffs when it comes to scouting is that it much easier to be able to focus on a single series, knowing that the NBA, unlike some other sports, presets its bracket after the regular season. So it’s not a matter of re-seeding in each round. The Heat have been in attendance throughout 76ers-Raptors, as well as breaking down tape of both teams back at FTX Arena. One thing about the Heat that can never be questioned is preparedness.
()
Over 8 lakh children benefited under Mid-day Meal scheme across J&K: Govt
Over 8 lakh children benefited under Mid-day Meal scheme across J&K: Govt
Mid-day Meal scheme: over 8.30 lakh children have been benefitted by Mid-day Meal scheme across Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
According to the officials, the Jammu and Kashmir Government is on the course to ease the life of its citizens through the efficient and optimal implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).
The officials said that from the days of being under achievers to achieving front runner status, the statistics reveal that the growing population is being significantly covered under the centrally sponsored schemes in J&K.
“The Mid-day Meal scheme programme of the Government of India designed to better the nutritional standards of school-age children nationwide, over 8.30 lakh children have been benefitted by this scheme across Jammu and Kashmir,” the officials said.
Similarly, the officials added that under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, a pioneering programme in the education sector of the country, 1588 Information Communication Technology labs, 1423 Computer-aided Labs, 803 Vocational Labs have been established in J&K besides uniforms and textbooks worth Rs 67 crore were provided to 7.8 lakh children. The Scheme is a major catalyst to bridge the digital divide amongst students of various socio-economic and other geographical barriers.
As per the officials press release, around 8.96 lakh beneficiaries were covered under Poshan Abhiyan, an overarching umbrella scheme to improve the nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers to prioritize the efforts of all stakeholders on a comprehensive package of intervention and services targeted on the first 1,000 days of a child’s life.
To accord high priority to water conservation and its management, 54304 Hectares have been covered under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).
The scheme has been formulated with the vision of extending the coverage of irrigation ‘Har Khet ko pani’ and improving water use efficiency ‘More crop per drop’ in a focused manner with end to end solution on source creation, distribution, management, field application and extension activities.
Mid-day Meal scheme: Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) , a multidimensional programme, is providing guaranteed wage employment, creating durable assets and strengthening the livelihood resource base of the rural households across the rural people here. Natural Resource Management and water conservation measures are changing the landscape of rural India. The livelihood thrust in MGNREGS has been brought in to raise incomes and improve skills for diversification of earning opportunities of poor households. According to the official documents 405.38 Lakh person-days under the scheme were generated in 2021-22.
Mid-day Meal scheme: Notably, Jammu and Kashmir was declared the state open defecation free (ODF) and launched the “Swachhta Hi Seva” – a fortnight-long cleanliness campaign for public awareness and involvement of the community. At the launch of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), J&K was self-declared as ODF. With the sustained efforts of all the stakeholders, Jammu and Kashmir has achieved 100 per cent toilet coverage and became ODF “one year in advance”.
All the 22 districts, 4,171 gram panchayats and 7,565 villages in the state are self-declared ODF as per Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) SBM (G) guidelines.
Mid-day Meal scheme: An official said that apart from constructing 1.1 million individual household toilets (IHHLs) and 1,350 community sanitary complexes in J&K, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has played a vital role in bringing about behavioural change in the people.
Moreover, 105 projects were completed under Smart City Projects aimed at transforming Jammu and Srinagar into modern, sustainable and economically vibrant cities with a dedicated focus on improving infrastructure and services besides increasing mobility.
Mid-day Meal scheme: The ambitious project, on completion, would strengthen urban infrastructure, improve city services, public aesthetics, ease of living, and provide a clean and sustainable environment besides enhancing administrative machinery in both the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.
