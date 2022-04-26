News
Man pulled from Mississippi River was reported missing in March
The man whose body was pulled from the Mississippi River in Denmark Township last week died in a suicide by drowning, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
Alexander Westerlund, 29, lived in Vadnais Heights.
He was reported missing just after midnight on March 10, but it wasn’t until April 18 that his body was found. BNSF Railway employees reported finding the man along the riverbank near 120th Street South.
To get help for thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Magic’s Markelle Fultz finished season healthy, comfortable with new teammates
Entering the 2021-22 season, the Orlando Magic had two priorities when it came to Markelle Fultz, both of which were going to take time and patience.
The first was helping him become healthy enough to play again after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in January 2021. Fultz’s 14-month-long journey back on the floor ended when he returned in a home win over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 28.
“He’s done a phenomenal job of getting his body in that position,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said at the season’s end. “Our performance staff has done a great job with him. Our coaching staff has done a fantastic job of trusting the timeframe of when he was coming back.”
The second priority was putting him in a position where he could be comfortable on the floor.
With a new coaching staff led by Mosley and several new teammates he hadn’t played with before the season, Fultz was essentially returning to a new team.
Among the 15 players Fultz played alongside in 2021-22, only four (Terrence Ross, Mo Bamba, Chuma Okeke and Cole Anthony) shared the floor with him before the season. And in the cases of Okeke (46 minutes) and Anthony (15), who were rookies in 2020-21, the playing time with Fultz was minimal last season.
Despite the changes, Fultz’s impact was immediately felt when he returned.
Fultz averaged 10.8 points (47.4% shooting), 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20 minutes (18 games).
He recorded 10 potential assists — passes to teammates who shoot within 1 dribble of receiving the ball — per game, which was the most among players who averaged fewer than 27 minutes.
Fultz consistently created open looks for teammates in a variety of ways: off drive and kick outs to the perimeter, hit-ahead passes or connecting with cutters.
He also scored efficiently despite attempting 0.9 3-pointers per game.
Fultz made 50.3% of his 2-pointers, 72% of his shots at the rim and 40% of his long midrange shots — all of which were above-average marks for a guard, according to Cleaning The Glass, and were similar to his numbers in the 2019-20 season.
“Markelle just breathes life into the team,” Jeff Weltman, Magic president of basketball operations, said during a recent appearance on FM 96.9 The Game’s Open Mike with the Orlando Sentinel’s Mike Bianchi. “What we saw was a guy who’s exquisitely talented in creating offense for others, who has a high IQ, who has a crazy physical package of size and skills and vision.
“He actually performed at a level that I probably would have not expected right out of the gate. There was a lot of rust there. He’s got a lot of growth and he knows it. But he’s on a track to [being] a high-level player for our team. Very quickly, we played better with him on the court, which isn’t a surprise.”
Fultz can use this offseason to solely focus on further improving his skillset instead of having to also worry about rehab.
As good as he’s become scoring inside the arc, his limited volume of 3s and percentage (4 of 14 on non-heaves) are areas that could improve.
Fultz’s 75.6% free throw percentage, which is a significant improvement from his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, suggests there’s more room for him to grow as a shooter.
“I’m honestly the most excited I’ve ever been just to have a summer where I’m not really focused on rehab or recovery and I can really attack my summer head-on,” Fultz said. “I know I have a few goals I want to hit, but this is the summer I can really focus on my summer and enjoy the process.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Melissa Lucio’s execution was delayed. What to know about it
By JUAN A. LOZANO
HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children called for her execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial before the state’s top criminal court delayed her lethal injection.
Melissa Lucio, 52, was set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in Texas’ southern tip.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday intervened, granting Lucio’s lawyers’ request for a stay of execution so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence would exonerate her. It was not immediately known when the lower court would begin reviewing her case.
Her lawyers say the new evidence shows that Mariah’s injuries, including a blow to the head, were caused by a fall down a steep staircase, and many lawmakers and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, an advocate for criminal justice reform, and Amanda Knox — an American whose murder conviction in the death of a British student in Italy was overturned — have rallied to Lucio’s cause. Prosecutors, though, maintain that the girl was the victim of child abuse.
Lucio’s lawyers have filed various legal appeals seeking to stop her execution. She also has a clemency application before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, which had been set to consider her case Monday. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could play a role in deciding Lucio’s fate. If ultimately put to death, Lucio would be the first Latina ever executed by Texas and the first woman the state has put to death since 2014.
WHAT ISSUES ARE BEING DEBATED?
Lucio’s attorneys say her capital murder conviction was based on an unreliable and coerced confession that was the result of relentless questioning and her long history of sexual, physical and emotional abuse. They say Lucio wasn’t allowed to present evidence questioning the validity of her confession.
Her lawyers also contend that unscientific and false evidence misled jurors into believing Mariah’s injuries only could have been caused by physical abuse and not by medical complications from a severe fall.
“I knew that what I was accused of doing was not true. My children have always been my world and although my choices in life were not good I would have never hurt any of my children in such a way,” Lucio wrote in a letter to Texas lawmakers.
Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz, whose office prosecuted the case, has said he disagrees with Lucio’s lawyers’ claims that new evidence would exonerate her. Prosecutors say Lucio had a history of drug abuse and at times had lost custody of some of her 14 children.
During a sometimes contentious Texas House committee hearing on Lucio’s case this month, Saenz initially pushed back on requests to use his power to stop the execution, before later saying he would intervene if the courts didn’t act.
“I don’t disagree with all the scrutiny this case is getting. I welcome that,” Saenz said.
Armando Villalobos was the county’s district attorney when Lucio was convicted in 2008, and Lucio’s lawyers allege that he pushed for a conviction to help his reelection bid. In 2014, Villalobos was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a bribery scheme related to offering favorable prosecutorial decisions.
WHO IS CALLING FOR LUCIO’S EXECUTION TO BE STOPPED?
More than half the members of the Texas Legislature have asked that her execution be halted. A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers traveled this month to Gatesville, where the state houses female death row inmates, and prayed with Lucio.
Five of the 12 jurors who sentenced Lucio and one alternate juror have questioned their decision and asked she get a new trial.
Lucio’s cause also has the backing of faith leaders and was featured on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
Lucio’s family and supporters have been traveling throughout Texas and holding rallies and screenings of a 2020 documentary about her case, “The State of Texas vs. Melissa.”
Before the court decision Monday, Lucio’s supporters held a prayer vigil inside the state Capitol in Austin as they waited for word from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on her clemency application. On Saturday, supporters held rallies in 16 U.S. cities, including Houston, Boston, and Columbus, Ohio.
WHERE DO EFFORTS TO HALT HER EXECUTION STAND?
Another appeal seeking to stop Lucio’s execution is pending in federal court.
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles had been set Monday to consider a request to either commute her death sentence to life imprisonment or grant her a 120-day execution reprieve, but that hearing was put off by the appeals court’s order.
Any decision by the board to commute her sentence or grant the reprieve would have needed Abbott’s approval. The governor has granted clemency to only one death row inmate since taking office in 2015. Abbott commuted a death sentence to life without parole for Thomas “Bart” Whitaker, who was convicted of fatally shooting his mother and brother. Whitaker’s father was also shot but survived and led the effort to spare his son’s life.
HOW FREQUENTLY ARE WOMEN EXECUTED?
It’s rare in the U.S., according to the Washington-based Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit that takes no position on capital punishment but has criticized the way states carry out executions. Women have accounted for only 3.6% of the more than 16,000 confirmed executions in the U.S. dating back to the colonial period in the 1600s, according to the group’s data.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, 17 women have been executed throughout the nation, according to the data. Texas has put more women to death — six — than any other state. Oklahoma is next, with three, and Florida has executed two.
The federal government has executed one woman since 1976. Lisa Montgomery, of Kansas, received a lethal injection in January 2021 after the Trump administration resumed executions in the federal system following a 17-year hiatus. The Justice Department has halted executions again under the Biden administration.
Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter:
As Tesla Shares Fall, Twitter Is Getting More Expensive for Elon Musk
Tesla shares dipped 2 percent today (April 25) after its CEO Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter became official. If Tesla stock price continues to fall, it will make the takeover a lot more costly for Musk.
Tesla fell from $1003 to $984 following Twitter’s announcement it had agreed to be bought by Elon Musk for $54.20 per share, with the electric carmaker’s investors selling in anticipation that Musk will sell a large chunk of his Tesla stake to fund the deal.
Musk has said he will contribute $21 billion in cash and borrow the rest from investment banks to pay for the acquisition. Assuming the Tesla CEO has no other quick source of cash, he will have to sell about 21.34 million Tesla shares—or 340,000 shares more than before the deal was announced. He currently owns a total of 172 million shares, or 17 percent of the electric vehicle company. Cashing out $21 billion would leave him with around 150 million shares, or 15 percent of the company.
Musk, the world’s richest man valued at $265 billion, famously keeps very little cash on hand. His most recent withdrawal took place in December after selling 10 percent of his Tesla stake as part of exercising a huge block of soon-to-expire stock options.
He then spent $2.6 billion buying 9.2 percent of Twitter between January and March. As of April 14, the day he declared his bid to buy the rest of Twitter, he had $3 billion in cash or other liquid assets, according to Bloomberg’s calculations. That means he still needs to find $18 billion by selling Tesla shares or other assets.
One-time large transactions of a certain stock usually trigger swings in its share price. When Musk initiated his 10 percent Tesla sell-off in November 2021, Tesla stock fell 2 percent the same day he unloaded $1 billion worth of shares.
Tesla share price recovered slightly in afternoon sessions today and closed at $998 per share. The stock is down 16.8 percent this year so far.
