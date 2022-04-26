News
Max Scherzer blanks Cards for seven, then Mets finish job with wild ninth-inning comeback
ST. LOUIS — Though each of Max Scherzer’s last two outings were brilliant, his next start was even better. But baseball games cannot be won by one star pitcher alone. After eight scoreless innings, the Mets offense finally woke up in the ninth and completed an incredible comeback to duplicate Scherzer’s excellent performance.
The Mets were down to their final strike, trailing the Cardinals by two runs, in the top of the ninth inning when pandemonium ensued. The Mets finally got on the board after nine-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado recorded a throwing error. Then Dominic Smith, pinch-hitting for catcher Tomas Nido, came up clutch with a two-run single to first base, sliding head first into the bag as the Mets took the lead.
Brandon Nimmo padded on with a two-run home run to right field and the Mets completed the late comeback for a 5-2 win against the Cardinals on Monday night at Busch Stadium.
Scherzer threw seven shutout innings and struck out 10 in his no-decision. In his fourth start as a Met, Scherzer allowed just two hits and one walk across 101 pitches to St. Louis batters. It was the 106th time in Scherzer’s 15-year career that he struck out 10 or more batters in a game, and the effort lowered his season ERA to 1.80.
The three-time Cy Young winner carried a 3-0 record for the first time in his career into his start Monday, but could not record his fourth straight win in part because the Mets offense struggled to generate any runs while he was on the mound.
Scherzer threw the kitchen sink at the Cardinals, incorporating his fastball, slider, changeup, curveball and cutter to whiff one batter after another. Though the Cardinals lead the National League West, seven batters in their starting lineup entered Monday hitting .250 or worse. Scherzer capitalized on St. Louis’ slow offensive start, holding the opposing lineup to an .083 average in his outing.
Burnsville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling meth out of Bloomington hotel
A Burnsville man was sentenced last week to 20 years in prison for selling meth.
Eric Michael Dungy, 50, pleaded guilty in November to two counts of possession with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court.
In addition to the 20-year prison term, Dungy will spend another five years on supervised release, court documents say.
Authorities began investigating Dungy in August 2020, and determined he was selling meth out of a Bloomington hotel, where they arrested him the next month, according to the charges against him.
At the time of his arrest, police found he was carrying heroin and more than $16,000 in cash on his person, and a search of his car and hotel room turned up more than 6 pounds of methamphetamine, three pipes, needles, an electronic money counter and a 9-mm handgun, the charges said.
After being released on bail from Hennepin County jail, Dungy was arrested a second time when he agreed to sell 3 pounds of meth to an undercover cop for $15,000. Officers who searched his two rooms in another Bloomington hotel found 6.5 pounds of meth, 13.5 grams of heroin, three digital scales, 11 phones and more than $12,000.
You Paid For It gets results for disabled woman facing eviction
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Tiffany Schreiber called FOX 2’s You Paid For It team when her apartment complex threatened to evict her.
Schreiber, who has a disability, had lived in the north St. Louis County complex for several years. She said after she started standing up for other tenants, trouble started for her.
She was hit with a little-known clause in the apartment manual that said a tenant or a relative staying there had to be disabled by the time they were 22 years old. Tiffany didn’t become disabled until 30.
The You Paid For It team spotlighted her cause. Later, HUD launched an investigation. The housing organization Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council also weighed in and provided her with legal help.
Tiffany lost the first round in court. She was planning her appeal when the apartment complex did an about-face and dropped the eviction even agreeing to let her continue staying in the complex if she wanted to.
Tiffany said she is elated at the outcome of this case. She said it’s not so much for her but rather for other tenants hit with the same stick as she was. She credits You Paid For It for spotlighting the issue, putting it front and center, and helping to win her the victory.
Gophers net commitment from Illinois tight end for 2023
The Gophers football program received a commitment Monday from Illinois tight end Pierce Walsh for the 2023 class, he announced on Twitter.
Walsh, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, had one other Big Ten scholarship offer, Rutgers, and a handful of offers from Group of Five conference schools and independents. Fellow Big Ten schools Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa, Northwestern have visited him, per USA Today.
“After careful consideration with my family, I am 100% committed to continue my academic and football career at the University of Minnesota!” Pierce wrote. “#Rowtheboat”
Walsh, who attends Benet Academy in the Chicagoland area, is considered a three-star prospect and the 20th-best recruit in the state of Illinois. Longtime recruiting analyst Tom Lemming wrote on Twitter in late 2020: “Walsh is one of the top 2023 prospects in the Midwest.”
Walsh reportedly made 30 catches for 474 yards and scored three touchdowns in 2021. On defense, he added 26 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for a lost yards.
Walsh has played receiver and defensive end in high school and his father, Frank, played at Eastern Illinois and his older brother, Cole, has played at Division III Tufts University.
Walsh is the third commit to Minnesota in April and the fifth overall pledge for next year’s class.
