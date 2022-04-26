Mendota speakeasy to feature menus from guest chefs, starting with Shane Oporto

The Mudd Room speakeasy, hidden beneath the original Lucky’s 13 Pub in tiny Mendota, is launching a chef series that will feature a menu from a different Twin Cities chef each month, starting in May.

The first chef will be Shane Oporto, who was in charge of the La Belle Vie kitchen when it closed and also recently helmed the now-closed Octo Fishbar.

“We wanted to do something fun that would offer people south of the river an easy way to experience food by some of the Twin Cities’ best chefs,” said co-owner Stephan Hesse in a news release. “At the same time, we wanted to give folks north of the river a reason to come visit and experience The Mudd Room.”

Other chefs on the docket include J.D. Fratzke (The Strip Club Meat and Fish, Bar Brigade and many others), Justin Sutherland (Handsome Hog), Tim McKee (La Belle Vie, many others), Lenny Russo (Heartland) and Sameh Wadi (World Street Kitchen, Grand Catch, Saffron).

Oporto’s menu includes steamed buns with pork belly, shishito peppers, gyoza, a catfish sandwich and more.

“Every chef has some menu ideas floating around in the back of their head for the mythical restaurant they’re going to open ‘someday,’ ” Oporto said in the release. “My dishes for The Mudd Room are pulled from that fantasy restaurant.”

Oporto’s menu will be complemented by two specialty cocktails. The Tokyo Tea, a version of a Long Island Ice Tea, features saké rather than tequila, and a Japanese Transplant, is an easy sipping combination of sweet tea, ume (pickled plum) and Japanese whisky.

Oporto’s menu will be available May 5 through May 28.

Stuffed piquillo peppers at The Mudd Room in Mendota. (Courtesy of The Mudd Room)

Fondue at The Mudd Room in Mendota. (Courtesy of The Mudd Room)

Croquettes at The Mudd Room in Mendota. (Courtesy of The Mudd Room)

In the meantime, chef/owners Stephan Hesse and Tyge Nelson have updated the speakeasy’s regular menu. It’s a focused menu of mostly small bites that includes tapas-like dishes like stuffed piquillo peppers, croquettes, a foie gras mousse, fresh oysters, fondue and more.

The Mudd Room is a 21-and-over venue that features live music nightly. It’s open Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. The venue does not take reservations and there generally is no cover charge.

The Mudd Room: 1352 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota; 651-451-1311