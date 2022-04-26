News
Mendota speakeasy to feature menus from guest chefs, starting with Shane Oporto
The Mudd Room speakeasy, hidden beneath the original Lucky’s 13 Pub in tiny Mendota, is launching a chef series that will feature a menu from a different Twin Cities chef each month, starting in May.
The first chef will be Shane Oporto, who was in charge of the La Belle Vie kitchen when it closed and also recently helmed the now-closed Octo Fishbar.
“We wanted to do something fun that would offer people south of the river an easy way to experience food by some of the Twin Cities’ best chefs,” said co-owner Stephan Hesse in a news release. “At the same time, we wanted to give folks north of the river a reason to come visit and experience The Mudd Room.”
Other chefs on the docket include J.D. Fratzke (The Strip Club Meat and Fish, Bar Brigade and many others), Justin Sutherland (Handsome Hog), Tim McKee (La Belle Vie, many others), Lenny Russo (Heartland) and Sameh Wadi (World Street Kitchen, Grand Catch, Saffron).
Oporto’s menu includes steamed buns with pork belly, shishito peppers, gyoza, a catfish sandwich and more.
“Every chef has some menu ideas floating around in the back of their head for the mythical restaurant they’re going to open ‘someday,’ ” Oporto said in the release. “My dishes for The Mudd Room are pulled from that fantasy restaurant.”
Oporto’s menu will be complemented by two specialty cocktails. The Tokyo Tea, a version of a Long Island Ice Tea, features saké rather than tequila, and a Japanese Transplant, is an easy sipping combination of sweet tea, ume (pickled plum) and Japanese whisky.
Oporto’s menu will be available May 5 through May 28.
In the meantime, chef/owners Stephan Hesse and Tyge Nelson have updated the speakeasy’s regular menu. It’s a focused menu of mostly small bites that includes tapas-like dishes like stuffed piquillo peppers, croquettes, a foie gras mousse, fresh oysters, fondue and more.
The Mudd Room is a 21-and-over venue that features live music nightly. It’s open Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. The venue does not take reservations and there generally is no cover charge.
The Mudd Room: 1352 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota; 651-451-1311
News
Post Office FD: Big news! These 5 post office schemes will get more returns; Know the interest and benefits
Post Office FD: Big news! These 5 post office schemes will get more returns; Know the interest and benefits
If you want to invest for five years with assured returns and tax benefits, then NSC would be a good fit for you. Currently, the interest rate of NSC is 6.8 per cent, while the five-year bank FD with tax benefits is around 5.5 per cent.
In most major banks, the interest rate on FDs of one to 10 years is five percent to six percent. However, for senior citizens, all banks offer an additional rate of 0.5 per cent on the amount invested. The interest rate in the post office ranges from 5.5 percent to 7.6 percent
depending on the scheme. The five-year NSC offers 6.8 per cent interest, while the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme offers 6.6 per cent on investment.
Apart from a slightly higher interest rate, most small savings schemes also come with tax benefits. In case of bank FDs, only special tax saving bank FDs of five years duration offer tax benefits.
We are here to tell you about five post office investment options that help you reduce your tax liability. This is because they come with tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Public Provident Fund Account: PPF is a 15 year plan. In this, money has to be deposited continuously for 15 years. One can opt out of PPF after five years or can get a loan from the fourth year onwards. One can even make partial withdrawals after the seventh year. However, an individual can open only one account in his own name, while another PPF account can be opened in the name of a minor child. A minimum of Rs 500 and a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh (Self + Minor Account) can be deposited in PPF in every financial year. The investment made in PPF is eligible for tax benefits under section 80C and the interest earned is tax free. At present, the interest rate of PPF is 7.1 percent per annum. It is compounded annually and is paid on maturity.
National Savings Certificates: If you want to invest for five years with fixed returns and tax benefits, then NSC will be good for you. Currently, the interest rate of NSC is 6.8 per cent, while the five-year bank FD with tax benefits is around 5.5 per cent. NSC needs only lump sum payment and no further contribution is required. A fixed amount is paid to the investor on maturity.
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: SSY is also a great way of investment. It helps in fixing the amount especially for the needs of the daughters. The 21-year SSY scheme can be opened only in the name of a girl child below the age of 10 years. The scheme can be discontinued prematurely after five years only on medical grounds. Also, when the girl turns 18, a maximum of 50% of the balance in the previous year’s account can be withdrawn for her higher education.
Not only this, the rules allow the final termination of a girl’s marriage at any time after she turns 18 for the purpose of her marriage. At present, the SSY interest rate is 7.6 per cent per annum, compounded annually and paid on maturity. This investment option is eligible for tax benefit under section 80C and the interest earned on it is tax free.
Post Office Time Deposit Account: Time Deposit (TD) in the post office is somewhat like a bank FD. TD in post office is for one, two, three and five years, but it is only five year TD which comes with section 80C tax benefit. There is no maximum limit on this, but the tax benefit is limited to Rs 1.5 lakh. However, the interest earned is fully taxable and will be added to ‘Income from other sources’. At present, the interest rate on the five-year post office TD is 6.7 per cent per annum.
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Senior Citizen Savings Scheme i.e. SCSS is a five-year investment scheme, which can be a popular investment option for people who are 60 years of age and above. One can open more than one SCSS account but the combined limit is Rs 15 lakh. Currently, the interest rate on SCSS is 7.4 per cent per annum, payable quarterly. The interest earned is fully taxable and has to be added to ‘Income from other sources’.
The post Post Office FD: Big news! These 5 post office schemes will get more returns; Know the interest and benefits appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Tyre Sampson’s mom speaks this morning for first time since his death
ST. LOUIS – The mother of Tyre Sampson, the St. Louis teen who fell to his death at a Florida amusement park last month, will speak for the first time Tuesday morning.
Nekia Dodd is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. from the Live! By Loews hotel on Clark Avenue. Her comments come one day after attorneys for herself and Tyre’s father filed a 65-page wrongful death and product liability lawsuit in response to their son’s death.
The lawsuit alleges ride operators failed to safely operate the ride and warn Tyre of the proper height and weight safety restrictions. It also claimed the operators failed to properly train employees. Tyre was about 6 feet, 2 inches, and weighed about 380 pounds.
“Nobody weighed him. There were no signs, anything like that. So it was just a series of awful mistakes. At any point in time in that timeline, if someone would have been reasonable and done the right thing, this tragedy would have never occurred,” said attorney Michael Haggard.
Tyre attended City Garden Montessori School in St. Louis, was a lineman in the Badboyz Youth Football program, and had planned to play football this fall for East St. Louis High School.
The 14-year-old visited Icon Park in Orlando with another family over spring break when he fell off the free-fall drop tower ride. Last week, authorities said Tyre was improperly secured in his harness on the ride, leading to the deadly fall on March 24.
A report from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services revealed that the ride operator made manual adjustments to the ride, resulting in it being unsafe.
“They designed one of the most dangerous rides in the world — 430 feet high, traveling 75 miles per hour. At the top, a rare design is to tip riders to a 30-degree angle and have them face the ground, then 75 miles to an abrupt stop. What they knew and they failed to tell anyone about is that the secondary restraint system should be in place.”
The lawsuit alleges that a $22 seatbelt would have saved their son’s life. The total cost of properly securing all seats on the ride would be around $600.
The attorney for the ride operator has said that they followed all safety measures provided by the manufacturer.
News
Man dies after he’s found shot in street in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff
Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff.
Just after midnight Tuesday, officers were called to the 200 block of Bates Avenue on a report of a person lying in the street. They found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police believe he was in his 30s.
No one was under arrest as of early Tuesday and police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 651-266-5650.
Investigators were looking for possible witnesses and police department staff was collecting evidence.
The police department plans to release the name of the man who was killed after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms his identity.
The homicide was the 14th of the year in St. Paul.
Mendota speakeasy to feature menus from guest chefs, starting with Shane Oporto
Post Office FD: Big news! These 5 post office schemes will get more returns; Know the interest and benefits
Own a Cash Business – You Need a Security Safe With an Capsule or Envelope Drop Facility
Tyre Sampson’s mom speaks this morning for first time since his death
Prominent Exchange Kraken Acquires License to Operate in Abu Dhabi
Financing Solutions – What is a Merchant Banking Operation?
Man dies after he’s found shot in street in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff
The Benefits Of Using A Mortgage Broker When Buying A Property
Firefighters forced to evacuate as they battle vacant house fire
Energy Management System to Reduce Cost and Environmental Impact
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain6 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm