Mike Preston: For Gilman grad Thomas Booker, versatility on and off the field might get him to the NFL | COMMENTARY
Defensive lineman Thomas Booker went to Stanford because he wanted a better understanding of the game and more versatility as a player, characteristics that could lead him to the National Football League.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Booker isn’t listed as one of the premier defensive linemen in college football alongside Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeau, Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II or Georgia Jordan Davis, but is generally considered in the top 10 to 20 range at the position. It means the Gilman graduate is likely on an NFL roster by the end of the three-day draft, which begins Thursday night.
Will he get selected as an end or tackle? Booker doesn’t know and doesn’t care. The versatility is his strength.
“It’s good to have a guy who can play multiple roles at a high level, said Booker, an Ellicott City resident. “I didn’t play inside or outside occasionally at Stanford but did both evenly, especially in the last two years. You don’t have to take me off the field. You can put me inside on pass rush downs or outside on run downs. Use me like a Swiss Army knife.”
There was a time when defenses, especially the dominant ones, stayed in one basic look with only slight variations. But with offenses starting to pass more, defenses went into attack mode by changing alignments and trying to create mismatches. Booker has and can play nose guard, tackle or end in any scheme, regardless if it’s a 4-3 or a 3-4.
Even more importantly, he is hard to block.
“I can thrive in both those positions [tackle and end] and hopefully that versatility helps me to get into a rotation where I will be able to contribute,” Booker said. “Whatever franchise takes a chance on me, regardless if I’m a starter or on special teams, I want to contribute to winning football. Individually, I want to challenge for a starting spot.”
Booker started for three seasons at Stanford. The former two-time All-Metro first team player had a career high 59 tackles last year, including 28 solo and five for losses to go with 1 1/2 sacks. Some draft experts thought he might end up in the NFL as a free agent, but Booker likely solidified his draft worthiness with impressive performances in the East-West Shrine Bowl game in Las Vegas in February, the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis and at his pro day at Stanford.
Somebody had to take notice of him running that 40-yard dash in 4.94 seconds and bench pressing 225 pounds 31 times. Booker has an explosive first step, good lateral movement and can shoot gaps, but definitely needs to work more with his hands and getting offensive linemen off his body.
“Honestly, this entire process has been kind of a rush,” he said. “It’s been a lot of preparation for a couple of specific data points. For me, the Shrine Bowl, I wanted to show them [scouts] what I could do as a pass rusher and a run defender, show them I was a complete defensive lineman. I think I balled out and showed I could play against some of the best players in the country, regardless of conference.
“Then the combine, you train for months on about five to seven drills, and you are aware you only get a couple of shots in prime time. But I think I showed my athleticism, I was in the top five in every single drill and was No. 1 in agility drills. So, I think I performed at the maximum level, not just at the basic one.”
Almost nearly as impressive is the fact that Booker is a two-time captain at Stanford, a rare accomplishment for most college football teams. There, he was a first team selection for the Senior CLASS Award, which stands for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School and is awarded to student-athletes with notable achievements in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition.
His excellence in the classroom made him a two-time pick for the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America first team, and he was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the Academic Heisman, which is awarded to the college player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.
He loves talking football with NFL scouts and assistant coaches. That’s part of the reason he went to Stanford.
“At Stanford, they are really big on understanding the why,” Booker said. “They want you to know why they had certain calls, why we play certain techniques. This process can be a grind and to engage in it is definitely humbling. Honestly, I enjoy the different philosophies and talking concepts, actually teaching yourself some new ones.”
That’s vintage Booker, according to his former Gilman coach Biff Poggi, now the assistant head coach at Michigan.
“Thomas is a very special person,” said Poggi. “I’ve known him since he was born. He is the full package, an excellent person, highly intelligent and a superb athlete. He is a culture changer for an organization. He is loyal, hard-working, honest and all about the team. He is a foundational player and person.”
Poggi almost had Booker and Mississippi linebacker Chance Campbell on the same playing field at Gilman, but Campbell later moved over to Calvert Hall. Booker and Campbell, though, are friends who grew up together in Ellicott City and attended the same middle school. If both get drafted this weekend, there might be some big parties in Howard County.
Booker has had virtual visits with Indianapolis, Tennessee and San Francisco and participated in local day with the Ravens.
“It will be a dream just to hear my name called,” Booker said. “I hooked up with Chance at the scouting combine after we both had pretty good days. Imagine, we were taking middle school math together and now we’re at the same stage, the same precipice, of doing something great.”
NFL DRAFT
Thursday, 8 p.m.
Friday, 7 p.m.
Saturday, noon
TV: ESPN, NFL Network, Chs. 2, 7
Las Vegas
Is the Chicago Cubs offense for real? 5 numbers highlighting the good and bad so far this season.
The Chicago Cubs don’t boast the same star power as they did a year ago. Yet despite subtracting three star hitters last July, the Cubs offense has become more functional and successful.
The typical early season disclaimers apply, but even so, the Cubs offensive profile has made games more engaging for fans and players because of the pace of play. Even when they put up a football score in a 21-0 win Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the game lasted 2 hours, 47 minutes — 19 minutes shorter than the average nine-inning MLB game this season.
The Cubs (7-9) look to get back to .500 during a three-game series in Atlanta that begins Tuesday. While they try to get on a roll, at the very least the offense is more viable than during the first half of 2021 with what was supposed to be a playoff-caliber roster.
The strength of the Cubs offense will be tested soon. In their next 14 games, the Cubs face the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
Is the Cubs offense legit? Five numbers highlight the good and bad.
.347 weighted on-base average (wOBA)
The Cubs are finding ways to score that don’t require home runs, and it’s making a difference in how the offense functions. Weighted on-base average (wOBA) helps quantify the value of a plate appearance’s outcome rather than evaluate all hits equally.
The Cubs’ .347 wOBA ranked first in the majors through Sunday, which isn’t surprising since they also had the best average, on-base percentage and OPS. Their 125 weighted runs created plus (wRC+) ranked second. The Cubs have a well-rounded offense and a lineup that generally is balanced, even on days manager David Ross opts to rest a regular.
A strong offensive profile hasn’t converted to as many wins as it seems the Cubs should have, and their record includes a 2-4 mark versus the Pirates. But their wOBA suggests the lineup will be a strength in the long run, even if the Cubs don’t remain at the top of key offensive categories.
21.2% strikeout rate and 10.1% walk rate
When the Cubs scored 21 runs Saturday, another statistic was nearly as impressive. They struck out only three times in 52 plate appearances and no Cub had more than one.
The Cubs were almost unwatchable at times last season, especially in the first half, with an offense that featured too many swings and misses and not enough contact hitters to offset that. Injuries to Matt Duffy and Nico Hoerner played a role in the Cubs falling apart in late May and into June, which was problematic on many levels.
This year, though, the Cubs aren’t relying on the long ball to score. Saturday’s outburst epitomized what this offense has shown through 16 games: The Cubs hit only one home run en route to 21 runs.
Cutting down on strikeouts while still drawing walks has been a key to the offense’s success. The Cubs’ 21.2% strikeout rate was sixth-best in the majors through Sunday, while their 10.1% walk rate was tied for eighth. Combined with their big-league-leading .273 average, their offensive production has found a balance between swing-and-miss bats and contact hitters — with both profiles showing an ability to draw walks and get on base.
The Cubs will need to keep this up to make up for being slightly below the league average in home runs. Their four-game series against the Pirates showed what can happen if the hits aren’t consistently falling. They can’t count on a home run to bail them out.
Minus-1.5 baserunning (BsR)
The offense’s profile includes one area in which the Cubs haven’t graded out as well nearly three weeks into the season.
FanGraphs’ baserunning metric (BsR) is all-encompassing in evaluating stolen bases, caught stealing and other baserunning plays and converting them into runs above and below average. The statistic can be volatile this early in the season, but the Cubs ranked 23rd through Sunday with a minus-1.5 BsR. They haven’t stolen many bases (four) and have been caught stealing three times.
The Cubs have been above the league average in advancing an extra base, which is helpful for a team putting the ball in play as much as they have.
The Cubs don’t have many obvious base stealers in the lineup, though Seiya Suzuki likely will be on the move more as the season progresses. Manager David Ross wants him to feel comfortable at the plate and on the basepaths before incorporating more steal attempts in Suzuki’s style of play. Suzuki’s speed and instincts would add another dynamic to the Cubs offense.
51.8% ground-ball rate
After finishing with the worst contact rate in the majors in 2021, the Cubs are showing improvement, sitting 12th at 76.2%.
“I do think that’s a pretty sustainable trait,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said last week. “It’ll probably vacillate from time to time with different matchups and different handedness. But I do think that we should be a fairly high contact team — but with that we’re not going to hit as many three-run homers as we once did.”
Notably, the Cubs’ contact rate includes the highest ground-ball rate (51.8%) in baseball. All other teams were below 48% through Sunday, with the Seattle Mariners the lowest at 37.7%. One side effect the Cubs are encountering to putting the ball in play more — and specifically hitting the ball on the ground so much — is the double-play balls they are racking up.
The Cubs have hit into 18 double plays, which led the majors entering Monday’s games. Willson Contreras (five) and Nick Madrigal (four) were tied for first and fourth in the big leagues.
Conversely, only three teams have a lower line-drive percentage than the Cubs (18.4%). The Cubs know they must elevate the ball more. It sounds simple to fix, but looking for balls to drive within an at-bat can require adjusting an approach.
Hoyer sounded optimistic the ground-ball rate and double-play issue will even out over the season. Still, it’s worth keeping an eye on.
Mendota speakeasy to feature menus from guest chefs, starting with Shane Oporto
The Mudd Room speakeasy, hidden beneath the original Lucky’s 13 Pub in tiny Mendota, is launching a chef series that will feature a menu from a different Twin Cities chef each month, starting in May.
The first chef will be Shane Oporto, who was in charge of the La Belle Vie kitchen when it closed and also recently helmed the now-closed Octo Fishbar.
“We wanted to do something fun that would offer people south of the river an easy way to experience food by some of the Twin Cities’ best chefs,” said co-owner Stephan Hesse in a news release. “At the same time, we wanted to give folks north of the river a reason to come visit and experience The Mudd Room.”
Other chefs on the docket include J.D. Fratzke (The Strip Club Meat and Fish, Bar Brigade and many others), Justin Sutherland (Handsome Hog), Tim McKee (La Belle Vie, many others), Lenny Russo (Heartland) and Sameh Wadi (World Street Kitchen, Grand Catch, Saffron).
Oporto’s menu includes steamed buns with pork belly, shishito peppers, gyoza, a catfish sandwich and more.
“Every chef has some menu ideas floating around in the back of their head for the mythical restaurant they’re going to open ‘someday,’ ” Oporto said in the release. “My dishes for The Mudd Room are pulled from that fantasy restaurant.”
Oporto’s menu will be complemented by two specialty cocktails. The Tokyo Tea, a version of a Long Island Ice Tea, features saké rather than tequila, and a Japanese Transplant, is an easy sipping combination of sweet tea, ume (pickled plum) and Japanese whisky.
Oporto’s menu will be available May 5 through May 28.
In the meantime, chef/owners Stephan Hesse and Tyge Nelson have updated the speakeasy’s regular menu. It’s a focused menu of mostly small bites that includes tapas-like dishes like stuffed piquillo peppers, croquettes, a foie gras mousse, fresh oysters, fondue and more.
The Mudd Room is a 21-and-over venue that features live music nightly. It’s open Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. The venue does not take reservations and there generally is no cover charge.
The Mudd Room: 1352 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota; 651-451-1311
Post Office FD: Big news! These 5 post office schemes will get more returns; Know the interest and benefits
Post Office FD: Big news! These 5 post office schemes will get more returns; Know the interest and benefits
If you want to invest for five years with assured returns and tax benefits, then NSC would be a good fit for you. Currently, the interest rate of NSC is 6.8 per cent, while the five-year bank FD with tax benefits is around 5.5 per cent.
In most major banks, the interest rate on FDs of one to 10 years is five percent to six percent. However, for senior citizens, all banks offer an additional rate of 0.5 per cent on the amount invested. The interest rate in the post office ranges from 5.5 percent to 7.6 percent
depending on the scheme. The five-year NSC offers 6.8 per cent interest, while the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme offers 6.6 per cent on investment.
Apart from a slightly higher interest rate, most small savings schemes also come with tax benefits. In case of bank FDs, only special tax saving bank FDs of five years duration offer tax benefits.
We are here to tell you about five post office investment options that help you reduce your tax liability. This is because they come with tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Public Provident Fund Account: PPF is a 15 year plan. In this, money has to be deposited continuously for 15 years. One can opt out of PPF after five years or can get a loan from the fourth year onwards. One can even make partial withdrawals after the seventh year. However, an individual can open only one account in his own name, while another PPF account can be opened in the name of a minor child. A minimum of Rs 500 and a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh (Self + Minor Account) can be deposited in PPF in every financial year. The investment made in PPF is eligible for tax benefits under section 80C and the interest earned is tax free. At present, the interest rate of PPF is 7.1 percent per annum. It is compounded annually and is paid on maturity.
National Savings Certificates: If you want to invest for five years with fixed returns and tax benefits, then NSC will be good for you. Currently, the interest rate of NSC is 6.8 per cent, while the five-year bank FD with tax benefits is around 5.5 per cent. NSC needs only lump sum payment and no further contribution is required. A fixed amount is paid to the investor on maturity.
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: SSY is also a great way of investment. It helps in fixing the amount especially for the needs of the daughters. The 21-year SSY scheme can be opened only in the name of a girl child below the age of 10 years. The scheme can be discontinued prematurely after five years only on medical grounds. Also, when the girl turns 18, a maximum of 50% of the balance in the previous year’s account can be withdrawn for her higher education.
Not only this, the rules allow the final termination of a girl’s marriage at any time after she turns 18 for the purpose of her marriage. At present, the SSY interest rate is 7.6 per cent per annum, compounded annually and paid on maturity. This investment option is eligible for tax benefit under section 80C and the interest earned on it is tax free.
Post Office Time Deposit Account: Time Deposit (TD) in the post office is somewhat like a bank FD. TD in post office is for one, two, three and five years, but it is only five year TD which comes with section 80C tax benefit. There is no maximum limit on this, but the tax benefit is limited to Rs 1.5 lakh. However, the interest earned is fully taxable and will be added to ‘Income from other sources’. At present, the interest rate on the five-year post office TD is 6.7 per cent per annum.
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Senior Citizen Savings Scheme i.e. SCSS is a five-year investment scheme, which can be a popular investment option for people who are 60 years of age and above. One can open more than one SCSS account but the combined limit is Rs 15 lakh. Currently, the interest rate on SCSS is 7.4 per cent per annum, payable quarterly. The interest earned is fully taxable and has to be added to ‘Income from other sources’.
The post Post Office FD: Big news! These 5 post office schemes will get more returns; Know the interest and benefits appeared first on JK Breaking News.
