Minnesota House approves plan to refill jobless fund, reward front-line workers
In a surprise move on Monday evening, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front-line workers.
The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund.
Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.
Minnesota employers have seen their payroll taxes jump by double-digits since lawmakers failed to refill the fund prior to March 15. Those who have already paid the higher taxes would see a reimbursement credited to them under the proposal.
After suspending the rules on Monday evening, the chamber voted 70-63 to approve the bill after tacking on a pair of additions. Because House lawmakers included new pieces that the Senate didn’t agree to, members from both chambers will have to hash out a compromise in a conference committee.
“We are taking the action today in sending a message that we will take care of employers at the same time some of the other provisions we’ll be discussing today,” Rep. Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis, said.
The Republican-controlled Senate in February approved a $2.7 billion plan to repay the federal government and to replenish the state’s unemployment fund. But Democrats who control the House waited to approve a similar plan, saying it should be paired with payments for those who remained on the front lines during the pandemic.
Legislative leaders spent weeks in closed negotiations but failed to strike a deal that could appeal to both chambers. Even after meeting on Monday afternoon, leaders and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz withdrew, saying they were hopeful for a compromise but had not yet found it.
And a deal could remain out of reach due to provisions that House Democrats added to the bill before passing it on Monday night. On voice votes, they included amendments to send $1,500 checks to roughly 667,000 front-line workers and extend unemployment insurance benefits to hourly school workers.
The bill’s author on Monday night told House lawmakers that the plan came up later than many had hoped but could still get done before the April 30 deadline for businesses to pay their quarterly taxes.
“We have a bill before us that addresses one of the most onerous outcomes of the pandemic and we could have done it earlier but we did not,” Rep. Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona, said. “We have the opportunity to fully pay back this fund, stop an increase in taxes on our businesses and move forward.”
Republicans in the chamber opposed the additions and urged passage of the unemployment insurance repayment provisions on their own. And they said the amendments likely pushed the House and Senate further from a deal.
“I think tonight we’re missing an opportunity. Democrats have amended a couple things onto this bill that really shouldn’t be here,” House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said. “All it does is make it more difficult for us to live up to the promise that was made to the employers of Minnesota at the beginning of the pandemic … that they would be held harmless.”
Earlier in the day, legislative leaders and the governor met to discuss a potential deal to repay the trust fund and send out hero pay checks to front-line workers. At that time, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said the group primarily discussed deadlines heading into the last month of the legislative session and offered few details about the discussion.
Hortman and Walz in comments to reporters said negotiations were ongoing but House Democrats and Senate Republicans had not yet reached a deal on unemployment insurance and hero paychecks.
Despite that, leaders in the House moved the bill through quickly on Monday night.
Bomb squad called to Okawville, Illinois
OKAWVILLE, Ill. — Bomb squad investigators have been called out to North Elkton Street in Okawville, Illinois. Some businesses near the area are closed as a safety precaution.
Okawville is located about 45 miles southeast of St. Louis.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.
Max Scherzer blanks Cards for seven, then Mets finish job with wild ninth-inning comeback
ST. LOUIS — Though each of Max Scherzer’s last two outings were brilliant, his next start was even better. But baseball games cannot be won by one star pitcher alone. After eight scoreless innings, the Mets offense finally woke up in the ninth and completed an incredible comeback to duplicate Scherzer’s excellent performance.
The Mets were down to their final strike, trailing the Cardinals by two runs, in the top of the ninth inning when pandemonium ensued. The Mets finally got on the board after nine-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado recorded a throwing error. Then Dominic Smith, pinch-hitting for catcher Tomas Nido, came up clutch with a two-run single to first base, sliding head first into the bag as the Mets took the lead.
Brandon Nimmo padded on with a two-run home run to right field and the Mets completed the late comeback for a 5-2 win against the Cardinals on Monday night at Busch Stadium.
Scherzer threw seven shutout innings and struck out 10 in his no-decision. In his fourth start as a Met, Scherzer allowed just two hits and one walk across 101 pitches to St. Louis batters. It was the 106th time in Scherzer’s 15-year career that he struck out 10 or more batters in a game, and the effort lowered his season ERA to 1.80.
The three-time Cy Young winner carried a 3-0 record for the first time in his career into his start Monday, but could not record his fourth straight win in part because the Mets offense struggled to generate any runs while he was on the mound.
Scherzer threw the kitchen sink at the Cardinals, incorporating his fastball, slider, changeup, curveball and cutter to whiff one batter after another. Though the Cardinals lead the National League West, seven batters in their starting lineup entered Monday hitting .250 or worse. Scherzer capitalized on St. Louis’ slow offensive start, holding the opposing lineup to an .083 average in his outing.
()
Burnsville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling meth out of Bloomington hotel
A Burnsville man was sentenced last week to 20 years in prison for selling meth.
Eric Michael Dungy, 50, pleaded guilty in November to two counts of possession with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court.
In addition to the 20-year prison term, Dungy will spend another five years on supervised release, court documents say.
Authorities began investigating Dungy in August 2020, and determined he was selling meth out of a Bloomington hotel, where they arrested him the next month, according to the charges against him.
At the time of his arrest, police found he was carrying heroin and more than $16,000 in cash on his person, and a search of his car and hotel room turned up more than 6 pounds of methamphetamine, three pipes, needles, an electronic money counter and a 9-mm handgun, the charges said.
After being released on bail from Hennepin County jail, Dungy was arrested a second time when he agreed to sell 3 pounds of meth to an undercover cop for $15,000. Officers who searched his two rooms in another Bloomington hotel found 6.5 pounds of meth, 13.5 grams of heroin, three digital scales, 11 phones and more than $12,000.
