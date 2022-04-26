Minnesota Senate Republicans approve public safety bill

The Jets should not pick up an offensive lineman with the No. 4 pick overall pick. Gang Green, for anyone paying attention, has much bigger needs.

With the NFL Draft fast approaching on April 28, the buzz around 1 Jets Drive has centered on finding a player who could impact the line of scrimmage for the Jets.

N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu, Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and FSU DE Jermaine Johnson — the most popular prospects discussed around the league — could all still be available by the time the Jets are on the clock. Maybe even Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner, as well.

Ekwonu looks like an ideal prospect who has the potential to become a formidable offensive player in the NFL.

But the Jets must use their top pick in this year’s draft on defense. In a league that revolves around passing and stopping the pass, the Jets gave up 4,682 yards, 28 touchdowns and a passer rating of 103 to opposing passers, per Next Gen Stats, and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks and QB pressures. When a unit makes the average QB it faces look like Dak Prescott, it is in desperate need of help.

The Jets are in a great spot to add talent at a premium position with their top pick.

The best version of a Robert Saleh defense was the 2019 49ers. Then a defensive coordinator, Saleh had a devastating defensive line that included Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford.

Saleh’s defense needs a strong defensive line. Adding Johnson or Thibodeaux to a line that already includes Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins and Carl Lawson could do wonders next season. There’s a strong argument for Sauce too.

Any of those players would be far more valuable to this Jets team than a lineman in the top five.

The Jets have the fourth-most expensive offensive line in the NFL at $50,752,741; the league average is $35.7 million. And the Jets used two-first rounders in the last two years on the position.

Setting aside the costs already spent, the unit is in good shape anyway.

Solid center Connor McGovern flanked by guards Laken Tomlinson (Pro Bowlers last year) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (elite flashes as a rookie) make up a strong interior.

George Fant, who stepped in at left tackle after Mekhi Becton injured his knee, played extremely well, ranking fourth among tackles in fewest pressures allowed (18), according to PFF. And he allowed only one sack.

And Becton’s talent, considering his size, strength and sneaky athleticism, is more than enticing.

Whether Becton can be counted on is one of the the reasons Ekonwu and drafting an offensive lineman have been in discussions.

The questions about Becton go back to his conditioning and weight management and the coaching staff is certainly not done with him yet. And those in Becton’s camp also acknowledge that he has some maturing to do as a 23-year-old, but he doesn’t have a questionable work ethic or a low ceiling.

His talent is worth it for the Jets.

On paper, the Jets offensive line could become a top-10 unit, depending on health. Not many teams can say that.

If Ekwonu is selected, that slams the door on Becton’s or Fant’s long term roles with the Jets. One of them would have to be moved because Ekwonu isn’t coming off the bench as the No. 4 overall pick.

Fant’s base salary is $9,750,000 and Becton is two years removed from being a first round pick. It doesn’t make business sense to have one of them as a swing tackle.

Basically, the Jets would need to create a hole to pull Ekwonu in. And that doesn’t outweigh the upside of what Johnson or Thibodeaux could add to this defense.

Get somebody who affects the damn quarterback, especially when the Jets are facing Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson in 2022.

Address offensive line later in the draft. Drafting a defensive end who would improve a lackluster pass and run defense outweighs the upside of adding Ekwonu, at least for 2022.

