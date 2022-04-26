Finance
Money Myths That Need Busting
There are many ideas floating around out there about money. So many of them are off base by just enough to cost you money. Here are a few of the most common money myths that aren’t always correct.
1. The savings account myth.
Having a savings account doesn’t really mean that you are saving money. It is a great place to have your emergency money, and it is earning you a slight amount of interest. However, if you have high debts with large interest rates, you are losing money by putting it in a low-interest savings account. You should be paying off your debts first. Plus, if the account is earning very little, inflation could actually be higher than the interest you are earning. In the long run, the investment really isn’t working for you, it is costing you.
2. The big sale myth.
I know plenty of wives that use this one. If you buy something on sale, you must be saving money. Not really. The item must have been something that you would have purchased had it not been on sale. You can’t purchase something just because it is on sale and save money. You had already decided not to purchase it at full price. This truth has a few exceptions. If you put the difference in a savings account, you are motivating your savings through a sale purchase.
3. The refinance myth.
You do not save money by refinancing your house every time. Most people will refinance for a lower interest rate, but a 30-year term again. If you had already paid five years toward your mortgage, you are basically extending your mortgage to a 35 year mortgage. You are likely to pay more over the long run than you will save in interest rate.
4. The credit card myth.
Zero percent interest credit cards are a great hook for consumers. If you have a credit card with 0% interest you can save money if you already have the money you would have purchased the items with in an interest bearing account. If you don’t, you aren’t saving anything. If you don’t have the money to pay off the card when the introductory interest term is over, you are spending money to spend money.
And the only way you save with a cash back credit card is if you pay the balance off in full each month and there is no yearly fee for the card. If you carry a balance, your interest will be higher than the cash back.
5. The more money myth.
Making more money will not mean you save more money. It only means that you will have more money to spend. Most people spend more as they make more. They don’t really ever save.
Finance
Apartment Investing – Furnished or Unfurnished
If you are an apartment investor, choosing the route of furnished or unfurnished apartments is a very important decision. You have to select what is going to maximize your income and protect the over all investment in your building. This is not an easy choice and I have done booth, so I’m going to give you my insight on the pros and cons of furnished and unfurnished rentals.
Of course the easy and simple thing to do when you invest in an apartment building is to rent the units unfurnished. For most, this is good stead income with no worries of furniture or wear and tear on items you purchased. Some tenants like to settle into rentals for years and all you have to do is provide the occasional maintenance tasks, fix minor plumbing issues, broken windows and items like that. Some tenants prefer shorter rental terms which means you have to refresh the apartment with paint and other maintenance to keep the units looking fresh for the next tenant.
Over all there far fewer things to think about when renting unfurnished apartments as compared to furnished ones; the leasing term and maintenance being the major considerations. The property location, style and up-keep of your building will determine the type of renters you attract so this is an important consideration in determining whether you should rent furnished or unfurnished apartments.
With a short-term tenant, a month-to-month lease in a furnished apartment is often very attractive. For example military service people are usually stationed for short terms and don’t like having to haul furniture from duty station to duty station. Also consider traveling businessmen and travel nurses who work on short-term assignments. These are perfect tenants for furnished apartments and these great tenants cause minimal damage because their companies often lease the apartments for them so they have extra inventive to be gracious tenants.
Some municipalities allow you to split apartments into separate rooms to create shared units. Apartments with shared common areas have huge profit potential. A furnished room is very convenient to renters who want to travel light or who want maximize their income by sharing expenses with others. Since many people travel on assignment and have other homes, they mainly care about working and having a safe place to sleep at night. We don’t want to assume all short-tern renters seeking furnished apartment are the drifter types.
Tenants that rent furnished apartment are usually willing to pay a little more for apartments, first because they are getting more. Secondly, most will already have a full set of furniture elsewhere and simple don’t want to have to move or place their items in storage. Since they’re utilizing your furnishings they are accepting the responsibility to care for them and pay a security deposit to cover any damages. Overall, you as the landlord, you have a higher class of tenant.
The decision to rent furnished or unfurnished apartments greatly impacts the type of tenants of you can attract. If you prefer to attract higher priced tenants looking for shorter term leases than furnished rentals is the way to go. If you prefer long-term renters who like to nest for a year or more than an empty clean well-maintained apartment is the right choice. In the end the decision should be based on what is the most profitable situation for you, the investor.
Finance
Top Ten Money Laundering Acronyms
The world of regulations can seem like a bowl of alphabet soup at times. US money laundering regulations are no exception. We have compiled a list of the top ten money laundering acronyms and their definitions.
AML – Anti money laundering is the term for activities aimed at curbing the practice of money laundering. Money laundering is an area of focus for regulators, and a major tool in the fight against drug trafficking and terrorist financing.
BSA – The Bank Secrecy Act was the original US regulation targeting money laundering. In the beginning the regulation was primarily focused on tax evasion and organized crime. BSA focused on establishing a paper trail for cash transactions over $10,000. Many people refer to the entire collection of anti money laundering regulations as the BSA.
KYC – Know your customer is the concept of understanding who your customer is. Various aspects of the law require financial institutions to verify the identity of customers. Banks must also understand what normal activity is for given customers. Without knowing what behavior to expect it is difficult to identify what activity is suspicious.
CIP – Part of KYC, the Customer Identification Program was introduced in the USA PATRIOT Act. CIP requires financial institutions to gather five pieces of information on new customers. They must collect name, date of birth, a physical address, social security number (or tax id number), and proof of identity. CIP programs make it more difficult for criminals to open accounts without attracting attention.
CTR – A Currency Transaction Report is filed for any cash transaction greater than $10,000. CTRs will also be filed for multiple transactions by the same person that total $10,000 in a given period. People who break transactions up to avoid the reporting threshold raise suspicion. So long as the source of funds is legitimate, there are no negative consequences to a CTR filing. For example a cash intensive business such as a bar that deposits business receipts will not be suspicious.
SAR – When a financial institution (very broadly defined) suspects that a transaction may be the proceeds of illegal activity, they are required to file a Suspicious Activity Report. An individual will not be notified if a SAR is filed against them, so as to avoid tipping off potential criminals. SAR filings are sent to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, who determine if further investigation is warranted.
FinCEN – The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is the US Government entity tasked with fighting financial crimes including money laundering. SAR reports are filed with FinCEN. Periodically FinCEN provides analysis based on the information provided in SAR reports.
USA PATRIOT Act – The Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism Act was enacted shortly after 9/11/2001. As the name implies, the law provided extensive tools for law enforcement in the fight against terrorism. The law also made significant enhancements to money laundering laws. Notably it required the creation of CIP programs.
PEP – Politically Exposed Persons are very high-ranking foreign government officials and their associates. Because of their high-ranking the logic follows that they are a higher risk for corruption. There is no standard list of PEPs like there is for OFAC specific designated nationals. Financial institutions must take a risk based approach to dealing with PEPs and are not expressly forbidden from having them as customers. At a minimum, financial institutions must perform enhanced due diligence on PEPs.
OFAC – The Office of Foreign Asset Control is not directly related to money laundering. OFAC enforces economic sanctions against foreign countries. Under OFAC rules, banks are prohibited from conducting monetary transactions with certain foreign countries. Assets of specific individuals and organizations may also be frozen. As OFAC rules deal with the transmission of money in relation to terrorist financing, many institutions combine these functional departments. OFAC also maintains a list of specific designated nationals which financial institutions are prohibited from doing business with.
Finance
7 Wealth Secrets
Money is power; it can be a vital source of happiness and a paramount entity for some people. The gurus can give you hundreds of secrets to becoming wealthy. But, the catch to the “get rich soon” equation is simply a law of attraction. On the contrary, some people ruin their lives by becoming hungry for money that results in destroying and harming themselves and others.
Although, a healthy monetary asset is essential to survive in the world, which also demands a comprehensive understanding of how the money game operates. We leave you with 7 wealth secrets that will enhance your income:
Acceptance:
Firstly, to understand the game, it is vital that you acknowledge the universal truth, which is to acquire heaps of money. Once the mindset changes, you can strive to make your first million. Setting smaller and achievable goals can help you get focused.
Don’t be Negative about it:
Secondly, try not to utter phrases like “I am poor”. Picturing yourself to be rich can attract a lot of resources. It is vital to have an empowering mindset, which says; through my mental capacity and hard work I can achieve any task. The first person to convince in this situation would be you.
Taking your own wealth as a responsibility:
For instance, by creating wealth and jobs for others, you would create some for yourself. Not only that, you are also responsible for your family, stakeholders, and employers. A positive contribution to the society is only possible when you simultaneously have more than one income stream.
Find a mentor:
Stick with like-minded friends and family members who are equally passionate about wealth. Searching for an industry mentor is probably the best thing you could do. By far some of the best teachers of life lessons are these mentors. Making excellent friends allows you to create an aura of success around you.
Make an outstanding use of all the resources that you have:
Time is a virtually the best resource, it is an incalculable asset. Time is everywhere, you have a lot of it, but how do you spend it?
Financial resources are secondary when we talk about time, therefore we must not waste it. You can make principles for smart time management. If you work well in the morning, then allocate it to the time-consuming tasks.
Make a habit of saving:
Rest assured, the money that you earn will not last, so it is better to start investing in stocks, property, and gold. Hiring a team of financial advisors can be an option later on.
Make money flow from various sources:
Further, having more than one source of income would be a preeminent task. Once you have started to pay your bills and taxes, then you can focus on reinvesting the money into investment schemes. Opportunities would start to flow in your direction, with plenty of options as a backup.
By applying the rules mentioned above, you can achieve a sound financial independence. The law of attraction only works if you do. It clearly states that you can bring positivity in your life by focusing on positive thoughts. Likewise, remember, “What you seek is seeking you”.
