Open house Tuesday: Robert Street over Union Pacific railroad tracks to close for up to eight weeks

Beginning next month, the Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to make repairs to the Robert Street Bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks between Plato Boulevard and East Wood Street. Crews also will repair the George Street Bridge and viaduct between Cesar Chavez and King streets. The bridge will close for six to eight weeks.

Residents can learn more at an open house that will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wellstone Center, 179 Robie St. E. in St. Paul.

MnDOT is planning major improvements to Robert Street between Annapolis Street and Fillmore Avenue in 2025 or 2026.

Pedestrian improvements and minor repairs of the Robert Street Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Paul took place in 2020. The overall project will take 12 to 16 weeks to complete and require detours.