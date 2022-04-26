Connect with us

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 26

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 26
Polkadot (DOT) News
  • On April 26, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $19.16.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 26, 2022, is $16.58.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 26, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on April 26 2022 is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

Igy0BYF3
DOT/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.

Currently, the price of DOT is $17.96. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $18.38, $19.16 and the buy level of DOT is $17.70. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $16.58 and the sell level of DOT is $17.12.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 26

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 26
  • On April 26, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $99.50.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 26, 2022, is $82.66.
  • Terra’s MA shows an upward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 26, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 26, 2022, is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

LUNA/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.

Currently, the price of LUNA is $95.60. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $97.03, $99.50 and the buy level of LUNA is $93.57. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $82.66 and the sell level of LUNA is $86.19.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

The LUNA price lies below 50MA (short-term) and 200MA (long-term), so it is in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 30% After Elon Musk Buys Twitter

Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) soared nearly 30% Tuesday after Elon Musk agreed to acquire Twitter Inc for $44 billion, multiple news outlets reported.

The cryptocurrency featuring a Shiba Inu meme, which has long been a favorite of the centibillionaire, was up 22.14 percent to $0.162 as of 01:10 a.m. IST Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap statistics. Twitter’s stock closed 5.6 percent higher on the day.

This development comes minutes after Musk’s Twitter takeover was made public.

Suggested Reading | SEC, Ripple Agree To Extend Legal Battle Until 2023; XRP Bears The Brunt Of Case

Late Monday, Twitter announced that it has reached a “definitive agreement to be bought by an entity entirely owned by Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at about $44 billion.”

Once the transaction is finalized, the social media behemoth will revert to a status as a “privately held corporation.”

Recently, Musk had suggested several ways in which Twitter could be improved. (Image credit: Deadline)

In a statement on Monday, Musk said:

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

The Rise Of Dogecoin

Musk has been a vocal proponent of digital currencies; he recently stated that he would not sell his Dogecoin and would also retain his Bitcoin and Ether holdings.

The rise of Dogecoin, a so-called memecoin — so-called because it is mostly based on an online joke rather than a substantial blockchain project — has been spurred by the Tesla CEO.

Musk has stirred the cryptocurrency markets’ nest in the past. In February 2021, the electric vehicle manufacturer said that it had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and intended to accept it as payment, triggering a spike in both the company’s stock and the currency.

However, Musk reversed his position the following May, precipitating a decline in the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Tp0DzQn9

DOGE total market cap at $21.56 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

In May of the same year, his posts catapulted Dogecoin to an all-time high of 67 cents, according to Coin Metrics.

The cryptocurrency’s value frequently varies in response to celebrity endorsements like Musk, Kiss’s Gene Simmons, and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Suggested Reading | Metaverse May Be Worth $13 Trillion By 2030, US Banking Giant Citi Says

Does It Have Real Value?

Dogecoin’s supply is unlimited, which means that as more tokens are issued, its price should theoretically drop. Mark Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur and investor, has stated that bitcoin has “no intrinsic value.”

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s former CEO and co-founder, left the company in November to focus on his payments startup, which rebranded to Block (from Square) to reflect greater goals in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Musk recently offered many methods to improve the microblogging site. Additionally, he urged that Dogecoin be used as a payment method on the social networking site.

Speculators have bought dogecoin because of Musk’s “obsession with the cryptocurrency,” and hence the potential for dogecoin to be given additional utility on one of the top social media networks if Elon is successful, according to Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at digital asset broker GlobalBlock.

Featured image from CryptoHubK, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 25th April 2022

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 25th April 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on25thApril.

For a more complete list please follow our twitter@LBank_Exchange

Project:ASWC

Listing date:25th Apr.

Key words:Application token, Initial listing,ERC20

Official Website: https://aswc.io/

About:

ASSA stands for Autonomous Social Smartlife Association and is a cooperative for autonomous, social and smart life. If participants want a transaction, they can make a transaction, if they want to provide a service, they can make a request, and if they want to supply a service, they do so. The ASSA platform allows autonomy for anyone to participate and use. We will create a platform, guaranteed by virtual assets and operated according to a set protocol, where participants can directly change the protocol and have the right to propose and make a reasonable lifestyle.

Project:NTO

Listing date:25th Apr.

Key words:Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website:https://www.neton.kr/

About:

Neton is Mission and Vision We build and operate a blockchain-based Biz-matching platform to expand business infrastructure through collaboration with domestic and external companies, and build a customized business cooperation system between companies based on this. All contents in the Neton Biz Matching Platform can be traded with the cryptocurrency issued by Neton, and you can receive rewards based on your activities, event participation and contribution within the Biz-Matching Platform. The Neton Biz-Matching Platform combines technologies such as big data, AI, and OCR to provide a more expanded experience within the blockchain ecosystem such as technology, products, and marketing that companies need.

Project:MISA

Listing date:25th Apr.

Key words:Listed on Probit,BSC

Official Website:https://www.misatoken.com/en

About:

From the beginning, MSA (Mitra Sangkara Abadi) has proclaimed itself as the first token in Indonesia that has underlying assets. In addition, MSA itself is a legal entity and is recognized in the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia. Until now, there is no token, which is widely known as Crypto currency, in Indonesia having assets in the real world which serve as a security for the token buyers. By having a fixed asset underlying its token, the value of the token will be protected from the possibility of having ZERO worth or becoming worthless. In addition, the decision of $MISA for initial listing on CEX (Centralized Exchanger) will certainly be a strong reason that will make this token liquid and can be traded anywhere.

Project:TRCL

Listing date:27th Apr.

Key words:NFT, Listed on Coinone, Uniswap, KLAY

Official Website:https://www.treecle.io/

About:

Treecle is a platform Dapp that provides a variety of vehicle services including used car sales and rental, and provides convenient and transparent electric vehicle (EV) and plugin hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) related services through blockchain technology.Treecle, a compound word of Tree and Vehicle, started the business to share its abundance of leaves (Information) and good fruit (Service) with all users, originated from a strong tree that absorbed good nutrients (Data) from its roots.

Project:ELITE

Listing date:27th Apr.

Key words:DEFI, NFT, TELCO, Listed on quickswap, polygon

Official Website:https://elite-token.com

About:

ELITE is the official token of Eli Mobile, the first and only telco to integrate blockchain technology.Customers of this mobile service are part of Elysium, an exclusive community with access to a social network whose content is created by celebrities: this content can be purchased in the form of NFTs, thus enabling the owners to make a profit out of the interactions between the content and the community.

Project:BURN

Listing date:27th Apr.

Key words:Meme, Listed on Uniswap, ERC20

Official Website:https://burn.realshibadoge.com/

About:

The $BURN token is an extremely hyper-deflationary currency that is built to become more scarce with each transaction that takes place within the $BURN economy.

Project:CVC

Listing date:28th Apr.

Key words:Listed on Uniswap,ERC20

Official Website:https://www.cvcofficial.com/

About:

CoinViewCap (CVC) use a static reward system, which means that any transactions involving these tokens will incur fees. A percentage will go into the liquidity pool for every transaction and another percentage will be allocated among the holders.CoinViewCap (CVC) has an intrinsic value and are designed to encourage a ‘hold and earn’ approach, thereby reducing selling pressure. A reflection mechanism is executed through smart contracts, automating distribution across holders and liquidity pool.

Project:TSG

Listing date:28th Apr.

Key words:NFT, Initial listing, KLAY

Official Website:https://soldierscoin.com/

About:

The Soldiers NFT was issued based on Klaytn and is a military concept project with a total of 10,000 NFTs issued. The Soldiers NFT’s work is a 3D art work of artists currently active at Opensea, and is not only a work of art with aesthetic value, but also a work that can be expanded to future metaverse ecosystems and games. In addition, The Soldiers NFT is a project that allows you to enjoy various uses and premium membership benefits by building a coin ecosystem that can be used in real life.

Project:COINGHOST

Listing date:28th Apr.

Key words:Initail listing, ERC20

Official Website:https://www.coinghost.com/

About:

Coinghost, a portal specialized in blockchain, provides a space for users to interact, share and communicate diverse information related to the industry. By implementing a reward system that gives GST to users who have contributed to the creation and spread of useful content, it induces users’ voluntary participation and expands ecosystem of Coinghost platform.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings –Apr.18th to Apr.24th, 2022

Name:WHOZCOIN

Weekly gain: 567%

Official Website:https://whozcoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/whozcoin/usdt/#alts

Name:CAW

Weekly gain: 347%

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/caw/usdt/#usd

Name:SPACEPI

Weekly gain: 186%

Official Website:https://space-pi.com/#/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/spacepi/usdt/#usd

Name:MTRG

Weekly gain: 149%

Official Website:https://meter.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mtrg/usdt/#alts

Name:HAWK

Weekly gain: 61%

Official Website:https://hawksight.co/#/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hawk/usdt/#usd

Name:LOTT

Weekly gain: 34%

Official Website:http://www.beautybakery.org/#main

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lott/usdt/#usd

Name:VMS

Weekly gain: 2%

Official Website:https://www.vmscoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/vms/usdt/#usd

Name:IHC

Weekly gain: 0.3%

Official Website:https://ihcoin.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ihc/usdt/#usd

Name:SHR

Official Website:https://sharering.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/shr/usdt/#alts

Name:KOO

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/koo/usdt/#alts

Name:NEAR

Weekly gain: 83%

Official Website:https://near.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/near/usdt/#usd

Name:CTP

Weekly gain: 3%

Official Website:https://ctomorrow.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ctp/usdt/#usd

Name:EXA

Weekly gain: 145%

Official Website:http://exadao.net/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/exa/usdt/#usd

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now:

lbank.info

Visit Our Social Media

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Join Our Community:

Telegram

Contact Details:

For business cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

For marketing cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

