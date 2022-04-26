Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 26

As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
Project:ASWC
Listing date:25th Apr.
Key words:Application token, Initial listing,ERC20
Official Website: https://aswc.io/
About:
ASSA stands for Autonomous Social Smartlife Association and is a cooperative for autonomous, social and smart life. If participants want a transaction, they can make a transaction, if they want to provide a service, they can make a request, and if they want to supply a service, they do so. The ASSA platform allows autonomy for anyone to participate and use. We will create a platform, guaranteed by virtual assets and operated according to a set protocol, where participants can directly change the protocol and have the right to propose and make a reasonable lifestyle.
Project:NTO
Listing date:25th Apr.
Key words:Initial listing, ERC20
Official Website:https://www.neton.kr/
About:
Neton is Mission and Vision We build and operate a blockchain-based Biz-matching platform to expand business infrastructure through collaboration with domestic and external companies, and build a customized business cooperation system between companies based on this. All contents in the Neton Biz Matching Platform can be traded with the cryptocurrency issued by Neton, and you can receive rewards based on your activities, event participation and contribution within the Biz-Matching Platform. The Neton Biz-Matching Platform combines technologies such as big data, AI, and OCR to provide a more expanded experience within the blockchain ecosystem such as technology, products, and marketing that companies need.
Project:MISA
Listing date:25th Apr.
Key words:Listed on Probit,BSC
Official Website:https://www.misatoken.com/en
About:
From the beginning, MSA (Mitra Sangkara Abadi) has proclaimed itself as the first token in Indonesia that has underlying assets. In addition, MSA itself is a legal entity and is recognized in the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia. Until now, there is no token, which is widely known as Crypto currency, in Indonesia having assets in the real world which serve as a security for the token buyers. By having a fixed asset underlying its token, the value of the token will be protected from the possibility of having ZERO worth or becoming worthless. In addition, the decision of $MISA for initial listing on CEX (Centralized Exchanger) will certainly be a strong reason that will make this token liquid and can be traded anywhere.
Project:TRCL
Listing date:27th Apr.
Key words:NFT, Listed on Coinone, Uniswap, KLAY
Official Website:https://www.treecle.io/
About:
Treecle is a platform Dapp that provides a variety of vehicle services including used car sales and rental, and provides convenient and transparent electric vehicle (EV) and plugin hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) related services through blockchain technology.Treecle, a compound word of Tree and Vehicle, started the business to share its abundance of leaves (Information) and good fruit (Service) with all users, originated from a strong tree that absorbed good nutrients (Data) from its roots.
Project:ELITE
Listing date:27th Apr.
Key words:DEFI, NFT, TELCO, Listed on quickswap, polygon
Official Website:https://elite-token.com
About:
ELITE is the official token of Eli Mobile, the first and only telco to integrate blockchain technology.Customers of this mobile service are part of Elysium, an exclusive community with access to a social network whose content is created by celebrities: this content can be purchased in the form of NFTs, thus enabling the owners to make a profit out of the interactions between the content and the community.
Project:BURN
Listing date:27th Apr.
Key words:Meme, Listed on Uniswap, ERC20
Official Website:https://burn.realshibadoge.com/
About:
The $BURN token is an extremely hyper-deflationary currency that is built to become more scarce with each transaction that takes place within the $BURN economy.
Project:CVC
Listing date:28th Apr.
Key words:Listed on Uniswap,ERC20
Official Website:https://www.cvcofficial.com/
About:
CoinViewCap (CVC) use a static reward system, which means that any transactions involving these tokens will incur fees. A percentage will go into the liquidity pool for every transaction and another percentage will be allocated among the holders.CoinViewCap (CVC) has an intrinsic value and are designed to encourage a ‘hold and earn’ approach, thereby reducing selling pressure. A reflection mechanism is executed through smart contracts, automating distribution across holders and liquidity pool.
Project:TSG
Listing date:28th Apr.
Key words:NFT, Initial listing, KLAY
Official Website:https://soldierscoin.com/
About:
The Soldiers NFT was issued based on Klaytn and is a military concept project with a total of 10,000 NFTs issued. The Soldiers NFT’s work is a 3D art work of artists currently active at Opensea, and is not only a work of art with aesthetic value, but also a work that can be expanded to future metaverse ecosystems and games. In addition, The Soldiers NFT is a project that allows you to enjoy various uses and premium membership benefits by building a coin ecosystem that can be used in real life.
Project:COINGHOST
Listing date:28th Apr.
Key words:Initail listing, ERC20
Official Website:https://www.coinghost.com/
About:
Coinghost, a portal specialized in blockchain, provides a space for users to interact, share and communicate diverse information related to the industry. By implementing a reward system that gives GST to users who have contributed to the creation and spread of useful content, it induces users’ voluntary participation and expands ecosystem of Coinghost platform.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings –Apr.18th to Apr.24th, 2022
Name:WHOZCOIN
Weekly gain: 567%
Official Website:https://whozcoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/whozcoin/usdt/#alts
Name:CAW
Weekly gain: 347%
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/caw/usdt/#usd
Name:SPACEPI
Weekly gain: 186%
Official Website:https://space-pi.com/#/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/spacepi/usdt/#usd
Name:MTRG
Weekly gain: 149%
Official Website:https://meter.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mtrg/usdt/#alts
Name:HAWK
Weekly gain: 61%
Official Website:https://hawksight.co/#/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hawk/usdt/#usd
Name:LOTT
Weekly gain: 34%
Official Website:http://www.beautybakery.org/#main
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lott/usdt/#usd
Name:VMS
Weekly gain: 2%
Official Website:https://www.vmscoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/vms/usdt/#usd
Name:IHC
Weekly gain: 0.3%
Official Website:https://ihcoin.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ihc/usdt/#usd
Name:SHR
Official Website:https://sharering.network/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/shr/usdt/#alts
Name:KOO
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/koo/usdt/#alts
Name:NEAR
Weekly gain: 83%
Official Website:https://near.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/near/usdt/#usd
Name:CTP
Weekly gain: 3%
Official Website:https://ctomorrow.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ctp/usdt/#usd
Name:EXA
Weekly gain: 145%
Official Website:http://exadao.net/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/exa/usdt/#usd
