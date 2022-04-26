Finance
Relocation Business in Africa Poised For Growth
According to the OECD, there are over 7 millions expatriates in Africa. The top countries of origin include: France (2.8 millions) the US (988,000), the UK 833,000, the US, Spain (423,000) and Portugal (439,000). Overall, international migrants represent close to 1.9 Percent of the total population in Africa. While exact expat numbers per country is still hard to come by, the top receiving countries include Algeria, Egypt, Botswana, South Africa,, Kenya, Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritius, the Seychelles,, Senegal and Ghana.
In spite of this large number for expatriates and international migrants, there is still very little relocation support on the continent, an even more critical shortcoming in countries where the tourism sector is not developed. And very few companies have a physical presence on the continent. Where it exists, in places such as South Africa, Kenya, Morocco and Tunisia and Nigeria, the market for relocation is much segmented and it is still hard to find a relocation vendor that has the capacity to deliver full comprehensive destination services to outbound and inbound assignees.
One area of relocation services that has seen growth is real estate – as construction is booming on the continent, to the point of becoming one of the most profitable business sectors – easily reaching 20 percent rate of return in unsuspected cities such as Dakar, Rwanda and Accra. Even then, it is in most cases loosely organized and operated by individual agents with no formal listing in the majority of the cities on the continent.
And yet, there is no other place where having support is more crucial to new expatriates given the nascent destination service sector coupled with language and cultural challenges which can definitely affect an assignee’s ability to settle in and be productive.
Part of what is at play is the belief that Africa is largely undeveloped with no modern amenities and that those expatriates who go to Africa are rugged adventurers who need little help and can fence for themselves. After all, why would they choose to go to Africa? There is also the (largely incorrect- since movers tend to markup shipment to the continent raking in huge profit margins) business view that there is little money to be made in the relocation and move business. These misconceptions put a brake on potential business expansions and make assignee leery of moving to the continent. Worse, in the international development arena, these misconceptions actually keep Africa from benefitting from the best minds that, instead, choose to offer their eservices to developing countries in Latin America and Europe.
Africa’s story needs to constantly be retold to balance the views that westerners and even African have of her (I will always remember black South Africans referring to a friend and I as “Africans” after a soccer practice- which drew a strong rebuke and a cultural lesson from us!). To begin with, it is good to remember that it is a continent with 53 countries with an incredible diversity- often within the same country- Cameroon being one such good example with over 200 distinct languages and is a full scale representation of the different fauna including a desert, a savannah and a rain forest! And while there is plenty that should be fixed the good story about Africa include the following facts:
• Several African countries (e.g. Ghana, Tanzania, Tunisia, and Rwanda) are rated higher than BRIC countries in ease of doing business and corporate governance
• Africa has 36% of the world’s emerging market countries, 30% of the mineral resources, and will have 20% of the global population by 2050 yet receives only 4% of foreign direct investment (FDI).
• Africa on a relative basis was more resilient than most other Emerging countries (not to mention developing countries) in the recent global downturn.
• Africa has had the highest rate in growth of private FDI to emerging markets since 2004 and this is expected to increase by 22% in 2010
• Africa has $980bn in infrastructure requirements over the next 10 years (including power and telecom).
• The profitability of foreign companies in Africa has been consistently higher than in most other regions of the world, reports the UNCTAD study.
Since 1990, the rate of return on foreign direct investment (FDI) in Africa has averaged 29 per cent, and since 1991 it has been higher than in all other regions, in many years by a factor of two.
All of this prompted Jens Schleuniger, manager of the Deutsche Bank DWS Invest Africa LC fund, to say in a Reuter’s interview. that Africa’s potential is so great that investors should actually prefer it to China because its stocks are significantly undervalued. According to him, “Few know that Africa is the second-most dynamic growth region behind Asia,” he said. Though, as many he admits that, there is a lack of trust as many investors attach too much importance to political risks. I believe this is partly exaggerated.”
As the senior adviser in Africa for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), David Nellor, noted in a report last September, sub-Saharan Africa today resembles Asia in the 1980s. “The private sector is the key driver,” wrote Nellor, “and financial markets are opening up.” War is down. Democracy is up. Inflation and interest rates are in single digits. Terms of trade have improved.
For those who still doubt my sense of optimism about the continent they should have tea with the Chinese and find out what is driving their enthusiasm about the continent. While the old superpowers still agonize over Africa’s poverty, China is captivated by its riches. Trade between Africa and China has grown an average of 30% in the past decade, topping $106 billion last year. Chinese engineers are at work across the continent, mining copper in Zambia and cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo and tapping oil in Angola. “We will continue to have a vigorous aid program here, and Chinese companies will continue to invest as much as possible,” Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi said in South Africa in January. “It is a win-win solution.”
Overall, Africa’s wealth, the current economic growth coupled with its economic potential portend well for an increased need for move and relocation information, support and services required for a smooth relocation and effectiveness at work.
Tax Administration Revolutionary – General Proposals and Personal Perspective
Structural disproportions on manufacturing and trade was an urgent need for continued investment, high profit rates on many consumer goods and services; a negative balance of foreign trade, public debt is still high, unemployment as a significant unresolved problem still; and a small amount of incomplete structuring of savings and investments in general show a lack of economic balance in many segments of the Albanian economy.
Sustainable economic growth and economic balance in Albania can be achieved only if macroeconomic policies will be aimed from one side to limit the supply of money in circulation and a real increase in the level of interest (which generally is attempted to realize). On the other hand reducing the fiscal burden, or rather its equal distribution, increased circulation of capital in the country, as well as growth in exports of goods and services must be guided by a policy that reflects the commitment of people and specific purposes within its national.
Eventually, some administrative decisions of successful monetary and fiscal policies have been intended to affect the minimization of negative consequences of economic imbalances. But these measures cannot be made separately to improve the economic situation, who knows what. International experience suggests that it is difficult to encourage economic growth and creating an economic balance without real economic liberalization and fiscal.
Seen in this context in a free market economy, which is being built in our country, taxes and fees, as well as directly influential in the distribution of income and resources play an important role in stabilizing the economy. Forms of taxation and the amount of fiscal burden have a direct effect on the amount and structure of consumption and savings of citizens, on the amount and structure of foreign and domestic investment, but also on the production and trade. Meanwhile, the negative impact of taxation depends on the size distribution and structure of fiscal burden and causes economic phenomena such as industrial disproportions between cities and areas in the production of goods and services and limits the amount of foreign investment and simultaneously encouraging the informal economy instead.
Real tax reform and its effects
In the last decade many other countries have been forced to launch fiscal reform. Dominant objective for these fiscal reforms has been the minimization of disproportions, improve efficiency and stimulate economic growth. The effect that these reforms would have thought for tax neutrality and intervention was much less in the factors that act in the market.
Tax reform that is part of the fiscal reform should also aim at eliminating the budget misbalance, right reallocation of fiscal burden, facilitation of assessment practices and tax collection and improving income distribution. In our country the tax administration is oriented to move in these directions exactly as targets in a) expanding the base of taxpayers to pay tax on personal income and application of the lowest rates from the countries of the region, b) expanding the base taxpayers who pay tax on profits and the application of the lowest percentage among the countries around us; c) adjustment to the VAT law given the changes in the structure of tax revenues; d) perfection of tax administration by negative elements to combat corruption and inefficiency in managing its employees.
Particularly, for the new fiscal year, the Albanian tax reform should focus on the implementation of transparent rules and efficient assessment and collection of personal income tax, social taxes, VAT and profit tax, given the fact that these taxes generate imbalances numerous economic: increased economic activities that are not registered and barter transactions, increase tax evasion, capital flow, massive use of foreign currencies, reduction of bank deposits. However, the lack of a tradition of relations between government and business institutions and limited administrative resources to tax authorities and financial handling of these resources as a force to be understood and the difficulties facing should constitute the main concern in implementing a revolutionary policy in taxes from the current Albanian government.
Changed relationship between tax administration and governance management
Failure to tax administration as one of the key administration throughout the public administration will increase the cost of implementing part of its main operations and the loss of a part of the revenue provided due to the non administering all business front (at fair or not), it has the duty to administer. In the framework of the implementation of a tax reform must fight to achieve transparency. This transparency is related to the purposes of tax administration rules established and declared at the beginning of implementation of practices through newsletters. Announcement for each sub-branch of the economy and each area’s objectives for tax revenue collection will reduce the extent subjective and personal trials will increase the form of voluntary tax payment.
For tax administration is necessary that the tradition of negotiation and agreements on taxation instead of law implementation have to be closed. Tax reform requires a reconceptation of the coordination of relations between the center and branch tax offices in terms of conducting the preparatory works and reforming itself. This reform should be extended to increase its administrative authority argued that it falls in front of various international monitoring missions. Now, after over a decade of guidelines and monitoring and comes a time that these missions should provide a summary of fiscal experiment that they performed in former socialist countries. It is the Albanian government, together with tax administration, which has maintained a very difficult burden of reform in the first place the mentality of the Albanian people, at least since the time of the Ottomans. It is precisely these applications to change the formulas authentic international fiscal policy was modified to orient a suffocating fiscal burden that Albania has a performance in certain segments of the economy, as there are shortcomings mentioned in the beginning of this article.
However, all that, to succeed depends on the demands of the taxpayers, will the policy, serious preparation in the form of draft preliminary legal research, visionary and effective package, the appropriate moment, the speed and persistence. You must turn priority for government, that tax administration be put in the center of reform, as is an administrative segment which is only take from and not given as much it deserve. Each of initiatory of revolutionary reform must above all take into account that any tax reform requires an Albanian accordance with the rules as the general social and economic conditions in areas of the country. For this, we may have reached some point of compromise between political parties, businessmen and the population, or between theory and actual economic and social environment.
New trend of relations with taxpayers’ administration
Among the conclusions reached by industrial lobbies is that tax rates are better established. These rates applied in this way will better serve redistribution of revenue, which is the task state of setting fiscal system really progressive. Since carrying out the mentality of the past is that the state should ensure as many services is not possible to achieve without the fiscal contribution of everyone in the state budget. We change this mentality will serve reorientation of fiscal policy to personal income. To reduce distortions in the personal income tax, reform on this point must determine that the annual amount of personal welfare in achieving any of its appearance in every form of this Welfare (active or movable property) will be part of their tax. In order to budget revenues, personal income tax should be set with the most important after the VAT, given the propagation of the forms of creation and personal income taxes non application of broad based so far on these income.
Personal income are an accurate measure of personal capacity to consume and save. Tax on personal income following aims to increase fiscal revenue for the state and the fiscal burden distribution has the dipolar effects into Albanian society. Although measurement of the real potential of personal income is a difficult task to be implemented in this direction can be found for narrowing the standard point of hiding his opportunities. State of the goods, depreciation between legitimate and proportionate business and personal consumption expenditures usually play a primary role in the accurate measurement of personal income.
But, given the income tax and the VAT is to say that and in this regard have a distinct approach to their management. Given the close relationship that they have the types of taxes with each other to see the withdrawal and momentum that they have between them. The pursuit of these revenues at the right time when they created would lead to meeting their relatively low cost and the delegation of cooperation and self control functions directly to the taxpayer.
A Review of the Avedis Group Income Opportunity
What the Avedis Group does is provide training to families and individuals with their affordable programs to teach people how to get back control of their finances then harness their money to make it work for them like never before.
The Avedis Group offers a variety of financial training products that are not only affordable, but very precise, in-depth learning experiences that are designed to increase financial knowledge quickly and confidently with anyone.
The products are interactive, learning seminars with skilled coaches and a host of great tools to learn with. Individuals engage in live tele-seminars with these financial coaches and other participants learning the tools for financial freedom.
Through these learning products by Avedis Group, people become equipped and are able to turn what they have learned into action.
Avedis Group has tremendous opportunity for those seeking a debt free life and sound, financial independence. Their training programs walk you through how to eliminate your debt and improve your credit. How to accumulate savings by investing your money into areas that provide higher returns and are safer than the stock market. The Avedis Group will also show you how to organize and build a business the right way.
The Avedis Group wants you to have the knowledge to retire faster and have fun at it. This is their ultimate goal for everyone that joins them.
The Avedis Group might be the most comprehensive service of it’s kind available today. From their products to the services they provide. Nothing is left lacking in their innovative approach to teaching families to not only to be financially sound but to discover the keys to a financially free lifestyle.
Review of Pay Per Click (PPC) And Its Importance For Internet Traffic (Part 1 of 2)
When it comes to internet traffic to a site web masters and SEO (Search Engine optimization) experts leave no stone unturned in their efforts to drive the maximum targeted traffic to the sites. The law of averages says it all, the more the traffic the greater the conversion. So what if pay per click, Internet traffic, targeted traffic and return on investment or (ROI) as it is often called? We shall explain all these terms and how they are related to and important to internet marketing.
The success of a marketing site or any web site for that matter is gauged by the amount of traffic it received every month. Internet traffic is nothing other than the number of people visiting the site. More the number of people the greater is said to be the traffic. That explained we must further elaborate what targeted traffic is. A site may get thousands of visitors a day through the sites marketing campaign, however, not all the visitors would be relevant, i.e. not all of them will be looking for the product or services the site is offering and may leave as soon as they arrive. Visitors really interested in the products or services the site is offering will hang around longer and if they find a deal they may convert to an actual paying customers. These visitors are known as targeted traffic.
One way to increase traffic to a web site is by starting or taking part in a pay per click or PPC campaign. This is a process where web masters pay for search engines to target their sites when searchers search for certain keywords relating to the content of the site. Every time someone clicks on these paid for keywords the visitor is taken to the targeted site. A webmaster has to pay for each click that drives a visitor to his site. That is why it is called a pay per click program. The amount of money earned through the program compared to what the PPC program cost is known as the rate of interest or ROI. Google, Yahoo, MSN, and AOL are all known for great PPC campaigns which are very important to drive quality traffic to a site.
