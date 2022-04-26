Finance
Retiring Or Investing in Latin America? Don’t Miss Out on These Big Fringe Benefits
When considering investments of any type, the bottom line is of course the most important. But one of the very attractive advantages of alternative investments and overseas retirement is that they are not just digits on a screen. Frequently, they also carry significant fringe benefits that, while not contributing directly to the bottom line, play an important role in the investment itself and in the investor’s longer term strategic planning.
These fringe benefits may be pure fun, or perhaps social status – like inviting friends over to sample the latest vintage from your own winery. But as the traditional financial system remains far from predictable, and the outlook for the rest of 2010 remains gloomy, you might be surprised to learn that savvy investors are turning in droves to alternative Latin-American investments as a conservative ‘safe haven’ for serious international asset protection purposes.
Longtime international speculator Doug Casey, who authored The International Man back in 1976, recently wrote that “a wise man… doesn’t allow himself to be limited by an accident of birth.” Casey predicts that we are “heading into a currency crisis for the record books, and I think you can plan your life around some type of foreign exchange controls. If you don’t get significant assets out of your home country now, you may soon find it costly and very difficult to do so.”
Whether you agree with that prediction or not (I do, by the way!), there are several very good reasons to diversify into hard international assets – things like real estate or physical gold bullion.
For a start, there are the tax benefits. If you are managing an investment portfolio today, chances are your geographic location is not really that important. Day-to-day management of your portfolio can be carried out from anywhere there is a laptop and broadband. So more and more investors and managers have realized that they just don’t need to be located in a high tax, high cost country.
The majority of Latin American countries have territorial tax systems – meaning that if you are officially resident there, you are only taxable on your local source income. Anything you do outside the country of residence is tax free as far as they are concerned, so you don’t even need to bother declaring it. This contrasts starkly with North America and Europe where the rule of thumb is that your home country taxes you on your worldwide income.
By living – even part time – in one country while overseeing investments in another, you can therefore legally slash your tax bill at a stroke. Some countries, like Uruguay and Panama, are particularly attractive in this regard, having passed business-friendly legislation designed specifically to attract this kind of international investment management business. They recognize that even though it doesn’t produce tax revenue directly, it stimulates the local economy and provides work for local professionals, banks and businesses.
Other countries like Costa Rica and Belize offer ‘pensionado’ or ‘qualified retired person’ programs that grant specific tax exemptions to retired foreigners taking up residence. If you don’t feel ready to retire yet, bear in mind that some of these ‘retirees’ are much younger than you might expect – qualifying for the programs simply by proving that they have sufficient regular income from abroad to maintain a quality lifestyle. ‘Retirement’ to them might mean waking up to the sound of the ocean in their beautiful beachfront properties, logging on to check how much money they made overnight, working on the internet for a few hours a day, and travelling a few days a month to oversee their investments in person.
Ah, I hear you saying, but there is one big problem with this strategy – if you happen to be a US citizen. The USA is the only country in the world that taxes its non-resident citizens. A Brit or Canadian who moves his official residence to Belize or Uruguay won’t have to worry about home country taxes any more, but his American cousin will.
But it’s not quite as dire as it sounds. There are still substantial benefits to Americans living overseas, that a competent international tax lawyer can help you with. In the end, however, the only way Americans can legally unshackle themselves completely from the IRS is by renouncing US citizenship.
Many are doing just that. But before taking the drastic step of giving up a US passport, another citizenship is required. Millions of US citizens are actually entitled to European or other passports based on ancestry, though the bureaucracy involved can be quite lengthy. That’s why the Caribbean states of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Commonwealth of Dominica both offer ‘economic citizenship’ programs, effectively ‘selling’ citizenships and passports for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Years ago most of the takers were Russians, then came the Chinese, but today most of the buyers are Americans who are renouncing citizenship to become tax exiles.
All this brings me to another big fringe benefit of investing in Latin America: most Latin American countries are relatively liberal when it comes to naturalization – the granting of citizenship based on a period of residence or other ‘connection’ with the country. 2-5 years is the norm. This already short period can often be speeded up even more based, for example, on marriage or on birth of a child in-country. Frequently the processing time on top of the officially-designated residence period can be a year or more – but one has to consider that citizenship via this method is almost free.
Demonstrating some connection with the country is a necessity, but this requirement can be easily fulfilled by owning real estate or investing in a local business. So smart second citizenship seekers should be looking for attractive business opportunities in Latin America rather than investing hundreds of thousands on small, hurricane-prone islands in the Caribbean.
The biggest benefit of going global for me, however, is intangible. If I had to sum it up in a word, it would have to be ‘freedom.’ Difficult economic times generally see governments resorting to patriotic calls to ‘unite’ and ‘pull together’ – something that usually ends up as ‘do as I say not as I do.’ The ‘strong leadership’ demanded by the majority in these times is bad news for entrepreneurs, libertarians, classical liberals, and all those who love freedom.
Doug Casey suggests that you should at least consider the possibility of transplanting yourself, or at least start by transplanting some assets. “Don’t look at it as a negative thing,” he says. “The world is your oyster. Make the most of it.”
Although bureaucracy in Latin America can be overwhelming at times, it is relatively easy to cut through. There is less regulation than in the US in particular, and more reliance on common sense and individual responsibility. People don’t sue each other over the least little thing.
Doug is currently involved in developing a community for like-minded individuals in northern Argentina, not too far from Bolivia and Paraguay. The idea being that with the world in constant commotion, it’s good to have a ‘Plan B’ – a place far from the madding crowd that is entirely self-sufficient in terms of food, water and energy – and even wine!
The buyers in such communities, many of whom I have had the pleasure of meeting, are not crazy doomsayers. Most of them are patriotic Americans, serious investors and hard-working entrepreneurs, who hope things will never get that bad – but they sleep sounder at night knowing they have a bolt-hole prepared and assets in place if the worst case scenario plays out. And, lest we forget, they are hoping to pocket a healthy profit on their Latin American real estate investment over the medium to long term.
As with any investment, due diligence in this area is extremely important. But next time you check out an investment, remember to look around for the hidden fringe benefits as well as the cold, hard figures. Treat it not just as a way to increase the number of dollars in your bank account, but as a way to diversify, learn and protect the assets of your family by investing in something with a built-in ‘insurance policy.’
How to Differentiate Your Business Regardless of Industry, Niche Or the Competition
There’s a little silent refrain that goes on in people’s minds whenever you bring up differentiation. I think that for many business owners, its almost an excuse. “It’s different in my industry; it’s hyper-competitive and it’s such a mature industry, it’s a waste of time pursuing differentiation”.
I want to introduce you to a concept I call the 4P framework, and it’s very simple.
This framework is made up of 4 elements.
People, problem, process, passion
People represents the customer profile, the target market segment that you choose to do business with. It’s the first element in your overall differentiation.
The 2nd P represents Problem. What problem of the people you chose will you be solving… So let’s say that you and I both decided on starting a new business working with dentists. That means that the people, our P would be Dentists…for both of us.
But if I’m a business growth consulting firm, and you’re a dental office design firm, then we’re solving 2 different problems for the same people. Now even though we’re serving the same market, we’d be complementary businesses rather than competitors.
Now since we’re talking about differentiation, this example is probably a little too easy so let’s step it up a bit.
What if you and I were both business growth consulting firms and we were both targeting Dentists. Here’s where the 3rd P would come in as a differentiating element.
The 3rd P represents Process – And by process I mean your unique process or approach to solving your target customer’s problem or delivering your ultimate benefit. If business growth is our ultimate benefit, your primary lever or tool might be strategic marketing and mine might be business networking.
To explore just how much power of differentiation you get by layering the 3 Ps, let’s look at a different target market.
Let’s say our 1st P was mid-sized networking technology companies and you and I were concerned with their business development and growth needs.
My Unique Process might be to show these mid-sized networking technology companies how to leverage internet marketing in their business-to-business marketing, while you may concentrate on how they can grow their business through improved performance from their sales force. So while I would be offering comprehensive internet marketing consulting, you might be offering sales training or sales management consulting programs.
This differentiation by offering a different process or solution has so many different variables that you should never seriously run out of options for differentiating your business. Even if you and I were decided to compete in the Sales training niche, I might differentiate myself by highlighting a branded and proprietary teaching system, learning method, or what have you, or I might differentiate myself by the medium of delivery – maybe all our training is done online through multimedia webinars and Teleseminars, while you go the traditional route with on-site training.
These are just a very few of the ways you can differentiate through method focus, delivery method, areas of emphasis, etcetera
Let’s go on to the 4th P which is Passion
Passion here is the ultimate icing on the cake when it comes to differentiating your business. Passion has to do with the unique way in which your business injects emotional selling into your branding and marketing communications. Years ago, the Government Employees Insurance Company had a brand profile that was as boring as it gets. Today, GEICO is recognized for the Geico Gecko’s continuous insistence that 15 minutes can save us 15% or more on car insurance, and for their highly entertaining campaign that repeats that switching to GEICO is so easy a caveman can do it.
Passion is where so many small businesses make a mistake and turn their natural advantage into a distinct disadvantage. So many small business owners are mistakenly led to believe that branding means a lack of personality, and a transition to slick but faceless marketing that marks so much “Big business advertising”.
Countless research studies have shown that people make their buying decisions based on emotion, and then supports that decision by logical arguments.
Some of the simplest ways to inject emotional selling into your marketing communication is to articulate a core emotional epic. Mary Kay built a half-billion dollar business on the back of her touching story of being a single mom and entrepreneur struggling to make it at a time when women were barely allowed in the workforce.
Another way to differentiate yourself with emotional selling is to personalize your marketing. Put some kind of human face on your company. Even a company as big as Southwest has been able to stay personal. Recently, they launched a “Bags fly free” TV campaign that made lovable heroes out of their grounds crew and bag handlers. If it’s good enough for Southwest, why isn’t it good enough for you?
One last note on emotional selling is that it should still answer a “What’s in it for me?” for the clients. Note in the earlier GEICO example that the underlying promise is still – Convenience, savings, and easy!!
Note that the Southwest commercials were still highlighting the convenience and savings of having “bags fly free”.
If you study these 4 elements – People, Problem, Process and Passion, you’ll find multiple points of potential differentiation for virtually any business activity you want to undertake. Whether you’re starting a new business, contemplating a change in business strategy, or rolling out a new product or service.
Review this video, apply these lessons to your business, then go out there and stand out from the crowd.
Medical Insurance Claims Editing – What Does it Mean to Scrub an Insurance Claim?
During the rigorous training physicians undergo to learn their craft, very little education is received on how to deal with submitting claims to insurance companies. It’s unfortunately a necessary evil, as physicians who contract with insurance companies rely on that reimbursement as the lifeblood for practice survival.
Receiving payment from insurance payers involves submitting claims after providing treatment. Whether it’s in an office setting, emergency room, or an operating room, filing a claim involves supplying the appropriate procedure and diagnosis codes along with any appropriate modifiers pertaining to the treatment performed. However, simply filing a claim does not assure that it will in fact be paid.
The policies of insurance companies for accepting or rejecting claims change often. A claim that got paid last month may be currently denied without notice depending on carrier specific modifications. This results in a large batch of denied claims for physicians performing many of the same procedures. Not only is it confusing for a practice to attempt following up on these adjustments, it can result in lengthy days in accounts receivables along with rollercoaster collection periods.
Is there a secret weapon physicians can use to assist with streamlining claims to maximize acceptance? That’s where claim “scrubbing” enters the picture. The term “scrubbing” refers to an intricate cleaning of a claim prior to submission. Over the past 10 years, automated claims editing has been developed which helps to validate that a claim is appropriate and accurate for submission.
There are two components in scrubbing claims. As the most common error for denied claims is data entry errors, the patient demographic data is reviewed for the most common mistakes. For instance, keying in an incorrect procedure code that is age specific would make the claim invalid, and the scrubber flags those types of errors for correction prior to submission. This is the easy part of the automation.
The complicated portion of scrubbing involves a thorough review of the codes and modifiers to ensure complicity with carrier specific guidelines. This is commonly referred
to as the “rules engine.” In some fashion, every data element of the claim is analyzed. If a physician submits a claim for a hysterectomy and the scrubber sees a male gender it will obviously be flagged. The scrubber verifies that a procedure performed is associated with a diagnosis code that justifies the medical necessity of that procedure along with variables such as gender, age, date and place of service and any required modifiers.
The complexity of scrubbing should not be underestimated. By the time one multiplies the total number of Medicare local and national coverage determinations, along with data from the Correct Coding Initiative (CCI), ICD-9 codes, and modifiers the potential numbers of editable combinations surpasses ten million. Advanced claim scrubbers, though, can review about ten claims per second.
By including national and local coverage determinations from all of the Medicare geographical regions in every state along with data from the Correct Coding Initiative (CCI), approximately 35% of existing CPT codes are represented as a baseline in claims editing programs. There is no Medicare medical necessity guidelines for the remaining 65% of codes, therefore claim scrubber software companies hire clinicians and nurses who work full time evaluating up to the minute medical necessity data posted by insurance carriers around the country on their website as mandated by law. In addition, procedure codes are matched with all feasible diagnosis codes that are believed to be clinically defensible for claim acceptance. As one might expect, this is a costly endeavor so most claim scrubbing software companies license this portion from the few companies performing the research.
So how good are existing claim scrubbers? There’s a wide range available, either as a standalone product or integrated with practice management software. Often the billing company utilized will incorporate a scrubber. The best ones will routinely achieve over 95% claim acceptance on the first pass. Practices who were previously performing manual edits typically find that after instituting the technology the scrubber flags over 30% of claims. This means about 30% potential claim denial prior to scrubbing, which drags out the revenue cycle. By having the scrubber flagging problem claims, changes can then be made instantly prior to submission, rather than waiting weeks for a denial. As a result, the practice will see more reimbursement and receive those funds faster. There will also be less back-end work secondary to denied claims.
Can relying on an experienced coder achieve the same acceptance rate? In all likelihood, no. As mentioned, scrubbers check demographic information along with the codes. Also, if a payer changes a filing guideline on its claim form or a medical necessity requirement, a certified coder would probably not be aware of it in a timely fashion. If a physician is contracted with a large amount of carriers, the chances of being subjected to rejected claims increases dramatically without a way of continually monitoring these myriad and often complex requirements.
Embracing an advanced claim scrubber, whether directly or indirectly, will allow one’s practice to effectively combat the convoluted world of insurance claim rules and regulations. Practices that incorporate claim scrubbing rarely move away from the process. When the bottom line receives a significant boost along with peace of mind from knowing the latest technology is in their back pocket, why would they?
Shylock’s Day in Court in Shakespeare’s Play – The Merchant of Venice
One must wonder if Shylock, the Jew, ever received his day in court in the Merchant of Venice. Some said yes, others no. Shylock was in court to collect on his bond. He loaned three thousand ducats to Bassanio to married Portia. Antonia, the Merchant of Venice, was the surety. However, when the bond was due, Antonio failed to pay as prescribed in the bond. The bond was to be paid in three months and is now past due. Shylock rightfully had a claim under the law. He is a Jew, was raised as a Jew, lived in a Jewish slum, and believed his bond should be paid based on Old Testament Law.
Shylock ran into difficult in court when he tried to collect his bond. He was antagonized by Gratiano, who should have been barred from being in the courtroom based on his actions toward Shylock. The figurehead Duke, who acted as the judge, refused to suppress Gratiano’s actions and other antagonist in the court. The Duke made a statement as follows, “Upon my power I may dismiss this court / Unless Bellario, a learned doctor / Whom I have sent for to determine this case / Come here today.” Obviously, the Duke’s mind was already made up before the case even started against Shylock the Jew, not to let him get his pound of flesh from Antonio, the surety. Obviously, Shylock was facing a Kangaroo Court.
Interestingly, when Portia (married to Bassanio) disguised as Bellario the learned judge showed up, matters became worst for Shylock. He had the law on his side and Antonio owed him; however, Bellario made a plea for mercy based on the New Testament Law. She knew that Shylock would reject the plea and ask for his bond to be paid according to the law. He believed in the Old Testament Law. This would give her the leverage she wanted to crush Shylock.
Bellario (Portia, who is married to Bassanio) the learned judge, made some arguments in Shylock’s favor at the beginning of the case to affirm the fact Antonio owed him, and that he had the law on his side. Subsequently, she turned the table against him. She referred to him indignantly as a Jew, she did not show him mercy when she in turn requested mercy from him, and she classified him as an alien and not a citizen of Venice. She even refused to make his bond whole, and also confiscated his property as a penalty to the court. The supposedly learned judge’s actions caused others in the court to turn against Shylock. One could say that her actions and decisions were overreaching.
In the end Shylock lost his case. He was stripped of his property. The members of the court laughed. The court even converted him into a Christian. Others certainly had their day in court, but certainly not Shylock who tried to collect his bond of three thousand ducats, which was past due, and he just lost.
