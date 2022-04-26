Finance
Return On Branding Investment – ROBI
“What will be my Return on Branding Investment?”
“Why should I invest in Branding when I can get same results by hiring more salespersons?”
It’s the salesperson that actually cracks the deal and keep the stone rolling. I totally buy-in your point, but at the same time I cannot underestimate the power of Branding. Branding is the differentiating factor between your product & the product of a xyz company.
Once you are established as a brand then your salespeople don’t have to fight to create a visibility space for themselves. Branding is responsible to deliver leads and shorten the sales cycle to generate revenue at a cost and risk in line with other investments that a company might make. Calculating ROBI is really tricky, first you need to understand that it’s a once time investment & you gone reap the benefits of that for a long time to come. To understand the benefits of branding you need to look at the bigger picture.
Once you established as a brand, your Marketing spending will decrease or in other words return on marketing investment will increase. Branding is, and always will be, a creative endeavor. If it’s executed properly then it can drive your sales,you can market your product at a premium price. It just sets you apart from the crowd and that is what required in the today violent market place where new product & service are being launched almost daily. Choice is yours; either you can always remain in the battle field, remain uncertain about when a new company product replaces you & throws you out of the business, or create a permanent place for yourself.
Estate Planning: Important Things Often Overlooked, But Less Often Mentioned
The internet is full of articles on estate planning that include lists of common mistakes people make, but they often talk about the same things. Here are some less commonly mentioned, but equally important, things for you to consider.
Plan for Older Children, Not Just Minors.
Most parents think about a guardian for young children, but few plan for inexperience and lack of judgment in adult children. Consider what happens when a child reaches age 18. The child is now an adult. Without proper planning, he will be entitled to receive his entire inheritance, no strings attached. How many 18 year-olds can handle that? How about even older adult children? Are yours of sufficient age and maturity to handle money responsibly? Would it be better to leave someone more suitable in control of the inheritance, giving your children (or grandchildren) time to learn to manage it? How about loved ones with special challenges, such as substance abuse, divorce, physical or mental limitations? These are all circumstances that may warrant special protection. None of this can happen without proper planning.
Don’t forget about goals, either. Have you considered including an “incentive” in your plan to encourage accomplishments from loved ones? Don’t just plan for college expenses – consider directing a meaningful monetary gift to the young person as soon as that first degree is earned. How about earmarking a certain amount for charity, but allowing the descendants to select the recipients? This can be a wonderful way to teach philanthropy.
Don’t Assume Your Will Always Controls.
Many people wrongly assume that their Will must be followed, “no matter what.” This is not true when it comes to assets that are titled, such as real estate and financial accounts. If another person is on the title with you, that person might be entitled to the entire property when you die. If so, your Will is ignored. The same is true for assets having a beneficiary designation, such as life insurance or retirement accounts. Consider the case of the woman whose adult daughter was in a car accident, leaving her with longterm injuries and large medical bills. The woman’s biggest asset was her life insurance policy. The woman’s Will said to give the daughter all of her assets, but the life insurance beneficiary designation said to give the insurance to charity. The life insurance beneficiary designation is the one that was followed. The woman’s Will makes no difference.
Remember That Cash May Be Needed to Carry out Your Plan.
“How are you going to pay for that?” People make plans for passing their property on at death, but forget this simple question. They direct that a home be kept for use as a family vacation house, but leave nothing to pay the mortgage, taxes, insurance, or maintenance. They forget that their debts and expenses need to be paid when they die, fail to leave cash to cover them, and don’t direct what should be sold to pay for it. Other common needs for cash include funeral arrangements, running a family business, supporting dependants, paying taxes, paying for the funeral, and paying for the probate. You have to plan for liquidity and, if you have a special asset that you do not want sold unless absolutely necessary, you have to say that in your plan or risk that it goes on the auction block!
Don’t Hide Your Information.
Information is key! Things that are stored in your head are no help if you’re incapacitated or you’ve died. Do you use the internet for billing and account statements? How will your loved ones know what bills you have if they never come in the mail? How can they access your email and online accounts if they don’t know the web addresses or passwords? Your internet accounts should be listed with clear instructions.
Putting your Will or Trust “in a safe place” can be equally problematic. If no one can find them, no one can follow them. In one case, a woman had sewn her Will into the bottom of the living room curtain. The find was made purely by happenstance. A “safe” place to keep your Will is in a safe deposit box at the bank or a fireproof box at home, a copy should be with your lawyer, and at least one of your loved ones should be told where they can find the original.
When And How To Make Payday Claims
Payday loans have without doubt become very popular especially because they are easy and quick to get. Whereas they are short term loans that are supposed to save individuals from difficult financial situations that can’t wait, they do attract a very high interest rates. With so many lenders now offering the loans, if you are not careful with the loans you could end up with debts that spiral out of control. A good number of people find themselves in more financial difficulties when they get hooked to the payday loans.
Luckily, if you feel your payday loan is not yielding the kind of results you expected because of one issue of another, it is possible to apply for a refund. The refunds are usually based on mis-selling by the lender or the payday loan providers and they can work on saving you from an agonizing financial situation. You can claim a refund if:
- You feel the payday loan costs are ever increasing and sending you into more debt, thus making living a struggle for you. If you can hardly maintain your household bills and daily expenses because of repayments then you can claim for refund.
- Repayments are automatically deducted from your credit card or bank account by your lender leaving you with insufficient funds to survive on.
- You qualified for the payday loan even though you were suffering ill health or while you were on low incomes and benefits. All lenders are required to go through an evaluation process wisely to ensure that you can actually repay the loan as indicated.
- The payday loan proved unaffordable and you really cannot repay without being subjected to undue difficulties. Whereas the loans come with high interests, some lenders charge hefty rates and attach other fees to the loans making them quite unaffordable in some circumstances.
- The lender encouraged you rolling over the loan, thus resulting in more fees on your side. The lending terms should be clear for you and no lender should offer solutions just so they can reap you off in the end when you thought they were actually helping you out.
- You have to borrow more funds to pay important bills like utility bills, rent and council tax just because you are servicing a payday loan.
Making the complaint
First, you would need to write a letter to the lender as a way of trying to sort out the issues at hand. Let the lender know where they have failed as per best practice charter and the set rules for such loans and express how you wish to resolve the problem. You can review repayments plans so you are able to pay what you can afford at convenient times.
If the lender fails to respond or sort out the problem as requested, you can take the complaint further to the financial ombudsman service. The office will look into the complaint and offer advice to sort it out and final decisions made binds the lender.
In case you still are not satisfied with the decision by the ombudsman service, you can take lender to court. It however should be your very last resort when making a claim because court cases can be long and tedious and they also come with charges. It helps to seek professional advice first before making it a court case.
There are very good claims management companies that can help you get the compensation you want without any court proceedings. If you decide to settle for such a provider, ensure that they have impressive success rates and their services are affordable and reasonable enough for you.
Are You Flooded?
Often when you are buying a new home the lender may require flood insurance. This is especially true if you live in an area prone to flooding, or if your home is on a flood plain. Federally mandated by law, flood insurance protects you in the event of a flood caused by natural disasters. It is important to understand this is different than the insurance that is part of your normal homeowner’s plan, which covers flooding caused by your plumbing.
If your home is in an area legally classified as high-risk, flood insurance must be purchased. Landlords in flood prone areas are also required to have flood insurance for properties inside the designated zone. Homeowner’s may opt to drop this coverage after their loan has been repaid in full, although it is always safer to maintain the policy whenever possible.
Generally there is a thirty-day waiting period before claims can be made. The only exception to this rule is when the lender requires the insurance as a stipulation of the loan. Because of this waiting period it is always advisable to start your policy before the onset of hurricane or flood season in your area.
Flood insurance typically covers not only water damage from floods, but also protects you from flood related disasters such as mudslides, sewer backup and fires. The price of your policy will be dependent upon several factors, including the year of building construction, the occupancy, number of floors, the risk factor for your location and the deducible you choose. There are several website available online that will help you calculate your risk factor at no charge.
When shopping for flood insurance, it is important to shop around and compare policy components as well as price. As with any type of insurance, prices will vary significantly from one company to the next. Often you can get discounts by combining insurance policies with your current auto or homeowner’s insurance provider. Selecting a higher deducible will also cut your out of pocket expense initially, but it is important to be certain you are setting a deductible you can reasonably afford in the event disaster strikes.
Many people who own their homes without a mortgage payment think that they do not need to maintain their flood insurance, especially if they are in a low-risk area. Contrary to popular belief, low risk areas flood quite regularly. It is estimated that 25% of flood insurance claims come from homes in low-risk areas, so do not be fooled into making this mistake.
Most importantly, do not let your policy lapse. All flood insurance policies expire at 12:01 a.m. on the last day of their term, however you will be covered for thirty days after the expiration of the policy. Should you have a claim during that thirty-day period, you will be covered as long as the new policy is paid in full before the grace period expires. It is best to not take chances and keep track of your policy’s expiration date to be safe.
