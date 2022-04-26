News
Robert Street Bridge in St. Paul over I-94/35E closed until late May
The Robert Street bridge over Interstate 94 and 35E in downtown St. Paul closed for scheduled repairs and resurfacing on Monday and will not reopen until late May.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced signed detours onto Jackson, 12th and Cedar streets.
The two-year I-94 repair project began last summer, with resurfacing work proceeding from west to east in three stages along I-94 between Western Avenue and Mounds Boulevard, and along I-35E between I-94 and University Avenue in St. Paul.
The first stage, from Western Avenue to Marion Street, was completed last fall.
In addition to highway resurfacing, the project includes repairing drainage and upgrading storm sewer systems, resurfacing ramps and frontage roads along I-94, and repairing bridges and rehabbing sidewalks to standards laid out in the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Select lane closures began April 18 in both directions of I-94 between Marion Street and I-35E. Ramp closures through mid-May include the ramps from 12th Street to southbound I-35E and westbound I-94. Through early June, ramps from westbound I-94 to Marion Street and from southbound I-35E to westbound I-94 will also be closed.
Work is expected to wrap up this fall.
Real time traffic information is available at 511mn.org or download the Minnesota 511 app. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/94352022.
‘Spider-Man’ fans respond to ‘homophobic’ line cut from classic film
News
St. Paul police chief: Rep. John Thompson tried to ‘bully’ officers at woman’s traffic stop, misused his position
St. Paul’s police chief says a state representative interfered at a traffic stop of a woman he said was his daughter, handed out business cards that identified him as Rep. John Thompson, and yelled at officers, noting his elected position several times.
The Minnesota House Democrats expelled Thompson from their caucus in September; he’s continued to represent St. Paul’s East Side as an independent. That came after news stories in July reported Thompson had been accused of being physically violent toward women in the past; he hadn’t been convicted of domestic abuse. He was also pulled over by St. Paul police in July for driving without a license and responded he was the victim of racial profiling.
On Sunday afternoon, Thompson accused St. Paul officers of being racist during a traffic stop when he arrived after police pulled over a 26-year-old who he identified as his daughter, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman, on Monday.
“It’s an absolute shame — that an elected official would attempt to intimidate and bully police officers, that he would misuse his official position, that officers doing their jobs should have to endure illegitimate claims of racism, that John Thompson is still serving in the Legislature,” Police Chief Todd Axtell wrote on his Facebook page Monday. “It’s a slap in the face to those of us — including our police officers — who are working in good faith to make our city safer for everyone.”
Thompson could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
Axtell said he wished state allowed the police department to release body camera footage, but they can’t at this time, though he noted that Thompson or his daughter could request it and release it.
“I want to be clear about this: My officers were put in an incredibly difficult position and made the best decision they could at the time to de-escalate and avoid being unfairly vilified — again,” Axtell wrote. “It was an outrageous scene.”
On Sunday at 4:36 p.m., an officer working on a state-funded detail focusing on impaired driving enforcement in St. Paul pulled over the driver of a van after seeing it swerve out of its lane on Interstate 35E, Linders said. The officer ran a check on the van’s license plates and discovered the registration expired in April 2020; the van was registered to Thompson, according to police.
The driver exited at Cayuga Street and the officer activated her squad car’s emergency lights, but the van kept going. The officer chirped her squad’s siren to get the attention of the driver, who continued onto Westminster Street. The driver stopped about halfway up the block on Westminster Street.
The officer walked to the driver’s side window and pointed for the driver to roll it down, but she shook her to indicate she wouldn’t; it was rolled down about one inch, Linders said. She requested again and the driver did not acknowledge the officer.
“At this point, not knowing what was going on with the driver, the officer requested other squads to the scene,” Linders said. “This is standard procedure and done for the safety of everyone involved in the call.”
The officer who made the traffic stop could smell marijuana coming from the van. She asked the driver to turn off the vehicle her keys on the dashboard, which she did. Another officer tried to speak with the driver.
“While this was happening, another vehicle approached the scene at a high rate of speed and stopped in front of the van,” Linders said in the statement. “A man got out of the vehicle and began yelling at officers, expressing displeasure with treatment of the van’s driver (who he identified as his daughter) and the number of officers at the traffic stop.”
Officers told the driver to exit the van for field sobriety tests, but she would not, according to police. They told her she would be charged with refusing a field sobriety test if she didn’t. Her driver’s license had been suspended, Linders said. Information about the reason for the suspension wasn’t immediately known.
“Officers at the scene made the decision to allow the van’s driver to go home with her father, deciding to charge her out of custody,” the police statement said. “At this point, the driver got out of the van and went with Thompson.”
Police said they submitted the case to the city attorney’s office for charging consideration.
MN coronavirus cases climb but hospitalizations have yet to follow
Minnesota’s rate of new coronavirus infections has more than doubled over the last three weeks, driven by the highly-contagious omicron BA.2 subvariant, but other risk measures are climbing more slowly.
The state now is recording over 900 new infections each day, up from around 400 at the start of the month. With more than 13 new cases per week for every 100,000 residents, Minnesota is back in the high-risk category for new cases, according to the state Department of Health.
The department reported 1,158 new infections Monday, bringing the state total to 1,445,017 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. Those counts, however, leave out a large number of cases detected only by at-home tests.
Sewage data from the Metropolitan Council shows omicron BA.2 is the dominant strain in the Twin Cities. Health officials also believe it’s the main cause of infections across the state.
Cases have been on the rise for more than a month. Yet, so far, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, which typically lag new infections by weeks, have not risen dramatically.
The rate of new hospital admissions, at 3.5 per 100,000 people, remains below health officials’ caution threshold. It’s only the second stretch of time in the more than two-year pandemic that hospital admissions have been below the 5 per 100,000 resident threshold.
There are 238 patients now hospitalized with COVID-19, including 29 in intensive care. Hospital capacity has improved since the last surge but remains strained, especially in the Twin Cities.
Daily death counts have been in the single digits of late. The state reported one COVID-19 death on Monday, a Dakota County long-term care resident in their late 80s.
Minnesota’s pandemic death toll is 12,493. About 46 percent lived in nursing homes or assisted living, and 82 percent were 65 or older.
Health officials continue to say vaccines are the best way to avoid severe illness and slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, protection from vaccines lessens considerably over time and boosters are urged for everyone 12 and older.
In late March, federal regulators recommended a second booster for people over 50 and those with health conditions that put them at high risk of serious illness. The second booster should be given at least four months after the previous shot.
About 66 percent of Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents have completed their initial series of coronavirus vaccines. But only about 57 percent of those who initially got the shots have gotten a booster, federal data shows.
Health officials say boosters are important, but Minnesota currently does not have data that distinguishes whether someone who got sick after vaccination had received a booster dose.
Breakthrough cases now account for the majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Health officials say the rate of breakthroughs is expected to rise as more of the population is vaccinated.
Minnesota has administered about 9.6 million doses of vaccine since the shots became available in late 2020.
