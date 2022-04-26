News
Russia hits faraway targets; diplomat warns of risk of WWIII
By DAVID KEYTON
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a string of attacks Monday against rail and fuel installations deep inside Ukraine, far from the front lines of Moscow’s new eastern offensive, as Russia’s top diplomat warned against provoking World War III and said the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.”
The U.S., meanwhile, moved to rush more weaponry to Ukraine and said the assistance from the Western allies is making a difference in the 2-month-old war.
“Russia is failing. Ukraine is succeeding,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared, a day after he and the U.S. secretary of defense made a bold visit to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Blinken said Washington approved a $165 million sale of ammunition — non-U.S. ammo, mainly if not entirely for Ukraine’s Soviet-era weapons — and will also provide more than $300 million in financing to buy more supplies.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took his comments further, saying that while the U.S. wants to see Ukraine remain a sovereign, democratic country, it also wants “to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine.”
Austin’s comments about weakening Russia appeared to represent a shift in broader U.S. strategic goals. Previously, the U.S. position had been that the goal of American military aid was to help Ukraine win and to defend Ukraine’s NATO neighbors against Russian threats.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said weapons supplied by Western countries “will be a legitimate target,” adding that Russian forces had already targeted weapons warehouses in western Ukraine.
“Everyone is reciting incantations that in no case can we allow World War III,” Lavrov said in a wide-ranging interview on Russian television. He accused Ukrainian leaders of provoking Russia by asking NATO to become involved in the conflict.
By providing weapons, NATO forces are “pouring oil on the fire,” he said, according to a transcript on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.
Regarding the possibility of a nuclear confrontation, Lavrov said: “I would not want to see these risks artificially inflated now, when the risks are rather significant.”
“The danger is serious,” he said. “It is real. It should not be underestimated.”
When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, its apparent goal was the lightning capture of Kyiv, the capital. But the Ukrainians, with the help of Western weapons, thwarted the push and forced President Vladimir Putin’s troops to retreat.
Moscow now says its goal is to take the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking industrial region in eastern Ukraine. While both sides say the campaign in the east is underway, Russia has yet to mount an all-out ground offensive and has not achieved any major breakthroughs.
On Monday, Russia focused its firepower elsewhere, with missiles and warplanes striking far behind the front lines in an effort to thwart Ukrainian efforts to marshal supplies for the fight.
Five railroad stations in central and western Ukraine were hit, and one worker was killed, said Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of Ukraine’s state railway. The bombardment included a missile attack near Lviv, the western city close to the Polish border that has been swelled by Ukrainians fleeing the fighting elsewhere around the country.
Ukrainian authorities said at least five people were killed by Russian strikes in the central Vynnytsia region.
Russia also destroyed an oil refinery in Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine, along with fuel depots there, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said. In all, Russian warplanes destroyed 56 Ukrainian targets overnight, he said.
Philip Breedlove, a retired U.S. general who was NATO’s top commander from 2013 to 2016, said the latest strikes against fuel depots are part of a strategy to deplete key Ukrainian war resources. The strikes against rail targets, on the other hand, are a newer tactic, he said.
“I think they’re doing it for the legitimate reason of trying to interdict the flow of supplies to the front,” he said. “The illegitimate reason is they know people are trying to leave the country, and this is just another intimidation, terrorist tactic to make them not have faith and confidence in traveling on the rails.”
Phillips P. O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, said the war is, for now, settling into a campaign of incremental battlefield losses and gains.
“The two sides are sort of every day weakening each other,” he said. “So it’s a question of what can you bring in that’s new” and “what can you destroy on the other side.”
In Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova that sits along the Ukrainian border, several explosions believed caused by rocket-propelled grenades hit the territory’s Ministry of State Security. There was no immediate claim of responsibility or reports of injuries. Transnistria is a strip of land with about 470,000 people and about 1,500 Russian troops based there.
Moldova’s Foreign Ministry said “the aim of today’s incident is to create pretexts for straining the security situation in the Transnistrian region.” The U.S. warned previously that Russia may launch “false-flag” attacks against its own side to create a pretext for invading other nations.
Last week, Rustam Minnekayev, a Russian military commander, said the Kremlin wants full control of southern Ukraine, which he said would open the way to Transnistria.
An estimated 2,000 Ukrainian troops holed up in a steel plant in the strategic southern port city of Mariupol are tying down Russian forces and apparently keeping them from being added to the offensive elsewhere in the Donbas. Over the weekend, Russian forces launched new airstrikes on the Azovstal plant to try to dislodge the holdouts.
Some 1,000 civilians were also said to be taking shelter at the steelworks, and the Russian military pledged to open a humanitarian corridor Monday for them to leave.
The Russian offer was met with skepticism by Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukraine does not consider the route safe and added that Russia had breached agreements on similar evacuation routes before. She called on the United Nations to oversee an evacuation.
The city council and mayor of Mariupol said a new mass grave has been identified about 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of the city. Mayor Vadym Boychenko said authorities were trying to estimate the number of victims. It was at least the third new mass grave discovered in Russian-controlled areas near Mariupol in the last week.
Mariupol has been gutted by bombardment and fierce street fighting over the past two months. In addition to freeing up Russian troops, the capture of the city would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said his country’s goal is to maintain resistance and “make the occupiers’ stay in our land even more intolerable,” while Russia drains its resources.
A top Ukrainian official cast doubt on the prospect of further talks between the two countries. Recent sessions in Istanbul ended without resolution earlier this month.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press in an interview that any negotiations other than talks between Zelenskyy and Putin would bring little resolution.
Britain said it believes 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine since Moscow began its invasion. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said 25% of the Russian combat units sent to Ukraine “have been rendered not combat effective.”
Ukrainian officials have said about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed as of mid-April.
___
Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau and Jon Gambrell in Lviv, Ukraine, and AP staff around the world contributed.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
Review: Director Lileana Blain-Cruz Brings ‘The Skin of Our Teeth’ to a Modern Audience
It’s not often you see an eighty-year-old shut-in, a person many assumed was dead or demented, jump up and shake their ass to Tropkillaz’s “Hideho” and later quote bell hooks like no big deal. Ah, but don’t look so surprised: Thornton Wilder’s 1942 allegory, The Skin of Our Teeth, is a protean contraption (Harold Clurman deemed the author a gifted “arranger” rather than a genuine creator); its antique parts should occasionally be oiled and replaced. Chronicling his ageless Antrobus clan of over several millennia of triumph and tragedy, Wilder muses—half in pride, half in despair—at deep cycles of humanity surviving ice ages, floods, and war.
In spectator reality, Skin is a triple-decker mess, a Joycean blurring of ancient and modern lenses, stuffed with quotations from Homer, the Bible, and fourth-wall busting vaudeville commentary. I would qualify its chaotic too-muchness as “unapologetic,” but the maid Sabina (Gabby Beans) frequently breaks character to beg the audience’s pardon and trash-talk her gig. “I’ll say the lines, but I won’t think about the play,” Sabina huffs. “And I advise you not to think about the play, either.” One person who has thought a great deal, and will never apologize, is the prodigious director Lileana Blain-Cruz, supervisor of the Tropkillaz and hooks updates, and triumphant resurrector of this theatrical Lazarus.
Blain-Cruz makes her Broadway debut with this woolly and mammoth undertaking (which includes a woolly mammoth among its dramatis personae). You have to admire her guts, since the title is beloved by many a writer and historian, but is hell to pull off: a three-hour, three-act circus-sermon-threnody requiring hordes of performers, multimedia, and complicated set elements. In each act, director and designers basically have to create or destroy an entire world. As with Shaw, Wilder produces flashes of brilliance, and stretches of fustiness. I regret missing the 2017 production at Theatre for a New Audience, as well as the 1998 Shakespeare in the Park revival. In fact, the only live production I previously saw was by a New Hampshire community theater when I was a kid. No idea what troupe; may as well have been a dream. For decades, this polymathic lament for history and family haunted me, inhabited me, until now.
Which makes Blain-Cruz both a resurrector and an exorcist—casting out the demons of white supremacy from the body of Wilder’s masterpiece. Her acting ensemble is almost entirely people of color; the Antrobus family members are Black—and wonderful actors. George Antrobus (James Vincent Meredith, vigorous) is the putative head of the family, simultaneously caveman and American suburban dad, creator of the wheel and beer, a genius and buffoon. Roslyn Ruff brings her queenly dignity to Maggie, a monolith of motherliness who steps out of her domestic role to deliver stirring speeches on gender and history. As the electrons in this nuclear unit, daughter Gladys (Paige Gilbert) and son Henry (Julian Robertson) each disappoint their parents in unique ways: the girl’s burgeoning sexuality scandalizes the household, while the boy, originally named Cain, gravitates toward violence, rejecting social bonds. Which will write the future: the fecundity of the daughter, or the destructive urges of the son?
Today, no less than in 1942, we have to take a breath and acknowledge that Wilder is taking big, prophetic swings in the theater: intercutting the sort of family tragedy Arthur Miller had yet to write with miracle plays from five centuries previous, spiced with quotes from the Bible, the Iliad, Aristotle and other philosophers. Coming out of a pandemic, in a politicized theater environment, one cannot understate how refreshing it is to see a play that thinks big about the long arc of world history with Wilder’s blend of whimsy and pessimism. As far as reversing the usual all-white approach to casting, Blain-Cruz does not attempt to turn Skin into a Black drama, or an explicit commentary on Black history, but she shakes up our assumptions of who gets to stand in for humanity on the world stage.
Key to that project is Gabby Beans’ outstanding work as the polymorphous Sabina—eternal servant, femme fatale and perverse imp of history. Beans’ vocal work is extraordinarily limber and attuned to the tonal and reality shifts of the script. Her comedy Sabina is a kewpie-doll Eartha Kitt, purring her lines and dashing about the Antrobus living room, dusting furniture and dodging wayward set pieces. When Sabina breaks the fourth wall, her voice drops into a natural, 2022 timbre that distances Beans from the artifice of the maid stereotype. In the second act, as Sabina seduces Mr. (now President) Antrobus, she adopts a fruity French accent to heighten the zaniness. And in the elegiac last act, the aftermath of a war, Beans collapses past and present to voice a Sabina finished with pretenses and masks—at least ‘til peacetime. Physically and vocally, Beans is a splendid comic actor, the Puck of this apocalyptic dream.
I doubt that any Wilder purist (that term should be an oxymoron) could object to Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s surgical tweaks, replacing dated or starchy references. Each choice is sensibly, humorously apt and makes us lean forward, rather than pull out in puzzlement. “Why can’t we have plays like we used to have,” Sabina moans. “South Pacific, and Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike, and Bootycandy!—good entertainment with a message you can take home with you?” A Longfellow poem recited by Gladys becomes Maya Angelou’s “On the Pulse of Morning,” and yes, bell hooks’s Teaching Community was never on Wilder’s bookshelves but thank goodness it is now.
Blain-Cruz and her crew of designers engineer a monumental Skin that embraces the vastness of the Vivian Beaumont space. Adam Rigg’s luxury-showroom interior (a football field of red-rose wallpaper) gives way to the hurly-burly signage of Atlantic City and precipitously declining roller-coaster track, and finally back to the Antrobus home, blackened and blasted by war. An overgrown field in the back, numinously lit by Yi Zhao, becomes a memorable final image of both neglect and growth. Montana Levi Blanco’s stylish, 1950s couture for the Antrobi as well as AC revelers are witty and eye-catching; and Hannah Wasileski’s “News of the World” video projections combine just the right elements of newsreel and steampunk meme. James Ortiz’s humongous dinosaur and woolly mammoth puppets pull focus so sweetly and absurdly, it’s for the best they get shooed off the stage.
Looking at the big picture, this gorgeous monster of a production brings together two urgent trends in theatrical discourse today: casting reparations by creating Black space in the white canon and also, embracing a sprawling meta-drama that feeds a hunger for stories that are not merely sociological but cosmological. We know that patriarchy, greed, and white supremacy have spawned misery across ages; without pretending they have the solution, theater artists can find deep bass strings of commonality to pluck. For me, The Skin of Our Teeth is a boisterous hymn to humanity, the most moving and inspiring work of the season.
Even so, Skin won’t be to everyone’s taste. There are tonal fumbles in the second act—the French accent laid on a bit thick, Priscilla Lopez’s Fortune Teller too wispy, the chaos before the flood overly manic—but I think a certain degree of failure has always been baked into this idiosyncratic classic. Yes, It’s long and taxing on the brain, but the exhaustion you feel while leaving has the afterglow of exhilaration. We survived this speeding glacier, this world-drowning deluge of a play; we’re spent and dazed; but isn’t life a miracle, and aren’t you glad for tomorrow?
Buy Tickets Here.
News
Celtics end Nets season from hell with clean sweep
This couldn’t have been the clean sweep the Nets had imagined.
Three summers ago, the Nets secured the two superstars (and their plus-one) Knicks fans thought they’d have themselves. They quickly coined it “The Clean Sweep,” signing Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan in 2019 free agency to usher in an era of championship contention and utter dominance in Brooklyn.
Three seasons later, there’s still no championship, not even a conference finals appearance, and only short-lived glimpses of the dominance they hoped would run the league for years.
The only sweep at Barclays Center exiting Year 3 of the Seven-Eleven era came Monday night.
And the Boston Celtics played janitor.
The term spring cleaning never hit closer to home: The Celtics broke-out the broomsticks with their 116-112 victory over the Nets in Game 4, sending the Nets packing for Cancun — or Bora Bora, maybe even Abu Dhabi — and punching their own ticket for a second-round playoff showdown against the Bucks or Bulls.
To add insult to injury, it felt like a game played at Boston’s TD Garden.
As Nets fans trickled into ‘The Clays’ in the moments leading up to tipoff, Celtics fans arrived early, decked-out in that oh-so indistinguishable green and white. They booed Kyrie Irving during pregame introductions, chanted “M-V-P!” while Jayson Tatum shot free throws and shouted “Let’s Go Celtics!” as their team started pulling away in the second half.
It’ll be the lasting memory at the Nets’ home arena until preseason tipoff in October. Not only were the Nets players outplayed, but the fans were outfanned on their own home floor.
Durant righted his many wrongs with a Game 4 performance mirroring more of what he showed during the regular season. After shooting 13-of-41 combined in Games 1 and 2, then just 6-of-11 for 16 points in Game 3, Durant cracked the seal for 29 points on 13-of-31 shooting from the field. Just two days after Durant suggested the Celtics got into his head, forced him to overthink and even second-guess his own capabilities, the Nets’ star appeared significantly more sure of his actions with the season on the line.
But Irving was nearly as absent as Ben Simmons, the All-Star forward whose season ended without putting on a Nets jersey for anything other than promotional photoshoots and limited four-on-four practice. Simmons was absent from the Nets’ bench as the team scrapped for their playoff lives. So was Irving’s production and imprint on the game. His biggest plays came on a driving layup to make it a 107-103 game with under four minutes left in the fourth quarter, followed by a three on the Nets’ next possession to make it a three-point game.
But this game, like each of the first three, came down to the details. The finest detail proved to be the Nets’ undoing: free throws.
Potential big man of the future Nic Claxton surpassed longtime NBA free-throw bricker Shaquille O’Neal by setting a new NBA record with 10 straight missed free throws before his first and only make at attempt No. 11. And Durant logged his only missed foul shot on eight attempts, but it couldn’t have come at a worse time with 22.2 seconds left and the Nets only down two.
The Nets made their biggest rally at the 2:49 mark in the fourth quarter when Tatum barreled over Goran Dragic, logging his sixth foul and exiting the game for good. They couldn’t, however, get enough stops, rebounds or timely baskets.
And now, their season is over.
It’s over far sooner than anyone anticipated given their standing as a championship favorite entering the season. But against a tried and tested Celtics team, and a mastermind of a head coach in Ime Udoka, the realities of a tumultuous regular season set in at the very end.
From New York City’s vaccine mandate coupled with Irving’s status as unvaccinated, to Joe Harris’ season-ending ankle injury, Durant’s MCL sprain and James Harden’s forced trade, plus the ongoing Simmons saga, the Nets never hit the ground running all season.
Now that’s something they can strive for come training camp. Their home court and practice facility will be ready for business after the clean sweep they endured at the hands of the Celtics in Game 4.
()
News
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44B and take it private
By TOM KRISHER and MATT O’BRIEN
Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on Monday, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the social media platform where he — the world’s richest person — promotes his interests, attacks critics and opines on a wide range of issues to more than 83 million followers.
The outspoken Tesla CEO has said he wanted to own and privatize Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.
Musk said in a joint statement with Twitter that he wants to make the service “better than ever” with new features while getting rid of automated “spam” accounts and making its algorithms open to the public to increase trust.
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” the 50-year-old Musk said, adding hearts, stars and rocket emojis in a tweet that highlighted the statement.
The more hands-off approach to content moderation that Musk envisions has many users concerned that the platform will become more of a haven for disinformation, hate speech and bullying, something it has worked hard in recent years to mitigate. Wall Street analysts said if he goes too far, it could also alienate advertisers.
The deal was cemented roughly two weeks after the billionaire first revealed a 9% stake in the platform. Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal.
Twitter said the transaction was unanimously approved by its board of directors and is expected to close in 2022, pending regulatory sign-off and the approval of shareholders.
Shares of Twitter Inc. rose more than 5% Monday to $51.70 per share. On April 14, Musk announced an offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share. While the stock is up sharply since Musk made his offer, it is well below the high of $77 per share it reached in February 2021.
Musk has described himself as a “free-speech absolutist” but is also known for blocking or disparaging other Twitter users who question or disagree with him.
In recent weeks, he has proposed relaxing Twitter content restrictions — such as the rules that suspended former President Donald Trump’s account — while ridding the platform of fake “spambot” accounts and shifting away advertising as its primary revenue model. Musk believes he can increase revenue through subscriptions that give paying customers a better experience — possibly even an ad-free version of Twitter.
Asked during a recent TED interview if there are any limits to his notion of “free speech,” Musk said Twitter would abide by national laws that restrict speech around the world. Beyond that, he said, he’d be “very reluctant” to delete posts or permanently banning users who violate the company’s rules.
It won’t be perfect, Musk added, “but I think we want it to really have the perception and reality that speech is as free as reasonably possible.”
After the deal was announced, the NAACP released a statement urging Musk not to allow Trump, the 45th president, back onto the platform.
“Do not allow 45 to return to the platform,” the civil rights organization said in a statement. “Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech or falsehoods that subvert our democracy.”
As both candidate and president, Trump made Twitter a powerful megaphone for speaking directly to the public, often using incendiary and divisive language on hot-button issues. He was permanently banned from the service in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.
Advertisers, currently Twitter’s main customers, have also pushed for the stronger content rules Musk has criticized. Keeping them happy requires moderation limiting hate speech so that brands aren’t trying to promote their products next to “calls for genocide,” said Siva Vaidhyanathan, a media studies professor at the University of Virginia.
“If Musk either fires or drives away the team at Twitter that’s committed to keeping it clean and making it less hate-filled, he’ll see an immediate drop in user activity,” said Vaidhyanathan. “I think he’s going to find pretty fast that inviting the bigots back in is bad for business.”
Some users said Monday that they were planning to quit the platform if Musk took it over. To which he responded on Twitter: “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”
Musk has also run into trouble with federal officials as a result of his own tweets, some of which he’s used to taunt regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In one August 2018 tweet, for instance, Musk asserted that he had the funding to take Tesla private for $420 a share, although a court has ruled that it wasn’t true. That led to an SEC investigation that Musk is still fighting. More recently, Musk appeared to have violated SEC rules that required him to disclose that he’d acquired a 5% stake in Twitter; instead he waited until he had more than 9%. Experts say these issues aren’t likely to affect his Twitter acquisition.
While Twitter’s user base of more than 200 million remains much smaller than those of rivals such as Facebook and TikTok, the service is popular with celebrities, world leaders, journalists and intellectuals. Musk himself is a prolific tweeter with a following that rivals several pop stars in the ranks of the most popular accounts.
Last week, he said in SEC documents that the money would come from Morgan Stanley and other banks, some of it secured by his huge stake in Tesla, the electric-vehicle company he runs.
Musk has a fortune of nearly $268 billion, much of which is tied up in Tesla stock and SpaceX, his privately held space company. It’s unclear how much cash Musk holds.
Musk began making his fortune in 1999 when he sold Zip2, an online mapping and business directory, to Compaq for $307 million. He used his share to create what would become PayPal, an internet service that bypassed banks and allowed consumers to pay businesses directly. It was sold to eBay for $1.5 billion in 2002.
That same year, Musk founded Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, after finding that cost constraints were limiting NASA’s interplanetary travel. The company eventually developed cost-effective reusable rockets.
In 2004, Musk was courted to invest in Tesla, then a startup trying to build an electric car. Eventually he became CEO and led the company to astronomical success as the world’s most valuable automaker and largest seller of electric vehicles.
Musk’s pledge to make Twitter a haven for free speech could dim the appeal of Donald Trump’s troubled Truth Social app, which the former president has touted as a competitor to Twitter that would cater to conservatives. Truth Social is part of Trump’s new media company, which has agreed to be taken public by Digital World Acquisition Corp. Shares of DWAC dropped 16.2% Monday and are down 46% since Musk revealed his stake in Twitter.
__
Krisher reported from Detroit. O’Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island. AP Business Writers Marcy Gordon in Washington, Barbara Ortutay in Oakland, Calif., and Kelvin Chan in London contributed to this report.
