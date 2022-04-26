News
Russia hits rail and fuel targets far from the eastern front
By DAVID KEYTON
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a string of attacks Monday against rail and fuel installations deep inside Ukraine, far from the front lines of Moscow’s new eastern offensive, in a bid to thwart Ukrainian efforts to marshal supplies for the fight.
The U.S., meanwhile, moved to rush more weaponry to Ukraine and said the assistance from the Western allies is making a difference in the 2-month-old war.
“Russia is failing. Ukraine is succeeding,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared, a day after he and the U.S. secretary of defense made a bold visit to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Blinken said Washington approved a $165 million sale of ammunition — non-U.S. ammo, mainly if not entirely for Ukraine’s Soviet-era weapons — and will also provide more than $300 million in financing to buy more supplies.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took his comments further, saying that while the U.S. wants to see Ukraine remain a sovereign, democratic country, it also wants “to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine.”
Austin’s comments about weakening Russia appear to represent a broader U.S. strategic goal. Previously, the U.S. position had been that the goal of American military aid was to help Ukraine win and to defend Ukraine’s NATO neighbors against Russian threats.
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of trying to “split Russian society and to destroy Russia from within.”
In other developments, fires were reported at two oil facilities in western Russia, not far from the Ukrainian border. Their cause was not immediately known.
When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, its apparent goal was the lightning capture of Kyiv, the capital. But the Ukrainians, with the help of Western weapons, thwarted the push and forced Putin’s troops to retreat.
Moscow now says its goal is to take the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking industrial region in eastern Ukraine. While both sides say the campaign in the east is underway, Russia has yet to mount an all-out ground offensive and has not achieved any major breakthroughs.
On Monday, Russia focused its firepower elsewhere, with missiles and warplanes striking far behind the front lines.
Five railroad stations in central and western Ukraine were hit, and one worker was killed, said Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of Ukraine’s state railway. The bombardment included a missile attack near Lviv, the western city close to the Polish border that has been swelled by Ukrainians fleeing the fighting elsewhere around the country.
Ukrainian authorities said that at least five people were killed by Russian strikes in the central Vynnytsia region.
Russia also destroyed an oil refinery in Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine, along with fuel depots there, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said. In all, Russian warplanes destroyed 56 Ukrainian targets overnight, he said.
Philip Breedlove, a retired U.S. general who was NATO’s top commander from 2013 to 2016, said the latest strikes against fuel depots are part of a strategy to deplete key Ukrainian war resources. The strikes against rail targets, on the other hand, are a newer tactic, he said.
“I think they’re doing it for the legitimate reason of trying to interdict the flow of supplies to the front,” he said. “The illegitimate reason is they know people are trying to leave the country, and this is just another intimidation, terrorist tactic to make them not have faith and confidence in traveling on the rails.”
Phillips P. O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, said the war is, for now, settling into a campaign of incremental battlefield losses and gains.
“The two sides are sort of every day weakening each other,” he said. “So it’s a question of what can you bring in that’s new” and “what can you destroy on the other side.”
In Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova that sits along the Ukrainian border, several explosions believed caused by rocket-propelled grenades hit the territory’s Ministry of State Security. There was no immediate claim of responsibility or reports of injuries. Transnistria is a strip of land with about 470,000 people and about 1,500 Russian troops based there.
Moldova’s Foreign Ministry said “the aim of today’s incident is to create pretexts for straining the security situation in the Transnistrian region.” The U.S. warned previously that Russia may launch “false-flag” attacks against its own side to create a pretext for invading other nations.
Last week, Rustam Minnekayev, a Russian military commander, said the Kremlin wants full control of southern Ukraine, which he said would open the way to Transnistria.
An estimated 2,000 Ukrainian troops holed up in a steel plant in the strategic southern port city of Mariupol are tying down Russian forces and apparently keeping them from being added to the offensive elsewhere in the Donbas. Over the weekend, Russian forces launched new airstrikes on the Azovstal plant to try to dislodge the holdouts.
Some 1,000 civilians were also said to be taking shelter at the steelworks, and the Russian military pledged to open a humanitarian corridor Monday for them to leave.
The Russian offer was met with skepticism by Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukraine does not consider the route safe and added that Russia had breached agreements on similar evacuation routes before. She called on the United Nations to oversee an evacuation.
The city council and mayor of Mariupol said a new mass grave has been identified about 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of the city. Mayor Vadym Boychenko said authorities were trying to estimate the number of victims. It was at least the third new mass grave discovered in Russian-controlled areas near Mariupol in the last week.
Mariupol has been gutted by bombardment and fierce street fighting over the past two months. In addition to freeing up Russian troops, the capture of the city would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said that after two months of war, “The life of peaceful cities and villages has been turned into hell.”
“A part of Ukrainian cities and communities has been destroyed down to stone.” He said his country’s goal is to maintain resistance and “make the occupiers’ stay in our land even more intolerable,” while Russia drains its resources.
Britain said it believes 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine since Moscow began its invasion. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said 25% of the Russian combat units sent to Ukraine “have been rendered not combat effective.”
Ukrainian officials have said about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed as of mid-April.
Meanwhile, fires erupted at two oil storage facilities in Bryansk, in western Russia, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Ukrainian border. One of the fires was at a depot owned by a subsidiary of the Russian state company Transneft, Russian authorities said.
Last month, Russia charged that two Ukrainian helicopter gunships hit an oil depot in Russia’s Belgorod region, close to the Ukrainian border.
Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau and Jon Gambrell in Lviv, Ukraine, and AP staff around the world contributed.
Timberwolves making life difficult for Grizzlies star Ja Morant
Ja Morant noticed a stark contrast in the way the Timberwolves defended him during Games 1 and 2 of their first-round playoff series in Memphis and their approach to slowing the young guard in Games 3 and 4 in Minneapolis.
“First two games, they pretty much stayed home to our shooters, allowed me to get home,” the Grizzlies star said. “Now, every time I come off (the screen), I’m seeing three bodies.”
That has forced Morant to switch up his attack. After averaging an efficient 27.5 points a game — his season average — in the first two games of the series, Morant has struggled to score of late heading into Game 5 on Tuesday back in Memphis.
“He’s tough to guard. He’s got a lot of tools in his bag, and he likes to get downhill. He’s athletic,” Wolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin said. “We’re just trying to make it hard for him.”
Mission accomplished the past two games.
Morant finished with more shot attempts than points in each of his two games in Minnesota. But he did post double-digit assist numbers in both games, including a gaudy 15 in Game 4.
“The only thing I can do after that is make the right play. That’s why you see I had 15 assists,” Morant said. “I know a lot of people won’t like that I don’t have 30 (points).”
As Minnesota has limited Morant’s paths to the rim, Memphis has found better looks from the perimeter. The Grizzlies are 29 for 79 (42 percent) on three-point shots the past two games. But outside shooting isn’t the Grizzlies’ forte, and the Wolves seem confident they are picking the correct poison in their efforts to slow the Grizzlies.
Plus, Morant said he’s “not Ja” right now. Physically, he insinuated he’s still not 100 percent from the knee injury that caused him to miss much of the final quarter of the regular season. He doesn’t look like the same dominant player who established himself as a bona fide MVP candidate through the first two-thirds of the campaign.
Karl-Anthony Towns called Morant “one of the beat leapers” in the NBA. Jaden McDaniels said Morant’s jumping abilities make guarding him akin to trying to defend a 6-foot-10 player.
“We’re just making it really difficult for him to get a good look at the rim and also to feel opposition at the rim. Just making sure every time he gets into the paint we’re throwing bodies at him and making sure he has to finish over a tall defender and with contact, as well,” Towns said. “Just trying to make it as difficult for him. We know he can score at a high level. We gotta make sure we contain him.”
Morant expressed his disdain with the officials after Game 4. He said most of the time when he goes to the rack, he’s getting bumped. That was called more often early in the series. Morant took 20 free-throws in Game 1. But he’s taken just 17 free-throws combined over the last three games.
“I just got to worry about finishing the bucket instead of worrying about the guys in stripes,” Morant said. “That’s pretty much it, just chalk it up, continue to battle out there with my teammates, get us two wins and move on.”
News
Jefferson County agency turns off public Facebook comments over bullying
HILLSBORO, Mo. — Personal attacks, threats, and harassment were all aimed at the Jefferson County Health Department during the COVID pandemic. The department has since made big changes to its Facebook page.
The administrative staff has decided to stop displaying public comments on its Facebook page.
“We’ve seen bullying on there, between individuals as well as towards our staff and the community in general,” said Brianne Zwiener, public communications officer for the Jefferson County Health Department.
The department used its Facebook page to make the announcement. The agency said dissemination of health updates over the past two years during the COVID pandemic has come at a cost, both educationally and mentally, for the staff and members of the public.
“Obviously, some folks are going to look at things with a different filter,” Zwiener said. “Some are going to view things as toxic. Others will say, ‘Hey, this is just somebody voicing an opinion when it comes down to it. What we saw was a shift from our mission.”
Department administrators got legal counsel before moving ahead with the decision. The action did not require approval by the board of trustees, some of whom have opposed the department’s mask mandate.
The controversy led to the public outside the department and in front of the home of the department director. A spokesperson said many online posts had misinformation about COVID.
“By taking out that comment section, where we could maybe stop misinformation or different types of posts and reaction. This way, it helps us keep that information to the public on what we want them to know. This wasn’t a brash thing where we said, ‘Hey this is enough. We’re done.’ This has been a talking point for probably about a year,” said Zwiener.
The Jefferson County Health Department said the public is welcome to communicate through direct messaging on Facebook and emails and phone calls.
News
Anthony Edwards is the flame that ignites Timberwolves’ spirit
There were certainly reasons to question how the Timberwolves would look and feel in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday in Minneapolis. Minnesota was just 48 hours removed from a gut-wrenching defeat in Game 3.
Sure, the Wolves have shown resilience in difficult times all season, but blowing a 25-point lead with 15 minutes to play in a playoff game is a different kind of low.
It was only fair to wonder if the Wolves had it in them to respond and approach their next game with the proper mindset.
And then Anthony Edwards emerged for his post-shootaround media availability the morning of the game, and such concerns dissipated.
How is the team feeling, Ant?
“We’re feeling great,” said the 20-year-old guard, who was beaming with confidence and had his signature smile glued to his face. “Yeah, better than ever. … I think we’re going to bring it tonight.”
Sure enough, they did.
The general reaction to those words from fans on social media was “Well, if Anthony Edwards is confident, then so am I.” A downtrodden fan base that knows nothing but disappointment can’t help but be lifted up by the second-year standout wing. His eternal confidence and aura changes moods just as swiftly as he impacts games.
Edwards seems to have the same impact on his teammates. The swagger with which he carries himself has unlocked another level of confidence for many of his teammates, and the organization at large.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has spoken all year of the team’s collective “spirit.” The Wolves simply don’t get down on themselves and one another, even in difficult times — and No. 1 plays a large role in that.
“He’s just pretty unfazed from play to play, game to game,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said. “Stays extremely confident regardless of what’s going on or what just happened. Whether it’s a mistake in a certain possession or bad quarter, bad half, bad game, it doesn’t matter. He bounces back with the same attitude every single time.”
Jordan McLaughlin said every player adds his own “pinch of sugar” into the team spirit pot. But Edwards’ mojo is certainly felt.
“Him and his loud self … you know how charismatic he is,” McLaughlin said.
That was on full display during his postgame press conference late Saturday night, as Edwards was joined at the podium by McLaughlin. Edwards leapt onto the stage once Karl-Anthony Towns was done fielding questions, shouting for McLaughlin to “hurry your (butt) on” and join him up there.
“Yeah, J-Mac in the media!” Edwards shouted. “J-Mac! Yeah, man.”
Edwards grabbed a box score and immediately touted McLaughlin’s plus-minus of plus-six — the highest number on the team. He then proceeded to essentially only field questions about McLaughlin, ensuing the reserve point guard received maximum shine after his 16-point performance that ultimate swung Game 4 in Minnesota’s favor.
Edwards’ impact on team morale extends well beyond the energy. There is a certain genuineness and care that reverberates through his messages. McLaughlin was asked after his Game 4 heroics if he was upset he was left on the bench for Game 3. Then there was a follow-up asking if McLaughlin is someone who gets angry in the midst of adversity.
“I got this,” Edwards interjected. “No, he don’t get angry. Jordan McLaughlin and Josh Okogie are the best teammates I’ve ever played with in my life. For them to like go from playing this many minutes to three four games not getting in the game and still have the same energy as if they played is out of this world. I can’t compare anybody else to them two people.”
Messages like that from star players carry a ton of weight.
“It’s huge,” McLaughlin said. “For a guy his age to have that type of leadership and that presence and know the guys that aren’t the so-called stars of the team, but to notice the little things that, one through 15 on our roster, the little things that everybody does, it’s good to see.”
That’s not to say he won’t get on guys. He was the one imploring Towns to be more aggressive and decisive throughout the season — traits Towns displayed in spades in the team’s Game 4 victory.
And you’ll also see his dismay whenever the all-star center knocks a rebound away from a teammate or anyone blows a defensive assignment, something the guard is prone to doing himself. Edwards was the one who vocalized his displeasure with the inability of the top scorers — himself, Towns and D’Angelo Russell — to share the ball early in the season, which bogged down the entire offense.
Yet any criticism is meant to be constructive. At the end of the day, Edwards is everyone’s biggest cheerleader.
The sound of the wing shouting “Yeah, KAT! Yeah, KAT!” from any one of the big man’s stellar performances this season is still reverberating through the Target Center corridors.
Could anyone really stay down long when Edwards is strutting around the facility, oozing his vivaciousness and positivity?
“Probably not,” Finch admitted with a smile.
