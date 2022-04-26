Finance
Shylock’s Day in Court in Shakespeare’s Play – The Merchant of Venice
One must wonder if Shylock, the Jew, ever received his day in court in the Merchant of Venice. Some said yes, others no. Shylock was in court to collect on his bond. He loaned three thousand ducats to Bassanio to married Portia. Antonia, the Merchant of Venice, was the surety. However, when the bond was due, Antonio failed to pay as prescribed in the bond. The bond was to be paid in three months and is now past due. Shylock rightfully had a claim under the law. He is a Jew, was raised as a Jew, lived in a Jewish slum, and believed his bond should be paid based on Old Testament Law.
Shylock ran into difficult in court when he tried to collect his bond. He was antagonized by Gratiano, who should have been barred from being in the courtroom based on his actions toward Shylock. The figurehead Duke, who acted as the judge, refused to suppress Gratiano’s actions and other antagonist in the court. The Duke made a statement as follows, “Upon my power I may dismiss this court / Unless Bellario, a learned doctor / Whom I have sent for to determine this case / Come here today.” Obviously, the Duke’s mind was already made up before the case even started against Shylock the Jew, not to let him get his pound of flesh from Antonio, the surety. Obviously, Shylock was facing a Kangaroo Court.
Interestingly, when Portia (married to Bassanio) disguised as Bellario the learned judge showed up, matters became worst for Shylock. He had the law on his side and Antonio owed him; however, Bellario made a plea for mercy based on the New Testament Law. She knew that Shylock would reject the plea and ask for his bond to be paid according to the law. He believed in the Old Testament Law. This would give her the leverage she wanted to crush Shylock.
Bellario (Portia, who is married to Bassanio) the learned judge, made some arguments in Shylock’s favor at the beginning of the case to affirm the fact Antonio owed him, and that he had the law on his side. Subsequently, she turned the table against him. She referred to him indignantly as a Jew, she did not show him mercy when she in turn requested mercy from him, and she classified him as an alien and not a citizen of Venice. She even refused to make his bond whole, and also confiscated his property as a penalty to the court. The supposedly learned judge’s actions caused others in the court to turn against Shylock. One could say that her actions and decisions were overreaching.
In the end Shylock lost his case. He was stripped of his property. The members of the court laughed. The court even converted him into a Christian. Others certainly had their day in court, but certainly not Shylock who tried to collect his bond of three thousand ducats, which was past due, and he just lost.
Perks of Consulting With a Claims Adviser
When it comes to insurance claims, the process is often a lot more complicated and stressful than people would imagine. Whether we are talking about a business insurance claim, or a personal claim, insurance policies are by nature complex and without expert knowledge policies are often misunderstood, or clauses misinterpreted, resulting in a pay-out amount that is lower than what is fair. The best way for individuals to ensure they are protected during this process is by speaking with a claims adviser.
With regards to TPD insurance claims or trauma insurance claims, it is even more important to speak with an adviser. A total or partial disability insurance policy means that you are going to get paid a significant amount of money if you become totally and permanently disabled. However, the issue that many policyholders will face is that these policies are a maze of clauses and specifications, which leaves you totally dependent on the insurance company to properly figure the payment(s) that you are entitled to receive. An insurance claims adviser knows the ins and outs of policies and they work for you, not the insurance company.
But what is a claims adviser going to do with respect to your TPD insurance claims? A lot of people ask this question, and the answer is that an insurance specialist is going to assess your TPD or trauma insurance claims, as well as identify how to approach the matter with your provider. They will assess your circumstances and let you know whether you may be eligible for a claim, and how you can best proceed to get the money that you feel you are owed. Dealing with a claims adviser removes a lot of stress from your shoulders.
Another reason why you will want to deal with a top claims adviser is because they typically have relationships with the insurance companies. Communicating with insurance companies might be difficult given the industry-specific language you’d need to know. But when you have a claims adviser working for you, they know the business and can talk directly with the insurance company on your behalf.
If they already have a relationship with that company, it stands to reason they can efficiently get through all the bureaucracy and paperwork that is synonymous with these organizations. They may get you a result that is very palatable given your condition. And in most cases, they will get you a claims result that might not have been possible without their support. Many people think it makes no sense to pay someone to get money from an insurance company but, in some cases, you are going to need to pay a little bit to a claims adviser so you can realize the full amount that is due to you.
Purchasing Health Insurance Coverage – The Agent’s Role
Purchasing health insurance can be frustrating without proper guidance. After all, there are several carriers offering coverage and several plans offered by those same carriers. How do you sort through all of your options, but still end up with medical insurance that suits your needs? By using a knowledgeable agent, you should find the process to be simple and painless.
Use an Agent to Purchase Health Insurance
You may balk at this idea right off the bat, but read on. The first thing you should know is that health insurance prices are controlled by law. Simply put, no agent (or carrier for that matter) can undercut any of their competitors. Everyone sells the exact same plans at the exact same prices. You only need to choose an agent or agency you are comfortable with.
Taking this a step further, you save no money when you buy direct from the carrier – none at all. However, if you use an independent agent, you will gain their expertise and knowledge about several carriers like Aetna, Anthem, Assurant, United Healthcare, and Humana for example. And when you have questions, you only need to contact your agent, not spend 30 minutes on hold with the carrier.
Copay or not to Copay
The office copay option is one that you should discuss with your chosen insurance representative almost immediately. By choosing whether or not you want a doctor’s office copay associated with your coverage, you can immediately narrow down your choices. If you would rather pay for doctors visits out of your own pocket, you should consider a health savings account qualified plan. This way, you can use all the tax advantages associated with the savings account that is coupled with your high deductible health insurance coverage.
If you like the idea of only paying a $25 or $35 copay for an office visit, then you should consider more traditional coverage that offers this first dollar benefit. Those who often frequent the doctor or have young children may benefit the most from these types of plans. And all reputable carriers offer plans with and without a copay option.
Maternity Coverage
Those who need maternity coverage as part of their individual or family health insurance will find suitable plans as well. It is important to note that not all carriers offer maternity coverage and most have a waiting period that must be satisfied before conception. The shortest wait is usually three months for a comprehensive maternity rider.
Put another way, you cannot purchase health insurance if you are already pregnant – you must plan ahead. When specialty riders like maternity are needed, then this is also a good time to speak with your trusted agent. You will find that pregnancy coverage can differ dramatically between companies. Your agent can help explain the vast differences between each carrier.
Underwriting Procedures
Purchasing health insurance is the easy part, but underwriting you or your family can take time. If you need health insurance in January, it is wise to begin the process in early December at the latest. Your agent can help you through this process while also speeding up the underwriting process. The agent’s role as intermediary is to let you know what is still needed by the insurance carrier.
Oftentimes, insurance carriers will ask for your medical records and this can take some time. Your representative will let you know what forms you need and how to easily persuade your doctor’s office to release any needed information. However, if you are in perfect health, then many carriers will provide coverage almost immediately.
In summary, if you need to purchase major medical insurance then you should first find an agent who is knowledgeable about the plans offered in your area. Tell them your needs, budget, and anything else that is relevant to your situation. Ask about copay options, maternity coverage, and underwriting to make sure that you understand the benefits and limitations associated with the chosen coverage. And finally, when you receive your policy, it’s a good idea to read and then contact your agent with any questions.
Two Reasons to Buy Medicare Supplemental Insurance
There is no doubt in the world that, unless you’re filthy rich, you’ll need a supplementary medical insurance plan to get you prepared for any type of medical emergency. Even if you have savings, you’ll never really predict how much you’ll be having to pay to bridge that medical bill and your medicare coverage. It’s good to have that medicare coverage but to make sure your finances are kept intact through these unpredictable times, an insurance plan that backs your original plan is ideal. Many people have had to accumulate properties and money in their banks, only to end up having to use some of them, if not all, to pay for medical bills. If you simply don’t want to risk it, take time out to make a medicare supplemental insurance comparison among the various plans and choose for the best so you can start using it as soon as possible.
Although all people need that kind of security especially when economies around the world are not exactly sterling, some will simply have a greater need for it. First, those who are self-employed will probably only realize the value of this extra coverage when a medical emergency has happened and they have run short of financial resources. Employed individuals are particularly at an advantage since companies include supplementary insurance as part of their benefits package. That means they don’t have to go out of their way to seek a plan provider because their employer will take care of it. Those who are self-employed, however, are on their own. Hence, they need to make these considerations themselves from choosing the right medicare supplement plans to the right company to give it to them.
The second person who will need supplementary insurance is the one who does not save. Most probably, the person who does not save is the one who earns only enough income for daily needs. Therefore, should a medical emergency arise and the bills are in excess of their Medicare coverage, a huge problem will have been created. To some extent, those who have stashed away some amount would be in a better position because, unless the gap is that huge, the savings would usually suffice even as they should ideally be spent only with a plan and not an emergency. This means the person who does not save at all could find himself in a really bad situation.
