St. Paul man sentenced to three years in prison for August shootout; he has two pending felony cases, one for murder
A St. Paul man — charged this month with second-degree murder — has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for a separate non-fatal shooting last summer.
Kavion Jayvon Barnett, 27, of St. Paul, was given a 39-month sentence last week after pleading guilty to one of two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with an Aug. 4 street shootout in St. Paul that injured him, another man who was charged and a woman.
Barnett pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 5 and got out of jail on supervised conditional release.
More than four months later, Barnett shot 57-year-old James Jeffrey King Sr. in the head in the driveway of his home on St. Paul’s North End, according to the April 13 criminal complaint charging him with second-degree murder.
Barnett was arrested on April 11 for the Feb. 9 shooting and told investigators that he had prior confrontations with King about loud music and that he shot him once from his minivan. Barnett said he only intended to scare King.
Four days after that shooting, while driving on the Earl Street Bridge, Barnett shot and injured a 45-year-old man who was headed to church with his wife and two children, according to the criminal complaint charging with second-degree assault and drive-by shooting toward an occupied motor vehicle. Those charges were also filed April 13.
Those two cases against Barnett remain pending. He is scheduled to appear at a remote hearing for both from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud on June 2.
To gain a conviction in the Aug. 4 case, the Ramsey County attorney’s office agreed to $100,000 bail or the highest level of supervised conditional release, according to a county attorney’s spokesman. After his plea, Judge John Guthmann signed an order stating Barnett could post $100,000 cash bail or bond, or in the alternative, be released under conditions imposed by the court and have regular contact with JusticePoint, a program that provides supervision under a contract with Ramsey County Community Corrections.
Barnett was conditionally released and was receiving the most intense supervision available, which includes three face-to-face contacts with JusticePoint a month; the last was March 31, according to Ramsey County Community Corrections.
Charles Kenneth Augustus Redding, 24, also was charged in the Aug. 4 shooting in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood. Redding, who was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of dangerously discharging a weapon, has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for May 18.
Barnett has three other felony convictions: first-degree burglary, auto theft and third-degree burglary.
Minnesota Senate Republicans approve public safety bill
The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate on Monday passed a public safety omnibus bill featuring provisions that were sharply different from Democrats’ ideas on how to tackle crime, an issue certain to be key in this fall’s midterm election.
The Senate plan includes about $100 million aimed at recruiting and retaining more law enforcement officers through training, incentives and an ad campaign, as well as stiffer penalties for crimes like carjacking and limits on prosecutorial and judicial discretion.
“One of the fundamental responsibilities of government is helping keep people safe,” said GOP Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona. “This package of bills makes significant progress in that area — especially at a time when we’re hearing far too many Minnesotans who no longer feel safe in the communities that they live, work and raise a family.”
The bill passed on a 48-19 vote after hours of debate.
It includes grants for youth intervention programs, violent crime enforcement initiatives and mental health support for first responders, among other programs. It also has a provision that would create a searchable database to track when prosecutors decide not to pursue charges and when judges go below sentencing guidelines.
House Democrats’ public safety package includes $150 million, including $50 million that would go to cities and counties with the highest or fastest-growing crime rates to use on programs of their own design. It also includes $15 million for law enforcement agencies to purchase body cameras to increase officer accountability. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s own proposal would give $300 million in grants directly to municipal, county and tribal governments to use as they choose for their public safety needs.
A spot of common ground appeared to be a $50 million appropriation for the state’s public defender system in both the House and Senate versions after the lawyers came close to striking in March.
Democrats in the Senate introduced their own $500 million package of bills last month aimed at reducing crime immediately, in addition to funding youth intervention and community-based crime prevention programs, though none of the bills received hearings in Republican Judiciary Chairman Sen. Warren Limmer’s committee.
Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen said during the floor debate that the GOP majority’s package didn’t include enough money because of the GOP’s focus on “costly and unsustainable” tax cuts.
“At the same time that they claim there’s no more urgent problem than reducing crime, they want to spend tens of millions of dollars more in permanent tax cuts for Minnesotans earning above $250,000 per year than they want towards keeping Minnesota communities and families safe,” López Franzen said.
The Jets absolutely must use their top pick on defense
The Jets should not pick up an offensive lineman with the No. 4 pick overall pick. Gang Green, for anyone paying attention, has much bigger needs.
With the NFL Draft fast approaching on April 28, the buzz around 1 Jets Drive has centered on finding a player who could impact the line of scrimmage for the Jets.
N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu, Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and FSU DE Jermaine Johnson — the most popular prospects discussed around the league — could all still be available by the time the Jets are on the clock. Maybe even Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner, as well.
Ekwonu looks like an ideal prospect who has the potential to become a formidable offensive player in the NFL.
But the Jets must use their top pick in this year’s draft on defense. In a league that revolves around passing and stopping the pass, the Jets gave up 4,682 yards, 28 touchdowns and a passer rating of 103 to opposing passers, per Next Gen Stats, and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks and QB pressures. When a unit makes the average QB it faces look like Dak Prescott, it is in desperate need of help.
The Jets are in a great spot to add talent at a premium position with their top pick.
The best version of a Robert Saleh defense was the 2019 49ers. Then a defensive coordinator, Saleh had a devastating defensive line that included Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford.
Saleh’s defense needs a strong defensive line. Adding Johnson or Thibodeaux to a line that already includes Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins and Carl Lawson could do wonders next season. There’s a strong argument for Sauce too.
Any of those players would be far more valuable to this Jets team than a lineman in the top five.
The Jets have the fourth-most expensive offensive line in the NFL at $50,752,741; the league average is $35.7 million. And the Jets used two-first rounders in the last two years on the position.
Setting aside the costs already spent, the unit is in good shape anyway.
Solid center Connor McGovern flanked by guards Laken Tomlinson (Pro Bowlers last year) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (elite flashes as a rookie) make up a strong interior.
George Fant, who stepped in at left tackle after Mekhi Becton injured his knee, played extremely well, ranking fourth among tackles in fewest pressures allowed (18), according to PFF. And he allowed only one sack.
And Becton’s talent, considering his size, strength and sneaky athleticism, is more than enticing.
Whether Becton can be counted on is one of the the reasons Ekonwu and drafting an offensive lineman have been in discussions.
The questions about Becton go back to his conditioning and weight management and the coaching staff is certainly not done with him yet. And those in Becton’s camp also acknowledge that he has some maturing to do as a 23-year-old, but he doesn’t have a questionable work ethic or a low ceiling.
His talent is worth it for the Jets.
On paper, the Jets offensive line could become a top-10 unit, depending on health. Not many teams can say that.
If Ekwonu is selected, that slams the door on Becton’s or Fant’s long term roles with the Jets. One of them would have to be moved because Ekwonu isn’t coming off the bench as the No. 4 overall pick.
Fant’s base salary is $9,750,000 and Becton is two years removed from being a first round pick. It doesn’t make business sense to have one of them as a swing tackle.
Basically, the Jets would need to create a hole to pull Ekwonu in. And that doesn’t outweigh the upside of what Johnson or Thibodeaux could add to this defense.
Get somebody who affects the damn quarterback, especially when the Jets are facing Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson in 2022.
Address offensive line later in the draft. Drafting a defensive end who would improve a lackluster pass and run defense outweighs the upside of adding Ekwonu, at least for 2022.
