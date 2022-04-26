News
St. Paul police chief: Rep. John Thompson tried to ‘bully’ officers at woman’s traffic stop, misused his position
St. Paul’s police chief says a state representative interfered at a traffic stop of a woman he said was his daughter, handed out business cards that identified him as Rep. John Thompson, and yelled at officers, noting his elected position several times.
The Minnesota House Democrats expelled Thompson from their caucus in September; he’s continued to represent St. Paul’s East Side as an independent. That came after news stories in July reported Thompson had been accused of being physically violent toward women in the past; he hadn’t been convicted of domestic abuse. He was also pulled over by St. Paul police in July for driving without a license and responded he was the victim of racial profiling.
On Sunday afternoon, Thompson accused St. Paul officers of being racist during a traffic stop when he arrived after police pulled over a 26-year-old who he identified as his daughter, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman, on Monday.
“It’s an absolute shame — that an elected official would attempt to intimidate and bully police officers, that he would misuse his official position, that officers doing their jobs should have to endure illegitimate claims of racism, that John Thompson is still serving in the Legislature,” Police Chief Todd Axtell wrote on his Facebook page Monday. “It’s a slap in the face to those of us — including our police officers — who are working in good faith to make our city safer for everyone.”
Thompson could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
Axtell said he wished state allowed the police department to release body camera footage, but they can’t at this time, though he noted that Thompson or his daughter could request it and release it.
“I want to be clear about this: My officers were put in an incredibly difficult position and made the best decision they could at the time to de-escalate and avoid being unfairly vilified — again,” Axtell wrote. “It was an outrageous scene.”
On Sunday at 4:36 p.m., an officer working on a state-funded detail focusing on impaired driving enforcement in St. Paul pulled over the driver of a van after seeing it swerve out of its lane on Interstate 35E, Linders said. The officer ran a check on the van’s license plates and discovered the registration expired in April 2020; the van was registered to Thompson, according to police.
The driver exited at Cayuga Street and the officer activated her squad car’s emergency lights, but the van kept going. The officer chirped her squad’s siren to get the attention of the driver, who continued onto Westminster Street. The driver stopped about halfway up the block on Westminster Street.
The officer walked to the driver’s side window and pointed for the driver to roll it down, but she shook her to indicate she wouldn’t; it was rolled down about one inch, Linders said. She requested again and the driver did not acknowledge the officer.
“At this point, not knowing what was going on with the driver, the officer requested other squads to the scene,” Linders said. “This is standard procedure and done for the safety of everyone involved in the call.”
The officer who made the traffic stop could smell marijuana coming from the van. She asked the driver to turn off the vehicle her keys on the dashboard, which she did. Another officer tried to speak with the driver.
“While this was happening, another vehicle approached the scene at a high rate of speed and stopped in front of the van,” Linders said in the statement. “A man got out of the vehicle and began yelling at officers, expressing displeasure with treatment of the van’s driver (who he identified as his daughter) and the number of officers at the traffic stop.”
Officers told the driver to exit the van for field sobriety tests, but she would not, according to police. They told her she would be charged with refusing a field sobriety test if she didn’t. Her driver’s license had been suspended, Linders said. Information about the reason for the suspension wasn’t immediately known.
“Officers at the scene made the decision to allow the van’s driver to go home with her father, deciding to charge her out of custody,” the police statement said. “At this point, the driver got out of the van and went with Thompson.”
Police said they submitted the case to the city attorney’s office for charging consideration.
MN coronavirus cases climb but hospitalizations have yet to follow
Minnesota’s rate of new coronavirus infections has more than doubled over the last three weeks, driven by the highly-contagious omicron BA.2 subvariant, but other risk measures are climbing more slowly.
The state now is recording over 900 new infections each day, up from around 400 at the start of the month. With more than 13 new cases per week for every 100,000 residents, Minnesota is back in the high-risk category for new cases, according to the state Department of Health.
The department reported 1,158 new infections Monday, bringing the state total to 1,445,017 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. Those counts, however, leave out a large number of cases detected only by at-home tests.
Sewage data from the Metropolitan Council shows omicron BA.2 is the dominant strain in the Twin Cities. Health officials also believe it’s the main cause of infections across the state.
Cases have been on the rise for more than a month. Yet, so far, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, which typically lag new infections by weeks, have not risen dramatically.
The rate of new hospital admissions, at 3.5 per 100,000 people, remains below health officials’ caution threshold. It’s only the second stretch of time in the more than two-year pandemic that hospital admissions have been below the 5 per 100,000 resident threshold.
There are 238 patients now hospitalized with COVID-19, including 29 in intensive care. Hospital capacity has improved since the last surge but remains strained, especially in the Twin Cities.
Daily death counts have been in the single digits of late. The state reported one COVID-19 death on Monday, a Dakota County long-term care resident in their late 80s.
Minnesota’s pandemic death toll is 12,493. About 46 percent lived in nursing homes or assisted living, and 82 percent were 65 or older.
Health officials continue to say vaccines are the best way to avoid severe illness and slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, protection from vaccines lessens considerably over time and boosters are urged for everyone 12 and older.
In late March, federal regulators recommended a second booster for people over 50 and those with health conditions that put them at high risk of serious illness. The second booster should be given at least four months after the previous shot.
About 66 percent of Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents have completed their initial series of coronavirus vaccines. But only about 57 percent of those who initially got the shots have gotten a booster, federal data shows.
Health officials say boosters are important, but Minnesota currently does not have data that distinguishes whether someone who got sick after vaccination had received a booster dose.
Breakthrough cases now account for the majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Health officials say the rate of breakthroughs is expected to rise as more of the population is vaccinated.
Minnesota has administered about 9.6 million doses of vaccine since the shots became available in late 2020.
Ravens draft preview: The pass rush needs a spark, and Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II shows elite flashes
It wasn’t long ago that the Ravens were swimming in pass-rush possibilities.
When free agency opened in mid-March, their need for an impactful edge rusher was as obvious as the array of promising paths to getting one. The Ravens could sign their guy in free agency. They could take him at No. 14 overall in the NFL draft. They could maybe even trade down and get him later in the first round.
Then general manager Eric DeCosta’s deal for free-agent outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith fell through. Then Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo, a first-round prospect who’d blossomed under new Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald in Ann Arbor, tore his Achilles tendon. Then Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker became not just a sure-thing top-15 pick but also a possible top-two pick, with Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II’s steady rise perhaps taking him out of the Ravens’ range as well.
As team officials prepare for Thursday’s first round, they must weigh their need to address the pass rush against the realities of their draft board. The Ravens finished 28th in sack rate and 24th in pressure rate last season, according to Pro Football Reference. Top outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh are both coming back from offseason operations. The depth behind them is unremarkable. The interior pass rush remains a work in progress.
But given the Ravens’ best-player-available approach in the draft, their roster holes elsewhere and the caliber of edge rushers who could be available at No. 14 overall, DeCosta could have to hold off on adding help until at least Friday.
“There are some good players,” he said at the Ravens’ predraft news conference earlier this month. “Typically, those guys go fast. We think there will be a run of those guys, probably in the top 10. There might be a guy or two that falls down to us at 14, potentially.”
If one of those guys happens to be Johnson, however, the Ravens figure to take a long look.
The case for Jermaine Johnson II
It’s easy to fall hard for Johnson.
Measurables? The 6-foot-5, 254-pound Johnson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds (92nd percentile among edge rushers), posted a broad jump of nearly 10 1/2 feet (91st percentile) and has a 6-9 wingspan (70th percentile).
Run defense? Johnson is widely considered the best edge setter in the draft, finishing with 23 run stops last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Pass rush? All Johnson did was lead the Atlantic Coast Conference with 12 sacks in 12 games.
“I love him,” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said in a conference call last month. “He’s strong and he’s got power. He’s got speed off the edge and he’s got bend off the corner.”
And yet his stardom is difficult to project. For as many boxes as Johnson’s breakout 2021 season checked, for as splashy as some of his highlight-reel sacks are, for as much as he looks like a prototypical NFL edge rusher, there are still questions about his pass-rush potential. In his lone season as a full-time starter, the Georgia transfer had frustrating lows (struggling to pierce a woeful North Carolina offensive line until late) and ecstatic highs (all but posterizing North Carolina State left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, a projected top-10 pick, with a spin move).
Like Walker, Johnson does not profile analytically as a slam-dunk pick. His 18% pass-rush win rate when starting from an outside-the-tackle alignment, where he’d likely operate in Baltimore, ranked well behind most of his early-round peers last year. His overall win rate, which is typically more predictive than a player’s sack rate, was just 14.1% in 2021, which ranked outside the top 50 nationally. (Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh’s win rate, even in his abridged no-sack 2020 season at Penn State, was 18.4%.)
Maybe most worrisome, in a league where the average release time for a quarterback is 2.7 seconds, Johnson racked up 84% of his pressures at least 2.6 seconds after the snap, according to PFF. None of his pressures came in 2 seconds or quicker, a rarity for top pass-rush prospects.
With his torrid offseason, however, Johnson has locked up a first-round selection and pushed his stock into potential top-five territory. At the Senior Bowl, he dominated during the week of practices. At the NFL scouting combine, he proved to be one of the draft’s most athletic defenders.
“Jermaine is a great example of a guy taking advantage of an opportunity,” Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said. “He was at Georgia as a backup. He goes down to Florida State and really put together an outstanding year. He really created an opportunity for himself and really took advantage of it and performed well through this season and obviously in the offseason.”
Even if the Ravens see Johnson as their next great pass rusher, they’d have to position themselves to take him, whether that’s at No. 14 overall or earlier. Here are some other edge defenders the Ravens might consider later in the draft:
First round
Purdue’s George Karlaftis: The 6-4, 266-pound Karlaftis should be available at No. 14 overall, and there’s a lot to like. His 23.6% pass-rush win rate last season was equal to Aidan Hutchinson’s and better than Kayvon Thibodeaux (23.5%), David Ojabo (19%) and Johnson’s (14.2%), according to PFF. A three-year starter for the Boilermakers who just turned 21, Karlaftis finished with 117 career pressures despite a three-game 2020 season. Last year, he had five sacks, 11 1/2 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 54 pressures.
Karlaftis, a former youth water polo star in his native Greece, makes the most of his strong base. He can convert his quick get-off into brute-force power, walking 300-plus-pound offensive tackles back into the pocket. With his active hands and impressive balance, he could also line up over guards on passing downs, just as the similarly built Za’Darius Smith did with the Ravens.
Because of his relatively short arms and inconsistent bend, however, Karlaftis’s range of pass-rush moves could be limited at the next level. He rarely flew by tackles on speed rushes and struggled to translate his pass-rush wins into sacks. There’s also room for growth as a run defender, where his constant movement can leave him outleveraged.
“There’s teams that think he’s one of the top 15 players,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said in a conference call last week, “and then there’s teams that think he’s not worth a first- or second-round pick.”
Second round
Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie: The 6-2, 250-pound Ebiketie, who moved from Cameroon to Silver Spring as a teenager, is one of the draft’s most electric pass rushers. According to PFF, 55% of his 52 quarterback pressures last season came within 2.5 seconds of the snap. Hutchinson, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, was the only other top prospect to record at least 50% of his pressures that quickly. Ebiketie finished second in the Big Ten Conference last season in tackles for loss (18) and third in sacks (9 1/2), blocked two kicks and forced two fumbles.
Despite his impressive length — he ranks in the 71st percentile among edge rushers in wingspan — Ebiketie could struggle to set the edge early in his career against powerful run blockers. His middling strength also shows up in his pass rushes, where he struggled at times to shed tackles who locked him up early.
Third round
Kentucky’s Josh Paschal: The 6-3, 268-pound Paschal, a Prince George’s County native and three-time team captain, was the Southeastern Conference’s highest-graded edge rusher last season, according to PFF. An elite run defender, he also had 5 1/2 sacks and 38 pressures in 12 starts. Unlike most edge rushers, Paschal often lined up over offensive tackles in the Wildcats’ scheme, and he could kick inside on passing downs in the NFL. He had 13 pressures, 10 hurries and a sack on inside alignments last season, according to Sports Info Solutions.
Fourth round
Cincinnati’s Myjai Sanders: The 6-5 Sanders had just 2 1/2 sacks and 6 1/2 tackles for loss in 14 starts last season, his fewest in three years, partly because of a more conservative alignment along the Bearcats’ defensive front. But he still finished with 54 hurries, according to PFF, and had 10 pressures against Alabama in their College Football Playoff semifinal. A stomach bug knocked Sanders’ weigh-in at the NFL scouting combine down to 228 pounds, but he was back up to 247 pounds for Cincinnati’s pro day last month. More troubling is his penalty problem; Sanders was penalized 24 times over the past three years, including nine offside infractions last year.
NFL DRAFT
Thursday, 8 p.m.
Friday, 7 p.m.
Saturday, noon
TV: ESPN, NFL Network, Chs. 2, 7
Las Vegas, Nevada
Twins’ collaborative pitching rotation off to strong start
When pitcher Chris Archer arrived in the big leagues at age 23 in 2012, his rotation-mate in Tampa Bay, David Price, was in the midst of the best season of his career. Price would win 20 games that year, strike out more than 200 batters and add a Cy Young Award to his mantle. When he wasn’t on the mound, he would nurture a young teammate, taking him under his wing for years to come.
Without him, Archer would say 10 years later, he wouldn’t have accomplished nearly what he has in the game of baseball. Archer now is the veteran, one of three pitchers in a Twins’ rotation that features an equal mix of experience and youth.
That rotation, one which features a collaborative spirit filled with those looking to teach and those eager to learn, has been one of the best in baseball to date. The Twins entered Monday with the fifth-best starting pitcher earned-run average in the majors at 2.68, second only to the Yankees in the American League.
Already, Twins pitcher Chris Paddack said, the group has formed a close bond, jelling quickly. And, importantly, he said, everybody within the rotation is approachable.
“There’s no such thing as a bad question or a wrong question, and it helps obviously when we’re watching each other out there, midweek bullpens,” Paddack said. “Everybody’s out there going over grips, going over ‘What’s your mindset?’ or ‘Hey, how you’re feeling?’ or ‘Flush that, we know it was a bad one but, hey, you’ve got two days to get ready to pitch and you’re going to go dominate.’ All those are a big factor of what’s going to make our rotation special, and that chemistry of not only is it one guy out there, it’s six.”
Twins starters — Joe Ryan, 26, Sonny Gray, 32 (currently injured), Bailey Ober, 26, Dylan Bundy, 29, Archer, 33, and Paddack, 26 — have posted a combined 1.01 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched), which is second in the majors, and batters are hitting collectively just .208 against them.
While the pitching rotation was patched together in large part after the lockout — within a span of less than a month, the Twins traded for Gray and Paddack, and signed Archer — the group has turned what was somewhat of a question mark into a team strength.
“It’s a real interesting, talented grouping of guys that can do a lot of different types of things. But for that to come together and work out the way it has to this point and hopefully for the foreseeable future, you need to bring in the right people,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “You need to have the right people working with them. You have to have the right plan for each pitcher because each one of these guys has a very different way of going out there and executing a plan.”
And so far, the Twins (8-8) have had all of the above.
The results have been there early on — all four pitchers who have made three starts boast ERAs under 3.20, with Bundy leading the way at 0.59 — born in part because of the work the starters have done off the mound.
When Gray joined camp, starters began watching each other’s bullpen sessions. He had an intent audience watching his first session in Fort Myers, Fla., which included Ryan, Ober and some of the team’s top pitching prospects. It’s a practice that he did back in Cincinnati, too.
“Big O and Joe and Bundy, we can all help each other, but we can’t help each other unless we watch each other,” Gray said earlier this month. “It just gets baseball conversations going.”
And it’s something that Ryan, Ober and Paddack have all alluded to as having been a great resource, even early on in the season.
“I think it just helps with watching each other’s bullpens and kind of going off that, and just seeing different things that might help for guys struggling in certain areas,” Ryan said. “I just like the extra set of eyes and especially for me, some of these guys have so much time (in baseball) and have done it for so long that it’s kind of like a book, right? They put all that information and I just get to read it.”
Archer is the longest-tenured major leaguer, having debuted and pitched in six games in 2012. Bundy, very briefly, reached the majors that year, too. Gray has been around since 2013.
Of all the young starters, Ryan had the greatest familiarity with Archer coming in, with the pair being teammates last season in the Rays organization. Ryan already has credited Archer with giving him some slider cues to help him keep his breaking ball more consistent.
“Different things work for different people,” Archer said. “I’ve learned so much. Any little thing I can do to help, I’m willing to do. It might be finger pressure on a pitch or a certain mentality on a pitch, so it’s just those types of things.”
While Archer said he’s not one to go up to someone and tell them what they should do, if they ask or if it comes up in conversation, he’s more than willing to share.
And so are the rest of the Twins starters, helping share their expertise and winding up with great early results.
“These guys have pitched, I mean, exceptionally to this point. And you anticipate that,” Baldelli said. “The more you see it, the more you anticipate guys going out there and shutting down the opposition, and it gets, I think probably, even a little competitive amongst themselves, too. They want to win. I mean, they’re not out there for themselves to get theirs. They’re out there to win games, all these guys.”
