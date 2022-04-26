Finance
Stock Market Data Grid – A Tool Which Promotes Efficiency
One of the most lucrative markets in the world is the stock market. There are scores of investors and trading buying and selling stocks at any point of time when the market is open. This means there are countless strategies being played out in the market at any point of time. As the number of market participants increase, every trader will find that the time required for a transaction to go through also increases.
This is because of the lack of data processing or computing resources in the stock exchanges. The requirements of data processing has increased at such a rate that the conventional processors cannot handle the number of transactions coming through.
Data grid is a system that uses grid computing technique. Grid computing technique essentially utilizes the processing power of several computers that are connected to form a network. This network may be private public or also the internet. The current grid computing is done centrally where all the transactions are handled. This system crumbles when there are thousands of transactions being processed at once. The traders will experience downtime in such scenarios which is totally unexpected. If there is a grid that is the size of Europe, you need scores of computers connected in a network to process the data.
This can be expensive and cumbersome. Current developments are trying to make this process much cheaper by using the internet. At any point of time, there are millions of computers that are connected to the internet and are lying unused. If a part of the processing power can be utilized, then the load on the central administrator becomes less which reduces the risk of possible downtime. By employing this technique, exchanges can reduce the administrative costs of handling each transaction. Another advantage that this type of system has is scalability. The resources can be scaled up during peak hours of trading by utilising more computers connected to the internet. This type of system is however very complex to design and it is usually done in a phased manner.
Most of the exchanges have not implemented the latest system described above as this is still in the research phase where they are trying to validate its use. The more conventional approaches are using the computing facilities in the exchange itself. There are several systems that are idle at any point of time. The exchanges try to use these resources to reduce the operational time in settlement and clearing system. This kind of grid computing needs support at the software level that can allocate resources depending upon the various needs.
Managing data is one of the biggest challenges for the stock exchanges. Grid computing technology has addressed this challenge and has provided the ideal solution. It allows the stock exchange to share and manage distributed data with its traders much more efficiently. This efficiency translates to lesser time required for transactions between buyers and sellers and reduction of the costs involved for such transactions. The world is certainly becoming faster.
Finance
Books on Business, Law and Finance
There are many different categories when it comes to the areas of business, law & finance. These would include accounting, careers, economics, management, personal finance, professional finance, sales & marketing and even small business & entrepreneurship. Each one of these sub-categories has their own rules and obstacles that you need to face and overcome. But, you may be wondering:
o What types of books can I find about these categories?
o Are there books on biographies and the history of business, law & finance?
o Can I get information on e-commerce?
You can get all of this information and so much more. You will find that there are also books available for reference and education as well. A few examples are Memoirs of a Radical Lawyer, Outliers: The Story of Success, The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism and O C R Law for A S. These are all available plus many more for your educational and knowledge purpose. Of course, there are great authors that you can look for as well such as Steven D. Levitt, Richard H. Thaler, Larry McDonald and Glen Hutton. They have each written material in what they specialize in.
Looking At Your Personal Finances
Personal finance has a wide range of topics that could be of interest to you. Of course, this could be for either personal use or if you are trying to get into a profession to help people. There are many books that are at your disposal to help you learn how to manage your money better. This could be to plan for your retirement, get out of debt or just to learn how to invest to make some extra money. This could leave you asking questions.
o How do I learn about financial planning?
o Is there a way to organize for retirement planning?
o What is the best way to learn about stocks and shares?
Then there are other topics in this field that may interest you as well. Several books that are available are The Intelligent Investor, The Richest Man in Babylon, The Naked Trader: How Anyone Can Make Money Trading Shares, Rich Dad, Poor Dad, I Can Make You Rich and Currency Trading. These can all be great resources for information on learning how to do something in a specific field. They have all been written by authors that feel they have something special to say. Other authors that have written great material are John Maynard Keynes, Catherine Dawson, Roger Lowenstein and Barbara Rockefeller. They talk about property development and day trading as well.
The Many Faces of Law
Learning the law can seem like an endless road that never has a stop sign. However, there are a few specific categories that people are interested in when it comes to law. These include but are not limited to General AAS, English, International, European Union (EU), Scots Law and For the Layperson. Of course, you will also be able to find encyclopedias as well that can help with the definition of certain terms and aspects that have you stumped.
o What types of books can I find?
o There are several different ones that I can get?
o Are there people that I can talk to about the information available?
You may be wondering these things and many more. There are several different books that are available on this topic. These include but are not limited to The Idea of Justice, EU Law: Text, Cases and Materials, The English Legal System, Water Regulations Guide and A Q A Law for AS (A Level Law). There are also wonderful authors on these topics as well. These include Hughes, Jacqueline Martin, Guy Blundell and Nicholas J McBride. These are people that have experience in their field of choice.
As you can see, there is an extensive list of categories and sub-categories for each subject when it comes to the wonderful world of law. Whether you are new to the field, student or a professional, you can have the opportunity to be able to learn from others during a group discussion on a book that everyone has read.
This gives you the opportunity to be able to ask questions, give answers to something that you know and to just share your opinion on something that you have read. Being able to participate in a group discussion is the perfect opportunity to be able to learn from others and get answers to something that you may have not understood in the book. Getting the opportunity to participate like this is a great way for people to share. Think of it as a group study like you did in high school or college. It can be a lot of fun while at the same time you are getting the chance to learn from others and maybe even teach something that you know about as well.
It is also the perfect opportunity to be able to learn about other books that you can read in your field of choice. Once you read one of those, you may be able to once again join in on a group discussion about that one as well and repeat the entire learning process. This can actually make the learning process a lot easier and simpler. It can also become something that you enjoy and want to participate in on a regular basis.
Joining in on a book club can also bring you new friends. It is a great way to meet people that have the same type of interest that you do so you have something in common and something to talk about. Who knows, it could be the new dating service. So, with all of the questions that you probably have on your desired topic, consider speaking with others that may have some of the same questions as you and will have other questions that may be of interest to you and others as well. It could be a lot of fun.
Finance
Money Myths That Need Busting
There are many ideas floating around out there about money. So many of them are off base by just enough to cost you money. Here are a few of the most common money myths that aren’t always correct.
1. The savings account myth.
Having a savings account doesn’t really mean that you are saving money. It is a great place to have your emergency money, and it is earning you a slight amount of interest. However, if you have high debts with large interest rates, you are losing money by putting it in a low-interest savings account. You should be paying off your debts first. Plus, if the account is earning very little, inflation could actually be higher than the interest you are earning. In the long run, the investment really isn’t working for you, it is costing you.
2. The big sale myth.
I know plenty of wives that use this one. If you buy something on sale, you must be saving money. Not really. The item must have been something that you would have purchased had it not been on sale. You can’t purchase something just because it is on sale and save money. You had already decided not to purchase it at full price. This truth has a few exceptions. If you put the difference in a savings account, you are motivating your savings through a sale purchase.
3. The refinance myth.
You do not save money by refinancing your house every time. Most people will refinance for a lower interest rate, but a 30-year term again. If you had already paid five years toward your mortgage, you are basically extending your mortgage to a 35 year mortgage. You are likely to pay more over the long run than you will save in interest rate.
4. The credit card myth.
Zero percent interest credit cards are a great hook for consumers. If you have a credit card with 0% interest you can save money if you already have the money you would have purchased the items with in an interest bearing account. If you don’t, you aren’t saving anything. If you don’t have the money to pay off the card when the introductory interest term is over, you are spending money to spend money.
And the only way you save with a cash back credit card is if you pay the balance off in full each month and there is no yearly fee for the card. If you carry a balance, your interest will be higher than the cash back.
5. The more money myth.
Making more money will not mean you save more money. It only means that you will have more money to spend. Most people spend more as they make more. They don’t really ever save.
Finance
Apartment Investing – Furnished or Unfurnished
If you are an apartment investor, choosing the route of furnished or unfurnished apartments is a very important decision. You have to select what is going to maximize your income and protect the over all investment in your building. This is not an easy choice and I have done booth, so I’m going to give you my insight on the pros and cons of furnished and unfurnished rentals.
Of course the easy and simple thing to do when you invest in an apartment building is to rent the units unfurnished. For most, this is good stead income with no worries of furniture or wear and tear on items you purchased. Some tenants like to settle into rentals for years and all you have to do is provide the occasional maintenance tasks, fix minor plumbing issues, broken windows and items like that. Some tenants prefer shorter rental terms which means you have to refresh the apartment with paint and other maintenance to keep the units looking fresh for the next tenant.
Over all there far fewer things to think about when renting unfurnished apartments as compared to furnished ones; the leasing term and maintenance being the major considerations. The property location, style and up-keep of your building will determine the type of renters you attract so this is an important consideration in determining whether you should rent furnished or unfurnished apartments.
With a short-term tenant, a month-to-month lease in a furnished apartment is often very attractive. For example military service people are usually stationed for short terms and don’t like having to haul furniture from duty station to duty station. Also consider traveling businessmen and travel nurses who work on short-term assignments. These are perfect tenants for furnished apartments and these great tenants cause minimal damage because their companies often lease the apartments for them so they have extra inventive to be gracious tenants.
Some municipalities allow you to split apartments into separate rooms to create shared units. Apartments with shared common areas have huge profit potential. A furnished room is very convenient to renters who want to travel light or who want maximize their income by sharing expenses with others. Since many people travel on assignment and have other homes, they mainly care about working and having a safe place to sleep at night. We don’t want to assume all short-tern renters seeking furnished apartment are the drifter types.
Tenants that rent furnished apartment are usually willing to pay a little more for apartments, first because they are getting more. Secondly, most will already have a full set of furniture elsewhere and simple don’t want to have to move or place their items in storage. Since they’re utilizing your furnishings they are accepting the responsibility to care for them and pay a security deposit to cover any damages. Overall, you as the landlord, you have a higher class of tenant.
The decision to rent furnished or unfurnished apartments greatly impacts the type of tenants of you can attract. If you prefer to attract higher priced tenants looking for shorter term leases than furnished rentals is the way to go. If you prefer long-term renters who like to nest for a year or more than an empty clean well-maintained apartment is the right choice. In the end the decision should be based on what is the most profitable situation for you, the investor.
Books on Business, Law and Finance
Money Myths That Need Busting
