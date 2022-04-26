‘Supernatural’ star Misha Collins walks back bold ‘bisexual’ declaration

News
Hawks’ Nate McMillan has seen it all before from the Heat, and that’s the problem
As Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan looked ahead to Tuesday night’s Game 5 of his team’s Eastern Conference playoff series against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena it was with a decided case of déjà . . . ew.
Been there. Seen it. Lost it.
Having been swept out of the first round by the Heat at the start of the 2020 NBA playoffs while coaching the Indiana Pacers, the smothering defensive approach became a case of what’s old is new again.
The constant with the Heat and Erik Spoelstra’s scheme, McMillan said, is procuring the pieces to make it work.
So while Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler remain the anchors, similar to how they were in 2020 against McMillan’s Pacers in the first round, the net cast by the Heat front office again has reeled in a defensive supporting cast to put a McMillan team on its heels.
And, once again, Spoelstra has succeeded as puppet master.
“It’s the system, McMillan said, with his team in a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven series going into Tuesday night. “This is a system Miami has played with for a number of years. Of course, he does a great job with this team.
“But the system they have in place defensively, I faced this same defense in Indiana a couple of years ago when I was in Indiana and we got swept in the playoffs.”
With that, McMillan reeled of names of Heat defenders, from Butler and Adebayo, to P.J. Tucker, Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent, and Caleb Martin.
“Bam being at that five position, his ability to switch out to guard guards. You bring in a guy like Tucker. You bring in Lowry. Those guys are defensive-minded players,” McMillan said. “A few years ago, they brought in [Andre] Iguodala. Those type of guys.
“So their defense that they’re playing, they recruit personnel to fit their system.”
In some ways, it was as if McMillan was offering a tribute to the collective Heat approach, from Pat Riley on down, with Spoelstra able to turn to next defensive man up.
“They’re pretty solid with Butler mainly being the main guy defensively, McMillan said. “His ability to guard one through five. Bam’s ability to guard one through five. Tucker’s ability to guard one through five. You bring in a guy like Vincent to replace Lowry. His ability to get into the ball and pressure.
“So it’s a system that has been in place for a while with Miami. And they do a good job of recruiting and finding those guys that fit the system they want to play.”
As the series progressed, McMillan turned to small ball in a bid to change the momentum. Instead, he found an ample Heat counter.
“They put a lot of speed out there,” he said. “Basically, really, four guards.”
And that came even with Kyle Lowry out due to a hamstring strain, one that again had him out for Game 5, after sitting out Sunday’s Heat Game 4 win, with Vincent moving into his place and bringing his own defensive energy.
In the end, McMillian proved prescient, perhaps too prescient, when offered his scouting report on the Heat’s defense ahead of this series.
“They force turnovers with their pressure,” he said a week ago. “They do a good job of switching, with Bam being able to guard one through five. So we have to make them defend. Get some ball movement. Be ready for their changing defenses. They will go from a press to a zone.”
Ultimately, the Heat have done all of the above, with all of the aforementioned players coming in waves against Young and the Hawks’ scorers.
“You have to give them credit,” Young said.
Musk’s ‘free speech’ push for Twitter: Repeating history?
By BARBARA ORTUTAY and AMANDA SEITZ
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is spending $44 billion to acquire Twitter with the stated aim of turning it into a haven for “free speech.” There’s just one problem: The social platform has been down this road before, and it didn’t end well.
A decade ago, a Twitter executive dubbed the company “the free speech wing of the free speech party” to underscore its commitment to untrammeled freedom of expression. Subsequent events put that moniker to the test, as repressive regimes cracked down on Twitter users, particularly in the wake of the short-lived “Arab Spring” demonstrations. In the U.S., a visceral 2014 article by journalist Amanda Hess exposed the incessant, vile harassment many women faced just for posting on Twitter or other online forums.
Over the subsequent years, Twitter learned a few things about the consequences of running a largely unmoderated social platform — one of the most important being that companies generally don’t want their ads running against violent threats, hate speech that bleeds into incitement, and misinformation that aims to tip elections or undermine public health.
“With Musk, his posturing of free speech — just leave everything up — that would be bad in and of itself,” said Paul Barrett, the deputy director of the Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University. “If you stop moderating with automated systems and human reviews, a site like Twitter, in the space of a short period of time, you would have a cesspool.”
Google, Barrett pointed out, quickly learned this lesson the hard way when major companies like Toyota and Anheuser-Busch yanked their ads after they ran ahead of YouTube videos produced by extremists in 2015.
Once it was clear just how unhealthy the conversation had gotten, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey spent years trying to improve what he called the “health” of the conversation on the platform.
The company was an early adopter of the “report abuse” button after U.K. member of parliament Stella Creasy received a barrage of rape and death threats on the platform. The online abuse was the result of a seemingly positive tweet in support of feminist campaigner Caroline Criado-Perez, who successfully advocated for novelist Jane Austen to appear on a British banknote. Creasy’s online harasser was sent to prison for 18 weeks.
Twitter has continued to craft rules and invested in staff and technology that detect violent threats, harassment and misinformation that violates its policies. After evidence emerged that Russia used their platforms to try to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election, social media companies also stepped up their efforts against political misinformation.
The big question now is how far Musk, who describes himself as a “free-speech absolutist,” wants to ratchet back these systems — and whether users and advertisers will stick around if he does.
Even now, Americans say they’re more likely to be harassed on social media than any other online forum, with women, people of color and LGBTQ users reporting a disproportionate amount of that abuse. Roughly 80% of users believe the companies are still doing only a “fair or poor” job of handling that harassment, according to a Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults last year.
Meanwhile, terms like “censorship” and “free speech” have turned into political rallying cries for conservatives, frustrated by seeing right-leaning commentators and high-profile Republican officials booted off Facebook and Twitter for violating their rules.
Musk appeared to criticize Twitter’s permanent ban of President Donald Trump last year for messages that the tech company said helped incite the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year.
“A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech,” Musk tweeted days after Trump was banned from both Facebook and Twitter.
Trump’s allies, including his son Donald Trump Jr., have even pleaded for Musk to buy out the company.
“If Elon Musk can privately send people into space I’m sure he can design a social network that isn’t biased,” Trump Jr. said in the caption of a video posted to Instagram last April.
Kirsten Martin, a professor of technology ethics at the University of Notre Dame, said Twitter has consistently worked at being a “responsible” social media company through its moderation system, its hires in the area of machine learning ethics and in whom they allow to do research on the platform. The fact that Musk wants to change that, she added, suggests that he’s focused on “irresponsible social media.”
Twitter declined to comment for this story. A representative for Musk did not immediately respond to a message for comment.
New social media apps targeted at conservatives, including Trump’s Truth Social, haven’t come remotely close to matching the success of Facebook or Twitter. That’s partly because Republican politicians, politicians and causes already draw large audiences on existing, and much better established, platforms.
It’s also partly due to floods of inflammatory, false or violent posts. Last year, for example, right-wing social media site Parler was nearly wiped off the internet when it became evident that rioters had used the app to promote violent messages and organize the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. Apple and Google barred its app from their online stores, while Amazon stopped providing web-hosting services for the site.
Musk himself regularly blocks social media users who have criticized him or his company and sometimes bullies reporters who have written critical articles about him or Tesla. He regularly tweets at reporters who write about his company, sometimes mischaracterizing their work as “false” or “misleading.”
His popular tweets typically send a swarm of his social media fans directly to the accounts of the reporters to harass them for hours or days.
“I only block people as a direct insult,” Musk tweeted in 2020, responding to a tweet from a reporter.
Evan Greer, a political activist with Fight for the Future, said Musk’s lack of experience in moderating an influential social media platform will be a problem if he successfully takes over the company.
“If we want to protect free speech online, then we can’t live in a world where the richest person on Earth can just purchase a platform that millions of people depend on and then change the rules to his liking,” Greer said.
Fox Files: Inmate says corrections officer ordered him to commit 2021 attack
ST. LOUIS – According to one of the inmates involved in a jail attack last year, there’s more to it than what was caught on video.
One of the inmates involved in the assault now says he was ordered to attack by a then corrections officer.
Inmate Kevin Moore agreed to a sit-down interview from where he’s being housed on the fourth floor of the St. Louis Justice Center. FOX 2 cameras were not allowed in.
It involves an incident from March 2021, in which former corrections officer Demeria Thomas was seen standing behind a control panel and talking with two inmates who would soon be attackers. You could hear Thomas buzz open a jail door of a third inmate.
A camera inside the jail cell showed the beating, while outside, Thomas was keeping other inmates away.
Thomas was fired and criminally charged. She pleaded guilty in federal court to the willful deprivation of the civil rights of an inmate, but we’ve never heard what may have started the fight, until now.
Moore said he had no personal issues with the inmate he attacked. He said that inmate and Thomas were cussing back and forth at each other when Moore said Thomas told him, “You go do something or I’m going to make sure you go to the hole on another case.”
Moore said she threatened to claim he sexually assaulted her, which would make him a sex offender.
He said, “she also threatened to plant a jail-made knife in my cell if I didn’t do it.”
He added that after he complied, “She brought me a $20 bag of marijuana and 5 cigarettes as a reward.”
We’re still waiting on responses from criminal authorities and the jail, but the former corrections officer’s attorney, Terrence Niehoff, responded to FOX 2 saying, “Moore has a pending robbery case at a bar that was caught on video. His A.K.A. is Crazy Moore, and he is telling a story to shift the blame instead of stepping up and admitting he was wrong – like Demeria.”
Moore stands by his story and said he also wrote down his memories from that March day in a letter he sent to his mother.
Why now? Moore said he was recently convinced by another inmate to just tell the truth about what happened in the hopes of changing the jail culture that the inmates say makes it harder for them to succeed.
