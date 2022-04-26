Connect with us

Blockchain

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 27

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 27
  • On April 27, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $99.61.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 27, 2022, is $82.66.
  • Terra’s 50MA shows a downward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 27, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 27, 2022, is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

LUNA/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.

Currently, the price of LUNA is $90.59. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $96.99, $99.61 and the buy level of LUNA is $93.61. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $82.66 and the sell level of LUNA is $86.32.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

The LUNA price lies below 50MA (short-term) and the price lies above the 200MA (long-term), so based on the 50MA it is in a downward trend, and based on the 200MA it is an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

