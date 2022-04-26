Finance
The Basics of an FHA Loan
If you are thinking about buying a home or refinancing your mortgage, you may be wondering if an FHA mortgage has something good to offer, but unless you happen to be a loan underwriter who needs to digest a full course of FHA guidelines, you may just want the meat and potatoes of the program, so here are some of the main menu highlights:
o Low Down Payment Purchase
An FHA mortgage can provide financing to buy a home with a down payment as low as 3.5%. If necessary, FHA will allow certain down payment assistance, such as gift funds from a relative.
o Cash Out on a Refinance Mortgage
FHA mortgages allow up to 85% loan to value on a cash out refinance, which is substantially more than conventional refinancing, and more than most home equity loan programs. There are some restrictions regarding the seasoning time of ownership and the home valuation.
o Flexible Credit Guidelines
FHA mortgage guidelines take into consideration a borrower’s overall credit history, not just the credit score, which is a minimum of 580. A previous bankruptcy only needs to be discharged for two years, and only three years after a foreclosure. Good credit explanations will be required.
o Flexible Qualifying Debt Ratios
The total mortgage payment including property taxes and insurance should be a maximum of 29% of gross income before deducting taxes, and a maximum of 41% of gross income for the mortgage payment plus all other monthly debt payments. These FHA mortgage debt ratios can be higher with compensating factors, such as, good cash reserves, job stability, or a good credit history. If necessary, a non-occupant co-borrower can be added to the mortgage to help qualify.
One other point to keep in mind, an FHA mortgage requires an insurance premium of 1.5% at closing, which can be added onto the loan amount, plus, a monthly insurance premium of .5% added onto the payment. Condos do not require the up-front premium, only the monthly amount.
Essential Features of a Savings Account
The best way to find out which account suits yours needs is to research the features of a savings account online and also in person, so create a list of questions that you can compare the numerous features against.
There are many essential features that you may hear being used by banks and online banking articles, so if you’re unaware of these banking terms, making an informed decision as to where you should keep your savings may prove to be rather difficult.
The normal essentials that you should look out for are interest rates, minimum monthly balances, the number of unlimited transactions, ATM access, cheque book options, online banking services and opening deposits and balances, as set out below:
• Interest Rates – Savings accounts are desirable because the money that is placed into these accounts receives an interest rate, earning you from your savings. Sometimes the interest rates are increased, depending on how much money is in the account. The more money in the savings account, the higher the interest rate may be.
• Minimum Monthly Balances – Some banks charge a fee for clients who do not have enough money in their bank accounts. If you do not have the monthly minimum balance, then you will be charged. Some banks do not charge this fee, so it may be rather advantageous to find one that does not charge this fee in case you are not able to keep the minimum amount in your account.
• Unlimited Transactions – Banking transactions normally refer to deposits and withdrawals from the account. Some banks put a limit on these transactions while others do not. If you make many deposits and withdrawals per month you may opt to look for an unlimited amount for your account, but if you do not, then the number of transactions may not be an important feature for you.
• ATM Access – Being able to withdraw your money at any time of the day can be very beneficial. ATM cards are normally provided upon creating a savings account.
• Cheque Book Options – Cheques are a great way to pay when you don’t carry cash and you cannot pay with your credit card.
• Online Banking Services – With these services, you can log into your account and check your transactions, pay bills or transfer money to other accounts. No longer do you need to wait for your bank statement to arrive in the mail, as you can have 24-hour access to your online savings account.
• Opening Deposits and Balances – When you open your account, some banks may require you to make a minimum opening deposit or balance. If you do not have a lot, do not be discouraged, as some banks do not require an opening balance or deposit.
These essential features can be found in both personal online savings accounts and traditional savings accounts.
Home Equity Loan Comparison – Are All Home Equity Loans Equal?
Home equity loans are ideal for obtaining quick cash for debt consolidation, home improvements, etc. Homeowners can acquire loan approvals much quicker than non-homeowners. Because of rising home values, many homes have gained a significant amount of equity. Hence, homeowners are able to tap into this equity and access extra funds.
What are Home Equity Loans?
Home equity loans are similar to other types of loans offered by banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions. The only difference is that a home equity loan uses your property as collateral. Furthermore, equity loans are primarily based on the amount of equity your home has acquired.
For example, if the original mortgage amount was $200,000, and the amount owed to the mortgage company is $130,000, the home has acquired $70,000 in equity. Thus, homeowners may obtain a home equity loan up to this amount. The money can be used for any purpose such as building a cash savings, paying off debt, or establishing a college fund.
Different Types of Home Equity Loans
Homeowners may select one of two different types of home equity loans. One type of home equity loan is a second mortgage. When homeowners obtain a second mortgage, they receive a lump sum of money from the lender. In turn, the property gains a second lien.
Similar to first mortgages, homeowners are obligated to make monthly payments to the holder of the second lien. Because second mortgages are generally smaller than the initial mortgage, payments are considerably less.
Homeowners also have the option of applying for a home equity line of credit. This type of home equity loan offers flexibility. Instead of receiving a one-time lump sum, homeowners gain access to an open line of credit. For an average length of ten years, homeowners may withdraw funds as needed. Unlike second mortgages, lines of credit do not have fixed monthly payments. Rather, payments are based on the amounts withdrawn from the account.
Choosing the Right Home Equity Option
Deciding between a second mortgage and a home equity line of credit may be difficult. However, homeowners must access their personal needs. Second mortgages are more fitting for persons who need immediate cash for a one-time purchase, whereas lines of credit are more suitable for homeowners who require smaller cash amounts over an extended period.
3 Tips to Help Find the Best Mortgages Loans
As you will soon discover when you carry out research into the various types of mortgages loan that they are not all the same. So of course we so many offers being provided to you by various lenders how can you determine which is the best one for you.
So in order to help you with offer a few pointers below that you may find extremely useful during your search to find the most suitable mortgage loan for you. That in turn will then allow you to purchase the home of your dreams.
Point 1 – The best way for you to actually get the best mortgage loans is to work on improving your credit rating. So before you begin your search get a copy of your credit history report and get to make sure that there is nothing untoward on it that can actually lower the credit score you have. Also if you have any credit cards then make sure that you pay these on time and the same goes for any bills you may get. If you can pay these bills on time then of course there is less risk to your credit score being damaged.
Point 2 – Although you may think you are better of just applying to one company for a mortgage this isn’t always the best option. In fact you should actually be considering not only obtaining quotes from several mortgages loans lenders to allow you to compare them. But also be willing to apply for several as well. Even though one lender may decline your application another one may not because the requirements that need to be met by you are not as restrict with another.
Point 3 – If you can actually get your mortgages loan pre approved before you begin the search for your dream home. This means that when the time comes for you to actually make an offer an a property you are in a far stronger position to negotiate the best deal possible on the purchase price. So as a result you may find yourself buying your dream home for considerably less and of course this then means that the repayments you need to make in the future are also less.
