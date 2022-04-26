News
The Cool and Casual Bucket Hats for Sunny Days Ahead
The bucket hat trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, as the once decidedly uncool topper (long beloved by fishermen, dads and people who make the outdoors their entire personality) has cemented its place in cool girl fashion. Now that sunnier days are finally here and summer is just around the corner, hats are more necessary than ever. In fact, they might be the most crucial accessory for any warm weather ensemble, thanks to their ability to protect your face from harmful UV rays, though don’t forget to also slather on the sunscreen every single day of the year.
While there are plenty of chic chapeaus out there, don’t write off the bucket hat until you’ve tried it out. They’re incredibly easy to wear, and the brim is typically just wide enough to block the harsh rays, without taking up a ridiculous amount of space. Plus, bucket hats are actually comfortable, which isn’t always the case with stylish bonnets. They’re casual, relaxed and give off an effortless, low-key attitude, which makes them even more ideal for summer dressing, especially when you’re headed off on a beach day and need to throw a hat in your bag. Their durability and flexibility also makes the bucket hat an optimal choice when packing for a big trip, since they won’t get ruined in your suitcase.
Bucket hats aren’t just for casual dressing anymore, though, as they’ve been spotted everywhere from glossy magazine editorials to every model’s current street style to fashion week runways. Prada’s iconic nylon bucket hats are arguably the most well-known designer take on the topper, but there are also plenty of other high-end options, as well as cool and casual cotton styles and timeless raffia silhouettes. Below, see the most stylish bucket hats to shop right now.
Trump Said He Won’t Return to a Twitter Run by Elon Musk
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said he will not return to Twitter despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the platform.”
“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth” Trump said to Fox News. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.” Trump launched his own social media platform Truth Social in February to create an online space free of the regulations of platforms like Twitter and Facebook, both of which he was banned from. Trump was kicked off of Twitter and Facebook in the wake of last year’s Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. capitol. White House officials are concerned Musk might allow Trump to return to the platform.
Conservatives have cheered on Musk as he pursued Twitter, eager for him to remove what they consider unfair restrictions on speaking out on topics like the 2020 election and Covid-19. There had been hope among some that a Musk-owned Twitter would also lift the bans from figures like Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene.
Congratulations again Elon. You are the man!
My only request to you is please let Donald Trump return to Twitter. Restore his account to how it was, so he doesn’t have to start from the scratch. Do this, and Twitter’s value will increase by at least 5%. Guaranteed!#TableShaker
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 25, 2022
On Twitter, Trump had nearly 90 million followers and the captive attention of the world’s media. But his comments to Fox suggest he isn’t in any rush to return, even if that were possible.
Truth Social has been struggling amid the resignations of two executives and declining downloads, suggesting the platform has a bleak future. Trump told Fox News he will start “truthing” throughout the next week. While Trump said he does not see a Musk-run Twitter as a competitor, there is perhaps still a chance he might return to Twitter if Truth Social fails, particularly since he has a positive view of Musk.
“I think it is good. We want liberty and justice and fairness in our country, and the more we can have open, the better,” Trump said to Fox News. “But no, I don’t view that as a competition for what I am doing.”
Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd death won’t be livestreamed
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
A Minnesota judge ruled Tuesday that the trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting George Floyd’s killing will not be livestreamed.
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, who cited the threat of COVID-19 to allow livestreaming of last year’s murder trial of Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death, said in his order that the pandemic has receded to the point that he cannot override the other three officers’ objections to live audiovisual coverage.
The trial for former Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng is set to begin with motions on June 13. Jury selection begins June 14 with opening statements set for July 5. Cahill said he expects the evidence phase to take four or five weeks, meaning the trial could last into early August.
Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back as Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd, a Black man, to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes on May 25, 2020.
Prosecutors and a coalition of media organizations including The Associated Press had argued for allowing live televised coverage again, citing the continued intense public and media interest in the case, and the potential resurgence of the coronavirus.
But Cahill wrote that the “unusual and compelling circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic” at the time of the Chauvin trial have substantially abated, and court system rules in force at the time that mandated social distancing have been lifted. So, he said, he’s bound by Minnesota’s normal court rules, which allow cameras during most of a trial only if all parties consent.
What do we know about the new omicron mutant?
By LAURA UNGAR
It’s a descendent of the earlier super-contagious “stealth omicron” and has quickly gained ground in the United States.
BA.2.12.1 was responsible for 29% of new COVID-19 infections nationally last week, according to data reported Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it caused 58% of reported infections in the New York region.
The variant has been detected in at least 13 other countries, but the U.S. has the highest levels of it so far. Scientists say it spreads even faster than stealth omicron.
Cases are rising in places with increasing levels of the BA.2.12.1 variant, such as central New York, suggesting something about it is causing it to out-compete others, says Eli Rosenberg of New York state’s health department.
It appears a similar pattern will likely play out nationally, says Kirsten St. George, director of virology at New York state’s Wadsworth Center Laboratory.
Scientists are trying to figure out other aspects of BA.2.12.1, including whether vaccines are as effective against it as previous variants.
