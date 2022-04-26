Finance
The Environment of the EU Banking System
Banks are defined as a business organisation that performs services in relation to money. Specifically is the process of keeping money for customers and paying it out on demand, in the form of deposits, borrowings and exchanges. It has become a cliché to note the revolutionary impact of information technology (IT) upon any industry, but the real upheaval lies just ahead. As experts back in the 90s stated, “If the number-crunching mainframe computers of the 1970s formed the childhood of IT, and the flowering of personal computers during the 1980s marked its youthful adolescence, then the 1990s seem likely to see the passage of IT into adulthood”. As it has been foreseen, during the 21st Century, technology became directly related to almost every single activity and function of a bank. Deposits, withdrawals, loans, transfer of capital and updating are just some of the functions that are carried out electronically, as computers support communication networks or ATMs.
In the late 1990s, banks have come to realise even more and understand better the importance of technology since they have tried to take advantage of its progress. The computer sciences and all aspects in telecommunications, with particular emphasis on the Internet capabilities, constituted one of the most profitable areas banks decided to invest. These two fields of technology have had the greatest potential for growth and profitability. Currently, as the banks anticipate the rapid IT growth potentials, they continue to give a lot of emphasis on the technology of e-banking-the transactions with banks through Internet-and e-commerce of products and services. Noticeable is the fact that almost every bank in the globe currently offers e-banking services via their Internet links.
During the past ten years, a trend has emerged as major banks or groups of banks have formed alliances with companies in the telecommunications and computer sciences fields, or in other diverse industries. For example, in the UK, two Scottish banks have joined up with major supermarket chains in order to provide an outsourced banking function for the so-called supermarket banks. The motive for such kind of strategic decisions was the profit from a dynamic field that showed revenues increasing in a rapid rate.
Furthermore, it is true that the Banking Sector throughout Europe has gradually restructured itself in order to be able to meet the challenges provoked by the unification that has recently reached the milestone of twenty-five member states. Operating in this new environment, banks have to confront some major issues, such as the intensification of competition, the technology breakthroughs referring to transactions, the globalisation of capital and money markets, the development of management and administration, the extensive use of derivatives, the development of international transactions and the introduction of financial innovations. Thus, EU banks in order to cope with the fundamental forces mentioned above, are trying to find ways to improve their productivity and effectiveness, reduce their costs, upgrade the quality of the services they provide, intensify their presence in new markets, reduce the exchange risk, and finally achieve great macroeconomic stability.
Experts state that the upcoming changes will also force banks to reconsider their position in terms of effective bank size, economies of scale in the new environment, creation of a new powerful capital base, globalisation of the activities as well as of the wide variety of product/service lines they provide to customers. According to the estimations of “International Monetary Fund” and the “Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development”, it is a fact that the banks have already invested significant capitals to new technology applications, while most have already introduced “personalized” services for their European or global customers.
Finance
Market Numbers Through 2017 – Not Quite As Impressive As You Think
No one would deny that 2017 was a banner year for the markets… at yearend, all the equity indices were close to their all time highs. Even the WSMSI (Working Capital Model Select Income Index) had a capital growth number approaching 12%.
But, lets step around Wall Street’s promotional pennants, and look at the numbers over the longterm, say this century so far…
You’ll recall that the period from 1999 through 2009 was dubbed “The Dismal Decade” by a Wall Street that just couldn’t cope with the idea that the “shock market” (collectively) could actually go backwards over such a long period of time.
Has the “bull market” that evolved from the dismal decade really produced the type of gains you’ve been hearing about?
· From 1999 through 2009, the NASDAQ (home of “FANG” type companies since forever) shrunk by a whopping 34%. From 1999 through 2017, it was the worst performing of all the indices, rising just 71%, or an average of less than 3% compounded, per year. So even the spectacular 160% market value gain since 2009 hasn’t produced spectacular longterm performance.
· From 1999 through 2009, the S & P 500 (although less speculative than the NASDAQ overall) lost a scary 39% of its value. Recovering more quickly than the NASDAQ, the S & P has gained approximately 94% in market value over the past 18 years, or an average of less than 4% compounded, annually. So not so much to celebrate in the S & P either… for the longterm investor.
· From 1999 through 2017, the higher quality content DJIA suffered less than the other indices through the dismal decade, losing less than 1% per year, on average. But its 18 year, overall performance, of 115% market value growth was an average of less than 5% per year. Reflective of higher quality content, yes, but really not so impressive overall.
So what about an income purpose investing approach during the same two time periods?
· From 1999 through 2017, a $100,000 portfolio of income Closed End Funds (CEFs) paying roughly 7% per year, compounded annually, would have grown the invested capital to roughly $340,000 by the end of 2017… a 240% gain in Working Capital, and nearly three times the average longterm gain of the three equity averages!
· During the dismal decade itself, a $100,000 portfolio of income CEFs paying 7%, and compounded annually, would have grown the investment capital by roughly 111% (10% annually).
· Note that the average annual gain of roughly 13% is based on annual rather than monthly reinvestment of earnings… so it would actually be even higher. Hmmm, kinda makes you wonder, doesn’t it?
Now some what ifs:
· What if you were living on the income or growth of your portfolio at any time before mid-2010?
· What if you were living on 4% of your portfolio “growth” or “total return” prior to the end of 1999, how much did you have left when the rally began in 2010?
· What if we don’t get enough more years of double digit market growth for the equity markets to catch up with the income illustration above?
· What if the market doesn’t produce “total return” greater than your expenditure needs forever?
· What if your portfolio contained enough income purpose securities to provide for your expenditures, combined with equity securities of a quality superior to those contained in the Dow?
· What if the stock market corrects again this year?
Finance
4 Perceptions, First – Time Homebuyers Have, About What They Want To Purchase!
When, people decide, they want to participate, in what they consider, to be, an essential component, of the so – called, American Dream, often, they aren’t sure, or comfortable, knowing, and understanding, where, and how they should begin! They often have a variety of perceptions, which are individual, and, sometimes, based on the person’s needs, goals, priorities, and financial circumstances. Some decide to begin their involvement, buying a Starter Home, while others, aren’t certain, their best approach, etc. Others focus on the short – to – intermediate terms, while some, emphasize, finding, a house, which they hope, will serve, as their home, in the longer – run! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 4 of these perceptions, and the overall process.
1. Buying a Starter Home: Some decide, house – buying, is a wise course, for them, because, they tire, of paying rent, and would rather, build some asset value, by purchasing a Starter Home. This approach means, locating a place, which serves present needs, may or may not, be adaptable, into the future, and feel, they will, then, have the ability to take advantage of any capital appreciation, to assist, moving – up, if/ when, they decide, they need/ want to! Of course, there is no proven, scientific way, to market – time, home buying, and, there is an associated set of costs, of home ownership, which should be, kept – in – mind!
2. Uncertain goals: Many qualified buyers, move forward, with little, to no, specific goals, and/ or, plans, either in the short, intermediate, and/ or, longer – term! This, often, creates, ending – up, discovering, they bought a house, which, no longer, served, and/ or, represented their best interests, needs, goals, and/ or, priorities!
3. Probably, short, to intermediate – term: Many are more concerned, with shorter – term, needs, and priorities, than what they may need, down – the – road! They look, at – present, at their current necessities, etc, as well as, what they, believe, they can, both, afford, and be comfortable, with! This, often, ends up, lasting longer, and becoming, their house, for the intermediate – run, or, often, longer!
4. Long – term residence: Those, who can afford to do so, might prefer, finding the right house, for them, into the longer – term, often, because, they prefer to create, so – called, roots, or don’t want to move/ relocate! No one, knows, for sure, what they will want, and/ or, need, into the future!
Wise consumers identify their own perceptions, and proceed, based on what’s best, for them! Will you be a wiser, clearer, better – prepared, buyer?
Finance
Do You Need a License to Sell Organic Skincare Products?
In 2004, American cosmetic buyers indicated that 66% of them use organic make up products. The market for these products has also risen from $190 million to $318 over a five year period. Because of these numbers, organic cosmetics are becoming more mainstream and can be found in well known stores all over the country. This promising trend underlines current attitudes regarding green causes and a desire to lead healthier lifestyles.
As manufacturer grows to meet the demand, they look fro more outlets to sell their products.
This opens the door for individuals who wish to start a small home business pedaling organic merchandise. For these entrepreneurs, the prospect of providing customers with products that are moving like hotcakes is alluring but how does one get started and is a license necessary to market these items?
Legal Licensing
The answer to this can be a bit tricky. Although the organic cosmetic industry is a bit unregulated, selling any item, no matter what it is made of, is not. If you wish to start a business you will need to obtain a license – the kind of license may depend on the way you structure your business.
Brick and Mortar businesses
Dermatologists, cosmetologists, aestheticians, makeup artists and health care professionals will most often already have a license. In many cases these licenses will allow them to sell beauty products from their offices. If your expertise falls within these parameters, you should check and see if you need a specialty license to advertise and traffic organic beauty products. Laws may differ from state to state but chances are you will be okay if you already have a license in the beauty trades.
Online and Home based
For individuals with no formal health and beauty certification, a license to hawk organic products may be necessary. This is because anyone who starts a business has to be licensed. Once again, laws may differ from state to state, so check with their local governmental agency about what may be required regarding the purchase of a business license.
You may find that some laws are written to where you may not need a business license if you only sale a certain amount of product a month or annually. In some instances, an individual can own a sole proprietorship but may not necessarily have to have a license.
When you call the commerce related government agency in your city, be sure to ask in depth questions that cover all of these bases.
There’s money to be made
The organic cosmetic industry is not only an exciting one to enter into, it can be quite lucrative, in fact; experts postulate that natural and organic cosmetics sales will reach $6.6 billion by 2010. This figure can be very enticing, just be sure that you have what it takes to make your cosmetic business work. Although the company will more than likely provide you with the merchandise you will need to get started, you will have to work to build your clientele and partake in the billions that can be made in the coming years.
Venture capital
The main thing that keeps people from starting their own business is the assumption that they do not have the money to begin. The wonderful thing about a cosmetic business however, is that it often doesn’t take a lot of money to start, in fact, in some instances, it may only require a initial willingness to receive the product.
Once again, if you are interested in investing in an organic skincare products business, contact the company you are interested in working with and have them send you information about their set up.
With the right mindset, you should be able to excel at an organic cosmetic business and make a significant amount of money to boot!
The Environment of the EU Banking System
Market Numbers Through 2017 – Not Quite As Impressive As You Think
4 Perceptions, First – Time Homebuyers Have, About What They Want To Purchase!
