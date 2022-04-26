Finance
The Importance of Keywords in Your Internet Marketing
One big mistake by many in the search for quality keywords is land up fighting for a few “good” keywords, when actually it doesn’t have to be like that. Another common mistake is choosing keywords that are too general.
For example, getting ranked #1 for the word laptop might make you a millionaire but it would take you years maybe even your lifetime to do it. However, if you were to instead target Toshiba laptops it would be many times easier and quicker to become ranked #1.
Currently there are few sites that are targeting a brand specific keyword for the entire website. Most are targeting brand specific keywords using a sub page. If you choose target an entire site around a brand keyword phrase, right of the bat you’ll have a big advantage enabling you to get a far better ranking.
There are many keyword tracker tools on the market some like Wordze charge while others like Wordtraker are free, and even Google has jumped onboard providing a keyword tool as well as LSI keywords. It really doesn’t matter what keyword tool you choose to use in your internet marketing you will be looking for three attributes in each keyword. They are:
1. The keyword has lest than 1,000,000 competing pages. The lower this number is the better. Just do a search for the keyword in Google or one of the other search engines. Make sure to put quotes around it if it’s a keyword phrase. For example “laptop” or “Toshiba laptop.” Then see how many competing pages there are.
2. There is some type of value to an advertiser. Of course everything that can be bought and sold has value whether it’s a product or service. But some keywords have significant more value than others.
3. The keyword or keyword phrase must be searched for at least 200 times a day and of course the higher the number of searches the better.
It’s a good idea to stick to these guidelines, but that said, that’s just what they are guidelines, and of course your own discretion should always be a part of your decision.
When you choose a keyword or keyword phrase try for phrases that tech savvy person wouldn’t usually think of. Even Toshiba laptops have a lot of competition. Less competition is going to make it easier for you to succeed. Use this visual image “how does a 75 year old grandma search for something” and what would they search daily? If you can get outside the tech world or internet world you’ll have significantly less competition and that means you’ll increase your conversion. The less tech or internet savvy a person is the more likely they are to click on an ad. With a tech or internet savvy person you are looking at les than a 1% conversion rate. The minute you step out of that arena your conversion rate will jump to anywhere from 10% to 20%.
So for example, the following might be good niche markets. Legal, pest control, driving services, or electrical are good options in the service sector. Clothing brands, hair products, or acne treatments in the non electronic product market, and in the finance market specific loans.
Use your keyword tools to help you determine what’s right and always remember the less competition and the more laymen the more success you will see with it. Keywords are very important to your internet marketing so be sure to give them the attention they truly deserve for the success you deserve.
If there’s one thing for sure, if you plan to be successful on the web internet marketing is a must, otherwise you’ll be like a whole lot of other sites floating around the web with few targeted visitors and no profits. And part of that internet marketing is recognizing the importance of keywords.
Online Advertising in a Nutshell
The Internet is becoming very important part in our lives, especially in business. Successful business can’t be imagined without Internet presence. Many companies have their own corporate web sites and email newsletters but it is not enough. Online advertising is the next logical part of every integrated marketing campaign in order to spread the word about your company.
Online advertising is much more different than in early Internet days, back in 1995. At the beginning of online advertising age the most used banner formats were 468×60 pixels, 120×60 pixels and 88×31 pixels. Several years ago new ad formats appeared like so called skyscraper ads. We recommend you to visit Internet Advertising Bureau to see universal ad packages.
http://www.iab.net/standards/adunits.asp
Online advertising spending grows exponentially. According to a research made by eMarketer, in 2005. advertising spending in USA will be more than $10 billion dollars for the first time. They predict that it will reach $12.9 billion dollars! This is really great especially if we know that in 2002. advertising was $6 billion dollars. Three years is not so long time, but when it comes to the Internet it is.
There are many sites that have some ads. Usually they are smaller or larger animated images called banners. Online advertising is so oversaturated that many studies show that people developed ability to screen out ads. The first banner was published on HotWired web site in 1994. It is a famous banner with text: “Have you ever clicked your mouse right HERE? YOU WILL!”
At the beginning banners had decent click-through rates, sometimes even 10%. Today, usually CTR is between 0.1-0.3% even lower because of banner saturation.
Marketers needed new online advertising models so they started making ads using Flash. Using Flash technology, marketers are able to make interactive ads that look like mini home pages and in most cases those ads have much better CTR. Ads made in Flash can be seen on many popular portals like Yahoo! and MSN.
Today, the best results show email advertising and contextual advertising. Email advertising is great if your ad appears in double opt-in email newsletters with targeted subscribers. Good ad campaigns can get 5-10% CTR in email newsletters, even higher in some cases.
Google made a revolution in online advertising introducing the contextual advertising models in their services AdWords and AdSense. AdWords is based on a model that advertisers can choose desired keywords so every time someone makes a search on Google with their selected keyword their ad will appear on Google side bar or on the top of search results. This is good because many people don’t see them like advertising, they see them as search results, and therefore, CTR is higher. It is Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising so that advertiser only pays when someone clicked on their ad. AdSense, on the other hand, allows publishers that they ads appear like texts only on relevant web sites that have similar target audience like their business. Google AdSense is great for web site owners, too, because they can monetize their web site traffic. Recently, it became possible to have Google ads in RSS. This is very useful for bloggers.
Another good choice for PPC advertising is using services like Overture and AdBrite. Overture allows keyword bidding and many popular sites like Yahoo! and MSN use Overture service for their sponsored search results. AdBrite allows you to choose web sites on which you want to advertise.
We have listed several useful free services that will help you in making your next successful PPC campaign.
Google AdWords Keyword Tool
https://adwords.google.com/select/KeywordSandbox
Keyword Suggestion Tool
http://www.digitalpoint.com/tools/suggestion/
Free Search Engine Ranking & Keyword Tracker
http://www.digitalpoint.com/tools/keywords/”
Search Engine Placement Check
http://www.marketleap.com/verify/default.htm”
When you start with online advertising you have to be able to give answers on several questions.
1) What do you want to achieve?
If you don’t want where you are going, you will never get there. You have to know what you want to achieve with your online advertising campaign. It is like when you make projections in your business plan. You will have to make your Internet marketing plan. Your goals can be to get 100 clients, 2000 subscribers to your email newsletter or anything else. Just be specific and clearly define your goals in order to achieve them.
2) Where to advertise?
This is the next logical step. Depending on what your goals are you will choose your target sites. Do you want to use online advertising for your branding? Then the good use can be larger banner campaign on popular ad networks. It is most likely that you won’t have some great CTR but many people will see your ad and it is cost-effective. If you want better response rate, good thing is to advertise in email newsletters. If you want to get clients with minimum risk you should use PPC advertising on search engines or affiliate programs based on pay-per-sale.
You won’t choose same places to advertise if you want to reach newbies and decision makers. You have to know what you sell and to whom. Market segmentation is essential.
You have to choose quality and visited web sites. We have listed several useful free services that can help you to determine site popularity.
Google Page Rank Prediction
http://www.rustybrick.com/pagerank-prediction.php
Alexa
http://www.alexa.com
Link Popularity Check
[http://www.marketleap.com/publinkpop/default.htm]
3)Out Of The Box approach
Don’t be scared to experiment with your ads. We have already said that there are many ads, so you will have many competitors. You want to get the most from your advertising dollars. Test, test, test! Be creative and use technologies like Flash or DHTML in order to make your ads stand out from the crowd.
4) Words sell
You have to choose good message for your ads. To clearly define your offer and to call on action. Don’t forget to include words like “Click here”, “Register Now!”, and “Free Report”, to offer contests for popular gadgets like iPod. Good thing is to include interesting questions in your ads, questions that start with “How To…” messages that start with numbers like “7 Email Marketing Best Practices”…
Things to avoid
Although, some people can tell you that pop-ups can bring you many new subscribers, we recommend you not to use pop-ups. Different studies show that people don’t like this technique. Don’t make your banner images bulky, it will have a slow loading time. Not everyone use broadband. Optimize them to have good loading time. Some people make their banners look like Windows dialogue boxes or place a combo box image on their banners in order to mislead their visitors and to have better CTR. Don’t use that technique.
Hiring for Outbound Lead Generation – 4 Tips for Sales and Marketing Management
When hiring for lead generation, candidates who are a good fit for outbound prospecting share 4 key qualities. Over time, experience confirms that these traits are still important today. Sales and marketing management may find itself with an ample candidate pool. Here are four qualities to keep in mind as you hire employees to build leads through outreach.
1. Outbound Prospecting Ability and Willingness
Many sales and marketing managers believe that inbound lead generation representatives can easily take on the duties of outbound prospecting. More often than not, this doesn’t work out because the skill set required for outbound prospecting is different than the skill set required for inbound response. Be sure your candidate is capable, experienced, willing, eager and hungry to prospect proactively and take on outreach activities.
2. Client and Relationship Orientation
Another important sales and marketing management trait to evaluate is representative’s ability to engage with a potential prospect. Warm or otherwise, they must guide a conversation with people they have never spoken with previously. This is not an easy task. It requires skill, knowledge and finesse, at the very least. It is truly an art to make a connection with a potential prospect early on, and to establish a relationship. An individual who values and demonstrates strong client relationship skills is key to success in generating leads through outbound prospecting. This is especially true if the outreach campaign includes engaging with senior level executives.
3. Strategic and Focused Mindset
A hunter mindset, combined with a consultative approach is crucial for outbound prospecting success. Especially when focusing on targeted, more complex accounts, it’s essential for the representative to understand the account and key players in a strategic, managed, organized fashion during the engagement process.
4. Industry Knowledge: Quick Study and Sponge-Like Absorption
To connect and engage at high levels, a lead generation outbound prospecting representative needs a sponge like ability to quickly grasp and retain industry knowledge, key target market and pertinent target audience information.
How Good Are You at Getting Hired?
Have you ever asked yourself if, what you are doing to get hired is working a little, a lot, or not at all? How do you measure your job search accomplishments and failures? How does a hiring manager make a decision to hire you and what does he or she think of your job interview and who you are as a job candidate? If you are getting hired, you are making all the right moves; you are doing great at getting the job. If you are not asked to join a company, then your way of applying for employment isn’t working for you. Just because you are not getting directions to the human resource office to take your work ID doesn’t mean you are not a great job candidate. It means you have not mastered job interviewing and probably have not devised the best career search plan.
When a job seeker is not hired, he has no way of knowing what advantage the hired job seeker has over the other job applicants. The only way to measure your job search is by making sure all the elements of a successful job hunt have action applied to it. The hiring managers begin their selection with process of elimination and it starts with resumes and phone interviews and any other tools that cross their paths, before calling you in for an interview. So physical, appearance is not the presiding factor although it can be a final and determining factor.
However, it is the first set of personal branding tools that you submit that flags a hiring manager not to toss your documents to the curb or in the garbage during the recruiting and selection process. The decision maker believes he is hiring the job candidate who is great at doing all the right things to get noticed. If you stick to the normal or even the old steps at getting hired, you have already sacrificed the opportunity to get your feet in the door.
At this point, you have either gotten it or you haven’t. It doesn’t mean you’re a bad person, there are just ways of doing things requiring you to step outside the box and for the new job hunting scene you must.
Here are some ideas listed below to get you to reflect upon what you could be doing wrong at getting hired.
1. Review your resume and other job search marketing tools; look for errors and presentation.
2. Create a career search plan that includes all job search marketing tools.
3. Apply action to your job search plan.
4. Know who you are and what the company is looking for-Do not submit to a company and you are not a match or a fit. Don’t waste your time or the company’s time applying for a position you are not qualified to perform.
5. Follow-up with the submission of your resume and interviewing process.
6. Document your search, submission dates, times, and results. Pay attention to time- frames and track where and what can go wrong. Correct mistakes.
7. Keep trying and don’t give up! Hiring managers do not have any idea who you are until they look at your resume in the six seconds they take to review it.
Hearing this phrase over and over again often is ignored but it is a true measurement of eliminating the resumes and job candidates the hiring manager is uninterested in moving forward with contacting. My message to job seekers is, take the time to present YOU the right way, and to learn the criteria for job searching and what the hiring manager is looking for in the six seconds of elimination.
Not only should you make a new resolution to your New Year, make a change to a new kind of job hunt.
