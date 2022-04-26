Finance
The Importance of Website Design and SEO on Internet Marketing
The advent of internet marketing has opened the doors to a lot of people to make money online. However, there are a lot of factors that need to be considered in order to become successful in internet marketing. This includes a little background and knowledge about website design, search engine optimization (SEO), and how to maximize search engines in order to attract more prospects. An attractive and informative web design will entice your website visitors to return to your site in the future. Knowledge about SEO, on the other hand, will help you attract more people to your site and thus increase your chances of finding new clients. Mastering these two aspects will definitely help in spelling one’s success in internet marketing.
Web design involves a lot of aspects. Before, one needs to be knowledgeable about scripts and other technical stuff involved in web design. However, nowadays, there are several web hosting providers that offer web design software or applications for free. Thus, one will have the ability to learn the basics and come up with a professional and attractive website in no time. However, a good design will not mean anything if there are no visitors coming over to your site. This is the first step in establishing an internet marketing business. The next step involves SEO or search engine optimization.
SEO, on the other hand, is a totally different matter, and is more important in internet marketing. Search engines such as Google and Yahoo are used by people all over the world to run a search relating to some information, product, or service that they are looking for. They can come up with hundreds or thousands of results, and being on top of the search results will definitely help in attracting more visitors to one’s website. Engine optimization means being able to meet the requirements of search engines in terms of ranking websites with a similar product or service being offered. This is the main objective of SEO – to be able to understand and implement techniques to ensure that your website will be on top of the results from search engines, and internet marketing success.
With adequate knowledge about SEO and engine optimization, one can get free traffic. In effect, this will mean more people visiting your site and more clients in the long run. More clients will mean more sales. When you are able to learn website design and become successful in SEO or search engine optimization, you will surely join the ranks of hundreds and thousands of people who have made it big through internet marketing.
7 Steps To Success In Your Home Based Information Marketing Business
Before we talk about the 7 steps to home business success, you may have wondered if there really is such a thing as a perfect home based business. Many years of experience and a lot of research by me and others has proven that Information Marketing is the only opportunity I know of that meets all of the requirements for a P.E.R.F.E.C.T. home business.
There are Seven Keys the P.E.R.F.E.C.T. home based business must satisfy, one key for each letter in the word PERFECT.
The “P” in PERFECT stands for “Profitable”
The first “E” in PERFECT means “Easy”
The “R” stands for “Real”
The “F” means “Fits With Your Desired Lifestyle”
The second “E” stands for “E-friendly” (can use the internet and e-mail for marketing)
The “C” means”Competitive”
And the “T” stands for “Testable At Low Risk”
The PERFECT Home Based Business will fill all of the requirements outlined in these seven keys and Information Marketing matches every requirement.
Once you’re convinced too that Information Marketing is the PERFECT home based business opportunity for you, and I hope you are, the next step is to take action and get started on your own home based Information Marketing business.
There are Seven PERFECT(TM) Action Steps to Success in your Information Marketing Business, one for each letter in the word PERFECT. Here is an overview of the seven PERFECT action steps:
1. P: Passion
2. E: Economics
3. R: Research
4. F: Find Your Business Model
5. E: Establish Your Product Line
6. C: Complete Your Marketing Machine
7. T: Traffic and Conversion
P: Passion means determining your core desires and identifying your passion(s) and strength(s). This is a required first step that will help motivate you and greatly increase your chances of being successful. You are much more likely to succeed in the long term if your business is centered around something you are passionate about.
E: Economics means finding profitable markets that resonate with your core desires, passions, and strengths that you identified in the first success step called Passion. If you can’t find a market that fits completely, at least find one that you are strongly interested in, or think you could become strongly interested in. But, if a market is not profitable, it doesn’t matter whether or not it matches your passions. Find a profitable market before creating any products.
R: Research means doing additional research on the market(s) you identified in the Economics success step, on the product(s) you think you may want to offer, on your potential competitors, and on your prospects.
The purpose is, in part, to make sure you know exactly what kind of products are being offered to your market, where they are being offered, where your prospects may be searching for solutions, what kind of sales copy and offers are being used, who your competitors are and what they aren’t offering that your prospects need (that you could offer in your product).
F: Find Your Business Model means deciding what business model is the best fit for your personality, skills and interests, the one that most closely matches what you would like to do in the future, and even the one that sounds like it would be the most fun for you to do.
The business model you decide on will include your choice of Marketing Channel (online, e-mail, offline, or a combination), Product Category (determined by the degree of content created by you), and Sales Process (direct linking, opt-in, sales page, or content site, for example).
C: Complete Your Marketing Machine means creating everything needed to attract prospects and convert them to paying customers, including for example, web pages to get prospects to opt in to your e-mail list or to sell or pre-sell a product, a series of autoresponder e-mail messages, order pages, download pages and so on.
Another way of looking at it is, once you have at least your first product created, or your first affiliate product selected, how do you get it marketed? How do you get orders and get paid for them? Your marketing machine accomplishes all of that, and what your marketing machine looks like will depend on which sales process you have selected for your business.
T: Traffic And Conversion means getting traffic and converting that traffic into orders.
If your build your web site, they will come. Right?
WRONG!
In order to get the traffic you need you must give people a reason to visit your opt-in page, sales page, or content web site. There are many free and paid methods to get traffic to your web site. Getting traffic is one thing. Converting that traffic to orders for your product is another. If you have ten million people visit your site, but nobody orders, what good is it?
You need to be able to convert the traffic into orders.
Get Quality Traffic With Search Engine Marketing Services
Search Engine Marketing (SEM) is a means of getting sites promoted and increasing their visibility in search engines (SE’s). As a result, what happens is websites get listed in Search engine result pages (SERP) and hence their position in SE results can be determined. Search engine marketing targets paid listing.
The normal method to get a website rank higher in SE is to have online advertising solution from SEM vendors. Here I am mentioning two pricing models in SEM. One is Pay per click (PPC). In PPC the advertiser has to pay their host for every click on the site links as listed in search engine results. The other is Cost per Impression (CPI or CPM), CPM stands for Cost per Mile, also known as cost per thousand (CPT). CPM figures the cost per thousand views of the ad campaign. E.g. if a website sells banner ads for a $40 CPM, which means it costs $40 to show the banner on 1000 page views.
It is really fruitful to opt for the SEM, for it provides the liberty to site owners to choose the keywords while displaying ads on their sites or even when getting their website listed. This means the owner can just concentrate on targeted customers who are his potential buyers. As a result the traffic that flows in are quality ones. The site then opens up to people who are the most desired ones. This way of promoting websites sometimes have greater advantages than SEO operations. It is also very easy to get an account created with search engines. This opens the valve so as to allow the flow of ads on the website.
Keeping the advantages of SEM in view our team dedicates itself to offer the service so as to enable our clients get their site promoted in any region or country, no matter, whatever SEM vendors may be using. The results have been improved for specific keywords and drastic raised traffic that is most needed by our clients.
Organic Search Engine Optimization For Local Business Owners
I have been online marketing for over a decade and I have seen first hand the changes that have occurred especially with regards to Google and their algorithm updates and I’m sure that many of you will be running scared of how to optimize your website or blog anymore.
There is a lot of talk about Search Engine Optimization, however not so much about Organic Search Engine Optimization itself. So, I want to tackle that subject first. So, what precisely is Organic Search Engine Optimization?
Organic Search Engine Optimization is much like regular Search Engine Optimization event because it is the procedure of optimizing the design of your website so that search engine results, after paying attention to your content, utilizing your prepared list of keywords. The search engine will rank your website higher in the non-paid or natural listings. You will often see these appear below the paid ads at the top of the page on Google.
Organic Search Engine Optimization often referred to as Natural Search Engine Optimization, has a slight distinction from normal Search Engine Optimization in specific aspects however the focus here, is to work towards getting the best ranking in Natural search engine results.
If you are new to this area of Website Optimization it may be worth your time to invest some money with a Small Business SEO Specialist. They will initially carry out a Website review for you usually Free of Charge then they will create a report detailing the areas that they believe need attention in order to improve your position. You should find the costs reasonable and better yet it gives you the chance to learn a little and focus on your own business rather than trying to learn several new methods at the same time, its just not worth your time, in my opinion.
Your chosen SEO team will assess your website thoroughly to see how best to enhance your website’s capacity. They will then try to determine any technical issues which could pose a problem and stop your website being indexed properly during the Organic Search Engine Optimization process.
One of the methods they will no doubt wish to address is to find the optimum low competition keywords or phrases which you could target and realistically win for yourself in order to rank for and therefore improve your flow of visitors.
Keyword analysis must be genuine however, it must look natural, otherwise you end up with a non sensical sentence. You should work your long-tailed keywords into a paragraph and contain the usual content thereafter. It should include details about the function, services and products provided through your website. It must also remain aligned with your goals for marketing your website (getting extra traffic). This is trying to get the best Organic Search Engine Optimization influence possible from the search engines and end users.
Some Organic Search Engine Optimization experts will offer you a list of target keywords and phrases that have been ranked previously showing you how commonly they have been used by Internet searchers in the past.
Organic SEO starts with picking the right Title and Meta tags, development of on-page text with focus on content and design, and after that is complete you can begin to build your internal links which will go back and forth within your web pages linking Articles with other pages or content so that your visitors can find their way around. If guide is followed by yourself or your team, keyword importance and correct page formatting will increase your natural ranking.
Many SEO companies still like to manually submit websites to the various search engines individually, but this is not an essential step and I don’t believe that manual submission is any more effective than automated submission. I think automation wherever possible can help get the job done more effectively freeing up time to carry out other Organic SEO activities.
Your SEO Firm must rely on creating ethical link structure techniques, not only to safeguard the security of your rankings but to permit your site descriptions to be positioned under the ideal directory site and classifications. Ethical Organic link structure will help your website users to be able to find just the right resource on your website.
Once your SEO Team has got you this far, it would be easy to think that you have finished but unfortunately the optimization of your website and its standing in the search engine rankings does not end there. You or your SEO Team will need to continually check to ensure your website maintains of improves its position in the rankings and that there are no errors that may appear on your website like broken links etc.
One of the key tools that you or your SEO Team will no doubt do is to set up Google Webmaster Tools to ensure that you take advantage of your free Google My Business Listing as well as submit a Sitemap for your website, this will help the search engines to crawl your website to rank it. Using their webmaster tools can also give you some insight to what is happening what pages have been indexed and to see if any problems have occurred.
In business, online and offline, local business must have a website presence, they must also have a social media presence too in order to improve their standing in the community as well as their branding. But the problem most business owners face if that they don’t always have the time or the expertise to properly manage their business website and social media campaigns whether they have one or not presently.
With my background and experience, I decided to set up my own Digital Marketing Agency for this same reason, small business owners need to outsource their SEO requirements and let these digital agencies take over their social media management and then report back every few weeks with reports of what has been done and what has changed.
A typical fee for such management is likely to be anywhere from $300 for a small scale set up to $2,000 for a much larger presence so each set up is likely to be different.
For your ongoing SEO needs, once again it depends really what level of cover you are going to need, it maybe possible to bring everything under one team so the work is properly coordinated and managed effectively allowing you to focus on your main business interests.
What is expected of every SEO Management Team is regular updates and meetings, with clear concise reports on what is happening.
We, ourselves at PixelDigitalAgency.UK only deal with the smaller firms, we can create Fantastic Mobile Friendly Websites which load fast, yet another area of concern for many of the older websites. Then people are accessing the websites using all manner of mobile devices, Smartphones, Tablets, small laptop and desktop PC’s so your website must be able to be seen across the range of devices. We can do this using our new software, so whatever your area of expertise we can accommodate you.
Organic Search Engine Optimization aims to assist you generate more visitors than you were getting previously, so that your prospective sales will be made the most of in the process. You need to avoid illegal practices and favour Organic Search Engine Optimization more because:
1) Unscrupulous Marketing practices (often illegal or at the least dubious) will never last and will not reflect well on you. There are no shortcuts!
2) Organic Search Engine Optimization does work when done in the right way.
3) Organic Search Engine Optimization does not hurt the search engines, so build it correctly and reap the rewards knowing it has been set up properly.
4) Organic SEO is firmly set in the camp of doing things correctly and to using best practices that have been accepted by most of the Internet world.
Organic SEO requires many tools and pieces of software in order to run, manage and monitor what is happening to their campaigns, these all cost substantial amounts of money on a monthly basis for many, which would most likely be prohibitive for most small business owners, so doesn’t it make sense to farm out this activity local digital marketing agency?
How do you select a suitable local digital marketing agency?
Well, I would say just as you would with any other business out there, location is almost irrelevant because the internet is so widespread and the connections via skype help too because you can look and listen to what the agents are saying and how they look. I say this because I’ve had articles in the past from people who were not natural English speakers, but when the articles came back I had to scrap some altogether and re-write the rest it was a total waste of my time and money so, it’s an important point to remember.
Cost. is an important factor too and so is value for money, so think it through, ask yourself if you feel that you are getting what you pay for?
Time. Things do take time in the SEO world, if you are promised overnight rankings, I would be wary and be asking exactly how, in my experience fast rankings are usually short lived.
Contracts.
A contract will outline what you can expect what is going to be done and for what price. Plus, it will protect you if things go wrong which they can from time to time, but you need at least some form of get out clause. I would expect an initial contract should be from 3 to 6 months with the option of continuing afterwards if things are going well.
Information.
Obviously, when you meet after agreeing on a contract you are going to be asked for information about yourself and your business, including this like do you have a list of keywords prepared? Together with a run down on your business, dealings services etc, etc.
It will take a while before you get acquainted with your new partnership and like all partnerships honesty and integrity are paramount to its success. Be open to suggestions and outlook and don’t be afraid to ask any questions. If you think that things are not working well for you speak up and find out why, if your SEO company has made an error give them time to correct it but monitor them very closely. You can always renegotiate the fee if you are not satisfied.
But above all, don’t worry, most Local Digital Marketing Agencies maintain a healthy and stable customer base for several years.
