News
The Jets absolutely must use their top pick on defense
The Jets should not pick up an offensive lineman with the No. 4 pick overall pick. Gang Green, for anyone paying attention, has much bigger needs.
With the NFL Draft fast approaching on April 28, the buzz around 1 Jets Drive has centered on finding a player who could impact the line of scrimmage for the Jets.
N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu, Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and FSU DE Jermaine Johnson — the most popular prospects discussed around the league — could all still be available by the time the Jets are on the clock. Maybe even Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner, as well.
Ekwonu looks like an ideal prospect who has the potential to become a formidable offensive player in the NFL.
But the Jets must use their top pick in this year’s draft on defense. In a league that revolves around passing and stopping the pass, the Jets gave up 4,682 yards, 28 touchdowns and a passer rating of 103 to opposing passers, per Next Gen Stats, and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks and QB pressures. When a unit makes the average QB it faces look like Dak Prescott, it is in desperate need of help.
The Jets are in a great spot to add talent at a premium position with their top pick.
The best version of a Robert Saleh defense was the 2019 49ers. Then a defensive coordinator, Saleh had a devastating defensive line that included Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford.
Saleh’s defense needs a strong defensive line. Adding Johnson or Thibodeaux to a line that already includes Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins and Carl Lawson could do wonders next season. There’s a strong argument for Sauce too.
Any of those players would be far more valuable to this Jets team than a lineman in the top five.
The Jets have the fourth-most expensive offensive line in the NFL at $50,752,741; the league average is $35.7 million. And the Jets used two-first rounders in the last two years on the position.
Setting aside the costs already spent, the unit is in good shape anyway.
Solid center Connor McGovern flanked by guards Laken Tomlinson (Pro Bowlers last year) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (elite flashes as a rookie) make up a strong interior.
George Fant, who stepped in at left tackle after Mekhi Becton injured his knee, played extremely well, ranking fourth among tackles in fewest pressures allowed (18), according to PFF. And he allowed only one sack.
And Becton’s talent, considering his size, strength and sneaky athleticism, is more than enticing.
Whether Becton can be counted on is one of the the reasons Ekonwu and drafting an offensive lineman have been in discussions.
The questions about Becton go back to his conditioning and weight management and the coaching staff is certainly not done with him yet. And those in Becton’s camp also acknowledge that he has some maturing to do as a 23-year-old, but he doesn’t have a questionable work ethic or a low ceiling.
His talent is worth it for the Jets.
On paper, the Jets offensive line could become a top-10 unit, depending on health. Not many teams can say that.
If Ekwonu is selected, that slams the door on Becton’s or Fant’s long term roles with the Jets. One of them would have to be moved because Ekwonu isn’t coming off the bench as the No. 4 overall pick.
Fant’s base salary is $9,750,000 and Becton is two years removed from being a first round pick. It doesn’t make business sense to have one of them as a swing tackle.
Basically, the Jets would need to create a hole to pull Ekwonu in. And that doesn’t outweigh the upside of what Johnson or Thibodeaux could add to this defense.
Get somebody who affects the damn quarterback, especially when the Jets are facing Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson in 2022.
Address offensive line later in the draft. Drafting a defensive end who would improve a lackluster pass and run defense outweighs the upside of adding Ekwonu, at least for 2022.
()
News
Jennifer Aniston’s birth chart: Secrets of ‘Friends’ star’s success
News
St. Paul, Minneapolis to host state’s first girls baseball tournament June 11-12
When Toni Stone became one of three women to play professional baseball in the Negro Leagues in the 1940s and ’50s, the industry wasn’t ready for her. Team owners pressured her to wear a skirt for sex appeal, which she refused, and she walked away from jobs that paid her less than her male teammates, who often shunned her, or worse. By all accounts, she learned to show off cuts she received from shoe spikes like scars of war.
Stone, who was raised in St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood, persevered, playing on several teams around the country before replacing the legendary Hank Aaron on second base for the Indianapolis Clowns, a trick baseball team owned by the same management as the Harlem Globetrotters. Today, St. Paul youth run the bases at Toni Stone Field, by the city’s Dunning Sports Complex off Marshall Avenue, one of several ways in which Stone’s legacy lives on.
In an effort to both celebrate Stone and elevate girls baseball, the Minnesota Twins are inviting girls ages 7-14 from across the Upper Midwest to play ball — baseball, not softball — in the Toni Stone Invitational, the state’s first-ever all-girls baseball tournament, which will be held at Toni Stone Field and three other Twin Cities locations on June 11 and 12. No experience is necessary, and girls will sign up as individuals and be placed on teams by age bracket.
Registration is $50 to $75, and it comes with a three-game guarantee and four tickets to a Twins game on June 10. More information is online at TwinsBaseball.com/Invitational.
“Because there’s not that many opportunities for girls to play baseball, we wanted to create one, just to try it for the weekend,” said Chelsey Falzone, manager of youth engagement for the Twins. “This tournament is not a qualifier for anything. You’re not going to state if you win. If you play softball, perfect. If you don’t play softball, perfect. It’s just an opportunity to say, hey, you belong in baseball.”
The Toni Stone Invitational is partially the work of Justine Siegal, a 1998 graduate of St. Olaf College in Northfield and the founder of Baseball for All, a nonprofit that supports girls youth and college baseball teams nationally. In 2015, Siegal became the first woman to coach a Major League Baseball team when she joined the Oakland Athletics’ instructional league in Arizona for two weeks.
“These girls deserve the best,” said Siegal, who threw batting practice for the Cleveland Indians during spring training in 2011 and holds a doctorate in sports psychology. “They deserve to be believed in. All girls are welcome. If you can catch and throw, come out and play. Toni Stone is a hero to many of us. She led the way.”
The tournament dates fall on MLB’s annual “Play Ball” weekend, as well as during the 50th anniversary month of the influential Title IX law, the portion of the federal Civil Rights Act that prevents discrimination on the basis of sex by any educational program receiving federal funds.
Falzone noted that until recently, professional resources for girls interested in baseball, as opposed to softball, have generally been the exception, rather than the rule. Pawtucket, R.I., is home to the oldest girls baseball league in the country, and USA Baseball formed the national women’s team — Team USA — in 2004.
“MLB is starting to put resources behind girls baseball right now, but there hasn’t been too much of a market for it yet,” Falzone acknowledged. “We’re excited about where this can go.”
Toni Stone died in 1996 at the age of 75, but there’s an unusual post-script to her career. In December 2020, a few months after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MLB elevated the Negro Leagues — seven distinct leagues from 1920 to 1948 — to major-league status, adding their players, games and statistics to the official MLB record. With that decision, Stone became one of the first female major leaguers in the history of the sport.
News
Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal
By JILL COLVIN
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he has no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account is reinstated following Elon Musk’s agreement to buy the social media giant for roughly $44 billion.
Trump told Fox News that he will instead focus on his own platform, Truth Social, which has been mired in problems since its launch earlier this year.
“I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump was quoted telling the network. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.”
Trump was barred from major social media platforms after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, with Twitter citing the “risk of further incitement of violence.” The decision denied him the megaphone he had used to generate media attention and speak directly to his followers, which had been integral to his political rise.
At the time, the former president had roughly 89 million followers on Twitter alone.
Musk, the world’s wealthiest person and a self-described free-speech absolutist, had said he wanted to buy and privatize Twitter because he believed it wasn’t living up to its potential as a free speech platform. It raised questions about whether he might reinstate Trump’s account as the former president lays the groundwork for another White House run in 2024.
Trump has continued to spread lies about his 2020 election defeat in speeches and statements since leaving office, and it is unclear how Musk would approach those statements if Trump were ever to return to the site.
In recent weeks, Musk has voiced a number of proposed changes for the company, including relaxing its content restrictions, and said he would be “very reluctant” to delete content and cautious of permanent bans.
After being kicked off social media platforms, Trump launched his own social media app and sued Twitter, Facebook and Google’s YouTube, claiming he and other conservatives had been wrongfully censored, even though posts by conservative commentators are routinely the most widely shared.
On Monday, he said he welcomed Musk’s purchase and told Fox News he didn’t see Twitter as his own product’s competition.
“Truth Social will be a voice for me,” he said. “And that’s something nobody else can get.”
At a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Trump also urged his supporters to join him on Truth Social.
“Go out and sign up now,” he told them. “Have a lot of fun.”
The Jets absolutely must use their top pick on defense
Beneficial Choices Commercial Insurance Clovis Gives an Individual
Jennifer Aniston’s birth chart: Secrets of ‘Friends’ star’s success
Coin Investments Versus Bonds
St. Paul, Minneapolis to host state’s first girls baseball tournament June 11-12
Cardano To Increase Block Size By 10%, Can ADA’s Price Benefit?
Making the Most of Your Finances – Tips for Avoiding Common Financial Pitfalls
New Homes Industry: The Key To Job Creation And A Better Economy in Nigeria
Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal
Man pulled from Mississippi River was reported missing in March
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Blockchain5 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm