The ‘Leaked Text’ Between Elon Musk & Bill Gates Reveals That Money Is All That Matters
Elon Musk is the world’s richest man, and Bill Gates is the world’s, fourth-richest man. A text exchange between Musk and Gates surfaced online on Saturday. The texts reveal Musk (the Tesla boss) turning down a philanthropic opportunity from Gates (the Microsoft co-founder) over the latter shorting Tesla.
On Twitter, an account named Whole Mars Catalog shared the screenshots of the texts and tagged Musk asking if the texts were real. The color of the text message boxes indicates that they were taken on Musk’s phone, though the origin of the screenshots was not immediately clear. According to Musk, the leaked screenshots of texts between Elon Musk and Bill Gates are real.
So apparently Bill Gates hit up @elonmusk to discuss “philanthropy on climate change” but Elon asked if he still had a half billion dollar short position on $TSLA.
Bill said he hasn’t closed it out, so Elon told him to get lost. No idea if this is true lol pic.twitter.com/iuHkDG3bAd
— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) April 22, 2022
A text from Gates confirming a day and time to meet appears in the first screenshot, to which Musk responds “Great.” Another screenshot displays a text, supposedly from Gates, saying “just landed” to which Musk responded “cool.”
Musk also asked the Microsoft co-founder: “Do you still have a half billion dollar short position against Tesla?”
According to the screenshots, Gates responded by saying, “Sorry to say I haven’t closed it out,” also adding: “I would like to discuss philanthropy possibilities.”
Musk responded: “Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change.”
When an investor sells a stock they’ve borrowed with the intention of buying it back later at a lower price, essentially betting that the stock’s value will fall, it is known as a short position.
Yeah, but I didn’t leak it to NYT. They must have got it through friends of friends.
I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022
Musk responded to the screenshots by tweeting that they were real but that he did not leak them, he added that they must have gotten out “through friends of friends.”
Musk also revealed: “I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret.”
Though it was unclear when the text exchange took place, but Musk said that in February 2021 on Joe Rogan’s podcast he heard Gates was betting against Tesla in the stock market.
Shortly after responding to the tweets Musk also tweeted a meme of Gates comparing the Microsoft founder to the pregnant man emoji and wrote: “in case u need to lose a boner fast.”
in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022
Check out some of the tweets cussing the billionaires:
Why is a climate change philanthropist shorting Tesla?
— Josh Galuszka (@joshgaluszkanz) April 23, 2022
The real question we should all be asking is which one of these billionaires is texting with an android..
— Vin (@VicenteLizcano) April 23, 2022
None of this is about philanthropy or climate change…it’s all about money and control.
— The Beaver (@kbeaver79) April 23, 2022
Gross.
— Rajeev Goyal (@rajeevbeijing) April 23, 2022
Two of the world’s richest people, Musk and Gates, have also openly feuded in the past, on their disagreement over topics like COVID-19, electric vehicles, and colonizing Mars.
Mayor Jones ready to invest $150M in Road to Economic Justice, speaks on Cora Walker
ST. LOUIS — A multi-million-dollar announcement from Mayor Tishaura Jones Monday morning means $150 million in American Rescue Plan funds will be invested in north St. Louis.
Mayor Jones said it’s her responsibility to spend the hundreds of millions of dollars wisely because it will impact residents and the region long-term.
“Our success is all intertwined,” said Jones. “It’s the city. It’s the county. It’s the region.”
She knows everybody is watching, every move regarding the more than $500 million the city has.
“I am proud to say that we have programmed over $80 million of the first traunch of the $135 million that was initially passed,” Jones said. “We worked with Comptroller (Darlene) Green and Alderwoman Sharon Tyus to make changes to Board Bill 82, which is the 37-million-dollar investment in North St. Louis to make sure those funds get out quickly.”
She said it’s important to be intentional with spending.
“These are federal dollars, and we have to spend them wisely, and within the confines that they have designed these funds, and we didn’t get the final ruling until just January of this year,” Jones said.
Monday’s announcement to commit $150 million of American Rescue Plan funds for north St. Louis as part of the St. Louis Development Corporations Roadmap to Economic justice is another positive step.
“We have an opportunity to bring everybody to the table to help with this $150 million investment to leverage that for broader investment and to make that grow,” she said.
Jones also stressed her commitment to public safety.
“My heart bleeds every time I open up my morning report and read that we’ve lost another life of gun violence, or that another life has been affected by gun violence,” she said.
Jones said violent crime is down 25% in the last year, and she’s started the Office of Violence Prevention to center all of its violence prevention efforts in one place.
For the first time, she also shared the heartache she feels from the loss of former State Representative Cora Faith Walker.
“She was a light in my life, and there isn’t a day that goes by since she left this earth on March 11 that I haven’t thought of her or talked to her in my head. She was a brilliant, brilliant woman taken too soon,” Jones said.
She said there’s plenty of work to be done, and as the first African American woman to serve as the Mayor of St. Louis, she’s ready for the challenges.
“I look at all these progressive ideas across the country, and I say this could be St. Louis,” Jones said. “We could take this money, and put it to good use, and invest it in ways that our children and grandchildren will still feel the effects of the investments that we made today. And that is my goal.”
Jacob deGrom cleared to begin ‘loading and strengthening’ shoulder, no timeline on throwing yet
ST. LOUIS — Moments after what may go down as one of the most thrilling wins of the Mets’ 2022 season, the team learned that its top ace, widely regarded as the best pitcher in baseball, has been cleared to begin ramping up.
Jacob deGrom’s latest MRI and CT scan “revealed considerable healing of the stress reaction on his scapula,” the Mets announced on Monday night following their 5-2 comeback win over the Cardinals.
DeGrom, who began the season on the injured list after a late-spring injury, will begin “loading and strengthening” his right shoulder, according to the Mets. He will undergo more images, likely another MRI and CT scan, in approximately three weeks, the team said.
When exactly deGrom will start throwing again will depend entirely on how his shoulder reacts to the “loading and strengthening” phase. So there is no timeline just yet on how soon deGrom can truly start building his pitch count. But for now, the fact that the right-hander’s scapula is healing is good news for a Mets team that so far has had no shortage of positive energy to begin the season.
The Mets are 13-5 to start the year, and that’s without their best pitcher. The strong starting rotation, led by Max Scherzer, has managed to overcome deGrom’s absence and lead the majors with a 2.29 ERA. The rotation’s success only makes deGrom’s impending return that much scarier for opposing teams.
Given that deGrom has to start from scratch once he is cleared to throw, it is unlikely the two-time Cy Young winner will join the rotation before the end of June, at best. It is unclear if the Mets will wait until deGrom’s next tests before giving him the green light to start throwing. In such a scenario, deGrom will pick up a ball around the middle of May, with 4-6 weeks of a pitching ramp-up to follow.
JKP SI Result 2022 – jkssb.nic.in Merit List & Cut Off Download Link
JKP SI Result 2022 – jkssb.nic.in Merit List & Cut Off Download Link
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has conducted the written recruitment examination for the post of Sub Inspector on 27th March 2022. For the same the officials of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board is going to release the JK Police Sub Inspector Result 2022 very soon. According to various media sources thousands of aspirants have appeared in the examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector and all are eagerly waiting for Police Sub Inspector Result 2022 Jammu and Kashmir.
|Country
|India
|State / UT
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Organisation
|Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board
|Vacancy
|1200
|Post
|Sub Inspector
|Exam Date
|27th March 2022
|JKP SI Result 2022 Release Date
|25th April 2022 (Expected)
|Result Status
|To Be Announced
|Selection Process
|Written Examination, Physical Standard, Physical Endurance Test, Medical Examination & Document Verification
|Official Website
|jkssb.nic.in
Candidates who has appeared in the written recruitment examination for the post of Sub Inspector have been waiting for the JKP Sub Inspector Result since the commencement of the Examination, if you are one of them who looking for the JKSSB Sub Inspector Merit List to download and check the www.jkssb.nic.in SI Result then you will be easily able to download it by visiting the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. After the announcement of the JKP Sub Inspector Result we will also provide the direct link to download and check the JK Police Sub Inspector Result.
www.jkssb.nic.in Police Sub Inspector Result 2022
The officials of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board will announce the www.jkssb.nic.in Result 2022 for post of Police Sub Inspector after the completion of evaluation process, a vast number of candidates from all over the Jammu and Kashmir has appeared in the written recruitment examination all have to visit the the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board after the announcement of JKP Sub Inspector Result to download it and check the www.jkssb.nic.in Police Sub Inspector Result 2022.
JK Police Sub Inspector Result 2022According to various media sources, it is expected to be announced by the last week of April 2022, although there is no confirmation made by the officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board regarding the JKSSB Police Sub Inspector Result 2022 release date. Post the announcement of the JKP Sub Inspector Result the direct link to download the the JKSSB Sub Inspector Merit List and check the JK Police Sub Inspector Result will be available above.
JK Police SI Cut Off 2022
Written Examination for the post of Sub Inspector took place on 27th March 2022 against the 1200 posts of Police Sub Inspector. The officials of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board for the same will announce the JK Police SI Cut Off 2022 for all reserved category candidates and unreserved category candidates. Basically, the officials will prepare the JKSSB Sub Inspector Cut Off on the basis of total vacancies, number of appeared candidates and examination toughness, you have to download the JKP Sub Inspector Merit List to learn the JK Police Sub Inspector Cut Off 2022 for various category candidates.
JKSSB Police Sub Inspector Merit List 2022
To be recruited at the post of Police Sub Inspector an individual has to qualify Written Examination, Physical Standard, Physical Endurance Test, Medical Examination & Document Verification respectively. Those who will qualify the written examination for the post of Sub Inspector will be shortlisted in the JK Police SI Merit List 2022. The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board will release the JKSSB Police Sub Inspector Merit List of qualified candidates to call them Physical Tests. Only those aspirants will be shortlisted in the JKSSB SI Merit List who will have qualified the written examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector.
How To Download & Check JK Police Sub Inspector Result 2022?
Steps to download and check JKSSB Police Sub Inspector Result you have to go with the following step-by-step guide, then you will be able to download and check your JKP SI Result 2022.
- Step 1. To download or check the JKSSB Police SI Result firstly visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board @ www.jkssb.nic.in.
- Step 2. After visiting the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board an option of JKSSB Police Sub Inspector Result 2022 will be available, tap on the option and download the PDF Merit List.
- Step 3. Post downloading the JKSSB SI Merit List PDF, open the PDF file and check your Roll Number or Name in it, in order to check your JKP Sub Inspector Result.
In this way, we have obtained the detailed information regarding downloading and checking JKP SI Result 2022. Even after reading this article if you have any questions or queries related to the JKSSB Police Sub Inspector Result then feel free to ask it by commenting below, we will try to answer the questions and queries as soon as possible.
|Official Website
|Click Here
