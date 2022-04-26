News
Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd death won’t be livestreamed
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
A Minnesota judge ruled Tuesday that the trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting George Floyd’s killing will not be livestreamed.
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, who cited the threat of COVID-19 to allow livestreaming of last year’s murder trial of Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death, said in his order that the pandemic has receded to the point that he cannot override the other three officers’ objections to live audiovisual coverage.
The trial for former Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng is set to begin with motions on June 13. Jury selection begins June 14 with opening statements set for July 5. Cahill said he expects the evidence phase to take four or five weeks, meaning the trial could last into early August.
Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back as Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd, a Black man, to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes on May 25, 2020.
Prosecutors and a coalition of media organizations including The Associated Press had argued for allowing live televised coverage again, citing the continued intense public and media interest in the case, and the potential resurgence of the coronavirus.
But Cahill wrote that the “unusual and compelling circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic” at the time of the Chauvin trial have substantially abated, and court system rules in force at the time that mandated social distancing have been lifted. So, he said, he’s bound by Minnesota’s normal court rules, which allow cameras during most of a trial only if all parties consent.
News
What do we know about the new omicron mutant?
By LAURA UNGAR
What do we know about the new omicron mutant?
It’s a descendent of the earlier super-contagious “stealth omicron” and has quickly gained ground in the United States.
BA.2.12.1 was responsible for 29% of new COVID-19 infections nationally last week, according to data reported Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it caused 58% of reported infections in the New York region.
The variant has been detected in at least 13 other countries, but the U.S. has the highest levels of it so far. Scientists say it spreads even faster than stealth omicron.
Cases are rising in places with increasing levels of the BA.2.12.1 variant, such as central New York, suggesting something about it is causing it to out-compete others, says Eli Rosenberg of New York state’s health department.
It appears a similar pattern will likely play out nationally, says Kirsten St. George, director of virology at New York state’s Wadsworth Center Laboratory.
Scientists are trying to figure out other aspects of BA.2.12.1, including whether vaccines are as effective against it as previous variants.
News
Why was Melissa Lucio’s execution delayed?
By JUAN A. LOZANO
HOUSTON (AP) — The execution of Melissa Lucio is off. At least for now.
Lucio, 52, had been set to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in Texas’ southern tip.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals intervened Monday, granting Lucio’s lawyers’ request for a stay of execution so a lower court can review claims that new evidence would show Mariah’s injuries, including a blow to the head, were caused by a fall down a steep staircase.
Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced her to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children had called for her execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial. Many lawmakers and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, an advocate for criminal justice reform, and Amanda Knox — an American whose murder conviction in the death of a British student in Italy was overturned — have rallied to Lucio’s cause. Prosecutors, though, maintain that the girl was the victim of child abuse.
Lucio’s lawyers had filed various legal appeals seeking to stop her execution. She also had a clemency application before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, which had been set to consider her case Monday. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could have also played a role this week in deciding Lucio’s fate. If ultimately put to death, Lucio would be the first Latina executed by Texas since 1863, and the first woman the state has put to death since 2014.
Here’s what to know about the case:
WHAT ISSUES ARE BEING DEBATED?
Lucio’s attorneys say her capital murder conviction was based on an unreliable and coerced confession that was the result of relentless questioning and her long history of sexual, physical and emotional abuse. They say Lucio wasn’t allowed to present evidence questioning the validity of her confession.
Her lawyers also contend that unscientific and false evidence misled jurors into believing Mariah’s injuries only could have been caused by physical abuse and not by medical complications from a severe fall.
“I knew that what I was accused of doing was not true. My children have always been my world and although my choices in life were not good I would have never hurt any of my children in such a way,” Lucio wrote in a letter to Texas lawmakers.
Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz, whose office prosecuted the case, has said he disagrees with Lucio’s lawyers’ claims that new evidence would exonerate her. Prosecutors say Lucio had a history of drug abuse and at times had lost custody of some of her 14 children.
During a sometimes contentious Texas House committee hearing on Lucio’s case this month, Saenz initially pushed back on requests to use his power to stop the execution, before later saying he would intervene if the courts didn’t act.
“I don’t disagree with all the scrutiny this case is getting. I welcome that,” Saenz said.
Armando Villalobos was the county’s district attorney when Lucio was convicted in 2008, and Lucio’s lawyers allege that he pushed for a conviction to help his reelection bid. In 2014, Villalobos was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a bribery scheme related to offering favorable prosecutorial decisions.
WHO IS CALLING FOR LUCIO’S EXECUTION TO BE STOPPED?
More than half the members of the Texas Legislature have asked that her execution be halted. A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers traveled this month to Gatesville, where the state houses female death row inmates, and prayed with Lucio.
Five of the 12 jurors who sentenced Lucio and one alternate juror have questioned their decision and asked she get a new trial.
Lucio’s cause also has the backing of faith leaders and was featured on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
Lucio’s family and supporters have been traveling throughout Texas and holding rallies and screenings of a 2020 documentary about her case, “The State of Texas vs. Melissa.”
Before the court decision Monday, Lucio’s supporters held a prayer vigil inside the state Capitol in Austin as they waited for word from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on her clemency application. On Saturday, supporters held rallies in 16 U.S. cities, including Houston, Boston, and Columbus, Ohio.
WHERE DO EFFORTS TO HALT HER EXECUTION STAND?
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles had been set Monday to consider a request to either commute her death sentence to life imprisonment or grant her a 120-day execution reprieve, but that hearing was put off by the appeals court’s order. Lucio also had an appeal pending in federal court to stop her execution. The federal appeal and the clemency petition are now put aside as the case returns to the trial judge in Brownsville.
It was not immediately known when the lower court would begin reviewing her case. Tivon Schardl, one of Lucio’s lawyers, said they hope to convince the trial judge to recommend that the appeals court grant her a new trial.
If the board had taken up her case and decided to recommend commutation of her sentence or a reprieve, that would have needed Abbott’s approval. The governor has granted clemency to only one death row inmate since taking office in 2015. Abbott commuted a death sentence to life without parole for Thomas “Bart” Whitaker, who was convicted of fatally shooting his mother and brother. Whitaker’s father was also shot but survived and led the effort to spare his son’s life.
HOW FREQUENTLY ARE WOMEN EXECUTED?
It’s rare in the U.S., according to the Washington-based Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit that takes no position on capital punishment but has criticized the way states carry out executions. Women have accounted for only 3.6% of the more than 16,000 confirmed executions in the U.S. dating back to the colonial period in the 1600s, according to the group’s data.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, 17 women have been executed throughout the nation, according to the data. Texas has put more women to death — six — than any other state. Oklahoma is next, with three, and Florida has executed two.
The federal government has executed one woman since 1976. Lisa Montgomery, of Kansas, received a lethal injection in January 2021 after the Trump administration resumed executions in the federal system following a 17-year hiatus. The Justice Department has halted executions again under the Biden administration.
___
News
Becoming the ultimate versatile player has driven Marwin Gonzalez’s career
TAMPA — Marwin Gonzalez struggled at first base. After coming up as a shortstop and playing second base and even third, he instinctively knew how to follow the ball and play the angles. But first base, standing there and waiting for the most part, that wasn’t easy.
But he knew that his career depended on it.
“The only chance that I had to play was like, moving around,” Gonzalez said. “And that’s what I knew was going to get me in the lineup everyday.”
That is exactly what has him on the Yankees roster right now. Not only can Gonzalez play every defensive position in the infield, he also plays the outfield well. That he also can switch hit makes him the ultimate versatile player.
And that gives Aaron Boone a lot of flexibility off his bench, something the Rays have used well against them over the past few years — and what they had been hoping to get from Tyler Wade for the past few years.
“With a four-man position player bench, you like to have that flexibility,” Boone said. “It’s huge. Having that flexibility to be able to give a guy a day off because you can slide (him in there) or rotate the (designated hitter) and use him in different spots is huge.”
Gonzalez came into camp late after signing a minor league deal with the Yankees. Coming off his worst year since his first two in the big leagues, he had to prove he could still contribute offensively for the Yankees to add him to the 40-man roster. He did that.
But so far, Boone has used Gonzalez very little. He has one hit in five at-bats. Gonzalez was 7-for-20 with three home runs and nine RBI in seven spring training games. His defensive versatility allowed the Yankees to make the decision to go with 16 pitchers to start the season and just a three-man bench.
“Let’s say when you are giving a guy a day off, you can target more from a matchup standpoint when you have the flexibility to move around,” Boone said. “Giancarlo (Stanton) being able to go to the outfield now on a more regular basis helps, but that’s going to be important and certainly something you’ll see as far as the leadoff spot.
“I mean, every day will be a little different because we’ll have a regular out of there,” Boone continued. “Like we’ll have a regular out of there tomorrow. And that guy will probably be in there the next day.”
The Yankees got their first real taste of versatility in DJ LeMahieu, who doesn’t regularly play shortstop or the outfield, and like the flexibility he’s brought to their roster. As the Rays have shown, however, there is a benefit to having multiple players who can move around the field and fit into any spot when needed.
Gonzalez was a key player for the 2017 World Series champion Astros, which was also a career season for him. He was an early hybrid of this era along with Ben Zobrist, who was valued not as a shortstop or a second baseman, but for all the positions he can play.
“It’s been changing a lot. I think like when everything started for me it was like one or two guys in the whole league (who did it) and then the next few years again like Kike (Hernandez),” Gonzalez said. “And then now I see like all the teams are trying to like, even before they get to the big list the young guys are being moved around in the minors. it’s one thing you’re seeing every team try to do now.”
For Gonzalez, versatility has kept his career going and it’s something he sees only being valued more in the future. In fact, this spring he made sure to mention that to Yankees prospect Oswaldo Cabrera. Like him, the 23-year-old Venezuelan broke into professional baseball as a shortstop, but Gonzalez encouraged him to learn about other positions.
“I told him it’s good to keep your options open,” Gonzalez said, “to move around and see what happens. I think the way the game is going that could help him and others.”
