Tyre Sampson’s mom speaks this morning for first time since his death
ST. LOUIS – The mother of Tyre Sampson, the St. Louis teen who fell to his death at a Florida amusement park last month, will speak for the first time Tuesday morning.
Nekia Dodd is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. from the Live! By Loews hotel on Clark Avenue. Her comments come one day after attorneys for herself and Tyre’s father filed a 65-page wrongful death and product liability lawsuit in response to their son’s death.
The lawsuit alleges ride operators failed to safely operate the ride and warn Tyre of the proper height and weight safety restrictions. It also claimed the operators failed to properly train employees. Tyre was about 6 feet, 2 inches, and weighed about 380 pounds.
“Nobody weighed him. There were no signs, anything like that. So it was just a series of awful mistakes. At any point in time in that timeline, if someone would have been reasonable and done the right thing, this tragedy would have never occurred,” said attorney Michael Haggard.
Tyre attended City Garden Montessori School in St. Louis, was a lineman in the Badboyz Youth Football program, and had planned to play football this fall for East St. Louis High School.
The 14-year-old visited Icon Park in Orlando with another family over spring break when he fell off the free-fall drop tower ride. Last week, authorities said Tyre was improperly secured in his harness on the ride, leading to the deadly fall on March 24.
A report from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services revealed that the ride operator made manual adjustments to the ride, resulting in it being unsafe.
“They designed one of the most dangerous rides in the world — 430 feet high, traveling 75 miles per hour. At the top, a rare design is to tip riders to a 30-degree angle and have them face the ground, then 75 miles to an abrupt stop. What they knew and they failed to tell anyone about is that the secondary restraint system should be in place.”
The lawsuit alleges that a $22 seatbelt would have saved their son’s life. The total cost of properly securing all seats on the ride would be around $600.
The attorney for the ride operator has said that they followed all safety measures provided by the manufacturer.
Man dies after he’s found shot in street in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff
Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff.
Just after midnight Tuesday, officers were called to the 200 block of Bates Avenue on a report of a person lying in the street. They found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police believe he was in his 30s.
No one was under arrest as of early Tuesday and police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 651-266-5650.
Investigators were looking for possible witnesses and police department staff was collecting evidence.
The police department plans to release the name of the man who was killed after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms his identity.
The homicide was the 14th of the year in St. Paul.
Firefighters forced to evacuate as they battle vacant house fire
ST. LOUIS – Intense flames forced St. Louis firefighters to evacuate while battling a house fire early Tuesday morning.
The fire started at about 2 a.m. in a vacant home along Minnesota Avenue at Marceau Street in south St. Louis. All firefighters made it out safely.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
ASK IRA: Has Victor Oladipo reshuffled the Heat’s playoff rotation?
Q: Victor Oladipo’s defense, playmaking and ability to break down a defense prove him more valuable than Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin. That proved true the second he came into Game 4, when Miami went on a run. Scoring will come, but like Erik Spoelstra always preaches, it’s not what’s always in the box score. Sometimes it’s about common sense. I hope he gets regular minutes going forward. — Marc, Arlington, Texas.
A: Actually, it will come down to common sense, the common-sense element of what is available and how a game is trending. Yes, with Kyle Lowry out, the opportunity was there for Victor Oladipo on Sunday night and was seized. Had Kyle been available, the game arguably could have set up differently. As stated since the lineup change to Max Strus with the first unit, I believe the only two givens off the Heat bench are Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon. Beyond that, it all becomes mix and match, with Victor certainly a component of that mix. Even with Duncan Robinson, the opportunities have been brief at times recently. So for Gabe Vincent, Duncan, Caleb and, now, Vic, it very well could prove situational, with the opposing rotation and roster factoring considerable into that equation.
Q: What has happened to Tyler Herro? — David.
A: Winning? Look, the numbers, with the exception of one game, have not been there for Tyler Herro during this series. But what has been there are victories in three of the first four games. So if a player is going to slump, better that it comes while winning. Tyler has been too consistent for too long for his game to simply disappear. And he is too valuable for the Heat to simply turn in another direction.
Q: Hope the Heat already have been scouting Philly. — Ang.
A: Of course they have. One component of the playoffs when it comes to scouting is that it much easier to be able to focus on a single series, knowing that the NBA, unlike some other sports, presets its bracket after the regular season. So it’s not a matter of re-seeding in each round. The Heat have been in attendance throughout 76ers-Raptors, as well as breaking down tape of both teams back at FTX Arena. One thing about the Heat that can never be questioned is preparedness.
