When And How To Make Payday Claims
Payday loans have without doubt become very popular especially because they are easy and quick to get. Whereas they are short term loans that are supposed to save individuals from difficult financial situations that can’t wait, they do attract a very high interest rates. With so many lenders now offering the loans, if you are not careful with the loans you could end up with debts that spiral out of control. A good number of people find themselves in more financial difficulties when they get hooked to the payday loans.
Luckily, if you feel your payday loan is not yielding the kind of results you expected because of one issue of another, it is possible to apply for a refund. The refunds are usually based on mis-selling by the lender or the payday loan providers and they can work on saving you from an agonizing financial situation. You can claim a refund if:
- You feel the payday loan costs are ever increasing and sending you into more debt, thus making living a struggle for you. If you can hardly maintain your household bills and daily expenses because of repayments then you can claim for refund.
- Repayments are automatically deducted from your credit card or bank account by your lender leaving you with insufficient funds to survive on.
- You qualified for the payday loan even though you were suffering ill health or while you were on low incomes and benefits. All lenders are required to go through an evaluation process wisely to ensure that you can actually repay the loan as indicated.
- The payday loan proved unaffordable and you really cannot repay without being subjected to undue difficulties. Whereas the loans come with high interests, some lenders charge hefty rates and attach other fees to the loans making them quite unaffordable in some circumstances.
- The lender encouraged you rolling over the loan, thus resulting in more fees on your side. The lending terms should be clear for you and no lender should offer solutions just so they can reap you off in the end when you thought they were actually helping you out.
- You have to borrow more funds to pay important bills like utility bills, rent and council tax just because you are servicing a payday loan.
Making the complaint
First, you would need to write a letter to the lender as a way of trying to sort out the issues at hand. Let the lender know where they have failed as per best practice charter and the set rules for such loans and express how you wish to resolve the problem. You can review repayments plans so you are able to pay what you can afford at convenient times.
If the lender fails to respond or sort out the problem as requested, you can take the complaint further to the financial ombudsman service. The office will look into the complaint and offer advice to sort it out and final decisions made binds the lender.
In case you still are not satisfied with the decision by the ombudsman service, you can take lender to court. It however should be your very last resort when making a claim because court cases can be long and tedious and they also come with charges. It helps to seek professional advice first before making it a court case.
There are very good claims management companies that can help you get the compensation you want without any court proceedings. If you decide to settle for such a provider, ensure that they have impressive success rates and their services are affordable and reasonable enough for you.
Are You Flooded?
Often when you are buying a new home the lender may require flood insurance. This is especially true if you live in an area prone to flooding, or if your home is on a flood plain. Federally mandated by law, flood insurance protects you in the event of a flood caused by natural disasters. It is important to understand this is different than the insurance that is part of your normal homeowner’s plan, which covers flooding caused by your plumbing.
If your home is in an area legally classified as high-risk, flood insurance must be purchased. Landlords in flood prone areas are also required to have flood insurance for properties inside the designated zone. Homeowner’s may opt to drop this coverage after their loan has been repaid in full, although it is always safer to maintain the policy whenever possible.
Generally there is a thirty-day waiting period before claims can be made. The only exception to this rule is when the lender requires the insurance as a stipulation of the loan. Because of this waiting period it is always advisable to start your policy before the onset of hurricane or flood season in your area.
Flood insurance typically covers not only water damage from floods, but also protects you from flood related disasters such as mudslides, sewer backup and fires. The price of your policy will be dependent upon several factors, including the year of building construction, the occupancy, number of floors, the risk factor for your location and the deducible you choose. There are several website available online that will help you calculate your risk factor at no charge.
When shopping for flood insurance, it is important to shop around and compare policy components as well as price. As with any type of insurance, prices will vary significantly from one company to the next. Often you can get discounts by combining insurance policies with your current auto or homeowner’s insurance provider. Selecting a higher deducible will also cut your out of pocket expense initially, but it is important to be certain you are setting a deductible you can reasonably afford in the event disaster strikes.
Many people who own their homes without a mortgage payment think that they do not need to maintain their flood insurance, especially if they are in a low-risk area. Contrary to popular belief, low risk areas flood quite regularly. It is estimated that 25% of flood insurance claims come from homes in low-risk areas, so do not be fooled into making this mistake.
Most importantly, do not let your policy lapse. All flood insurance policies expire at 12:01 a.m. on the last day of their term, however you will be covered for thirty days after the expiration of the policy. Should you have a claim during that thirty-day period, you will be covered as long as the new policy is paid in full before the grace period expires. It is best to not take chances and keep track of your policy’s expiration date to be safe.
Offshore Private Placement Life Insurance Dynasty Trust – Funding Through Multiple Grantors
Private placement life insurance (PPLI) typically requires a minimum premium commitment of $1 million or more. By pooling their available assets, two or more grantors of (i.e., contributors to) an irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT) can reach the minimum premium commitment of a PPLI policy. The insured may be one of the grantors, but need not be.
Through creative drafting of the trust document, an ILIT (also known as a dynasty trust) can provide for multiple grantors (contributors) and various beneficiaries. Each of the grantors allocates part of his lifetime gift and estate tax exemption and generation-skipping transfer tax (GSTT) exemption to cover his contribution to the trust.
A tax-efficient method of building wealth in a dynasty trust is the purchase of a private placement life insurance (PPLI) policy that serves as an “insurance wrapper” around investments. As a result, investments grow tax-free during the life of the insured, and upon death of the insured, proceeds are paid to the trust free of estate taxes. PPLI is especially useful for holding tax-inefficient short-term investments, such as hedge funds, as well as long-term high-growth investments, such as venture capital and start-up businesses.
Domestic insurance companies offering PPLI in the U.S typically require a minimum insurance premium commitment of $10 million to $50 million. Offshore insurance carriers are more flexible, but still seek a minimum premium commitment of about $1 million. This means that many potentially interested individuals or married couples from the economic middle class simply cannot enjoy the same investment and tax advantages as rich people.
In a typical PPLI-dynasty-trust scenario, an individual wealthy grantor contributes several million dollars cash or property to an offshore asset protection dynasty trust, and the trust purchases PPLI on the grantor’s life. If the grantor cannot afford at least one million dollars, however, PPLI cannot be purchased.
In contrast, when multiple grantors contribute assets to a single dynasty trust, the trust is more likely to have sufficient funds for purchasing an offshore PPLI policy. For example, three hypothetical grantors might each contribute $400,000 worth of assets to a dynasty trust. With $1.2 million of assets, the dynasty trust could purchase an offshore PPLI policy, insuring the life of a suitable individual. Assets within the PPLI wrapper grow free of income and capital gains taxes. When the insured dies, the trust receives the policy proceeds free of income and estate taxes, and beneficiaries receive trust benefits free of estate and GSST taxes perpetually.
The greater investment flexibility of PPLI compared with conventional life-insurance is the ability to invest policy funds in high-return assets, such as hedge funds or start-up companies. Another important advantage of offshore PPLI is the ability of the insurance purchaser to make in-kind premium payments. For example, if one or several grantors contribute stocks, bonds, or business interests to the trust, then the trust can fund the PPLI policy with in-kind assets instead of cash.
In some circumstances, each of several grantors (contributors) will have his own ideas about how to design an irrevocable, discretionary, asset protection dynasty trust and will bring his own list of beneficiaries. Accordingly, the design and implementation of a multi-grantor trust function well when the grantors have common interests and common goals, as might exist among family members. Presumably, the number of beneficiaries increases with the number of grantors, so that trust benefits might become diluted. On the other hand, since more grantors mean more initial contributions and greater trust assets, these factors should balance. In any case, since the trustee(s) of a dynasty trust must possess substantial discretionary authority in order to achieve asset protection, a rigid allocation of benefits among beneficiaries is usually not desirable.
Grantors (contributors) of an irrevocable, discretionary PPLI dynasty trust may benefit (at the discretion of the trustee) from trust assets. As investments in the PPLI wrapper grow tax-free, beneficiaries (including grantors) may benefit from tax free loans of the PPLI policy to the trust. Upon death of the insured, insurance benefits are received tax-free by the trust. The trust could then purchase another PPLI policy to continue tax-free investment growth.
By contributing to a multi-grantor dynasty trust that then purchases and owns offshore PPLI, individuals from the economic middle class are now able to utilize a tax saving, wealth building, asset protection technique generally available only to the rich.
Warning & Disclaimer: This is not legal or tax advice.
Copyright 2010 – Thomas Swenson
Short, Intermediate, And Longer – Term Impacts On Home Sales, When Rates Rise!
For many reasons, some, economic, while others, related to the pandemic – related, so – called, fatigue, etc, home prices, in most areas, have gone up, at, or, near, record amounts! Because of the prolonged period of artificially – created, low – interest rates, mortgage rates, have been at historic lows! Since, for most home buyers, using financing is essential to affording a purchase, when a low rate, causes cheap money, and, thus, the ability to afford more home – for – the – buck, prices usually rise! It permits qualified buyers to qualify for more money/ loan, because the ratio of monthly mortgage, to overall income, is artificially – reduced! How long will this trend continue, will it become the new – normal, will previous trends/ cycles return, and how will pricing be affected, in the immediate, intermediate, and longer – run, are, all factors, to consider! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, some possibilities, to consider, and understand.
1. Short – term: Since, the Federal Reserve Bank, announced, they planned to raise rates, three times in 2022 (of course, this was before the potential implications, and ramifications, from the Omicron variant), many feel pressure, to act quickly, to take advantage of today’s low rates, before they go up! Three increases will probably translate to, at least, a 0.75% higher rate, which will translate, for most mortgages, to hundreds of extra dollars, per month. Some things to consider, and pay attention to, is, this rate of increased home prices, will, probably, not continue, especially, at such a large degree! How longer one, expects to keep a specific house, is, one issue, to consider, thoroughly, and wisely, before proceeding!
2. Intermediate – term: Although, many believe, to – know, the precise timing of any projected rate – hike, is uncertain! The Fed has changed, and/ or, altered its strategies and approaches, in the past, What the intermediate – term, may bring, including potential inflationary pressures, how long the economic conditions, and unknown factors, related to the pandemic, etc, will determine, largely, what this phase, may bring! In addition, the attitude, and perceptions of buyers, and their confidence, etc, largely impact this real estate market!
3. Longer – term: In the longer – run, will things, restore, to what we have seen, so often, in the past, which is, alternating cycles, between, Sellers, Buyers, and Neutral Markets? The possibilities, include: a continued large escalation; a more – gradual, but persistent – one; some leveling; and/ or, will we see, at least, in certain areas, some sort of falling prices, for a period.
Since, no one has a Crystal Ball, it is wise, to fully know and understand, the possibilities, the implications and ramifications! Will you learn as much as possible, so you might proceed, wisely, and well – prepared?
