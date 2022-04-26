News
Why was death row inmate Melissa Lucio’s execution delayed?
By JUAN A. LOZANO
HOUSTON (AP) — The execution of Melissa Lucio is off. At least for now.
Lucio, 52, had been set to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in Texas’ southern tip.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals intervened Monday, granting Lucio’s lawyers’ request for a stay of execution so a lower court can review claims that new evidence would show Mariah’s injuries, including a blow to the head, were caused by a fall down a steep staircase.
Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced her to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children had called for her execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial. Many lawmakers and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, an advocate for criminal justice reform, and Amanda Knox — an American whose murder conviction in the death of a British student in Italy was overturned — have rallied to Lucio’s cause. Prosecutors, though, maintain that the girl was the victim of child abuse.
Lucio’s lawyers had filed various legal appeals seeking to stop her execution. She also had a clemency application before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, which had been set to consider her case Monday. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could have also played a role this week in deciding Lucio’s fate. If ultimately put to death, Lucio would be the first Latina executed by Texas since 1863, and the first woman the state has put to death since 2014.
Here’s what to know about the case:
WHAT ISSUES ARE BEING DEBATED?
Lucio’s attorneys say her capital murder conviction was based on an unreliable and coerced confession that was the result of relentless questioning and her long history of sexual, physical and emotional abuse. They say Lucio wasn’t allowed to present evidence questioning the validity of her confession.
Her lawyers also contend that unscientific and false evidence misled jurors into believing Mariah’s injuries only could have been caused by physical abuse and not by medical complications from a severe fall.
“I knew that what I was accused of doing was not true. My children have always been my world and although my choices in life were not good I would have never hurt any of my children in such a way,” Lucio wrote in a letter to Texas lawmakers.
Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz, whose office prosecuted the case, has said he disagrees with Lucio’s lawyers’ claims that new evidence would exonerate her. Prosecutors say Lucio had a history of drug abuse and at times had lost custody of some of her 14 children.
During a sometimes contentious Texas House committee hearing on Lucio’s case this month, Saenz initially pushed back on requests to use his power to stop the execution, before later saying he would intervene if the courts didn’t act.
“I don’t disagree with all the scrutiny this case is getting. I welcome that,” Saenz said.
Armando Villalobos was the county’s district attorney when Lucio was convicted in 2008, and Lucio’s lawyers allege that he pushed for a conviction to help his reelection bid. In 2014, Villalobos was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a bribery scheme related to offering favorable prosecutorial decisions.
WHO IS CALLING FOR LUCIO’S EXECUTION TO BE STOPPED?
More than half the members of the Texas Legislature have asked that her execution be halted. A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers traveled this month to Gatesville, where the state houses female death row inmates, and prayed with Lucio.
Five of the 12 jurors who sentenced Lucio and one alternate juror have questioned their decision and asked she get a new trial.
Lucio’s cause also has the backing of faith leaders and was featured on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
Lucio’s family and supporters have been traveling throughout Texas and holding rallies and screenings of a 2020 documentary about her case, “The State of Texas vs. Melissa.”
Before the court decision Monday, Lucio’s supporters held a prayer vigil inside the state Capitol in Austin as they waited for word from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on her clemency application. On Saturday, supporters held rallies in 16 U.S. cities, including Houston, Boston, and Columbus, Ohio.
WHERE DO EFFORTS TO HALT HER EXECUTION STAND?
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles had been set Monday to consider a request to either commute her death sentence to life imprisonment or grant her a 120-day execution reprieve, but that hearing was put off by the appeals court’s order. Lucio also had an appeal pending in federal court to stop her execution. The federal appeal and the clemency petition are now put aside as the case returns to the trial judge in Brownsville.
It was not immediately known when the lower court would begin reviewing her case. Tivon Schardl, one of Lucio’s lawyers, said they hope to convince the trial judge to recommend that the appeals court grant her a new trial.
If the board had taken up her case and decided to recommend commutation of her sentence or a reprieve, that would have needed Abbott’s approval. The governor has granted clemency to only one death row inmate since taking office in 2015. Abbott commuted a death sentence to life without parole for Thomas “Bart” Whitaker, who was convicted of fatally shooting his mother and brother. Whitaker’s father was also shot but survived and led the effort to spare his son’s life.
HOW FREQUENTLY ARE WOMEN EXECUTED?
It’s rare in the U.S., according to the Washington-based Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit that takes no position on capital punishment but has criticized the way states carry out executions. Women have accounted for only 3.6% of the more than 16,000 confirmed executions in the U.S. dating back to the colonial period in the 1600s, according to the group’s data.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, 17 women have been executed throughout the nation, according to the data. Texas has put more women to death — six — than any other state. Oklahoma is next, with three, and Florida has executed two.
The federal government has executed one woman since 1976. Lisa Montgomery, of Kansas, received a lethal injection in January 2021 after the Trump administration resumed executions in the federal system following a 17-year hiatus. The Justice Department has halted executions again under the Biden administration.
___
MASN will return to in-person broadcasts on road, beginning with Orioles’ series against the Yankees
Television broadcasters from the Orioles-owned Mid-Atlantic Sports Network will travel to regular-season road games this week for the first time since 2019, MASN spokesperson Todd Webster confirmed to The Baltimore Sun, beginning with the Orioles’ series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
The Washington Nationals broadcasters, who share the network yet are mired in a lengthy legal dispute over television rights fees, will also be in San Francisco for a series against the Giants this week.
MASN broadcasters have been calling games remotely from their home stadiums at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and Nationals Park, continuing a trend that began in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they had been the only team in Major League Baseball to not have broadcasters travel to road games this season.
During broadcasts of the Orioles’ series against the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels, the feed was noticeably delayed from the video. And during one spring training game, an on-site MASNsports.com reporter handled the broadcast because of technical difficulties.
“Advances in technology give modern sports networks’ on-air talent the flexibility to broadcast games live from either the game venue, the studio, or their homes,” a MASN spokesperson told The Sun. “This week, MASN’s talent teams will call the games live on location during the O’s road trip starting at Yankee Stadium and the Nats road trip beginning in San Francisco.”
In March, a memo from MASN human resources generalist Emily Dow stated that out of “an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID pandemic,” the network would continue to call games from the teams’ home stadiums. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and Nationals Park.
The memo said that there would be no travel for broadcasters “at this time,” leaving the window open for an eventual return that has now taken place.
According to The Athletic, the Orioles Radio Network still isn’t traveling to road games. The Nationals Radio Network’s broadcasters are team employees, however, and have traveled since the beginning of the season.
When the coronavirus pandemic shortened the 2020 season to 60 games, television and radio broadcasters from across the league called games remotely, using video feeds on monitors from each team’s home ballpark. Some teams returned to the road in 2021, and all but MASN had begun traveling again in 2022 before Tuesday’s game against the Yankees.

The Cool and Casual Bucket Hats for Sunny Days Ahead
The bucket hat trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, as the once decidedly uncool topper (long beloved by fishermen, dads and people who make the outdoors their entire personality) has cemented its place in cool girl fashion. Now that sunnier days are finally here and summer is just around the corner, hats are more necessary than ever. In fact, they might be the most crucial accessory for any warm weather ensemble, thanks to their ability to protect your face from harmful UV rays, though don’t forget to also slather on the sunscreen every single day of the year.
While there are plenty of chic chapeaus out there, don’t write off the bucket hat until you’ve tried it out. They’re incredibly easy to wear, and the brim is typically just wide enough to block the harsh rays, without taking up a ridiculous amount of space. Plus, bucket hats are actually comfortable, which isn’t always the case with stylish bonnets. They’re casual, relaxed and give off an effortless, low-key attitude, which makes them even more ideal for summer dressing, especially when you’re headed off on a beach day and need to throw a hat in your bag. Their durability and flexibility also makes the bucket hat an optimal choice when packing for a big trip, since they won’t get ruined in your suitcase.
Bucket hats aren’t just for casual dressing anymore, though, as they’ve been spotted everywhere from glossy magazine editorials to every model’s current street style to fashion week runways. Prada’s iconic nylon bucket hats are arguably the most well-known designer take on the topper, but there are also plenty of other high-end options, as well as cool and casual cotton styles and timeless raffia silhouettes. Below, see the most stylish bucket hats to shop right now.
Trump Said He Won’t Return to a Twitter Run by Elon Musk
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said he will not return to Twitter despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the platform.”
“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth” Trump said to Fox News. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.” Trump launched his own social media platform Truth Social in February to create an online space free of the regulations of platforms like Twitter and Facebook, both of which he was banned from. Trump was kicked off of Twitter and Facebook in the wake of last year’s Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. capitol. White House officials are concerned Musk might allow Trump to return to the platform.
Conservatives have cheered on Musk as he pursued Twitter, eager for him to remove what they consider unfair restrictions on speaking out on topics like the 2020 election and Covid-19. There had been hope among some that a Musk-owned Twitter would also lift the bans from figures like Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene.
Congratulations again Elon. You are the man!
My only request to you is please let Donald Trump return to Twitter. Restore his account to how it was, so he doesn’t have to start from the scratch. Do this, and Twitter’s value will increase by at least 5%. Guaranteed!#TableShaker
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 25, 2022
On Twitter, Trump had nearly 90 million followers and the captive attention of the world’s media. But his comments to Fox suggest he isn’t in any rush to return, even if that were possible.
Truth Social has been struggling amid the resignations of two executives and declining downloads, suggesting the platform has a bleak future. Trump told Fox News he will start “truthing” throughout the next week. While Trump said he does not see a Musk-run Twitter as a competitor, there is perhaps still a chance he might return to Twitter if Truth Social fails, particularly since he has a positive view of Musk.
“I think it is good. We want liberty and justice and fairness in our country, and the more we can have open, the better,” Trump said to Fox News. “But no, I don’t view that as a competition for what I am doing.”
