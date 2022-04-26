News
Workwear Is Changing—Here’s How To Dress for the Modern Office
When Nikki Ogunnaike got dressed for her first day back at the office, she described it like putting her training wheels back on. The digital director of Harper’s Bazaar had spent the pandemic like many, working from her sofa. But once her workplace reopened, she found herself having to get dressed all over again—with many items that she hadn’t touched in two years. “Everything from the kind of shoes I commute in, to the bag that I carry my laptop in to and from the train, to the kind of coats that I’m wearing … all of it was so foreign.”
Ogunnaike isn’t alone. After extended periods of work from home, changes in company structures, and larger cultural shifts, returning to the office has left many women reassessing what they want to wear to work and what parts of their old wardrobe they’ll be holding onto (along with what they’re ready to let go of).
“I do think that in a post-pandemic world, there’s a larger emphasis around having fun and expressing individuality in your work wardrobe,” said Sali Christeson, Founder and CEO of Argent, a label aimed at modernizing women’s workwear. She explains that the brand has addressed the shift by taking classic silhouettes and offering them in hues like lime green, buttery yellow and magenta. While women in formal offices may still find the expectations around traditional tailored workwear to be unchanged, color is one of the ways to embrace the newfound playfulness of dressing up.
At Everlane, Global Creative Director Shu Hung echoes a shift in style choices, emphasizing a desired hybrid of traditional office-wear and the sweats many adjusted to amidst the pandemic. “Customers are still coming to us for those workwear staples like button-up shirts and trousers, but are excited to see our new takes on classic styles,” she explains. “Our Dream Pant has a sweatpant-feel with a tailored look that our customers love for long days at the office. Those same pants turn into the perfect on-the-go trousers for errands or dinner afterwards. We find that customers are really looking for that balance of polish and comfort, and do not want to compromise.”
The key to adopting an updated work wardrobe is in curating a mix of formal pieces you already have with items that feel a bit more easygoing. Ogunaikke notes that she’s experimenting anew with old pieces in her collection such as blazers from Chanel, Altuzarra and Ralph Lauren. “Invest in your tailored pieces, but don’t feel like you need to wear them all together,” explains Theory‘s Chief Merchant and Creative Officer, Jeffrey Kalinsky. “You should have a perfectly tailored pant that you can pair back to a tee and a great blazer to throw on over a dress—don’t be afraid to mix it all up.”
Even as shoppers approach weaving casual pieces into the modern workwear rotation—say a slouchy tee or casual sneaker—Kalinsky and Christeson both emphasize the continued importance of investing in a handful of formal staples like a blazer and trousers. “They’re polished pieces with the ability to dress up or down,” explains Christeson. While you may want to experiment with looser silhouettes and softer materials when it comes to these classics, having them on hand can help turn getting dressed for work into an easier form of uniform dressing, taking some of the guesswork out of your morning routine.
Below, find five key categories for nailing the return-to-work wardrobe.
Trousers
When it comes to trousers, don’t be afraid to experiment with something more colorful than what you may have considered in the past. Also, be sure to keep comfort in mind when picking out a new pair. Aim for loose, comfortable silhouettes, or if you’re opting for something more fitted, pay close attention to material. A pull-on style in a soft, sweat-like material will feel less like work pants and more like what you’d be wearing when you’re cozy at home.
Harris Tapper Harry Trouser Blue
$499, Shop Now
Everlane The Dream Pant
$88, Shop Now
Theory Treeca Pull-On Pant
$245, Shop Now
Work Jeans
As denim trends have shifted, the last few years have found many trendsetters swapping their skinny jeans for baggier silhouettes. While you may be concerned that relaxed denim skews too casual, landing on a relaxed but structured silhouette can actually make denim feel more appropriate for work.
DL1961 Hepburn High Rise Wide Leg Pleated Jeans
$209, Shop Now
Isabel Marant Lemony Flared Jeans
$580, Shop Now
Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans in Westmont Wash
$98, Shop Now
The New Work Dress
It’s time to ditch the standard shift dress for something not only more comfortable, but with a bit more personality. Opt for playful colors in silky styles that you could wear to post-work drinks, but that are still office appropriate. While different offices will have their own specific dress codes, it never hurts to add a bit of flair while staying within the bounds of appropriate dress.
Rixo Aspen Floral-Print Crepe Midi Dress
$405, Shop Now
Zara Plaid Print Dress
$69.90, Shop Now
Argent Polo Dress in Knit
$348, Shop Now
Modern Blazer
“I’m rediscovering my signature outfits that made me feel put together really quickly,” explains Ogunnaike. Her favorite blazers have become a key part of outfit building. If you’re investing in something new, ditch your ultra-fitted blazer for something a bit looser. An oversized style in an unexpected material like linen or vegan leather can help make a traditional workwear piece feel fresh again.
St. Agni Origami Single-Breasted Linen Blazer
$490, Shop Now
Nanushka Mariko Belted Vegan Leather Blazer
$1,025, Shop Now
Ganni Oversized Blazer
$575, Shop Now
The New Work Shoe
“The hardest adjustment style-wise when it comes to returning to the office is the shoe conundrum,” explains Ogunnaike. “It’s something that New Yorkers or people that live in cities with mass transit have to deal with.” She adds that having to organize shoes for commuting, for the office and for the gym afterwards left her not only overwhelmed with planning, but constantly carrying a heavy bag full of options. “I’ve leaned into loafers that are comfortable that I can wear on my walk to the train, sneakers that are polished enough to wear in the office, and have sort of resigned to the fact that I’ll never wear a high heel on my commute again.”
Church’s Pembrey 2W Polished Fumè Loafer
$1,020 Shop Now
Wales Bonner Beige Adidas Originals Edition Japan Sneakers
$230, Shop Now
Gabriela Hearst Hays Leather and Crocheted Cotton Loafers
$990, Shop Now
DJ Bien Aime II’s NFL Mock Draft: Jets, Giants both lean defense
The NFL Draft is nearly upon us. With the Jets and Giants combining for four picks in the top 10, here’s my shot — informed by conversations with sources and scouts, with a healthy dose of guesses — at predicting the first 32 picks.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
Walker’s rise to the top is solely because of physical traits. Walker didn’t have much pass rushing production, but if he can tap into his freakish gifts, he’ll be a star and that’s why he’s going No. 1.
2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE Michigan
Hutchinson is viewed by most as the best defensive end in the draft. The Lions finished with 29 sacks, second fewest in the NFL. Hutchinson should drastically improve that.
3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
Ekwonu is viewed as the best tackle in his draft and would improve the pass protection for Davis Mills.
4. New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, FSU
Kayvon Thibodeaux is the more hyped player and the fan favorite, but there’s momentum for Johnson over Thibodeaux. And in some circles, Johnson is viewed as the better player.
5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
Thibodeaux is still an explosive athlete and should be a good pro for the Giants. He’ll provide a dynamic punch to the Giants pass rush.
6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
This is considered a weak QB class but Willis has the most upside because of his strong arm and outstanding running ability. In today’s NFL you need QBs who have elite traits, and Willis has that.
7. New York Giants: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Gardner is the cleanest cornerback prospect in this class. He reminds folks of a prime Richard Sherman because of his length, height, speed and ball skills.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
With Calvin Ridley being suspended for the entire season due to gambling, the Falcons have a void at receiver. Wilson’s play style is comparable to Ridley and would be a good fit for their West Coast offense.
9. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
The Seahawks are in full rebuild after trading their franchise star QB in Russell Wilson. In all honesty, the Seahawks can go in any direction outside of wide receiver and that would fill a need. Stingley is viewed in some circles as the best corner in the draft.
10. New York Jets: Drake London, WR, USC
London provides a new aspect to the offense that is missing. He’s a big body who can win those 50-50 jump balls that Zach Wilson likes to throw. London moves extremely well for a guy at his size and can produce explosive plays after the catch.
11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
At one point Hamilton was projected to go in the top five. But after a slower-than-expected run at the combine, along with the questionable position value of safeties, his stock took a hit. But he’s still a very good prospect.
12. Minnesota Vikings: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
McDuffie is a good corner with tremendous technique and should fit the Vikings defense well.
13. Houston Texans (via CLE): Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Williams would have been the No. 1 receiver in this class if he didn’t tear his ACL in the national championship game. When healthy, Williams is the most explosive weapon in this class.
14. Baltimore Ravens: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
The Ravens pass protection was problematic last year. Now they get one of the better offensive linemen from a pass blocking standpoint.
15: Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Olave is a dynamic receiver who can beat you in various ways. Olave should be a stout weapon for Jalen Hurts as he goes into year three.
16. New Orleans Saints (via PHI/IND): Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Penning is a feisty player who would replace left tackle Terron Armstead who left to go to the Dolphins.
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
Davis is a mammoth of a human and would be an impact player against the run, something the Chargers struggled with last year.
18. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): Daxton Hill, S/CB, Michigan
Hill’s versatility reminds folks of Tyrann Mathieu: He’s a chess piece for a defense as he can cover slot receivers and play deep safety.
19. New Orleans Saints (via PHI): Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah
Lloyd is an athletic, ranging linebacker who possesses premier versatility. He was strong against the run and rushing the QB. He logged eight sacks, four interceptions and 22 tackles for loss along with 110 total tackles as a senior for the Utes.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
The Steelers get their succession plan for Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. Pickett is the most pro-ready out of the QBs in this class after tossing 42 touchdowns in his last college season.
21. New England Patriots: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
After losing J.C. Jackson they need someone to fill those shoes and Booth has the talent and ability to do it.
22. Green Bay Packers (via LV): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
Burks is a talented Swiss Army knife. He has the ability to take the top off a defense and create yards after the catch. He can become a weapon for Aaron Rodgers.
23. Arizona Cardinals: IOL Zion Johnson, Boston College
Johnson was a standout offensive lineman for the Eagles and would provide stout interior protection for Kyler Murray.
24. Dallas Cowboys: Arnold Ebiketie, DE/OLB, Penn State.
Ebiketie finished with 9.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss for Penn State. Pairing him with Micah Parsons would be lethal for opposing offenses to block.
25. Buffalo Bills: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
The Bills need a No. 2 corner to fill out the stout secondary of Jordan Poyer, Tre White and Micah Hyde. Gordon is a good scheme fit as he thrives in zone.
26. Tennessee Titans: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
Karlaftis didn’t have a lot of production at Purdue but he has the traits required to become a good defensive end. He should thrive playing on a defense that produced an impressive 43 sacks.
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
Wyatt would be a good fit for the Bucs and would fill the hole being created with Ndamukong Suh set to walk.
28. Green Bay Packers: David Ojabo, OLB, Michigan
Ojabo popped his Achilles but he’s worth the risk as a player who could develop into a premium pass rusher if he regains his pre-injury form.
29. Kansas City Chiefs (via MIA/SF): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Dotson is a fantastic route runner and should be able to produce explosive plays with Patrick Mahomes.
30. Kansas City Chiefs: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
The Chiefs let Mathieu walk in free agency and replaced him with Justin Reid but it wouldn’t hurt to add Cine to the safety room. Cine is a do it all type safety who will bring a physicality to the Chiefs defense.
31. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Smith, OT/G, Tulsa
The Bengals have revamped their offensive line throughout the offseason. Adding Smith would be the cherry on top.
32. Detroit Lions (via LAR): Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
The Lions get their QB of the future as he can sit behind Jared Goff and learn how to be a franchise QB.
Srinagar Parks Turn into hot spots for Students Bunking Classes
Srinagar Parks Turn into hot spots for Students Bunking Classes
Srinagar: The famous Jhelum View Park along the Bund and other resting spots around polo view in Srinagar city have become favorite spots for school-going students who bunk their classes.
Every day scores of students in their uniform are seen roaming idle or sitting in groups inside the Park, and playgrounds near polo view during school hours.
“Students have become habitual of spending their entire day in these parks. It seems the school authorities do not pay any heed to their absence from classes,” said a passerby.
Donning school uniforms, the students from different nearby schools reach Jhelum View Park and other nearby spots to spend their day and bunk their classes.
“I see many of these students every day here. They reach this park at 11am and leave after 2pm or 3pm,” a shopkeeper at Bund said.
Also, the students are seen roaming in Pratap Park during school hours raising questions over the administration of the schools.
“The concerned schools should act strict against these students for remaining absent from schools unauthorisedly,” said Muhammad Ismael, passerby at Lal Chowk.
In the past, the schools would rusticate the students who would not attend their classes for seven consecutive days. But the practice was later done away with because the move would result in decrease in the enrollment.
“If the students are rusticated from schools the authorities in the School Education Department raise questions over decreasing enrollment in schools,” said a school head wishing not to be named. Not only in Srinagar, but the complaints about students bunking their classes are reported from other districts as well.
A senior lecturer of government higher secondary school in one of the south Kashmir districts said the students do not attend their classes but are regular at private coaching centres.
The lecturer said in some cases the students manage their “dummy admissions” in government higher secondary schools but never attend classes.
“They either spend their day in parks or sit at him but they are marked present in classes as they go to private coaching centres for their studies,” the lecturer said.
Pleading helplessness, the lecturer said the respective school managements are not able to act against these students because it will force them to switch to private schools.
“Reportedly, some private schools have an understanding with parents and students wherein they pay the school fee without attending classes but prefer to go private coaching classes in morning or evening and spend the whole day in parks and malls,” the lecturer said.
He said tightening noose around the students will force the students to opt for other schools resulting in decrease in the school enrollment. “And if the enrollment decreases, the school head and teachers will be made answerable by the department. Nobody among higher ups will understand the real cause of the dip in enrolment,” he said.
Students including girls roaming in parks and other resting spots during school hours have raised concern among stakeholders who demand that school authorities, Civil and district administration besides the parents should collectively play a role to stop the nuisance.
“A proper attendance monitoring system should be introduced in schools wherein parents should be informed about the absence of their kids in schools. Parents should be intimated about this on a daily basis,” said Abdul Majeed, a parent from Srinagar.
The stakeholders also demanded that the concerned district administration should set up a special task force and deploy them around these parks during school hours. “The move will discourage students from bunking their classes,” he said.
Over the years, J&K police would deploy Flying Squads and deploy police personnel at various spots. The squad would not allow students to roam in parks and other spots during the school hours.
“But there is no check on it these days. Hope government will look into it as students bunking their classes are destroying their future,” another parent said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal when contacted said they have taken cognizance of the issue and they have decided to deploy their personnel in civvies in many areas to stop the nuisance.
“The issue is not directly related to us but considering the societal concern, The students will be either sent to home or school but will not be allowed to roam in parks,” he told Greater Kashmir.
Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Bishwajit Kumar Singh said the issue will be looked into.
“It is serious and the department will work on it and stop students from bunk their classes. We will come up with a solution at department level,” he said.
Daywatch: CTU claims CPS violated COVID-19 safety agreement | Prisoner Review Board’s complex decisions oversimplified by politics | NFL draft: What to know
Good morning, Chicago.
Life expectancy in Chicago during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic dropped almost two years from 2019-2020, the city’s Department of Public Health reported. This is one of the sharpest single-year decreases in life expectancy on record, the agency said, and the steepest declines for Black and Latinx Chicagoans, with COVID-19 driving those numbers.
Meanwhile, officials with the Chicago Teachers Union argued that the halting of the universal masking requirement at Chicago Public Schools last month violated their COVID-19 safety agreement by rescinding a key tenet of the plan without reopening collective bargaining.
And the state health department said three Illinois children have developed suspected cases of severe hepatitis potentially linked to a strain of adenovirus — joining a string of other kids from across the country with the mysterious illness.
Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.
‘These are not casual decisions.’ Changing dynamics about crime and politics have wide-ranging influence on state board.
When a group of Democratic state senators joined Republicans in rejecting two of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s nominees to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board last month, it became clear that crime has become such a big issue in this year’s elections it is even driving some divisions within the governor’s own political party.
How a little-known state board became a flashpoint for controversy also demonstrates how much has changed about politics and crime in just a few short years. For panels such as the Prisoner Review Board, those who have served on it say, that means often nuanced decision-making about releasing men and women from prison is relegated to little more than political talking points.
Ex-Crestwood mayor sentenced to a year in federal prison in red light-camera bribery probe
Former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta was sentenced to a year in federal prison after he was caught on undercover FBI video taking what he thought was a $5,000 bribe from a red-light camera company executive. Presta, 72, resigned in November after pleading guilty to charges of bribery, official misconduct and filing false tax returns.
“The image of Crestwood is diminished when the mayor takes a bribe to jack up red light camera tickets on anyone driving through town,” U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said. “I don’t know how many of those tickets were unjustified. But it damages people to have to pay tickets that otherwise might not have been written.”
As Whitney Young High School principal retires after 27 years, the job could be the most sought-after in CPS
Whitney M. Young Magnet High School Principal Joyce Kenner envisions her successor as someone who commits to leading the selective enrollment school for several years, attends most student activities and maintains an open-door policy. This person should not have dollar signs in their eyes, she said.
The job could be the most sought-after position in Chicago Public Schools this summer as the Near West Side school is considered one of the top high schools in the country.
Should GM Ryan Poles trade up? 4 questions for the Bears heading into the NFL draft.
The NFL draft begins Thursday night and, boy, do the Chicago Bears have a rebuilding job ahead of them. But without any first-round picks and only six selections to work with, new general manager Ryan Poles has his work cut out for him.
As the draft draws near, our team of Bears writers weighs in on four timely topics.
- Who will the Bears select? Brad Biggs’ NFL mock draft 3.0.
- When do the Bears pick? Everything you need to know about the NFL draft.
Bob Chinn, whose Wheeling crab house is a destination for seafood lovers, dies at age 99
Bob Chinn’s massive crab house on Milwaukee Avenue in Wheeling packed in thousands of diners over the years and was once ranked among the nation’s top restaurants in terms of sales. Chinn, 99, died of natural causes April 15 at his Northbrook home, said his daughter, Marilyn Chinn LeTourneau.
The restaurant continues to be known for a festive atmosphere, with a noise level “equal in volume to a big convention at McCormick Place,” the Tribune wrote in 1993.
“I like lots of energy, lots of excitement,” Chinn told the Tribune in 1993. “At our restaurant, people like to watch people.”
