YGG SEA Secures $15 Million from Marquee Investors to Boost Play-to-Earn Gaming in Southeast Asia
Taipei, Taiwan, 26th April, 2022, Chainwire
Yield Guild Games Southeast Asia (YGG SEA), a sub-decentralized autonomous organization (subDAO) of the Philippines-based blockchain gaming startup Yield Guild Games (YGG), has secured $15 million across two different private funding rounds. It will use the proceeds to boost the adoption of play-to-earn gaming in Southeast Asian countries.
While the initial round was led by YGG and Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC), the follow-up round saw participation from Crypto.com Capital, Animoca Brands, MindWorks Ventures, Poloniex, Jump Capital, Sembrani Kiqani (a fund by BRI Ventures), Circle, Digital Currency Group, Hashed, Polygon, Bukalapak, United Overseas Bank (UOB) Venture Management, Arca Funds, Evernew Capital, OKEx Blockdream Ventures, Yolo Ventures, SevenX Ventures, LongHash Ventures, Hashkey Group, Morningstar Ventures, Rise Capital, Dialectic, SweeperDAO, PetRock Capital, DNC Ventures, FBG Capital and Emfarsis.
Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung commented, “As an investor in YGG, Animoca Brands is a supporter of the YGG SEA team, its business model, and its regional focus. We believe YGG SEA will strongly contribute to onboarding players to blockchain across South East Asia.”
YGG SEA is the first regional subDAO of Yield Guild Games, focusing on players from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. The subDAOs like YGG SEA are at the core of YGG’s expansion strategy across the world as they have the local knowledge and networks. To expand quickly and deeply, having regional subDAOs is key to the community development of the overall YGG ecosystem.
In YGG Ecosystem, the goal is not just to onboard players as scholars; but also to be the bridge that brings the Web2 community into Web3 space through GameFi. YGG SEA has been aggressively onboarding and creating a safe space for scholars to enter Web3 through heavy localization and a grassroots level approach in each country.
Other than community development, YGG SEA is committed to supporting locally developed play-to-earn games within the region and acquiring NFTs that are uniquely suited to the needs and interests of SEA’s player base. It is also helping locally developed play-to-earn games go global.
“Crypto.com Capital is pleased to support the launch of YGG’s first ever subDAO — YGG SEA — in its private funding round. We believe that Southeast Asia will continue to be the largest market globally for play-to-earn operators, and that YGG SEA — with its operational expertise spanning from YGG and its in-country teams — will continue to hold the lion’s share of high-quality scholars in the region,” said Crypto.com Capital Managing Director Bobby Bao.
Its parent DAO, YGG, is a community of play-to-earn gamers. YGG operates like a guild, acquiring yield-generating virtual assets across several play-to-earn games, and lending those assets to players who can’t afford them. Players, in turn, share a fraction of the in-game rewards with YGG.
About YGG SEA
YGG SEA, the first subDAO of Yield Guild Games, is a decentralized autonomous organization for acquiring and managing NFTs used in the metaverse. Its mission is to create the biggest and most sustainable play-to-earn virtual economy in Southeast Asia. YGG SEA is a founding member of the Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance.
Contacts
Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Volume Plunges
With a bearish market, the canine-themed meme coin Dogecoin suffered a major decline in trading volume. Investor interest also dramatically waned starting December 2021.
Further, there was a huge 66% slump in trading volume from January to March of 2021. Things got even worse in February when Russia invaded Ukraine.
DOGE Slumps from 2021
In January this year, Dogecoin’s trading volume was at $33.51 billion. Comparatively, the trading volume in February 2022 dropped further to $22.44 billion.
The trading price of Dogecoin started at $0.1705 on January 1 and this closed Q1 at $0.1378. That is a nearly 20% drop between DOGE’s opening and closing price in the first quarter. Today, the DOGE price has dropped by 3.1% with a trading volume of $0.13569.
DOGE is now ranked 11th among the top 20 cryptocurrencies, with a market cap of $18 billion. (Image credit: The Scotsman)
When the Bitcoin price declines (BTC is down at 4.4% today), its peers or other altcoins also suffer a major drop. Call it a domino effect of sorts. Bitcoin along with other crypto tokens are down for quite some time as investors are feeling the agitation with the tightening plans by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Dogecoin – The Strongest Meme Coin
Dogecoin was one of the strongest cryptocurrencies last year recording an all-time high and shooting up at $0.7376 in May 2021. DOGE is on the top 20 cryptocurrencies to date or at the 11th spot with a market cap ticking at $18 billion.
With the support of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Dogecoin is definitely not running out of gas in terms of popularity, market cap, and supply. However, DOGE’s unlimited supply also happens to be its Achilles’ heel because of inflation issues.
DOGE total market cap at $20.10 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
The bearish pressure has pressed on the DOGE price putting it way below the critical level or at $0.12. This price behavior happens when it moves fast as it runs on empty. This could trigger a flash crash that could go below the $0.09 level.
DOGE’s Bullish Reversal
However, this disequilibrium or great disruption can mean one thing. DOGE could be up to a higher reversion. And Musk becoming the new owner of Twitter could turn things around for the most popular meme-inspired coin.
Not everyone feels bullish, especially with a meme coin but if it’s a DOGE then you are betting on one of the most robust digital tokens around. With a bullish reversal, people should definitely get ready for DOGE to soar.
Featured image from Coingape, chart from TradingView.com
A New Era of E-commerce -Bringing Crypto to the Masses
Cryptocurrency may be a hard-to-grasp concept for many, but as e-commerce develops, crypto may become the mainstream option for consumers. This makes an opportunity for businesses to come up with sustainable, user-friendly models to make widespread adoption easier.
Over the last 3 years, the term “cryptocurrency” has lodged itself firmly in the minds of people, regardless of whether they invest in it. The technical aspects of it, however, remain less understood, and for much of the public, this knowledge feels inaccessible.
This is understandable, given how crypto is still in its early stages and not widely used. However, that’s all about to change as the race to establish cryptocurrency as the top alternative to traditional banking intensifies, making cryptocurrency a norm. This transition will give rise to “c-commerce” or crypto-commerce.
The rise & evolution of e-commerce
The Covid-19 pandemic caused a massive shift to digital retail in 2021, marking a new era in retail and e-commerce. The global e-commerce market went from $3.354 trillion in 2019 to $4.981 trillion in 2021 and is now expected to total $5.55 trillion by the end of 2022.
Where 2 years ago, people were frantically attempting to catch up and adopt new technology, in 2022, it has become a lifestyle. Over the next 5 years, innovation and growth in digital activities will enable the e-commerce market to evolve too. In fact, it has already begun.
E-commerce giant Amazon, for example, has incorporated early Metaverse technology into its marketplace with its newest AR shopping tool, Room Decorator. Users may use their phones to see what furniture will look like in their home and view multiple products together to get a feel of the decor.
The growing popularity of AR in shopping allows shoppers to feel more confident about the fit and feel of their purchase. Between the Metaverse, which allows users to view and buy real estate and NFTs, and cryptocurrency, which is a safer and faster mode of payment, consumer habits aren’t bound to change anytime soon.
The current role of cryptocurrency in e-commerce
Cryptocurrencies have unlocked a new, more convenient way for consumers to transfer funds and make payments, so it’s no wonder that major brands, marketplaces, and payment processors are now accepting crypto as payment. Among them is PayPal, with their new “Checkout with Crypto” feature launched in March 2021. All cryptocurrencies can be stored within PayPal’s digital wallet and can easily be converted to fiat currency during checkout at no additional fee. Expedia, Shopify, Etsy, and Whole Foods have also made the switch, allowing the use of over 20 different cryptocurrencies on their platforms.
It is also the better option. Switching to crypto payments has a host of benefits for consumers, including low fees, speed and ease of transactions, and more security. Users also don’t need to reveal their identity by filling in a registration form or giving their phone numbers when using cryptocurrency for payments.
Because of this, there is a slow but sure rise of ‘c-commerce’ or ‘crypto-commerce’ in the digital sphere today. The only issue is not enough people have adopted cryptocurrencies because it can be rather intimidating for those new to this world.
For such cases, platforms like exeno are making it easier for users to transition from traditional online shopping methods to using a safer, more secure mode of transaction. With their wide array of branded physical goods that users can purchase using cryptocurrencies. exeno is much more than just another store that accepts cryptocurrency. They are on the verge of creating a fully-fledged crypto commerce ecosystem where customers can leverage the upcoming EXN Coin to redeem benefits such as stake-back incentives (like cash-back programs offered by traditional e-commerce platforms) & low-cost transaction fees, just to name a couple.
Conclusion
Using cryptocurrencies may be daunting for those who are not familiar with their workings. There is a fair amount of suspicion and ambiguity surrounding cryptocurrencies, but it is ultimately the more secure form of making payments and conducting online transactions.
To take this fear out of cryptocurrencies, exeno is attempting to make them mainstream by incorporating them into their user-friendly c-commerce platform, encouraging more and more people to make the switch and be part of the movement that will revolutionize shopping habits.
Trace Network Is Giving Everyone A Digital Twin With BUDDY Launch
Trace Network has announced the launch of BUDDY, the first product from the project that enables the creation of real-looking avatars. The product is now live on Trace Network Labs and you can mint BUDDY on https://app.trace.network. The decentralized protocol set out to do something that has never been done before and that is to provide users with a digital twin of themselves. These human-looking avatars are basically virtual replications of the users themselves, bearing a complete likeness to their physical attributes and other characters.
Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Lokesh Rao, Co-founder & CEO, said “The launch of Buddy marks a major achievement in our Metaverse journey and the beginning of another. Metaverses across the virtual world are looking for residents that aid and add value to the ecosystem. With Buddy, we intend to onboard a billion users in the next 5 years as this will be key to enable creators building digital life experiences for the meta-population.”
The product was first launched in its beta version at the WOW Summit Metaverse Festival and Crypto Expo 2022 in Dubai. The product received a fabulous response with over 600 Buddy avatars created and minted within 5 days by visitors to these events.
BUDDY – A “Real” experience
BUDDY provides a unique experience for metaverse users compared to what is available now. Current metaverse Avatars are cartoon-looking and do not portray any characteristics of their physical counterparts. However, BUDDY will allow people to create their real human-like looking digital self, complete with the ability to animate freely and do various things.
BUDDY avatars can walk, run, and shake hands with other avatars, among other things. They can visit wherever they like, see new sceneries, visit monuments, new cities, locales, etc. Not only can these avatars visit these places, but they can also document them by taking selfies. This way, a user will have a picture of themself in a place they may not be able to physically go to, along with memories that will last a lifetime.
The avatars are the virtual versions of users living in the metaverse as they would in the physical world. Take a role-playing game like Dungeons & Dragons as an example. To play these games, players would need to pick an avatar. It is through the avatar that they are able to move around the game universe. BUDDY avatars are similar to this but also very different.
While the avatars allow users to participate in the metaverse, they are not limited to a single activity like playing a game. It is the user carrying out a normal life in the metaverse using a digital identity. It’s like having a digital twin. People will be using a BUDDY avatar in the metaverse where it is not possible to be physically present, like watching movies and games with friends, going out shopping in the metaverse and selecting the right outfit for your body & getting it delivered in real-world and these kinds of convenient + experience will slowly take over our current ecommerce which only allows only convenience in a notional way.
BUDDY Avatars Are Not Bound to Blockchain Networks
A lot of the avatars in various metaverses now remain metaverse, blockchain, or game-bound. This means that outside of the universes in which they were created, these avatars are pretty much useless since they cannot participate in other metaverses. BUDDY avatars do not have this problem as they are not blockchain-bound.
Anyone with a BUDDY avatar can move from one metaverse to the other. They’re all portable, which means a user can travel across multiple metaverses, blockchains, games, and even virtual experiences that are built on various platforms. Simply put, a BUDDY avatar is metaverse agnostic.
Having real-looking avatars can positively impact the lives of a user. Think of someone who has lost a loved one. They can preserve the memories of their loved ones in a real-looking avatar which the user can then interact with inside the metaverse, providing a therapeutic experience for the user.
Another situation can be with people with disabilities. Disabled people can be sometimes very limited in what they can do in the physical world. In the metaverse, there are no limitations. Users can walk, run, dance, swim, jump, and more. This emotional connection between a user and their BUDDY presents a unique experience that isn’t found anywhere else currently.
About Trace Network Labs
Trace Network is a decentralized protocol enabling real-looking digital twins and lifestyles for them in multiple metaverses on different chains. Trace is enabling the next era of Luxury Lifestyle For Metaverses powered by NFTs & Digital Fashion. In nutshell, Trace Network Labs is paving the path for an immersive experience in the metaverse for real-world activities like work, play and socializing with family friends and colleagues.
