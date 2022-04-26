Connect with us

Zach LaVine could miss Game 5 after the Chicago Bulls star enters health and safety protocols

Published

Published

2 mins ago

on

Zach LaVine could miss Game 5 after the Chicago Bulls star enters health and safety protocols
Facing elimination in their first round series with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Chicago Bulls were dealt another blow Tuesday when Zach LaVine entered health and safety protocols.

LaVine will likely be out for Game 5 of the series, which tips off Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

With Alex Caruso in concussion protocol, the Bulls might be down two starters for their must win game. LaVine averaged 19.3 points per game on 42.9 % shooting in the first four games of the series.

More to come.

News

Good News for J&K Students: Class 10th, 12th certificates to be available online

Published

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 26, 2022

By

Good News for J&K Students: Class 10th, 12th certificates to be available online
Good News for J&K Students: Class 10th, 12th certificates to be available online

Top administrative officials of the School Education Department informed the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that “All processes of examination conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) have been made online.”

“Certificates of students of Class X and Class XII Board exam are being made available on Digilocker,” the official said.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEIT) under Digital India programme. DigiLocker aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet—(KNO)

The post Good News for J&K Students: Class 10th, 12th certificates to be available online appeared first on JK Breaking News.

News

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not 'close contact'

Published

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 26, 2022

By

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’
By ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days. Because of their travel schedules, the last time Harris saw Biden was Monday, April 18.

The vice president recently returned from a weeklong trip to the West coast.

Harris tested positive on both rapid and PCR tests but “has exhibited no symptoms,” the White House said. She will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and will return to the White House only when she tests negative for the virus.

Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1. Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant.

Harris’ diagnosis comes a month after her husband, Doug Emhoff, recovered from the virus, as a wave of cases of the highly transmissible omicron subvariant has spread through Washington’s political class, infecting Cabinet members, White House staffers and lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Allen said Harris would follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines “and the advice of her physicians.” It was not immediately clear whether she is being prescribed any antiviral treatments.

After more than two years and nearly a million deaths in the U.S., the virus is still killing more than 300 people a day in the U.S., according to the CDC. The unvaccinated are at a far greater risk, more than three times as likely to test positive and 20 times as likely to die from the virus than those who have received at least a primary dose of the vaccines, according to the public health agency.

News

CBSE 10th English Exam Tomorrow, How to Write Paper to Get Full Marks

Published

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 26, 2022

By

NEET UG 2022: FAQs On Application Process, Exam Pattern, Tie-Breaking Rules – check here
CBSE 10th English Exam Tomorrow, How to Write Paper to Get Full Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the term 2 board exams from today, April 26. Unlike the first term which had multiple-choice questions, the second term had a subjective type question-answer format. Tomorrow, one of the important papers will be held — the class 10 English paper.

As per experts, students must aim to attempt the paper neatly. They must leave a line or two after each question. Utilize the reading time well and read the questions carefully, says Shweta Tomar, TGT English, Amity International School, Sector 6, Vasundhra, Ghaziabad. A total of 21,16,209 students will be appearing for the CBSE class 10 English paper tomorrow.

She went on to add that students must not leave any question unattempted. They must also adhere to the word limit given for each question. “Underline the keywords. Attempt all questions of one section together. Divide the long answers into shorter paras,” she adds.

Students must avoid careless spelling and grammatical errors at all costs, especially when it comes to English exam. Write the formats and headings carefully, wherever required. After done with the writing part, thoroughly revise what you have written, says Tomar.

Further, students must always write the answers in clear handwriting. Remember, the font should not be too small or too big. Besides, do not write anything without meaning just to fill the page. Don’t write too slowly for the sake of handwriting. Keep the writing speed correct from the beginning and maintain it. If you write slowly in the beginning of the exam to maintain good handwriting, then you will never be able to finish the paper on time.

The board has set up 7406 exam centres for class 10. This time, to avoid any malpractices during the exam, CBSE will use advanced data analytics to detect and prevent any irregularities in academic testing. This will further help identify exam centres where irregularities are found and the board will take appropriate measures thereafter. This comes after several irregularities were reported in the term 1.

The post CBSE 10th English Exam Tomorrow, How to Write Paper to Get Full Marks appeared first on JK Breaking News.

