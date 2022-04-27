11 Years Pass Since Bitcoin’s Anonymous Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Left Community

Singapore, Singapore, 27th April, 2022, Chainwire
The newest service tailored towards enterprises from Mintable is a gas-free minting product called Mintology.
Mintable is a technology company that delivers NFTs as part of its services. Mintable excited to introduce its new app that allows the minting of NFTs without any gas fees. The technology is called Mintology, and consumers can use it for minting NFTs for loyalty, sales promotions, and branding purposes.
As the world’s first gasless minting API, Mintology was designed in 2018 and offers a full suite of NFT-based solution services. With this technology, it’s possible for businesses to mint thousands of ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum main net instantly without any environmental impact. In order to begin minting with Mintology, there are three steps:
- Create an account
- Select a plan
- Connect the API and mint
“Mintology is powered by Mintable, a leading mass-market NFT Marketplace with a global presence. We are backed by highly prominent and respectable individuals including industry leaders in software and technology, financial services and banking, venture capital, blockchain & film, and the arts.” Says Jason Sarria-Solis, the General Manager of Mintology. “In addition, we have a solid array of institutional investors supporting the rapid growth of our company, driven by the massive demand for our enterprise services.”
Mintology offers premium tools and services to allow businesses to streamline their NFT strategy while avoiding gas fees. The app allows users to create custom pages on Mintable.com where they can launch their NFT campaign. It also provides businesses with Smart Contracts for easy contract management.
Mintology provides scalable solutions for batch, individual, or minting on demand. Working with the app doesn’t require coding knowledge and grants access to powerful analytics tools to support an NFT campaign.
Through Mintology, businesses can offer their customers a range of payment options, including PayPal, credit card, and even crypto payment methods. The company is proud to provide affordable pricing that is 90+% cheaper than traditional minting options.
As soon as the business launches the NFT collection, it immediately becomes available on Mintable.com. Besides gasless minting on Ethereum cryptocurrency, Mintology offers custodial wallets and a fully customizable marketplace.
Mintology aims to empower enterprises through its accessible minting service and end-to-end solutions for NFT-based applications. It specializes in delivering cost-effective methods for developing NFT strategies designed by expert developers. Mintable has dedicated customer service managers to support users in understanding the company’s powerful, one-click gasless minting API.
Mintable says its Mintology technology services are currently available to over 100 million people worldwide. The Singapore Fintech Festival created 500 NFTs using Mintology’s gasless minting function to encourage audiences to buy advance tickets.
The company’s low pricing reflects the lack of gas fees for minting through Mintology. For pay-as-you-go (PAYG) pricing, businesses can expect to pay $2 per mint. This option is best for those who don’t plan to mint regularly and use the service as a one-off. However, those who are minting frequently are more likely to benefit from the company’s monthly or annual subscription service, paying closer to $1 per mint. Annual subscriptions that are paid in advance receive a further discount.
The subscription plans available include Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. There is also a custom plan option available on Mintable’s Mintology website. Tier 1 pricing is $1000 per month for up to 500 NFTs monthly on Ethereum. Tier 2 is $4500 for up to 2500 NFTs monthly. Tier 3 is $7500 for 5000 NFTs per month.
All Custom NFT minting plans must discuss all custom plans with the company’s sales team. Businesses interested in exploring these options can visit Mintology by Mintable website or contact the sales team. They are available via email at [email protected] or by completing the online form.
About Mintable
Mintable is powered by Mintology, one of the leading NFT marketplaces and innovators in the NFT space. Mintable pioneered the world’s first glasses minting technology on Ethereum, saving companies millions of dollars in gas fees.
Founded in 2018 with our global headquarters in Singapore; Mintable is backed by leading investors and partners, including Mastercard, Ripple, Mark Cuban, and Marc Benioff.
Contacts
General Manager