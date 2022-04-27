News
28 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair for Men (2022)
Most men take pride in their appearance. And a full head of hair is often seen as a sign of virility and strength. But what happens when you start to lose your hair? For many men, thinning hair can be difficult to deal with emotionally and socially. Many men also think there is nothing they can do about their thin hair and give up. But don’t worry, help is here! There are plenty of shampoos out there that can thicken your hair and keep it looking healthy.
It can be tough to find the right shampoo when you have thinning hair, and with so many options, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. There are a number of hair-thickening ingredients, which have differing levels of success, and brands make conflicting promises about their products. A good rule of thumb is to look for a lightweight shampoo that will not weigh down your already thin hair. Also, look for ingredients like tea tree oil that will stimulate the scalp and encourage hair growth.
Shampoos can combat thin hair in a variety of ways. Some encourage hair growth, while others plump or thicken the hair strands. With so many options on the market, how can you know which one will work best for you?
There’s no need to panic, because we did all the research for you and picked out the 28 best shampoos for thinning hair for men. We’ve included shampoos that have a variety of benefits, but they all combat thin hair. Additionally, most of them are affordable. Fighting thin hair doesn’t have to drain your bank account. So, whether you’re just starting to experience thinning hair or have been dealing with it for a while, there’s sure to be a shampoo here that can help you get your confidence back.
Keep reading our list of the 28 best shampoos for thinning hair for men to find the shampoo that’s perfect for you.
1. Blu Atlas Shampoo
Blu Atlas is a powerhouse all-natural brand committed to making skin and hair care specifically formulated for men.
If you’re hoping to get thicker, stronger hair without weighing it down, Blu Atlas is the shampoo you’ve been looking for. This shampoo strengthens hair and prevents oil buildup with potent natural ingredients like jojoba protein and aloe vera, making it the finest option for men with thinning hair. Jojoba oil is rich in beauty-boosting vitamins A, E and D, as well as antioxidants and fatty acids. Aloe acts as a natural moisturizer, and also has antioxidant properties. Coconut derivative ensures the shampoo retains its creaminess without weighing down your thin hair.
Great for thinning hair in men, this shampoo will give you a clean feel with added body and shine.
For best results, use a quarter-sized amount of product when you wash your hair. Lather the product into wet hair and massage gently into your scalp. Rinse well until the product is fully out of your hair. Use daily to combat thinning hair.
2. American Crew Acumen Daily Thickening Shampoo
Thin hair can be a challenge, but with American Crew Acumen Daily Thickening Shampoo, breakage is reduced by 80%.
This gentle shampoo cleanses, removes build-up and refreshes the scalp, while softening and swelling the hair shaft, adding moisture and shine. It adds body and fullness to thinning hair, while gently cleansing and conditioning. This American Crew shampoo contains vitamins that combine antioxidant and moisturizing agents for optimal results. Elevate your style with American Crew.
For best results, use American Crew Acumen Daily Thickening Shampoo daily. Wet hair thoroughly before applying and then massage into the hair and onto the scalp. Be sure to rinse well. Using this shampoo daily will do the most to combat your thinning hair.
3. R+C Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
R+C Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo nourishes and strengthens your hair from root to tip, adding vitality and volume. This shampoo is enriched with biotin, pro-vitamin B5, saw palmetto berry extract and coconut oil to help improve the keratin infrastructure of hair, increase its strength and vitality, coat strands and add shine, and promote scalp health. R+C Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo is packed with the vital nutrients your hair needs to look its best.
Be sure to use this shampoo every time you wash your hair for best results.
4. Davines NaturalTech Energizing Shampoo
Looking to give your scalp and hair a sense of energy and well-being? Look no further than Davines NaturalTech Energizing Shampoo. This shampoo gently cleanses the hair while pH-balancing the scalp and moisturizing. It also helps stimulate new hair growth and reinforces weak hair, all without using any harmful parabens or sulfates.
The Davines NaturalTech Energizing Shampoo can be used every other day for a month as an intensive treatment, or two times a week for two months as a maintenance treatment.
5. Keeps Thickening Shampoo
Keeps Thickening Shampoo helps keep your follicles clean and healthy, promoting healthy hair growth.
The brand’s hair-care experts have developed these products with your follicles in mind – to keep your hair clean and healthy, and promote growth. The ingredients have been shown to help thin hair look fuller and thicker. You can complete your hair-care routine with confidence, knowing that you’re doing everything you can to enhance the appearance of your thinning locks.
Keeps Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner were awarded the Best Shampoo & Conditioner for Thinning Hair in the 2021 AskMen Grooming Awards.
6. GO247 Cream Men Mint Thickening Shampoo
Ditch the dandruff and thinning hair and get ready for thicker, fuller locks with GO247 Cream Men Mint Thickening Shampoo. This unique formula combines menthol, vitamin E, peppermint oil and honey to rejuvenate the scalp and promote healthy hair growth. With this shampoo, you’ll have bouncy, soft hair that is easy to style.
7. Pete & Pedro Volumizing & Thickening Biotin Shampoo
Looking to add some volume and thickness to your hair? Look no further than Pete & Pedro Volumizing & Thickening Biotin Shampoo.
This shampoo is packed full of biotin and rice protein, which work together to add weightless volume and body to your hair. It’s great for all hair types, but is especially effective for fine or thinning hair. The sweet green apple scent will leave your hair smelling amazing while increasing its strength and elasticity. Best of all, this shampoo helps keep the scalp clean and oil-free with a combination of extracts and powerful ingredients.
Give your fragile strands the boost they need with Pete & Pedro Volumizing & Thickening Biotin Shampoo.
8. Hawthorne Men’s Thickening Shampoo for Thinning Hair
Hawthorne Men’s Thickening Shampoo can give a boost to your thinning hair.
This refreshing mint and eucalyptus formula contains stimulating vitamin B5 and strengthening rice protein to help repair and restore your hair. Rice protein is an ancient nutrient that increases your hair’s ability to bind moisture, thus increasing its flexibility and strength. Aloe vera contains enzymes that repair the scalp, soothing itchiness and promoting hair growth. Vitamin E supports hair growth, prevents breakage and split ends, and stimulates hair follicles. Finally, vitamin B5 hydrates your hair, strengthens it, volumizes it and softens it.
9. Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo
Sachajuan’s Thickening Shampoo will make your hair thicker and fuller.
This shampoo contains ocean silk technology and thickening technology to give your hair a volumized look with plenty of shine. These ingredients also provide a foundation for amazing styling while nourishing and protecting your hair. Plus, it’s vegan and cruelty free!
Sachajuan recommends massaging a small amount of their Thickening Shampoo into wet hair and rinsing thoroughly. If you love their shampoo, try out their conditioner.
10. Hims Hair Thickening Shampoo
Hims Hair Thickening Shampoo gently cleanses your scalp while helping to volumize and moisturize your hair. Featuring saw palmetto, their secret ingredient, this shampoo targets DHT – the hormone that contributes to hair loss.
For best results, lather and leave on your scalp for one minute before rinsing. Wash your hair on a consistent and normal washing schedule to ensure you’re getting the most out of your shampoo.
11. Horace Gentle Purifying Shampoo
Horace Gentle Purifying Shampoo is a natural sulfate-free shampoo that gently purifies your hair and scalp without drying it out. This product contains beneficial ingredients like rosehip extract, red ginseng and babassu oil to cleanse and nourish your hair while leaving it healthy and shining. The shampoo is great for thinning hair because it will cleanse your hair without weighing it down. So lather up and enjoy clean, healthy hair that shines.
12. Living Proof Full Shampoo
Looking to add some fullness to your thin, flat hair? Look no further than Living Proof Full Shampoo. This gentle yet thorough shampoo removes residue and buildup, preparing your hair for maximum fullness. Even better, it cleans hair without weighing it down, making it the perfect shampoo for thin hair. It’s also free of silicones, sulfates, parabens, phthalates and gluten, so it’s safe for color-treated and chemically treated hair. Plus, their Healthy Hair Molecule ensures that your locks will stay cleaner for longer.
Go ahead and give Living Proof Full Shampoo a try. You won’t be disappointed!
13. Jack Black’s True Volume Thickening Shampoo
Reinforce thinning hair and get the full, voluminous look you desire with Jack Blacks’s True Volume Thickening Shampoo.
With this blend of botanicals and Jack Black’s proprietary thickening complex, your hair follicles will look healthy and full in no time. As if that weren’t enough, they’ve added creatine and wheat protein to fortify and bulk up thinning hair strands, and tea tree leaf oil and lavender for a clean, refreshing feeling. For best results, pair with Jack Black’s True Volume Thickening Conditioner.
14. ManCave Caffeine Shampoo
ManCave Caffeine Shampoo will invigorate and encourage healthy hair growth. This deep-cleansing shampoo features a lathering sulfate-free formula that hydrates and soothes the scalp, while panthenol helps to prevent dryness and itchiness. With revitalizing properties that are enhanced by l’arginine and shea butter, your hair and scalp will feel refreshed and invigorated after each use. The caffeine will stimulate your scalp and encourage more hair to grow, making your hair thicker. This lathering, sulfate-free formula will leave your hair feeling soft and silky.
15. Patricks SHI | Daily Thickening Shampoo
If you’re concerned about hair loss, Patricks SHI Daily Thickening Shampoo is specifically formulated with strengthening proteins to help maximize hair density. This shampoo packs a punch, making your hair appear thicker and fuller without weighing it down. The mild cleansing agents remove excess oil and product build-up, while the vetiver and Baltic amber fragrance give your hair a refreshing scent. This thickening shampoo also contains Patricks Recovery Compound, which combines plant-based and scientifically engineered ingredients of the highest quality.
Patricks SHI Daily Thickening Shampoo is suitable for daily use to combat thinning hair.
16. Scandinavian Biolabs Hair Strength Shampoo for Men
This shampoo is specifically formulated to help men with their thinning hair. Scandinavian Biolabs Hair Strength Shampoo is made with natural ingredients that nourish and revitalize the scalp while eliminating greasiness. It supplies vital vitamins and nutrients to nurture a healthy scalp, and enhances the strength of hair strands to make a head of hair look and feel healthy and vibrant. Additionally, the shampoo moisturizes the scalp and hair while providing a pleasant eucalyptus aroma.
For best results, rinse your hair thoroughly before applying this shampoo. Use enough shampoo to fully lather your hair, paying special attention to your scalp. Be sure to thoroughly rinse the shampoo out of your hair once you are done massaging it. Scandinavian Biolabs Hair Strength Shampoo recommends following their shampoo with their Bio-Pilixin Recovery Conditioner.
17. Bed Head Dense Up Shampoo
Drenched in a refreshing scent of green basil and mint, the Bed Head Dense Up Shampoo is perfect for removing build-up and giving thin hair a thicker appearance. This innovative shampoo removes build-up and excess oils, while hydrating and nourishing your hair. With its “uploader” technology, Dense Up Shampoo provides style memory, leaving your hair looking thicker and fuller. Infused with caffeine for stimulating properties, this shampoo is perfect for thin or lackluster hair.
18. Aveda Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo
Aveda’s Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo is an excellent product for men who want to keep their scalp healthy and free of build-up. This shampoo uses wintergreen-derived salicylic acid to remove build-up and excess sebum that can clog pores, while conditioning and strengthening thinning hair. It also conditions the scalp, helping to strengthen thinning hair and reduce hair loss. When used with the Invati Men Scalp Revitalizer, this two-step system has been shown to reduce hair loss in men by up to 54%. In a study, four out of five men claimed that their hair looked thicker and fuller after just one use.
When using Aveda Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo, be sure to only apply it to thoroughly wet hair and rinse well.
19. Brickell Daily Strengthening Shampoo for Men
Brickell Daily Strengthening Shampoo for Men is a shampoo specifically formulated for men that will give you thicker and healthier looking hair. This powerful natural shampoo is packed with hydrolyzed wheat protein, amino acids and vitamin E to increase follicle volume and reduce hair loss. Peppermint and tea tree oil provide relief from scalp irritation. Additionally, this shampoo will leave your scalp flake-free and will ensure your hair looks thicker and shinier.
So, whether you’re looking for a volumizing shampoo that will leave your hair looking thicker and fuller or simply want to promote healthy hair growth, Brickell Daily Strengthening Shampoo for Men is a great choice.
20. JVN Embody Daily Volumizing Shampoo
JVN is a hair brand created by Jonathan Van Ness, one of the stars of Queer Eye.
JVN Embody Daily Volumizing Shampoo gently cleanses your hair while adding volume and bounce. This sulfate-free shampoo contains rich ingredients like aloe leaf juice, caffeine and hemi-squalane to hydrate and nourish your scalp while giving your hair a boost. Jasmine, cassis and bergamot give the shampoo an intoxicating aroma, while sandalwood and amber provide a warm base note. Best of all, it’s powered by sugarcane-derived hemi-squalane for superior hair health. So give your locks the nourishment they need with JVN Embody Daily Volumizing Shampoo.
For best results, gently massage a quarter-size amount of shampoo into wet hair. JVN recommends that you follow their Embody Daily Volumizing Shampoo with their conditioner.
21. STMNT Shampoo
Looking for an ultra-powerful shampoo that can clear away any product build-up? STMNT Shampoo is the solution. This unique formula features activated charcoal and menthol to refresh hair and scalp, while avoiding silicone oils and sulfates. STMNT Shampoo is gentle enough to fully cleanse the hair without weighing it down, making it a great option for men with thin hair. Plus, it comes with a refreshing citrus and lavender scent with tonka bean notes. Work it into wet hair to form a lather, then rinse thoroughly for clean, healthy locks. This shampoo is gentle enough to be used daily.
22. Oribe Shampoo for Magnificent Volume
Oribe is typically marketed to women, but the ingredients will do wonders for a man with thinning hair.
Oribe Shampoo for Magnificent Volume adds serious volume and thickness to your thinning hair. This unique formula contains body-building polymers and rare botanical extracts to leave hair full, lush and healthy. Best of all, this shampoo is color-safe, weightless and pH-balanced, so it’s gentle enough for daily use. When you have thinning hair, you want a lightweight shampoo to make sure nothing is tamping down your hair and making it look thinner.
If you are looking for a shampoo that can give you bombshell results while still being gentle, this is the one.
23. Evo Gluttony Volume Shampoo
Who has time for flat, lifeless hair? That’s why we’ve added Evo Gluttony Volume Shampoo to this list. This is a volumizing shampoo that will add life to your locks without weighing them down. The gentle sulfate-free formula is perfect for all hair types, but it really shines on fine hair. Hydrolyzed quinoa helps reduce color fading, so your mane stays vibrant for longer. Plus, the vegan and cruelty-free ingredients are good for you and the environment. So go ahead and indulge in some volume!
24. Redken Brews Daily Shampoo
Redken Brews Daily Shampoo is a great option for men with thin hair. It’s lightweight and gentle enough for everyday use, and has a new formula to strengthen and nourish hair. Featuring malt for strengthening and nourishing properties, this shampoo is suitable for thin or fine hair. Plus, the key ingredients help keep hair healthy and hydrated all day long.
25. Everyman Jack Tea Tree 2-in-1 Thickening Shampoo + Conditioner
The Everyman Jack Tea Tree 2-in-1 Thickening Shampoo + Conditioner will make your hair fuller and thicker. This coconut-derived formula cleans hair while glycerin and shea butter conditions and softens, leaving your locks looking and feeling their best.
Soy proteins help to fortify hair from root to end, making sure it stays strong, healthy and gorgeous. Tea tree extract is known to stimulate the scalp and encourage hair growth. This product is 96% naturally derived, vegan, aluminum-free, dye-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and cruelty-free. Plus, it smells amazing.
26. Ouai Fine Shampoo
Ouai Fine Shampoo is specifically formulated for fine hair. The shampoo is packed with keratin and biotin, two nutrients that help strengthen and volumize hair. Hemp seed extract hydrates and prevents moisture loss, while chia seed oil thickens and adds volume for a fuller look. Your hair will be left clean, bouncy and full of volume. Best of all, this shampoo is cruelty-free and comes in a recyclable bottle.
For best results, rinse this shampoo out with cold water to close the hair cuticles and add shine.
27. Biolage Advanced Full Density Shampoo for Thin Hair
Biolage Advanced Full Density Shampoo will make your thin hair look and feel thicker.
Biolage Advanced Full Density Shampoo is formulated with biotin, zinc PCA and a gluco-omega blend to gently cleanse hair by removing follicle-clogging impurities. This shampoo will fully cleanse the hair but is gentle enough to deal with thin hair. This shampoo creates fuller-looking, thicker, healthier hair while leaving it more resistant to damage. Suitable for all hair types, this shampoo is free of parabens, artificial colorants and mineral oils.
28. Philip B Peppermint Avocado Shampoo
The Philip B Peppermint Avocado Shampoo is a shampoo that will leave your scalp and senses refreshed. Formulated with 16 plant extracts and crisp peppermint oil, this shampoo creates a tingly cooling sensation that will invigorate your scalp and your senses. It clears away scalp oils and product residue to get your hair and scalp super-clean without stripping. Soak in the refreshing scent of mint while you bathe in its cleansing properties with Philip B Peppermint Avocado Shampoo.
Closing Thoughts
If you’re starting to experience some thinning hair, don’t worry. The products on our list of the best shampoos for thinning hair will get your hair back on track, and most of them won’t break the bank.
Remember, it’s important to use the shampoo consistently for best results. Look for ingredients like peppermint and caffeine, which will stimulate your scalp and encourage hair growth. When looking for your shampoo, make sure it’s lightweight. If you have thin hair, the last thing you want is something that will weigh it down and make it look thinner and flatter. A gentle shampoo will fully cleanse your hair without weighing it down with grease or heavy conditioners.
With a little bit of effort (and not too much expense), you can fix your thinning hair and feel confident again.
Ravens draft preview: Why a wide receiver, a safety and a running back might be tempting in the early rounds
The 2022 NFL draft is merely days away, and the Ravens have major needs at cornerback and the offensive and defensive lines that need to be addressed. However, there are a few other positions worth considering if the right player falls to them.
From Southern California wide receiver Drake London to Georgia running back James Cook, here are some players the Ravens should consider outside of their top areas of need in the first four rounds.
First round
Drake London, WR, USC
It doesn’t hurt to give quarterback Lamar Jackson some additional weapons to work with, especially after veteran receiver Sammy Watkins signed with the Green Bay Packers after one season in Baltimore.
At 6 feet 5 and 220 pounds, London has the physicality, explosiveness and athleticism to threaten NFL defensive backs in the near future.
Before London suffered a season-ending ankle injury, he was one of the best receivers in college football, catching 88 passes for 1,084 yards (12.3 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns in only eight games. In 2020, London totaled 502 receiving yards.
After recovering from the ankle injury, London suffered a mild hamstring strain earlier this month, which caused him to delay his pro day. Still, London, who played basketball at USC until 2021, is one of the top receiver prospects. He ranks 15th overall on The Athletic’s consensus big board, which combines rankings from more than 70 lists.
Pairing London up with second-year receiver Rashod Bateman, fourth-year receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and tight end Mark Andrews would give the Ravens a dynamic passing offense heading into the 2022 season and beyond.
Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Lloyd is an intriguing prospect as he can play multiple linebacker positions and would be a good fit alongside 2020 first-round draft pick Patrick Queen.
“There is no player in this draft I look at more and think, ‘This guy should be a Raven’ than my guy Devin Lloyd,” NFL.com writer Adam Rank said. “He’s the kind of player who can get to the passer and also excels in coverage. I’m telling you, there’s no such thing as the perfect pick. But this might be the perfect pick.”
Last season, Lloyd recorded 111 tackles (66 solo) and eight sacks in 14 games while being named the Associated Press and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He not only proved he was an effective blitzer, but he was solid in pass coverage, too. Lloyd, a two-time Butkus Award finalist, had six pass deflections and four interceptions, two of which were returned for a touchdown.
Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Several mock drafts have the Notre Dame star going to the Washington Commanders at No. 11. However, the Ravens will have a decision to make if he falls to No. 14.
Safety is not the team’s biggest need, but a duo of Hamilton and newly acquired free agent Marcus Williams to pair alongside cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey would be hard to pass up.
Even though Hamilton’s 40-yard dash time at the combine was a disappointing 4.59 seconds, he is still considered one of the best safety prospects in years. The 6-4, 220-pound Hamilton has the strength and size to cover elite pass-catching tight ends while lining up anywhere on the field.
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Dean, the 2021 Butkus Award winner, played a significant role in Georgia’s elite defense, racking up 72 tackles (10 1/2 for loss), six sacks, two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles in 15 starts. He was stellar in the Bulldogs’ victory over Michigan in the Orange Bowl, recording seven tackles, a career-best five quarterback pressures, a sack and a forced fumble.
Dean, who was Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated linebacker, might be undersized, but he has the speed and explosiveness to be a solid run stopper and blitzer.
A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Dean is one of three players to win the Butkus Award in high school and college, joining Manti Te’o and Jaylon Smith.
Second round
George Pickens, WR, Georgia
Pickens tore his ACL during spring practice in 2021 and missed most of last season but recorded 107 yards on five catches in the Bulldogs’ final four games of the season, including a 52-yard catch in the national championship game. He burst onto the scene as a freshman, totaling 727 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 14.8 yards per catch.
The 6-3, 195-pound Pickens has elite ball skills and can make catches in tight coverage.
Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
Harris finished the 2021 season ranked fifth on the Crimson Tide with 79 tackles, including 12 1/2 for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. A three-year starter, the 6-foot, 226-pound Harris stands out with his athleticism and speed, as his 40-yard dash time of 4.44 ranked second among linebackers at the NFL scouting combine.
Third round
Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland
After Maryland lost receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones to season-ending injuries, Okonkwo became one of the Terps’ top pass catchers, recording 447 yards and five touchdowns on 52 receptions. Okonkwo can generate yards after the catch, block and line up as a halfback, the kind of skill set the Ravens covet in a run-heavy scheme.
Fourth round
James Cook, RB, Georgia
Cook rushed for 728 yards and seven touchdowns on 113 attempts for the national champion Bulldogs this past season. He also showcased his ability as a pass-catcher, recording 284 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
With J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill returning from major season-ending injuries, it might be wise for the Ravens to add some insurance at the running back position.
NFL DRAFT
Thursday, 8 p.m.
Friday, 7 p.m.
Saturday, noon
TV: ESPN, NFL Network, Chs. 2, 7
Las Vegas
()
Commentary: Jane Addams’ example shows the way toward creating social change and advancing unity
I feel for today’s graduates. They are coming of age at a time of massive instability, a set of tectonic changes that are no doubt contributing to the mental health crisis facing many young adults.
Jane Addams is a model many might relate to and follow.
As a young woman, Addams also experienced a mental health crisis, a condition that doctors at the time referred to as “neurasthenia.” Perhaps it had something to do with the great social changes taking place all around her in late 19th century America.
A massive economic shift was underway, as industrialization overtook the agrarian economy. A communications revolution was taking place, with the invention of the radio and the telephone. Income inequality was a problem, disease was rampant and racist hate groups were on the rise.
In other words, it was an era much like our own.
What brought Addams out of her depression? She found her purpose in the contribution she wanted to make to the broader society.
On a visit to the East End of London, Addams witnessed impoverished workers eating rotting vegetables off a filthy wagon. The scene reminded her of a dream that she had as a little girl: The world needed saving, and she wanted to play her part, so she built a wagon wheel.
What could she build now that she was a young woman witnessing the suffering so many were enduring at a time of dramatic social and economic change, while she herself was experiencing a disconnection that had descended into depression?
The answer turned out to be Hull House on South Halsted Street in Chicago. It started off as a way to meet the needs of recent immigrant laborers and their children in a part of Chicago where well-educated, middle-class women were not supposed to go. It turned into a way to renew American democracy.
Hull House leaders — almost all women — organized classes and activities for kids. There were hundreds of residents in the surrounding blocks, but only three bathtubs. So they built public baths.
For virtually every problem they discovered in their community, they modeled a concrete solution.
Youth violence and public intoxication were major problems at the turn of the 20th century. Hull House created adolescent leadership programs and a coffee shop as an alternative to saloons.
Tensions among Protestants, Catholics and Jews were high. Hull House designed itself as an interfaith space that deliberately brought people of different faiths together organized around “the fellowship of the deed.”
But while Addams might have started with building concrete solutions to local problems, she didn’t end there. From her base at Hull House, she fought for women’s suffrage, helped found the NAACP and was a key leader of the American Civil Liberties Union. She wrote articles against lynching and was friends with the famed Black feminist Ida B. Wells Barnett. She launched investigations into diseases that led to new laws and government agencies that dramatically improved public health.
Addams believed America wasn’t truly a democracy if it did not dignify the identities and invite the contributions of its varied inhabitants. She wrote: “The good we secure for ourselves is precarious and uncertain, is floating in midair, until it is secured for all of us and incorporated into our common life.”
Addams didn’t put much stock in being ideologically pure. In the best pragmatist tradition, she did the right thing according to the circumstance and the evidence and worked with people of all identities and ideologies to get there. That included people with views very different from her own. Addams wrote: “We know instinctively that if we grow contemptuous of our fellows and consciously limit our intercourse to certain kinds of people whom we have previously decided to respect, we not only circumscribe our range of life, but limit the scope of our ethics.”
America is at a molten moment and needs constructive social change agents to shape it for the better. Young people can find their purpose in serving their communities and may even find themselves launching institutions and movements that wind up renewing American democracy.
Look no further than the example of Addams, who started off as a young person experiencing a mental health crisis and went on to change the nation and the world.
Eboo Patel is founder and president of Interfaith America (formerly Interfaith Youth Core) and author of the new book “We Need To Build: Field Notes for Diverse Democracy.” He and Yascha Mounk will speak about democracy on May 7 at the Chicago Humanities Festival. He wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
Mostly sunny skies Wednesday, highs in 70s
ST. LOUIS – Wednesday morning is clear and cool with some frost away from St. Louis. Expect a milder day with highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies.
Thursday starts out dry. Then rain moves in by the late afternoon.
Showers and storms will continue through the weekend but there will be dry time as well. Expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
