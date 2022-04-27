News
3 observations from the Chicago Cubs’ 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves, including Marcus Stroman’s slider-sinker combination
Marcus Stroman’s rhythm still isn’t where he wants it.
Four starts into the season, the Chicago Cubs right-hander continues to tinker with his mechanics, searching for extended consistency beyond a couple batters. Stroman was encouraged by keeping a slugging Atlanta Braves lineup largely in check over six innings Tuesday in his longest outing of the season.
But the Cubs offense never got going against left-hander Max Fried and the Braves bullpen in a 3-1 loss, their sixth in the last seven games. They finished with four hits, tallying just one in the final six innings.
Here are three observations from Tuesday’s series opener at Truist Park.
1. Marcus Stroman’s sinker-slider combination’s effectiveness is good mechanics indicator.
By the time Stroman fired his 86th and final pitch, he had incorporated six different pitch types according to Statcast.
None were better at generating strikes than his slider and sinker. The two pitches got eight and seven called strikes, respectively. Accounting for whiffs and foul balls, that combination accounted for 25 strikes. Stroman largely was effective locating his slider in the bottom third of the zone while he worked his sinker all over, keeping Atlanta’s hitters guessing.
“There’s kind of that old school accessing different sides of the play — when you can run it one way and then bring it back the other way with the slider it’s tough to pick a spot,” manager David Ross said, “so he’s doing that really well.”
While he acknowledged making strides from his last start without getting into specifics, Stroman indicated he isn’t as in sync as he needs to be. Even so, Stroman delivered a quality start by going six innings and holding the Braves to three runs (two earned) without walking a batter.
“I can tell by the action on my sinker when my mechanics are on, and same thing with my slider,” Stroman said. “That’s what’s frustrating is I’ll be great for a hitter and then I won’t feel like that the next hitter. So it’s just consistency right now. And I’m getting close, but I’m not where I want to be.”
2. Ethan Roberts flashes the stuff that makes his upside so high.
The rookie reliever has experienced plenty of learning moments through his first seven big-league appearances.
But as he showed in the seventh inning Tuesday, when the 24-year-old right-hander is locked in, hitters struggle to make contact. Roberts struck out the side, retiring Adam Duvall on a cutter and uncorking two low sliders that got Travis Demeritte and Dansby Swanson to whiff.
“We trust in the stuff,” Ross said. “I think he’s kind of growing into being a guy that has to continue to have success out there and believe in himself and have an outing like tonight. To be able to execute those pitches, when he’s in the zone and attacking hitters, his stuff plays.”
After learning a new slider grip late in spring training, Roberts is trying to consistently harness the weapon. His evolving development is important for the Cubs, and as Roberts gains Ross’ trust in bigger moments, outings like Tuesday’s can go a long way in building his confidence and taking another step forward.
3. Drew Smyly and Chris Martin receiving their World Series rings serves as big-picture reminder.
Drew Smyly envisioned flashing his new bling on the Cubs’ flight to Milwaukee on Thursday night. Chris Martin hadn’t thought too far ahead of how he planned to wear the ring. The two Cubs pitchers — and former Braves teammates — received their 2021 World Series championship rings during a pregame ceremony.
Braves manager Brian Snitker and pitcher Charlie Morton presented the duo their rings, which represented the first World Series title for both. Smyly appeared in 29 games (23 starts) for the Braves last season, finishing his lone season in Atlanta with a 4.48 ERA. Martin, who spent 2½ years with the organization, posted a 3.95 ERA in 46 games out of the bullpen.
“It’s just the ultimate goal as a player — it’s a lot of individual stats and whatnot in this game, but it’s really hard to win a championship. So to be able to be on that team and be a small part of it, it’s pretty neat,” Smyly told the Tribune. “There’s a lot of really, really good players that I have never been, never won on so it is pretty special just to have that checked off.
“It’s going to be with you forever. Maybe my kids’ kids will have it one day. It’s neat, not many people have one.”
As a two-time World Series champ, Ross understands what a ring ceremony, even a small one like Tuesday’s, means for a player. Ross rarely wears either of his World Series title rings he got for 2013 in Boston and 2016 in Chicago — “By the time you shake everybody’s hand at an event, I’ve got my No. 3 indented inside of my finger” — but he appreciates hearing fans’ stories about where and who they were with watching the title-clinching game.
“The hardware is nice to get, probably the memories and things that have stuck with me are more important, like the brotherhood that you create with that group of people and the history that you make, that will never go away. And the banners that fly that you represent I think are really powerful moments,” Ross said.
Martin and Smyly each have two kids who are too young to remember their career-changing moments with Atlanta. Martin made sure to get photos of them on the field after beating the Houston Astros in six games.
“Those are some things that are really cool for them to look back on,” Martin said to the Tribune. “Hopefully they can be proud of what dad did.”
()
News
Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt slams MLB over problem gripping the baseball: ‘They don’t care’
ST. LOUIS — Chris Bassitt is tired of MLB’s apparent indifference to a serious and harmful problem enveloping the sport.
After three Mets got hit by pitches in their 3-0 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night, Bassitt called out MLB for failing on multiple levels to address the dangerous issue of pitchers being unable to get a good grip on the baseballs.
“MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs,” Bassitt said. “They’re bad. Everyone knows it. Every pitcher in the league knows it. MLB doesn’t give a damn about it. They don’t care. We’ve told them our problems with them. They don’t care.”
Bassitt said the balls are “all different” from inning to inning.
“The first inning they’re decent,” he said. “The third inning, they’re bad. The fourth inning they’re OK. The fifth inning they’re bad. Then we have different climates. Everything’s different. There’s no common ground with the balls. There’s nothing the same, outing to outing. They’re bad.”
Bassitt knows first-hand what it’s like to get drilled in the face after he was hit by a 100 mph comebacker last August, which resulted in a facial fracture. The pitcher said he understands how scary getting drilled is, and he would never want to hit a batter on the face because he couldn’t get a good grip on the ball.
He said pitchers around the league have suggested “a million things” to MLB, and players have made sure their suggestions won’t hurt offensive production. The Mets pitcher said MLB “wants nothing on the ball” for offense, and there are ways to accomplish that, but the league does not want to do it. One of the recommendations pitchers have presented to MLB is a universal, legalized substance that they could all use on the balls, Bassitt said.
“Everyone’s been preaching that for, I don’t know how long,” he said. “It’s too easy of a fix to constantly see guys get hit in the head over and over and not do anything about it. How long are we going to let this happen?”
The Mets have been hit by pitches 18 times in 19 games this season, which leads the majors. Pete Alonso has been hit on his helmet twice, and Francisco Lindor has also been drilled head-high this year, resulting in a cracked tooth.
Last season, MLB banned pitchers from using a “foreign substance” on the ball in an attempt to lower their spin rates. A higher spin rate led to a higher velocity which led to decreased offense and lower batting averages. But, without any sort of sticky substance, that has seemingly led to a larger problem in gripping issues.
Mets catcher James McCann implored MLB to sit down and talk to players who are in those dangerous in-game situations to figure out a solution that works for all sides. McCann agreed that illegal substances like Spider Tack, or others meant to increase spin rate, should stay out of the game.
“Sit down with players and talk about it,” McCann said. “Sit down with players and see what players want. Don’t take opinions of people that aren’t on the mound that aren’t trying to throw it. Don’t talk to someone who’s not trying to stand in the box when a guy’s throwing 100 mph and doesn’t have a feel for the ball. That’s the answer, is to talk to the players and see what the best result is.”
McCann suggested placing a pine tar rag — similar to the ones batters use to get a better grip on their bats — and sunscreen in addition to the rosin bag already on the mound. McCann believes, much like last year when MLB decided to ban all sticky substances in-season, that the solution for pitchers to get a better grip on the ball can be accomplished during the year. The sooner, the better.
Manager Buck Showalter on Tuesday night said he was “not happy” after three more Mets got hit by pitches. Starling Marte added that “whether it’s intentional or not, it has to stop.”
“We want to talk about juiced balls, dead balls, slick balls, sticky balls,” McCann said. “I mean, it’s 2022. We should have an answer.”
()
News
Disappointing ‘Bubble’ Manages to Bring Boredom to Post-Apocalyptic Anime Parkour
I didn’t think I’d experience boredom while watching a film about a team of acrobatic teenagers who compete in life-threatening parkour competitions, all set in a gorgeous yet dystopian version of Tokyo no less. Adding to my disappointment and confusion was that the film in question is the latest project from Wit Studio—an anime production house with a remarkably strong track record in recent years (Vinland Saga, Ranking of Kings)—and its creative team includes Tetsuro Araki, one of the most influential anime directors of the last 15 years, and Gen Urobuchi, one of the medium’s most distinct and engaging voices. But not even the remarkable animators at Wit could save Netflix’s dull and insipid Bubble (not to be confused with Judd Apathow’s tepid pandemic comedy The Bubble).
|
BUBBLE ★ (1/4 stars)
A post-apocalyptic take on The Little Mermaid, Bubble is set five years after an unexplained phenomenon which caused bubbles to fall from the sky. The bubbles appeared worldwide, but an explosion in Tokyo Tower left the city encapsulated in one giant bubble, and the bubbles that continued to fall flooded the city and screwed with its gravity. Tokyo’s main inhabitants are now groups of orphans who compete in parkour tournaments called “Tokyo Battlekour” where teams of five race against one another for daily essentials. Hibiki, an introvert who keeps a pair of stylish headphones on at all times because of his hypersensitive hearing, stands out as the only competitor who can land on the bubbles without popping them, thus using them to his advantage in matches.
One evening Hibiki hears a song coming from Tokyo Tower and climbs up seeking the source. When he falls into Tokyo’s flooded waters and ends up trapped in a submerged train car his salvation comes in the form of a bubble who evolves into Uta, a quirky, cat-like girl who may open up a path to reveal the mystery behind the bubble phenomenon and bring Tokyo back into the world.
Bubble starts strong and stylish, but shortly after Uta’s rescue of Hibiki the film begins to falter. Uta is nothing more than a manic pixie bubble girl who serves no purpose but to fawn over the bland and uninteresting Hibiki while saying as little as possible (at least until the film’s climax which is as confusing as it is monotonous). The rest of the supporting cast is indistinct, so much so that the only two members of Hibiki’s team I can vaguely remember are “the horny one” and “the really young one.”
Things threaten to get interesting when Hibiki’s team faces off against their main Battlekour rivals Undertaker (sadly not a reference to the recently retired WWE star), who have Swat-esque outfits and cyclop face masks. Undertaker also have hydraulic boots, so they seem to pose a threat. But they’re quickly vanquished and revert to characters who exist only to assist Hibiki in saving the day.
The duel between Hibiki’s squad and Undertaker is the film’s high point. Bubble’s parkour scenes (of which there are plenty) are wonderful blends of 2D character animation with 3D backgrounds, and provide the momentum, pizzazz, and energy the tired story lacks. The animation work by Wit here is as strong as it could get and the character designs by Takeshi Obata (Death Note) are extremely appealing. The visual talent presented is undeniable, but it is all let down by the script delivered by Urobuchi, Naoko Sato, and Renji Ōki. Granted, Sato and Ōki dont have much experience writing anime, but from Urobuchi, whose credits include Madoka Magica and Psycho-Pass, I expect better.
In a promotional video released earlier this month, Araki says that the project began when he approached producer Genki Kawamura saying that for his first original film, he wanted to work with someone who knew how to reach a wider audience. That’s odd given that Araki directed Death Note and the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, two of the biggest anime hits of the 21st Century. And does Araki need help reaching a wider audience when the two biggest theatrical anime films in recent years, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero, are action-heavy films based on incredibly popular series, the kind of series he specializes in directing.
A sports anime focused around a group of orphans which makes the conscious decision to compete over basic necessities instead of participating in everyday society is the seed of a fruitful idea. But instead of playing to his strengths Araki has settled for lowest common denominator storytelling. The only advice I can offer anime fans who may be interested in seeing the latest from Wit Studio is to wait for the parkour scenes to appear on a YouTube compilation video. I can’t promise you the EDM or hyperpop track the user will upload will fit your taste, but at least you won’t be bored.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
News
Ravens roundtable: Predicting the first round, prioritizing needs and defining a successful draft
The NFL draft is nearly here, and roster help isn’t far behind. The Ravens been waiting for a while — way before injuries did a number on their roster and playoff chances last fall.
“This is a draft that we’ve been thinking about for the last year, basically,” general manager Eric DeCosta said at the team’s predraft news conference earlier this month.
Thanks to a series of trades and free-agency decisions dating to last offseason, the Ravens will enter the draft with 10 picks, including four in the top 100. A smash-hit class could help return them to the top of the AFC. A dud could deny them a playoff breakthrough yet again. Before the first round starts Thursday, here’s what Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon make of the Ravens’ draft approach and this weekend’s stakes.
Let’s call it: Do the Ravens trade up, trade back or hold at No. 14?
Childs Walker: Hold. A strong case could be made for trading back, given the depth of this class and the relative lack of projected stars at the top. But as DeCosta frequently points out, a trade partner has to come calling with significant assets, and it’s not clear that any player expected to be available at No. 14 would demand such an offer. Perhaps that could change if there’s a run on wide receivers ahead of the Ravens’ spot.
It’s more likely that a few teams will make surprise choices and the Ravens will have the luxury of picking a player ranked in their top 10 without budging. Between the edge rushers, offensive tackles and cornerbacks, there are probably nine or 10 players they would be delighted to draft in their slot. Most of those prospects won’t fall, but only one of them has to. The Ravens have not picked in the top 15 often. When they have, they have generally come away with Pro Bowl-level talent. You can bet DeCosta wants to hit on another such opportunity.
Jonas Shaffer: Hold. If DeCosta’s phone doesn’t ring, he should have at least one elite player available at No. 14. But he’d probably be happier to swap first-round picks and acquire a nice Day 2 prize, whether it’s for this year or next. His trouble will be finding a willing suitor. Draft analysts have said that the best first-round value in this year’s draft is late in the first round — exactly the neighborhood that a likely trade partner would have to leave to move up to No. 14.
The Ravens’ hopes could rest on the draft’s wide receiver and quarterback markets. With the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly eyeing Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams at No. 15 overall, would a desperate team be willing to jump the line? Would the Detroit Lions (Nos. 2 and 32 overall picks) or even the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 20 overall pick) call the Ravens if they thought their top quarterback target might fall to the New Orleans Saints at No. 16? In an unpredictable draft, don’t rule anything out.
C.J. Doon: Trade back. The Ravens don’t need more picks in this draft, but they could acquire more selections in 2023 and beyond. That could be particularly enticing with next year’s class shaping up to be much more talented at the top.
The problem is, the phone might not ring. Quarterbacks usually drive first-round maneuvering, and this year’s crop isn’t in high demand. But there are a few highly touted players who could fall, such as Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross and Alabama’s Williams. If the Ravens have their sights set on a few players who could still be available later in the first round, this might be a good chance to pick up some future assets.
The Ravens prefer to acquire picks in the draft, but is there a first-round prospect they should move up to grab?
Walker: The two that leap to mind are Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner. It’s hard to imagine Gardner slipping given his combination of size, athletic ability and college performance, but if he somehow gets to No. 10, DeCosta might make a call. Remember, the Ravens tried to trade up for Jalen Ramsey in the 2016 draft, so we know this is the type of player that would create such urgency for them. DeCosta might face a similar decision if LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. falls close to the Ravens’ slot.
Thibodeaux is the most fascinating player in the first round; no one questions his talent, but he has faced bizarre backlash for being a well-rounded human. The Ravens have shown interest in him, reportedly taking him out to dinner after his pro day at Oregon. There’s no guarantee that one of the top four edge rushers will make it to No. 14, so if Thibodeaux slips to within five spots of their slot, he would be worth a leap. There’s no position where the Ravens need a more immediate injection of star power.
Shaffer: Thibodeaux, but only if he’s still on the board at, like, No. 12 overall. The draft isn’t a science; I’m not sure that Thibodeaux is that much more of a sure thing than the prospect who could be available two picks later. Parting with a second-round pick or a couple of third-rounders to jump into the top eight might secure the Ravens a potentially generational edge rusher, yes. It might also saddle them with a distraction and cost them another Day 1 starter.
Thibodeaux, with his athletic pedigree, is more likely to succeed than not. And concerns about his character should matter less in Baltimore, where the Ravens have built a strong culture with a blend of personalities. But considering the front office’s short- and long-term needs — building a Super Bowl-worthy roster and keeping costs low to help with a Lamar Jackson extension — team officials would have to stomach a headline-making gamble. How convinced would they be that the player they trade up for is worth more than the players they’re theoretically giving up?
Doon: The top of this class is defined by its edge rushers, tackles and cornerbacks, all positions the Ravens would be happy to upgrade and/or bolster for the future. Should a prospect like Cross, considered the best pure pass protector in this class, or North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu, a dominant run blocker, fall outside the top 10, the Ravens have the ammunition to move up and grab a plug-and-play lineman. Even defensive tackle Jordan Davis, a popular Ravens pick in mock drafts, might be worth climbing a few spots to secure.
How should the Ravens balance their needs with their best-player-available approach over the first three rounds?
Walker: They need to draft a cornerback and an edge rusher on the first two days, because the odds of coming away with an immediate contributor at either position would drop precipitously on Day 3. Ideally, they would also draft an offensive tackle and an interior defensive lineman, but they will still find appealing developmental prospects at those positions in the fourth round. They can afford to wait for a running back, a tight end and perhaps a lineman to compete for snaps at center.
Shaffer: Entering the third round without an edge rusher would be a mistake. The best players at the position tend to be the athletic freaks who warrant early-round consideration. Of Pro Football Focus’ 10 highest-rated edge rushers from this past season, nine were top-34 picks. The one exception? Fourth-round pick Maxx Crosby, a supremely athletic prospect himself coming out of Eastern Michigan.
Over the first two days of the draft, the Ravens should address at least two of their four pressing needs — edge rusher, cornerback, offensive tackle and defensive line. After edge rusher, cornerback makes the most sense for a high-value pick, given the Ravens’ scary-thin depth there and the premium franchises place on pass defense. But if a big-bodied wide receiver or three-down inside linebacker or field-stretching tight end falls to the Ravens at an opportune spot, history says they won’t hesitate to seize the opportunity.
Doon: As much fun as it might be to consider what the Ravens offense would look like with another first-round receiver added to the mix, cornerback, edge rusher and offensive line are areas of need at premium positions that fly off the board early. While PFF ranks edge rusher as the strongest position group in the class, it would be foolish to wait past pick No. 45 to take one.
What does a successful Ravens draft look like?
Walker: They pick an edge rusher who can start right away in the first round and use their next three picks on a versatile cornerback, a defensive lineman with pass-rushing potential, and a prospect with room to grow at offensive tackle. Then, they use their deluge of fourth-round picks to add depth at inside linebacker, running back, tight end, cornerback and defensive line. The overarching theme is that they need to come away with three or four players who help them on defense no later than 2023.
Shaffer: NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, a former Ravens scout, said last week that any draft that yields three starters within a three-year span has to be be considered a really good draft. That seems like a fair baseline for the Ravens, who have four top-100 picks and another five fourth-round picks in a draft that pundits believe will reward smart Day 3 investments. DeCosta has to find a Year 1 starter at either edge rusher or cornerback, and a Year 2 starter at the other spot. If he can bring in a rotational offensive or defensive tackle and a potential starter at another spot, the Ravens should be happy.
Doon: The Ravens need at least two starters from their four top-100 picks. There is valuable depth to be had with their five fourth-round selections, but whom they land early will ultimately determine the strength of this class.
Given how much the AFC improved this offseason and the ongoing negotiations with Jackson on a long-term contract, there’s pressure on this rookie class to make an immediate impact. That means nailing those early selections.
Who in the organization is this draft most important for?
Walker: Mike Macdonald succeeded in his one season away from Baltimore, and now he’s back as the orchestrator of a historically revered defense. He’s also staring at a half-full cupboard with serious need for restocking on the edges and in the middle. Macdonald did a terrific job unlocking the potential of pass rushers and versatile defensive backs at Michigan. He’ll hope this draft yields a similar collection of young defenders. He needs them if he hopes to restore the Ravens defense to glory in his first season as coordinator.
Shaffer: DeCosta, if only to quiet the growing narrative around his draft results — a narrative that conveniently ignores his hands-on contributions to the Ravens’ more successful classes. DeCosta’s first haul, in 2019, has produced just one projected starter, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and even that first-round pick came with a significant opportunity cost in a receiver-rich draft.
From 2020, the Ravens have three projected starters (inside linebacker Patrick Queen, running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike) and a special teams standout (wide receiver Devin Duvernay), though injuries and inconsistency have denied the group a true breakout star.
The 2021 class is low on contributors, but it’s already produced three projected starters (wide receiver Rashod Bateman, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and defensive back Brandon Stephens) and a possible fourth (guard Ben Cleveland). If a Pro Bowl-level player emerges from the previous three classes, and if the Ravens can find an above-average rookie starter this week, DeCosta’s record would start to look a lot better.
Doon: Is it strange to say Jackson? He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract and still hasn’t quite proven himself in the postseason. If the Ravens can add the necessary pieces to elevate a roster that’s already considered a Super Bowl contender, a deep playoff run would eliminate any doubts about making him one of the highest-paid players in football.
In fact, Jackson and Co. might need an influx of young talent just to keep pace in the AFC. Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Von Miller, Khalil Mack, Terron Armstead, Chandler Jones and Randy Gregory all moved into the conference this year, while Deshaun Watson entered the AFC North. For Jackson and the Ravens to achieve their ultimate goal of bringing a championship to Baltimore, an impact draft class is a must.
()
3 observations from the Chicago Cubs’ 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves, including Marcus Stroman’s slider-sinker combination
All You Need to Know About an Umbrella Insurance Policy
Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt slams MLB over problem gripping the baseball: ‘They don’t care’
Hackers Stole $3M Worth of BAYC NFT Through Instagram Account Hack
Disappointing ‘Bubble’ Manages to Bring Boredom to Post-Apocalyptic Anime Parkour
Ravens roundtable: Predicting the first round, prioritizing needs and defining a successful draft
A Complete Overview of Payday Loans
How to Evaluate Bond Issues and Interest Rates
Eid-ul-Fitr To Be Celebrated On This Date — Check Here
28 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair for Men (2022)
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain7 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm