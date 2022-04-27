Finance
5 Things to Do Before You Apply For a Mortgage
Before you start submitting your mortgage application, there are some things you need to do to prepare for the process.
1. Decide on a mortgage amount. The amount you want or need to mortgage versus how much of a mortgage you can afford may be two different numbers. You need to have a realistic idea of the mortgage amount you can afford. One of easiest ways to figure out how much a mortgage payment is going to be based on the mortgage amount you want is to use a mortgage calculator or refinance calculator. You can input the amount of the mortgage and the current interest rate to see what the monthly payment comes out to be. You can then compare the monthly payment with your budget to sit if the two fit. You can continue to adjust the mortgage amount or type of mortgage to see how this changes the monthly payment until you create an affordable scenario.
2. Decide how long you’ll live in the home. People often have the misconception that if the current interest rate is less than what they are paying now that they should run out and refinance. Since there are closing costs involved in a refinance, getting a lower interest rate may not be enough to truly save you money. In order to determine if you will recoup your closing costs in a refinance, you should do a break even analysis, which will tell you how long it will take you to recoup your closing costs. If you’re planning on being in the home longer than it takes you to break even then it is usually beneficial to refinance.
3. Include the cost of homeowners insurance and taxes. You may be able to afford the monthly mortgage payment, but it’s also important to consider the other costs involved in owning a home. Find out the estimated taxes and insurance for the home and be sure to add this cost to your monthly payment. This will provide a full cost view as to whether or not you can afford to buy a home.
4. Check your credit report. Especially during the economic downturn, a high credit score is more important than ever to get approved for a mortgage. Generally speaking, lenders are looking for credit score of 720 or higher. You’ll want to get a copy of your credit report from each of the three credit agencies (TransUnion, Experian and Equifax) to make sure that all of the information is correct. If you find any incorrect information on your credit reports, correct it by contacting the agency or opening a dispute with the credit bureau reporting the negative information.
5. Get pre-approved. If you’re purchasing a home, you may want to get pre-approved for a mortgage before you start house hunting. Not only will a pre-approval letter from a mortgage lender allow you to look at homes in your price range, but it may also be a bargaining tool for negotiating the purchase price of the home.
Applying for a mortgage, especially in today’s economy, isn’t always an easy task. You may be able to streamline the process by doing some preparation ahead of time. Before you apply for a mortgage, take a look at your financial situation and go through these seven steps to make sure that obtaining a purchase mortgage or refinancing your current one is a viable option for you.
Finance
Inflation and the Rising Tide – Protecting Your Assets From the Storm
There is an old expression: A rising tide lifts all boats. A rising tide can also swamp them. And as signs of improvement in the economy appear on the horizon, there is a real possibility of inflation coming in with the tide. Why worry about inflation? Well, inflation is an investor’s worst nightmare. For individuals in retirement living on a fixed income, it can devastate one’s savings and lifestyle. As a bond or CD-holder, the purchasing power of regular interest income gets hit. As a stock investor, stock prices can suffer as profit margins and earnings of your equity holdings are hurt by the higher costs for inputs like energy, precious metals and labor.
Right now, Wall Street is in a good mood. For the quarter just ended, the Dow has gained about 14%, the S&P increased 14.5% and the NASDAQ was up 15%. In fact the last time the Dow saw such a large quarterly surge was back in the fourth quarter of 1998 when it rose more than 17% as the dot-com bubble was forming. This quarter’s rally continued a trajectory that began in mid-March 2009. It has been primarily propelled by glimmers of light at the end of the tunnel. A variety of positive statements from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke contributed to a more optimistic view. Residential real estate sales continued to come back mostly prompted by a first-time homebuyer tax credit. Corporate earnings have been up.
The popular “cash for clunkers” program spurred auto sales and by some measures consumer spending increased marginally even without the impact from auto sales. Despite the Wall Street rally, Main Street is still hurting: unemployment continues to rise, business and personal bankruptcies have increased, bank failures are at their highest level and the dollar continues to weaken fueling fears of inflation down the road. Signs of future higher inflation are on the radar screen: All the government economic stimulus here and abroad coupled with mounting public debt; the Fed’s projected end of a program in March 2010 that will likely lead to higher mortgage rates; a Fed interest rate policy which has no place to go but up and rumblings that foreign governments and investors may not want to continue at their current pace of supporting our debt habit. So how do you position yourself to profit whichever way the tide turns?
Now, more than ever, it is important to have a risk-controlled approach to investing.
This is centered on an age-based allocation that includes exposure to multiple assets. This is why we will continue to manage portfolios with an allocation to bonds and fixed income but there are ways to protect from the impact of inflation and still allow for growth.
1.) Include dividend-paying equities: Using either mutual funds or ETFs that have a focus on dividend-paying stocks will help boost income as well as return. Stocks that pay dividends have averaged near a 10% annual return compared to a total return less than half of that for stocks that rely solely on capital appreciation. Better yet, consider stock mutual funds or ETFs that focus on stocks that have a record of rising dividends
2.) Stay short: By owning bonds, ETFs or bond mutual funds that have a shorter average maturity, you reduce the risk of being locked into less valuable bonds when higher inflation pushes future interest rates up.
3.) Hedge your bets with inflation-linked bonds: Fixed-rate bonds offer no protection against inflation. A bond that has changes linked to an inflation index (like the Consumer Price Index) like TIPS issued by the US-government or ETFs that own TIPS (like iShares TIPS Bond ETF – symbol TIP) offer an opportunity for a bond investor to get periodically compensated for higher inflation.
4.) Float your boat with Floating-Rate Notes: These medium-term notes are issued by corporations and reset their interest rates every three or six months. So if inflation heats up, the interest rate offered will likely increase. Yields in general are higher than those offered by government bonds typically because of the higher credit risk of the issuer.
5.) Add Junk to the Trunk: Hi-yield bonds are issued by companies that have suffered down-grades – sort of like homeowners with dinged credit getting a mortgage. Yields are set higher than most other bonds because of the higher risk. Yet, as inflation heats up with a growing economy, the prospects of firms that issue junk improve and the perceived risk of default may drop. So as the yield difference narrows between these “junk” bonds and Treasuries, these bonds offer a “pop” to investors.
6.) Own Gold and Other Commodities: Whether as a store of value or hedge against inflation, precious metals have a long history with investors seeking protection from inflation. It’s usually best to focus on owning the physical gold or an ETF that is tied directly to the physical gold. Tax treatment of precious metals is higher because of its status as a “collectible” but this is a minor price to pay for some inflation protection. And because the demand for commodities in general increases with an expanding economy or a weakening dollar (in the specific case with oil), owning funds which hold these commodities will help hedge against the inflationary impact of an expanding economy.
Finance
Things To Look For In A Web Designer
If you’re thinking of hiring a web designer to get your business online, you may be anxious about putting your marketing campaign into someone else’s hands. But with so much competition in the world of online marketing, it’s difficult to know who you can trust.
Companies all over the world hire specialists to help them keep up their online reputation, but with the vast choice of freelancers and marketing companies to choose from, it’s difficult to know where to start looking.
Be assured that while these design experts may have a lot of technical know-how and creative flair to bring to the table, you will still have the final say-so over your website.
Many designers will actively encourage a collaborative approach, so you’ll be working alongside them to actualized your vision. You’ll want to find one who will listen carefully to your requirements and offer a tailored service to suit your needs.
Of course, if you’d prefer not to be involved in the process, that’s usually an option too, although you’ll normally need to give during the first planning stages to make sure you are all working from the same idea. You don’t want to find that the result isn’t what you had in mind.
Having said that, most design experts will know to consult you over the big decisions, and should never publish anything without your consent. It’s a good idea to go over the terms of service at the start so you know what to expect.
When you’re outsourcing elements of your marketing, you’ll want to make sure it’s in good hands. This is where it pays to do a little research before you decide on who to hire. Website designers will be widely available online, but you shouldn’t choose just anyone to represent your business.
Firstly, both people and design companies tend to rely on reputation to find new clients. This means that the industry is fairly competitive. You can use this to your advantage by obtaining multiple quotes to find the best deal.
Some companies may offer a price match, where they will beat any quote you’ve had in writing from another provider. Be aware of anything that sounds too good to be true, as it probably is. Web design is a complex skill so it’s not something you should expect to pay little money for.
While you’ll obviously have a budget to keep in mind, the creation of your company web page is not something you should skimp on. This will give a versatile platform from which you can market your business to both new and existing clients, as well as network and gain more of a following.
In the long run, it is an incredibly worthwhile investment. Not only will an attractive, user-friendly site drive more customers into your reach, but it will also allow you to communicate with your clients, wherever you are in the world and at any time of day.
You’ll also be able to link your new site to your other social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn, creating more of a network from which you can run. It’s relatively quick and simple to link these accounts, and your designer should help you to do this.
It’s important to check out the credentials of your chosen designer – whether they run as a person or as part of a company. This means not only finding out how qualified they are to work with your marketing materials, but also by researching previous client reviews.
Website designers can be a great asset to your business, and can help you build and keep up a persuasive online marketing campaign. It just takes a little research to find the best ones in the business.
Finance
Pay-Per-Click Advertising
An effective Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising campaign relies equally upon keyword usage along with advert placement that is relevant to your website. And, many experts believe that PPC advertising has revolutionized online marketing. It is said that this type of advertising allows even the smallest business on the Internet to compete against the big businesses. When PPC advertising is conducted properly, it can help a website stand out from all the others in its niche market. There is something you need to consider when thinking about starting a PPC advertising campaign including the following three questions:
• What is it that your website has to offer?
• What is the reason customers will click on your advert?
• What are the 10 words that will attract them to visit your site?
You’re going to need an effective title plus choose those 10 words that will succinctly describe to your potential customers everything they need to know about your business in order to click on through. Use of PPC does place you in extremely close proximity to your customers when it comes to both search engine results as well as acquiring sponsored positions.
Obtaining the best results, and ultimately the most traffic and better conversion ratios, can be accomplished through a combination of SEO and PPC advertising employed at the same time. There are many books that help cover these two areas, David Vinney being an expert in both as he has worked in the industry for over 10 years and is very well respected across the online community.
5 Things to Do Before You Apply For a Mortgage
Inflation and the Rising Tide – Protecting Your Assets From the Storm
Things To Look For In A Web Designer
Petrol-Diesel Price Today : Oil companies have released the latest price of petrol and diesel, check your city rates
Pay-Per-Click Advertising
SSC Result Released for Various Posts — Download Pdf
CBSE Board Exam: CBSE 10th Board English exam today, students see new guideline immediately @cbse.gov.in
Sales Force Automation – Explained!
3 Healthcare Marketing Secrets You Never Knew
A major world premiere, numerous guests and a new Dessa collaboration fill Minnesota Orchestra’s new season
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain7 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife