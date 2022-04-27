Connect with us

Blockchain

6,400 ETH Worth 18,523,590 USD Transferred From Unknown Wallet to Crypto.com

Published

1 min ago

on

20,515,997 USD Worth 6,447 Ethereum (ETH) Transferred to BigONE Exchange
Altcoin News
  • Ethereum is up 0.10% in the last 24 hours.
  • The transaction took place on Wed, 27 Apr 2022 09:43:33 UTC.

Although the cryptocurrency market has been trading bearishly for the previous week, the crypto community is still hopeful about the price movements of Ethereum (ETH) by the end of May. The community at CoinMarketCap predicts that by the end of May 2022, the digital currency will trade at an average of $3,634 and have received 21,532 votes and an accuracy rate of 80 percent, notwithstanding the recent decline in its valuation. According to community votes, the decentralized finance (DeFi) asset’s current value would increase by $770.80 (+26.92 percent).

Even though there was a little smaller objective than May’s set by 13,640 members, ETH is expected to be traded at $3,260.93 by June 30, increasing $396.07 or 13.89 percent from the current price. Ethereum’s month-end price has historically been forecasted by the crypto community with an accuracy rating of 79.85 percent based on past estimates.

Whale Alert

An anonymous whale sent 6,400 Ethereum (ETH) to Crypto.com from an unknown wallet. An analytics and monitoring firm, Whale Alert, said the transaction was valued at $18,523,590 USD.

ETH transfers at hundreds of millions of dollars show that the crypto whales are back in business. In its databases, Whale Alert compiles all of the transactions from various blockchains, analyses them, and then saves them in a uniform style. As per data from Whale Alert, the transaction took place on Wed, 27 Apr 2022 09:43:33 UTC.

According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $2,881.44 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $20,487,741,973 USD. Ethereum is up 0.10% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

NFTs are more than just digital art, here’s why

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 27, 2022

By

So, you have heard about NFTs and how these “digital avatars” are printing money for their holders. In 2021, NFTs were so popular that the term was christened Word of The Year by a famed dictionary company. There is a social buzz around NFTs and probings as to whether they offer more than just being overpriced avatars, or come with no other utility behind the art, even with proof of ownership.

NFTs are more than just get-rich-quick-schemes or digital art you can right-click save on. Apart from representing art, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are unique digital assets that also represent ownership of other real-world items like video clips, music, and more recently, exclusive access to some of the finest establishments globally. The sheer potential of the NFT industry is mighty, and impressive when utility comes into play.

Even with the provision of royalty distribution for creators and all-access passes to events, permitting ownership and trading of in-game assets, and even fractionalizable assets like land, the NFT industry is still a germinal seed in the grand scheme of things. Who would have thought a string of code on the blockchain could uniquely render redeemable real-life utility and even access to lifetime memberships that are of immense benefit to the asset holders?

Nowadays we are seeing projects leverage this innovation to make NFT lovers go nuts. For example Drunken Monkey, are 9995 unique NFTs that not only give proof of ownership but allow entitlement to global concierge services that connect members to exclusive restaurants, night clubs, beach clubs, yacht chartering, and other exciting luxury services in real-life, not only in some faraway metaverse. Talk about utility!

Drunken Monkey has partnered with a host of global VIP service providers to give their members exclusive concierge services and privileges for holding the Drunken Monkey NFTs.  With a private sale that sold out in only 20 minutes, one Drunken Monkey unlocks a selection of desirable venues, exclusive sporting events and trendy restaurants across some of the greatest destinations, from London, Dubai, Las Vegas, Barcelona, Paris, Milan, Bali, Mykonos and New York with many more destinations added daily.

The difference between an NFT project with a credible team and real-world utility, and one with none is what allows Drunken Monkey to be so rewarding for its members. To take Drunken Monkey and its services to the next level, the team is launching an app with developments well underway.

NFT holders now are looking for more than just an aesthetically pleasing image or hype, consumers want to put a use to their investments which is why projects such as Drunken Monkey are changing the game.

Continue Reading

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 28

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 27, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) News
  • On April 28, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $18.06.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 28, 2022, is $15.77.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 28, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on April 28 2022 is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

The falling wedge is a bullish pattern. Together with the rising wedge formation, these two create a powerful pattern that signals a change in the trend direction. The falling wedge pattern occurs when the asset’s price is moving in an overall bullish trend before the price action corrects lower. Within this pullback, two converging trend lines are drawn. The consolidation part ends when the price action bursts through the upper trend line, or wedge’s resistance. The most common falling wedge formation occurs in a clear uptrend.

Currently, the price of DOT is $17.02. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $18.06 and the buy level of DOT is $17.22. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $15.77 and the sell level of DOT is $16.42.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Small Cap Altcoins Take April Shower, Will May Bring New Growth?

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 27, 2022

By

Bitcoin’s decline in the last week of April has been felt around the market but altcoins have taken the biggest hit of all. More specifically, Small Cap altcoins have been on the receiving end of this decline. Even as the end of the month draws to a close, these altcoins have yet to get a reprieve from this decline. However, the month of May could prove to be better for these small market cap coins given that recoveries tend to come after the worst declines.

Small Cap Altcoins Take The Heat

All of the indexes have had a bad month in April but the Small Cap Index has suffered the most of this. The index has surpassed the losses garnered by the other indexes this month by at least a 12% margin. The other three indexes which are considerably larger than this index have fared much better in this regard.

Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Resumes Downtrend, Why Upsides Remain Capped

This Small Cap Index, coming out of a highly successful month of March, took a significant nosedive at the start of the month and has maintained that downtrend since then. By the end of April, the losses in this index have grown as high as -28% in this time. This is a normal phenomenon, however, as the Small Cap Index is known to perform very badly during poor market conditions. The performance seen by the index in the month of May had been an outlier.

Small cap index suffer losses | Source: Arcane Research

For the other indexes, some have fared better than others, although bitcoin did not come out on top this time. That title went to the Mid Cap Index which recorded the lowest losses for the month out of the four indexes with a -10% loss. The Bitcoin Index rolled in at second place with a -13% loss. The Large Cap Index was the worst performer of the three with a -16% loss. However, this number still puts it ahead of the Small Cap Index by a significant margin.

Crypto Market Remains Fearful

The performance of the smaller cap altcoins is no surprise given the state of the market. After recovering back into the greed territory back in March, it had plunged quite fast in April. For the past week, the Fear & Greed Index has mainly fluctuated between the fear and extreme fear territory.

Crypto total market cap chart from TradingView.com

Crypto market at $1.77 trillion cap | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

This negative sentiment among investors has translated into the lower prices that have been recorded in the market. Digital assets all across the space had dumped spectacularly during this time with no sign of a recovery in sight.

Related Reading | Institutional Investors Bearish On Bitcoin, Ethereum. Here’s What They’re Buying

However, this does not mean that the digital assets are doomed for the short term. The month of May is historically a bullish month for the crypto market and if it stays true to form, then a large recovery in the price of bitcoin could see the prices of assets in the Small Cap Index rise very quickly.

Featured image from Yahoo!, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
