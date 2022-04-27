Finance
Affordable Hartford Connecticut Home Insurance – Take Note If You’re About To Buy A Home
a) Newer homes cost less to insure. Expect discounts of about fifteen percent for a new home. The fact that the systems of a brand new home are in great working condition is the reason for such discounts. Moreover, all about its structure is normally in the best state. This means better risk to the insurance company and cheaper rates for you.
b) You’ll pay more or less based on the material used for its construction. People in the East save if their home is built with brick. If you compare a brick house to a frame house, it is certain that the brick house will be more resistant to wind damage.
For Westerners, on the other hand, you’ll pay lower quotes if it is built with frame. Due to the fact that earthquakes are perils that are associated with the West, frame homes, which are more resistant to earthquakes, are preferred. Using the right stuff will get you up to a 15% discount depending on the insurance provider.
c) Notwithstanding that this doesn’t affect your home insurance policy directly I’ll include it since it determines what you’d have to pay for before you’ll be deemed to have adequate coverage for your home.
You’d be expected to get flood insurance at up to $400 yearly if you have a home in a flood-prone location. Be aware that every mortgagor will demand that you buy flood insurance if you go for a home in a flood area. You will avoid such additional expense by buying a house in an area that isn’t prone to such.
d) You’ll pay higher premium if you buy a home in a locality that has only a volunteer fire service instead of a full-time fire service. Furthermore, the closeness of your home to a fire hydrant and a fire station affects your premium. Individuals who have homes nearest to firefighters or fire fighting facilities attract lower rates everything being equal.
e) You’ll save more if you buy a house as close as you can to a police station. This as well will help in lowering your homeowners insurance premium.
f) Buy a house as far away from trouble spots as possible. Insurers consider houses in such districts as bad risks and higher rates are the unavoidable consequence.
Please, even if it appears a house is in a low crime area, still verify to be doubly sure. You can call an insurance agent or insurance office and ask. A house could be on the borders of crime districts and therefore result in nearby streets being counted to different districts with respect to crime rate.
Affordable Hartford Connecticut home insurance: Make out some time to visit not less than three insurance quotes sites that provide quotes on home insurance policies — Obtain and compare quotes from each of them. This should take not more than 15 minutes. While you visit each quotes site, make sure you input the same information. Doing otherwise will return misleading quotes. When you’ve received your quotes, compare them to see which serves your interest best both in price and value.
How to Get Cheap Health Insurance Plan?
The United States Government has been presenting several schemes and plans to help the American residents enjoy health insurance benefits to the fullest. “Obamacare” is one such scheme that provides health insurance facilities for both the high-income and low-income groups in America. However, a report from a Washington D.C. firm, named Avalere Health, reveals that the price for one of the plans in Obamacare, called the silver plan, will rise to about 34% in 2018. The silver plan provides a decent coverage policy and is a bit high on the monthly premiums. For those who cannot afford to pay such high premiums; they need not worry, as there are policies besides this and a subsidy scheme, which will provide health insurance at low cost.
While shopping for cheap health insurance plans, one should have sound knowledge about health insurance policies. Senior Vice President of Advisor Services at Manning & Napier, Shelby George advises the shoppers to always look for how much coverage is provided for the costs a company provides. In other words, one should not get carried away by the cheap rates, but should rather focus on how much coverage the insurance companies are providing for those cheap rates they advertise.
In order to get best cheap health insurance, here is an explanation of the different policies available and a description of, whether one can get insurance for “free”.
Subsidies and other Health Insurance Plans:
With an aim to provide all Americans with Health Insurance coverage, one of the many useful plans proposed by the Government, is that of ‘subsidies’. A subsidy, in simple words, is the amount paid by the Government to the insurance companies to provide health insurance facilities to those with low incomes. This means that people falling into the low-income group will be able to enjoy health insurance benefits through the use of subsidies, which would otherwise be rejected by insurance companies on any other short-term policy claim.
An individual who earns about $48,000 and a family of 4, which earns somewhere less than $98,000 are those who can enjoy the benefits of subsidies. Hence, people with low incomes can enjoy good cheap health insurance with the help of subsidies. However, these subsidy schemes proposed by the Obamacare plan are more likely to be altered or eliminated on the whole by the Trump administration.
Talking about other health insurance plans, a silver plan will cover up to 70% of a person’s health care charges while a bronze plan will cover up to 60% of the costs and the remaining percentage of charges will have to be paid out of the person’s pockets. Now, comparing these two plans, if one wishes to spend absolutely NO money out of one’s pockets, then choosing a bronze plan along with a subsidy will be of great help. For those who cannot afford to pay out of one’s own pockets, the bronze plan coverage of 60% along with the remaining 40% covered by subsidies will help to enjoy cheap health insurance.
What Type of Policy One Can Choose?
The first step to get hold of the best cheap health insurance is to be aware of what policy suits one’s needs. Here is a list of two options explained briefly, so that one can choose the best fit.
1. Short-Term Policy: A short-term policy is for those people, who do not qualify to avail subsidies. In other words, people for whom it becomes ‘unaffordable’ to get health insurance are advised to choose this policy. Here the term ‘unaffordable’ is described as the cost that exceeds above 8% of an individual or a family’s annual income. According to, Nate Purpura, the Vice President of Consumer Affairs (ehealth.com), individuals whose income ranges from $49,000 to $69,000 and families that earn somewhere between $99,000 and $129,000, are supposed to go for short-term policies.
Hence, if one finds it difficult to pay expensive premiums and avail health insurance, then going for the short-term policy is highly recommended. However, there are no penalties if one doesn’t wish to have any health insurance. But, on a positive note, it is beneficial for the individuals themselves, if they have some financial protection that will be of benefit in unfriendly circumstances.
Here are a few noteworthy details about short-term policies:
- These policies usually last up to 3 months and can be extended till 9 months (in 3-month period renewal).
- According to the new rules proposed by President Trump, having a short-term policy will be mandatory for all individuals. However, this rule has not yet been passed, but will soon be in effect.
- These policies do not provide coverage for pre-existing illnesses, i.e. diseases that one is suffering from, before applying for the policy.
- If at all one wishes to include such pre-existing illnesses in the coverage plan, then the premiums will increase substantially.
- Unlike Obamacare schemes, short-term policies will not cover charges for maternal care, injuries due to abuse, and mental health treatment.
- On having a short-term policy, one can avail decent health care facilities at about $100 premium a month.
On an overall basis, despite the low coverage options it provides, those who are looking for
cheap health insurance for individual or
cheap health insurance for families, can avail great benefits from this policy.
2. Combined Policy or Combo of Policies:
Traditional policies or in other words plans with higher premiums will provide coverage for all the expensive hospital bills in case of risky illnesses or accidents. Whereas, choosing short-term plans will simply cover the normal doctor-visits. But if one wishes to avail the benefits of both the policies, i.e. get coverage for risky illnesses as well as for normal or routine sickness (like a cough, cold, fever), then insurance companies these days are offering combo packages.
In the recent past, people used to apply for both policies separately in order to avail coverage in both cases. This was getting difficult for the insurers to calculate different percentages and amounts; hence the plan for combo policies came up, allowing people to avail both benefits within a single policy. However, as evident as it seems, going for these policies will definitely cause one to pay premiums higher than usual.
So a gist of all the above-discussed points is that one should not always get attracted by offers that merely advertise of providing cheap health insurance for individuals, instead one should look for the quality of coverage they provide for the cheap insurance rates. Shopping for health insurance also requires thorough research and study, just like any other insurance policies. Since this is an issue concerning one’s health; it is nowhere worthy to just be worried about money. Quality service always comes at pay hence one should be wise enough to search for policies that provide affordable and quality health insurance plans.
Overusing Your Health Insurance
When reviewing health plans and evaluating cost, keep in mind health insurance wasn’t designed to cover every penny related to health care.
Everything under the sun on an open credit card is nice, but not when you are paying the bill. But you are.
The purpose of insurance is to cover sudden very expensive losses. It’s about making you whole again and not have the financial responsibility of a ton of money to do it. Somehow we all decided over the last 60 years that the traditional plan should pay for everything.
Health insurance is the only insurance product, for the most part, that pays for first dollar coverage like doctor visits and prescription drugs. The healthcare system gamed the system on the bigger bank account paying the bill, not the small guy. The tables have turned…
Employees are more responsible for their healthcare in paying more for premium dollars out of their check and higher costs. Employers should engage their employees in being more proactive in their healthcare. Here are a few ideas:
- Don’t run to the ER or the doctor visit for every little thing. What happened to home remedies or waiting to see the doctor instead of running to the ER? This will save you thousands in a year if you have kids.
- Try saving money on medication by finding alternatives. Sometimes skipping the drug may not have an impact on your health, but keeps you coming back to the doctor. The other thing you can do is shop around. Just because they are convenient doesn’t mean it is the most cost-effective.
- Just because your doctor recommends a test, it doesn’t mean you have to jump to it and have it done. The doctor went through many years of school, but they are also trying to run tests to protect them and get paid. Ask more questions to see if you feel it’s the right thing. Just like you would if your mechanic suggested items. It’s your money.
- If you are scheduling a procedure, take a look around. Many new facilities are popping up to help reduce cost from outpatient testing to outpatient surgical facilities. The hospital isn’t the cheapest. Far from it. This ends up driving the price up for you and the insurance company.
- You do not need to go to a state of the art teaching hospital, for most thing. There are a time and place for the advanced care that some of the predominant teaching hospitals bring to the table. However, for most things people go through its overkill and overcharged.
In the end, it will end up costing you more money, either in out-of-pocket expenses or premium. There is no free lunch.
Forex Trading Strategies: Scalping With Alignment of Trend
One of the most common Forex trading strategies is known as scalping. Not only is it a simple trading system, it carries low risk and can be performed in a very short amount of time. The problem is, the spreads you have to pay for will often eat a great deal of your profits and the reward/ risk ratio is usually too low.
Many traders don’t like the scalping system. This may be due to the fact that they haven’t combined it with some more advanced strategies. In combination with other strategies, scalping can be more profitable and less risky over the long term. Before we discuss the more advanced strategies known as “alignment” and the “martingale” strategies, it will help to take a closer look at scalping itself.
In scalping, it is usually best to trade currency pairs with high volatility and low spreads. These include pairs like EUR/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/USD and USD/JPY. It is also best to stay focused on the lower timeframe charts like one hour or less. The best trading times for a scalper are usually during the intersection of the European/U.S. session and the U.S./ Asian session. Once you think you have “caught” the short-term trend, you can enter a position. Just make sure there aren’t any big news events coming up and you feel confident about your short-term trend.
This is where some advanced strategies can help you in scalping. The first advanced strategy for scalping will be discussed in this article. It has to do with alignment. A second strategy will be discussed in the next article entitled ‘Scalping With Martingale Insurance.’ It involves something else known as the Martingale strategy.
In this article we are looking to combine scalping with an alignment of two types of trend. As we all know in Forex trading, sometimes the short-term price trend is different from the long term trend. In this strategy, we make it clear that this is not a good time to be scalping. This is because the trends are not in alignment and, when the short-term trend suddenly decides to re-align itself with the long-term trend, you will start to get in big trouble.
Avoid trading against the long term trend and wait for the short term trend to show signs of agreement. You can use EMA’s on the daily and 1 hour charts to determine these trends or you can use your own strategy for determining trends. Whatever you do, wait until both the short-term and the long-term trends are in alignment. This provides you with a nice form of insurance as you begin your scalping. If you don’t see alignment of your trends, come back tomorrow and try again.
Remember, you are really only scalping so don’t get greedy when things go in your favor. Get out at a 10-20 pip profit and call it a successful trade! Combine this with another advanced strategy which is discussed in the next article ‘Scalping With Martingale Insurance.’ These are only one of the many Forex trading strategies that can really help you to make scalping a more profitable means trading.
